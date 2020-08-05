Norwood Financial Corp the holding company for Wayne Bank, announced in July that that it had completed its acquisition of UpState New York Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, USNY Bank.

USNY Bank has been merged into Wayne Bank. UpState shareholders receive either $33.33 in cash or 0.9390 shares of Norwood common stock for each share of UpState common stock held subject to the allocation and proration procedures in the Agreement. In addition, UpState shareholders will receive an additional $0.67 per share in cash for each share of UpState common stock held. In lieu of fractional shares of Norwood common stock, UpState shareholders will receive cash at the rate of approximately $24.02 per share of Norwood common stock. Shareholders who have not previously surrendered their share certificates will receive information shortly on how to exchange their shares for the merger consideration to which they are entitled.

As a result of the merger, Norwood will extend its footprint into Otsego, Ontario and Yates counties, New York. The combined company will have more than $1.8 billion in assets and 31 branches. As of March 31, UpState had total assets of $443.8 million, deposits of $393.9 million and shareholders’ equity of $46.5 million.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the merger and to welcome Upstate’s shareholders to Norwood and the employees to Wayne Bank. We also look forward to serving the customers of Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown” said Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood.

“UpState is proud to become part of the Norwood family. This transaction will provide expanded opportunities for our valued customers and dedicated employees,” stated R. Michael Briggs, President and Chief Executive Officer of UpState.

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from 15 offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and twelve offices in the Southern Tier of New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market.