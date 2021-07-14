When the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, On and On, Scranton’s vintage antique marketplace on Capouse Avenue was forced to shut down for more than two months.

No shoppers.

No employees.

No revenue.

“We did a lot of social media because you couldn’t come to the shop, so we decided to do posts,” said Meegan Possemato, co-owner of the marketplace. “We were posting all day long just to make sure people didn’t forget about us.”

The pandemic forced many businesses to rethink how they operated. It meant curbside pick-up for restaurants and retail stores, a lot of sanitizing and cleaning and for others it meant a closed sign on the front door while anxiously awaiting a government check to provide for their losses.

Possemato and her co-owner Andrew Planey, decided to embrace social media.

“I set it up so as people could buy anything they wanted online and they could even pick it up after the shutdown was over,” she said.

The 90-day shutdown seemed like forever.

“But I think what we really learned from all of this was that people really wanted to support us,” she said. “They wanted to support small businesses. And since we re-opened, business has been booming. People want to shop local whenever and wherever they can and I think that was really the biggest thing we learned.”

The marketplace sells vintage, handmade and antique items from around 60 local vendors. All of the vendors stayed in business and there’s a waiting list to get a spot.

Possemato said using the social media pages, she was able to show off handmade and vintage items available for purchase.

In one post about a 1950s vintage cigarette machine, she boasted about how the artisan replaced the original lighting with LED lights and added a remote control.

“It also might have $2 worth of quarters in it,” she wrote. “Very cool piece for the den, bar, man cave or living room,” adding that the unique piece could be bought for $450.

She said the posts even became personal.

“We wrote how we were doing vintage movie nights,” she said. “We weren’t at the shop and we showed our personal life. We engaged a bit more and I think it showed a side of us that people were not used to seeing and they responded.”

Possemato said going forward, the social media posts will continue with a more personal side and not to just sell something.

“No one is going to buy a polaroid camera,” which was featured in a recent post, “but to be quirky and funny about it engages people,” she said.

Grace McGregor Kramer, director of strategy and operations of McGregor Industries, said the work going into pandemic didn’t really stop because contracts and jobs were already bid on and work had to continue.

She said while there was a ‘slight pause,’ the team acted quickly to get things into place.

“I think the biggest thing we learned was how resilient, adaptable and acceptable has been,” she said. “From the start, we were granted an exemption, so our manufacturing facility was able to stay open almost all of the entire time.”

McGregor-Kramer said that meant figuring out sanitation techniques and how to stay open without being shut down from a coronavirus outbreak.

McGregor Industries, based in Dunmore, develops and installs high-rise steel stair towers for things like interior fire escapes. They also make railings, smaller staircasess and structural supports as well as ornamental stairs in places like hotel lobbies. McGregror-Kramer is the fourth-generation to be a part of the family run busines. It began in 1919.

“Immediately, everyone began coming together about how to work safely and everyone took the Covid-19 precautions seriously,” she said.

She said the sales and operations team also quickly figured out Zoom and other virtual meetings so as to keep the business running. Those working on construction sites also adapted well, she said, with learning how to consider personal protective equipment and sanitation while outside the office.

“Usually people were traveling, but instead everything was virtual,” she said. “And there’s good in that because it’s time back on your calendar, but there’s bad in that too. You lose the personal interaction and in sales that makes a difference.”

McGregror-Kramer said the industry as a whole should be commended for ‘making it work,’ but said she believes everyone is anxious to get back to normal.

Going forward, she believes more frequent virtual meetings will become the norm rather than back-and-forth emails or phone calls.

“We’re pulling out the models and blueprints more often, which allows for much more collaborative conversations,” she said. “Things we would have solved through a phone call, we can now solve them through a virtual meeting.”

She said most of their job sites are outside of the region in places like Boston and Philadelphia. More virtual meetings means driving less.