Employees at the Tobyhanna Army Depot in Coolbaugh Township have a new, distinctive mission supporting global readiness of complex, networked Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems.

The responsibilities go to a small group of depot specialists and several hundred contract employees.

A short time ago, the oversight of a regional support center (RSC) contract was transferred from the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) Integrated Logistics Support Center to Tobyhanna Army Depot’s Field Logistics Support Directorate.

There are seven RSC locations around the world, providing field maintenance for commercial off-the shelf and non-program of record assets, including generators, environmental control units and automated installation entry.

The centers are a direct link to the units in the field, according to Trish Kratzer, Tobyhanna’s RSC Management Division chief. Action officers and technical points of contact conduct business from the depot while RSC managers work from united in the United States and overseas.

“I find this mission very exciting,” Kratzer said. “It’s a new concept, where we monitor the execution of the contract. Customers come to us with their requirements, we work with the contractor to determine the best way to get the job done.” Feedback from the field has been positive, she added.

RSC Manager Antonius Vasser works with weapon system teams and project/product managers to coordinate and manage support for unit equipment in the Republic of Korea. Technicians respond to the customer’s logistical, mechanical and technical requirements.

Vasser, like his counterparts at other sites, also acts as a contracting officer technical representative (COTR) for the multi-million dollar contract.

“I enjoy planning out a new support requirement and working out the process and then putting it into action,” Vasser said.

“The people I work with are a great group of professionals dedicated to providing the best support possible to the warfighter.”

Tobyhanna Army Depot started performing contract oversight duties in December 2019. Personnel have remarked on how much they have learned from their experiences supporting the RSC mission.

The RSC managers for Europe and Africa interact with units, government activities and personnel to identify where and how the regional support center can support the military units.

Alfred Hall leads an RSC team of specialists who provide maintenance sustainment support in the continental United States-East footprint.

The facility, similar to other locations, boasts a robust shipping and receiving area that processes assets daily for military sites around the world.

In addition to active-duty Army, the support center takes care of National Guard and Reserve assets.

Edward (E.J.) Wrightson welcomes the daily challenge of capturing a customer’s requirements, then working with each RSC manager to achieve customer satisfaction.

This mission provides a worldwide sustainment infrastructure that supports over 100 different weapon systems in all major commands, he said.

“I provide customers with logistical support and the flexibility to tailor the required support based on mission requirements, funding and organizational special needs,” Wrightson said.

“I am proud of the hard work everyone puts in day to day. Each team member is willing to jump in and help with any issue or situation.”

This release from Jacqueline Boucher, Public Affairs Specialist at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, was edited for space.