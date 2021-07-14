When Nick and Elizabeth Del Re were looking for a lake home close enough for their sons to visit by car, they came upon Lake Wallenpaupack.

They already were familiar with the Poconos, where Nick, 57, a Brooklyn, New York, native, spent a lot time when he was younger.

After a search of just a few weeks, they found the lake home they wanted and made a quick offer. Their purchase of the 2,730-square-foot, two-story log home moved them into the largest lake home market in Pennsylvania, and among the most expensive, according to a report compiled by Lake Homes Realty, of Birmingham, Alabama.

According to the firm’s Summer 2021 report, Lake Wallenpaupack increased its market size by $17.5 million, or 46 percent, from the spring report. Lake Wallenpaupack also has 30 percent of Pennsylvania’s million-dollar lake homes, the report states.

The Del Res had looked at Lake Harmony, but Elizabeth said the homes they saw there were small, lacked privacy and needed work. Their real estate agent, Linda Hanf, of Lake Homes Realty, suggested they try a little farther north, along Lake Wallenpaupack, where, Hanf said, they could get more for their money.

They looked at three houses. They knew immediately the one they wanted — the log home, along Woodland Drive in Lakeville, with four bedrooms and three baths. Even though it is two-tenths of a mile from the lake, and not on the lake as they initially wanted, they fell in love with it.

“When we saw a picture of this house, it just spoke to us,” said Elizabeth, 48.

They knew they had to make an offer quickly in this seller’s market. Now they have been living there while their Maryland home is undergoing renovation.

Pennsylvania a bargain

Being in Pennsylvania, the Del Res’ new purchase in early March was a bargain compared to lake homes in other states, according to the Lake Homes Realty Chief Executive Officer Glenn Phillips.

Phillips said Lakes Homes Realty has been monitoring the market in different parts of the country since 2012-2013 and the Pennsylvania market for about five or six years.

“A lot of that Northeast is rural,” he said, adding that lake homes in Pennsylvania tend to be more affordable.

“While prices have increased, it’s a very good value state,” Phillips said. “Not cheap, but good value.”

The Del Res found their lake home after just a few weeks of looking. It cost $739,900, less than the $1.2 million they had budgeted, and they have only had to make some cosmetic improvements, such as adding a fire pit and patio and leveling the yard.

“It left us some cash for toys — a pontoon boat, a golf cart,” Nick said.

Elizabeth said the location is ideal because it will be easier for the four sons she and Nick have between them to visit from New York and Maryland.

“Anything further would require airfare for them to come and see us,” she said. “We decided to look in the Poconos. It’s a good mid point between.”

Elizabeth said the home is 13 years old but basically new.

“The previous owners were never here,” she said. “They were always in New Jersey. We basically bought a 13-year-old new home.”

They can work from home, too.

“We’re both teleworking,” Elizabeth said. “I worked in Washington, D.C.”

She works for the International Association of Fire Fighters labor union as assistant to the general president for the Human Relations, Education and Grants Administration Division. Nick, a retired deputy chief from the Fire Department of New York, is director of training for Federal Resources, a government contractor.

They have a quiet working environment, too.

“This is a really great neighborhood, Woodland Hills,” Elizabeth said. “A lot of people are here 30, 40 years. Only 26 live here full time.”

She said there are 139 houses in the development, but most are summer homes.

“Most of the folks are seasonal,” she said, adding Airbnbs are not allowed.

COVID created buyers

Phillips said lake home purchasers buy for a variety of reasons. According to his company’s report, COVID-19 created three new types of lake home buyers.

“The first type decided they will no longer wait to find their dream home. They want to buy their lake home sooner rather than later and often settle for less than a perfect dream home,” the report states.

“The second new type of buyer believes a lake home is a great place to work remotely and home school. These buyers understand that a lake home will still be an enjoyable investment as a second home even as the pandemic ends.

“The third and newest type of lake home buyers decided that instead of considering a lake home as a second home, a lake home will be their primary (and perhaps only) home. These buyers are taking advantage of remote work and home school options. With this flexibility and the strong demand for homes, they sell their homes in the cities and suburbs (often at a great price) and move to the lake full- time.”

Phillips said there always has been an assortment of retirees who have bought a lake home as a second home.

He said most who buy a lake home are not influenced by interest rates because most deals — about 60 percent across the country — are cash.

“It’s a discretionary home, they can afford it,” he said. “It’s not first-time homebuyers. They typically tend to be 55 and over.”

A hot market

Phillips said Lake Wallenpaupack has become a hot market for those home sales.

According to the firm’s report, Lake Wallenpaupack tops the state’s lake real estate market with a total value of $55.9 million, nearly twice the value of the next highest, Lake Erie, listed at $28.6 million, according to the report. Broken down into house and land markets, Lake Wallenpaupack also had the largest home market at $48 million, while Lake Erie was at $25.9 million. In the land market, Wallenpaupack was first with a total value of $7.8 million. Edinboro Lake was second to Wallenpaupack in the land market at $3.8 million.

Lake Harmony-Split Rock came in at number six in the overall market at $8.1 million and at seventh in the home market at $7.7 million.

But Lake Wallenpaupack does not harbor the most expensive lake homes. It comes in at number four with an average price of $480,762, while Lake Harmony-Split Rock is number three at $481,963.

Still, the lake home market at Lake Wallenpaupack is growing — the report states the lake area had the most listings (172) and the most homes available (100) of any lake home market in the state.

Also, prices will go up.

“When the more affordable home sell and the more expensive and overpriced are left, the average goes up,” Phillips said.

“Competing bids are driving prices up,” he added.

With more people working remotely due to the pandemic, people can spend more time in a lake home far from the office. The report states 55 percent of potential buyers of Pennsylvania lake homes come from outside of the state, and New York is the number one metro area outside of Pennsylvania from where those potential purchasers are coming.

Phillips predicted though, that as businesses start to get back up and running, employees will be back in the office within two years.

He believes the lake home market will stay strong until the end of this year and into next year. He predicted the 2021 real estate markets, including lake real estate, will be up 15 percent to 25 percent but still similar to the strong market volume of 2020.

It will remain a sellers’ market because of shortages in supplies and labor across the country, he said.

He said those shortages will take time to ease.

“I think it’s going to be a dribble rather than an explosion,” Phillips said. Higher inflation won’t affect first-time home buyers, as much, he said.

“Since of most of our deals are cash, if (home buyers) wait two years, (their) cash won’t buy as much house,” he explained.