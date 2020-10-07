Commonwealth Health

Yasin Khan, M.D., a pain management specialist with Comprehensive Pain Centers, has joined the medical staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He is a graduate of Drexel University College of Medicine and completed his fellowship training in pain management at Sloan-Kettering Memorial Hospital.

Khan is board certified in pain management and anesthesiology. He is experienced in the latest techniques for patients who experience chronic or acute pain relating to conditions such as head, neck or facial pain, osteoporosis, shingles and fibromyalgia. He offers numerous treatment options in traditional as well as holistic medicine.

Cummins Law

Daniel E. Cummins of the Clarks Summit firm presented, for the second year in a row, a civil litigation update at the Pennsylvania Defense Institute’s Annual Meeting at the Bedford Springs Resort in Bedford Springs. Cummins provided an update to attorneys from around the state on a wide variety of important cases and trends in the civil litigation context from over the past year. He also provided the audience with tips to improve their appearance on Zoom meetings as well. Cummins is a civil litigator with 25 years of experience who focuses his practice of law on automobile and trucking accident matters, premises liability cases and products liability matters.

Distasio & Kowalski LLC

Michael J. Kowalski, a partner in the personal injury firm, was recently selected among America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators for 2020. Kowalski was selected for excellence in medical malpractice litigation and personal injury litigation.

Selection to America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators is by invitation only and is limited to the Top 100 professionals from each state in each category of practice who best exhibit excellence and the highest ethical standards in their respective professions. The honor is meant to identify and highlight the accomplishments of the nation’s most esteemed and skilled litigators in high-stakes legal matters.

He was also selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America for 2021. This is his third year for inclusion in the publication. Kowalski was recognized for his work in the areas of medical malpractice law and personal injury litigation.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Attorneys named to the Best Lawyers in America were recognized by their peers in the legal industry for their professional excellence in 145 practice areas.

ESSA Bank & Trust

William McKenna has been named chief marketing officer. He most recently served as vice president of client strategy for Colorworks Inc. He also served as vice president of marketing at American Heritage Federal Credit Union. His career spans more than 30 years and includes founding three marketing companies. McKenna has worked with hundreds of financial institutions to develop new products and services, launching new business development programs, and implementing innovative marketing strategies and solutions. In his new position, he will be responsible for driving revenue, leading innovation and providing strategic vision.

Michael Barrouk has joined as senior commercial relationship manager for its Northern Region (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Monroe County). He holds a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Wilkes University. He has more than 18 years of experience working in business development, commercial banking and government banking roles. Most recently, he worked as vice president of commercial lending for the Northeast Pennsylvania market of FNCB Bank. His experience in building and maintaining strong commercial relationships will help ESSA expand its commercial banking growth in its Northern Region.

Tracey Hower has joined as deposit operations manager. She has more than 23 years of operational experience and most recently served as assistant vice president/assistant operations manager for Merchants Bank of Bangor. Hower’s experience as a team leader and project manager for new product applications will help her provide overall management of the deposit operations area with core processing and support as it relates to bank operations and banking applications.

Michael Cantland Jr. has joined the retail team in the Philadelphia region. Michael joins the bank as branch manager of the Upper Darby office.

He has more than 14 years of experience in financial services and most recently served as assistant vice president and branch manager at TruMark Financial Credit Union. He will be responsible for leading the branch team in serving the needs of both business and retail clients in the Upper Darby and surrounding markets.

Cantland is a graduate of Widener University with an MBA in business administration and Strayer University with a bachelor of arts in business management.

First Keystone Community Bank

Jonathan Littlewood, vice president, commercial services officer III has recently been promoted to vice president, chief lending officer. As chief lending officer, he will be responsible for overseeing commercial, residential and consumer lending as well as loan operations.

Littlewood earned his master’s degree in applied project management from Villanova University. He has completed Pa. Bankers Association School of Banking, Advanced School of Banking, Pa. Bankers School of Commercial Lending and RMA School of Commercial Lending. He is currently enrolled in Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

Foley Law Firm

All four attorneys at the firm, including Thomas J. Foley Jr., Kevin P. Foley, Michael J. Foley and Thomas J. Foley III, have been selected for inclusion in the 27th Edition of the Best Lawyers in America for their expertise in the area of Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs.

Best Lawyers conducts extensive peer-reviewed evaluations of lawyers and law firms around the country and the globe. Attorneys are nominated for consideration, then evaluated by their peers on the basis of professional expertise. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo an authentication process to ensure only the top attorneys are included in the annual list.

Thomas J. Foley Jr., founder of the firm, has been consistently included in Best Lawyers in America for a decade. He is recognized for his work in Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Railroad Law, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs and Workers’ Compensation Law — Claimants.

Kevin P. Foley has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2016 for his work in the areas of Litigation — Insurance and Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs in addition to Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs.

Michael J. Foley has been consistently recognized by Best Lawyers for a decade. He was selected for inclusion for his work in the areas of Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, and Workers’ Compensation Law — Claimants.

Thomas J. Foley III has been recognized for his work in the area of Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

Vicki T. Sapp, Ph.D., director for student engagement, diversity and inclusion and an assistant professor in the Department of Medical Education, engaged in virtual training of Wayne State University School of Medicine residents, researchers and support staff in June.

Sapp’s presentation, “Trauma is Real: Understanding and Interrupting Microaggressions,” was delivered to residents, researchers and support staff to provide education about how microaggressions impact the mental health of communities, recognize and identify factors of distress in the face of microaggressions, and facilitate ways to personally and professionally mitigate microaggressions.

Marshall, Parker & Weber LLC

Founder Jeffrey A. Marshall and managing principal Tammy A. Weber have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America 2021 Edition.

It is Marshall’s 10th consecutive year of inclusion by Best Lawyers. He was selected in the fields of Elder Law, and Trusts and Estates. Weber was recognized in the field of Trusts and Estates.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as a definitive guide to legal excellence. Its lists of recognized lawyers are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

Marywood University

Christopher Speicher, Ph.D., associate professor and director of entrepreneurship in the School of Business and Global Innovation, has received the 2020 Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs International Teaching Excellence Award.

The announcement was made during the ACBSP Annual Business Meeting that was held virtually on June 25. As the Baccalaureate/Graduate Degree Teaching Excellence Award Recipient for ACBSP Region 2, Speicher was honored with other regional recipients, each of whom received a crystal medallion and a monetary award.

Munley Law

Senior partner Marion Munley received the Marie Lambert Award from the American Association for Justice Women Trial Lawyers Caucus. The Marie Lambert Award is presented annually to one female lawyer in the United States in recognition of exemplary leadership to her profession, community, the AAJ and the Women Trial Lawyers Caucus.

Munley has a venerable record of leadership positions within the legal profession. A long-standing member of AAJ, she currently serves on its Board of Governors, the board of trustees for the National College of Advocacy, and was recently elected to the AAJ Executive Committee.

She also served as chair of AAJ Women Trial Lawyers Caucus from 2016-2017, and the AAJ Trucking Litigation Group, where she became the first female chair in 2018.

In addition, Munley has joined the Summit Council, an organization of the top civil justice attorneys in the United States.

The Summit Council is an exclusive group of today’s top civil justice attorneys who are committed to the highest levels of trial advocacy, to obtaining justice for individuals and families who have been hurt by corporate wrongdoing, and to the protection of the civil justice system. Membership is by invitation only, and members must meet the group’s high standards of qualification.

Munley is a champion of the civil justice system with more than 30 years of experience representing the catastrophically injured.

NEPA Alliance

Joseph J. Sebelin was appointed new board chairman for fiscal years 2020-2022. He recently served as the executive director, Pocono Counties Workforce Investment Area, retiring in December 2019.

He is an active member of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Committee. He served on the executive committee, Pennsylvania Partners; Pa. Workforce Investment Board of Directors Association; WIRED Leadership Advisory; local advisory committee, Carbon Career & Technical Institute; Carbon County Volunteers for Literacy and Carbon County Child & Family Collaborative. Sebelin also acted as an ambassador for Lehigh Carbon Community College.

The organization announced a new executive committee member for fiscal years 2020-2022.

Alex Stark is the senior director of marketing, communications and media relations for Kane Logistics (KANE), a national, third-party logistics company headquartered in Scranton since 1930. Before assuming his current role, Stark held multiple positions in supply chain operations, business development and communications.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing/communications from the University of Scranton.

New board of directors are:

Marynell Strunk, who serves as the manager, Lehigh Valley Hospital Network|Pocono Foundation. She is responsible for directing and managing all aspects of the department, including policy, grants, cultivation and stewardship, annual campaign, solicitation and recognition of donors, marketing collateral, event, engaging and maintaining community partnerships, planned-giving and third-party fundraisers. She is also a liaison to Auxiliary of LVH-Pocono.

Anthony Carlucci serves as the president, Mohegan Sun Pocono. He previously was employed at Penn National Gaming in Mississippi and Missouri as the general manager. He received a master’s degree in business administration from Devry University Keller School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Richard Stockton College.

Also serving on the NEPA board of directors for fiscal year 2020-2021 are:

Carbon County: Kathy Henderson, director, Carbon County Economic Development Corp.; Marlyn Kissner, executive vice president, Northern Region, Carbon County Economic Development Corp.; Carbon County Commissioner Wayne Nothstein; Harold Pudliner, Weatherly borough manager; and Joseph Sebelin, retired Workforce Investment Board (NEPA Board chairman), for Carbon County.

Lackawanna County: Ida Castro, vice president, community engagement, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine; Philip Condron, CEO, Condron Media; Thomas Donohue, vice president/general manager, Lamar Advertising; John McNulty, mediator, Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry; Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni (Brenda Sacco alt. — acting community and economic development director, Lackawanna County); and Alex Stark, senior director, marketing, communications and media relations, Kane Logistics.

Luzerne County: Stephen Barrouk, associate partner, City Brokers Real Estate; Mary Malone, president, Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce; Luzerne County Council Chairman Tim McGinley; Michelle Mikitish, executive vice president, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce; Kevin O’Donnell, president, CAN DO Inc.; and Theodore Wampole, executive director, Visit Luzerne County.

Monroe County: Christopher Barrett, president/CEO, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau; Charles Leonard, executive director, Pocono Mountains Economic Development Corp.; Monroe County Commissioner John Christy; Mary Frances Postupack, vice president, economic development and entrepreneurship, East Stroudsburg University; and Marynell Strunk, manager, Lehigh Valley Hospital Network Pocono Foundation.

Pike County: Cynthia DeFebo, director, Pike County Workforce Development; William Kerstetter, retired, banker; Pike County Commissioner Matthew Osterberg; and Peter Wulfhorst, community development agent, Penn State Cooperative Extension.

Schuylkill County: Robert Carl, president and CEO, Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce; Micah Gursky, director of development, St. Luke’s Hospital Miners Campus; Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage; Michael McCord, legislative assistant, Rep. Neal Goodman; and Bud Quandel, president, Quandel Enterprises Inc.

Wayne County: Wayne County Commissioner Joseph Adams; Mark Graziadio, retired, banker; David Hoff, president and CEO, Wayne Memorial Health System; Craig Rickard, director, Wayne County Planning Commission; and Mary Beth Wood, executive director, Wayne Economic Development Corp.

At-large: Carl Beardsley, executive director, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport; Anthony Carlucci, president, Mohegan Sun Pocono; Matt Connell, dean of the Monroe Campus, Northampton Community College; Ricky Durst, senior director marketing and ticketing, Pocono Raceway; Vincent Galko, senior vice president, Mercury Public Affairs; Larry Malski, president, Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority; and Alana Roberts, regional affairs director, PPL Electric Utilities.

Ex-officio: Charles Barber, NCAC board chairman — president and CEO, the Luzerne Foundation; Jeffrey Box, president and CEO, NEPA Alliance; and Michelle Bisbing, director of marketing, Pocono Mountains Economic Development Corporation (John Augustine alt. — president and CEO, Penn’s Northeast).

Emeritus: David Donlin, retired, Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce; Paul Maher, retired, Congressman Paul Kanjorski’s staff; and Ernest Preate, attorney, Preate Law.

Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Andrew Wyatt was named vice president and general manager of the company’s broadcast and digital operations serving the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area. In his new role, Wyatt will have oversight responsibility for WBRE-TV and pahomepage.com, and all of their related social media channels. He will also oversee Nexstar’s relationship with Mission Broadcasting’s WYOU-TV under a joint operating agreement. In 1996, WYOU-TV was the first acquisition for Nexstar, which is now composed of 196 stations across 114 markets. He joined the company in August 2018 as vice president and general manager of WDVM-TV and LocalDVM.com in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Shumaker Consulting Engineering and Land Surveying, DPC

Paul A. Speranza, P.E., has joined the firm as the division manager for its Environmental Services group. Speranza is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the group.

His career encompasses more than 40 years of environmental and regulatory project management experience in the industrial sector.

Speranza’s expertise includes environmental issues, project management and problem solving. He has experience with environmental operations, regulatory reporting and compliance, permits and interaction with federal and state regulatory agencies such as USEPA, NYSDEC and NYSERDA.

University of Scranton

“The Kosher Capones: A History of Chicago’s Jewish Gangsters,” by English and theater professor Joe Kraus, Ph.D., was awarded the 2019 bronze Indie Award in the category of history (adult nonfiction). The award recognizes the best books published in 2019 from small, indie and university presses, as well as by self-published authors.

It tells the story of Chicago’s Jewish gangsters from the end of the 19th century into the 1980s. Kraus’ grandfather and great-uncles were part of the notorious Miller Brothers of the Jewish West Side, who were among Chicago’s early Jewish gangsters. He spent 30 years collecting details from newspapers, archives, photo collections and other sources.

Julie A. Cerrito, Ph.D., associate professor and director of the School Counseling Program, was one of just 11 counselor educators nationwide to be selected to participate in the Counselor Educator Academy held at the National Career Development Association Global Conference in Houston, Texas. Cerrito also received the university’s Faculty Senate Excellence in Graduate Teaching Award for 2020, which recognizes a faculty member at Scranton who demonstrates dedication to teaching graduate students in a manner that creates an encouraging and intellectually stimulating environment that promotes critical thinking and learning.

Cerrito joined the faculty at the university in 2013.

George W. Krull Jr., Ph.D., CPA, CGMA, global strategic adviser for the university’s Doctor of Business Administration program, was presented a 2020 Lifetime Service Award from the American Accounting Association at its annual meeting.

Before retirement, Krull served as a partner in the executive office of Grant Thornton LLP and was the firm’s chief learning officer. He joined the university as a global strategic adviser for the DBA program in 2017.

During his distinguished career, he has served with the AAA, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, the AICPA and the Pathways Commission.

University of Scranton Small Business Development Center

Patrick Keehan ‘19, G’20 of Danville joined the staff as a business consultant in June. In his role, he will provide business consulting services to startup and existing small-business clients in the center’s service area. He will also help small businesses gain access to, and effectively utilize, interns from local colleges and universities by assisting with the Small Business Internship Initiative.

Keehan earned his MBA from the University of Scranton in 2020, as well as his bachelor’s degree in finance, summa cum laude, from Scranton in 2019 with minors in accounting, business leadership and philosophy, and participated in the university’s Business Leadership Honors Program.

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers

Highland Physicians Family Health Center, the largest of the health system’s primary care sites, announced that family medicine physician Rameez Chaviwala, M.D., has joined its practice. Chaviwala treats patients of all ages, pediatric to geriatric, for acute and chronic outpatient care at 1839 Fair Ave. in Honesdale.

Chaviwala completed his residency in Family Medicine at Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Hospital in Edison, New Jersey. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Ross University School of Medicine, Bridgetown, Barbados, and Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry at Brock University, Ontario, Canada.

The health system also announced that pediatrician Apurva Jain, M.D., is now providing comprehensive outpatient care to children from birth to age 18 at its Sterling Pediatric Center located in Lake Ariel.

Jain completed her pediatric residency at Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center in Amarillo, Texas. She earned a master’s degree in public health/epidemiology from the University of Texas Health Sciences Center, Houston. She is a graduate of Terna Medical College, Navi Mumbai, India.

Obstetrician/gynecologist Angela Tang, M.D., joined the health system’s staff of providers at the Women’s Health Center. Tang sees patients at two outpatient offices, Honesdale and Lords Valley. Additionally, she facilitates births and performs surgical procedures at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale.

Tang completed her OB/GYN residency at Northwell Health Staten Island University Hospital in New York, where she served as the OB/GYN chief resident. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Ross University School of Medicine, Portsmouth, Dominica, West Indies, graduating with high honors.

Wells Fargo Advisors

Frank J. Subasic, area manager, has been designated as a Premier Manager. The distinction is held by a select group of managers at the network and reflects a superior level of professional achievement and a steadfast commitment to achieving business objectives. An area manager for 10 years, he has 24 years’ experience in the financial service industry. He earned the Certified Wealth Strategist designation in 2009, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from St. Francis University in Loretto. He is a member of the both the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pa. Contributions Council for the Wells Fargo Foundation. Subasic lives in Clarks Summit.

The Wright Center for Community Health

David Eisenberg, M.D., a resident of Dickson City, has been named director of primary care and behavioral health integration.

In this newly developed role, he leads the behavioral health program to ensure cross-collaboration between primary care and mental health services. Eisenberg will serve as a mentor to providers offering comprehensive, fully integrated health care in the patient-centered medical home model that allows families and individuals to fulfill all their medical and mental health needs in one place.

He formerly served as physician adviser to the Doctor’s Channel in New York City and as a member of the Physician Advisory Board for CareMesh, Reston, Virginia.

Two certified registered nurse practitioners with more than 35 years’ combined experience in general nursing and acute patient care have joined the center to provide primary care to people of all ages.

Drums resident Christine Wysocky joins the Wilkes-Barre practice at 250 Old River Road. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Misericordia University, where she is currently a doctoral candidate scheduled for completion in December. Wysocky is a board-certified registered nurse practitioner and a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She most recently worked as a registered nurse in the general cardiovascular intensive care unit of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Wysocky will see infant, adolescent, adult and geriatric patients.

Scranton resident Kelly M. Worsnick joins the center’s Clarks Summit practice, 1145 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp. She earned her associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from the Pennsylvania State University, and her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from Misericordia University. Worsnick is a board-certified registered nurse practitioner and member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the Nurse Practitioners of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and the Emergency Nurse Association. She most recently served as director of emergency services at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Vinod Sharma, M.D., a board-certified psychiatrist, has joined the center to treat both children and adults.

Sharma will provide consultations and evaluations to develop behavioral health and medicinal care plans that help patients suffering from depression, anxiety and various mental illnesses and disorders, and will serve as physician-faculty for resident doctors and fellows training with the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.

A graduate of Government Medical College in India, Sharma completed his general psychiatry residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. He also completed a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

Board-certified pediatricians Kabir Keshinro, M.D., and Vijay Prasad, M.D., have joined the center’s Kingston practice, where they will treat newborns to 18-year-olds for sick and well visits.

Keshinro is a graduate of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Nigeria, and completed his pediatric residency at Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center, New York. He most recently served as a pediatric hospitalist and faculty member for the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education’s Regional Family Medicine Residency Program.

He also has served as an assistant clinical professor for the Commonwealth Medical College, now known as Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton.

Prasad graduated from Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, India, and completed post-graduation studies in pediatrics at Patna Medical College and Hospital, India. Prasad completed pediatric residency training at Woodhull Medical Center, an affiliate of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, Brooklyn, as well as two years of neonatology fellowship training at the University of Illinois. He served as an assistant clinical professor for the Commonwealth Medical College, Scranton. Prasad is a pediatric hospitalist at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and serves as a pediatric faculty for the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.

Internal medicine physicians Kristina Tanovic, M.D., and Ivan Cvorovic, M.D., recently joined the center’s Scranton practice, where they will provide comprehensive primary care.

Tanovic graduated from University of Belgrade School of Medicine, Serbia, and completed her internal medicine residency at Icahn School of Medicine at James J. Peters VA Medical Center, a Mount Sinai School of Medicine-affiliated facility in the Bronx, New York. She is fluent in English and Serbian.

Cvorovic graduated from University of Belgrade School of Medicine and completed his internal medicine residency training at Icahn School of Medicine, where he served as chief resident. He speaks three languages — English, Serbian and Macedonian.