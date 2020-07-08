UGI Utilities was among 44 utility companies nationwide that received the “Most Trusted Brand” status in the recent 2020 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential report from Escalent, a leading human behavior and analytics firm.

This is the third consecutive year that UGI earned the “Most Trusted Brand” status. The study noted that customer trust in utilities hit a historic high this year, due to the industry’s effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brand Trust Index is a composite score of utility performance on customer focus, community support, communications effectiveness, reliable quality, environmental dedication, and reputation.

“It is clear from our research the utility industry has done a fantastic job supporting customers through the pandemic. This has won utilities the trust and goodwill of their customers,” said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Escalent in a news release. “The utility industry is used to handling crises and quickly provided customer support. Awareness of utility COVID-19 efforts was supported by higher communications recall, the high quality of customer service interactions, and providing more value-added recommendations during service.”

“UGI is very pleased to be among the 2020 Most Trusted Brands,” Robert Stoyko, vice president of customer relations at UGI Utilities said. “UGI has been in contact with our customers and has offered assistance through a number of programs to help the many households that have suffered hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Company and its employees supported food banks throughout Pennsylvania and partnered with Reading Is Fundamental to get books into the hands of children. We have worked diligently to support our communities during these difficult times.”

UGI Utilities is a natural gas and electric utility with headquarters in Denver, Lancaster County. UGI serves more than 700,000 customers in 45 Pennsylvania counties and one county in Maryland.