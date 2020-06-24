Joe is an assistant metro and business editor. He joined the newspaper in 2014 as a copy editor/page designer before moving into his current position in 2016.

He began his career as an obituary clerk at The Times Leader in Wilkes-Barre. In his 19 years there, he was a community news reporter/clerk, reporter, night city editor, copy desk editor, news page designer, copy desk chief and city editor. He also worked as a reporter, editor and designer for the company's sister paper, The Sunday Dispatch in Pittston.

Joe won several state journalism awards for headlines, design and writing. He graduated from James M. Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre and received a bachelor’s degree in communication with an emphasis in journalism from Mansfield University.

A Laflin native, Joe resides in Kingston.

jhealey@timesshamrock.com

570-348-9100, x9225