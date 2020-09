SCRANTON — A power outage briefly disrupted service to thousands of PPL Electric Utilities customers in the Lackawanna Valley today.

Shortly before 2 p.m., PPL's online outage map showed more than 6,000 customers from Scranton north to the Carbondale area without electricity.

By 2:06 p.m., that number had been reduced to about 1,400. It was down to less than 500 by 2:15.

The cause of the disruption was not immediately known.

Check back for updates.