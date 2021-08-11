The University of Scranton’s online master of science in health informatics degree will offer a specialization in data analytics, beginning in the fall 2021 semester.

Applications are currently being accepted for the program.

The curriculum for the master’s degree in health informatics was designed by Scranton faculty, who are active leaders and experts in this burgeoning field.

The health informatics program’s mission is to “promote excellence in the Jesuit tradition by preparing graduates in the interdisciplinary field of health informatics to use data, information, knowledge and wisdom to improve health.”

Health informatics, data analytics and their associated tools have seen a rapid increase in importance in healthcare due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

This increase comes after a period of amplified interest in big data analysis in healthcare, in an effort to improve patient outcomes and efficiency.

A 2019 leadership survey conducted by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society shows that executive-level leaders at both health information technology vendors and hospitals are now seeing clinical and business analytics as a higher priority than in the past.

As a result, the demand for health informaticians who have data analytics, data mining and data visualization skills is increasing. Another HIMSS analysis shows one of the top five job growth areas for health informatics was found to be analytics consultant.

Burning Glass Technologies, a job market analysis company, projects positions for health information managers and directors will grow 20.5% through 2029, which is more than four times the national average. Master’s-educated professionals in this position earn up to $106,000 annually.

The online program with a data analytics specialization includes three courses that are offered by Scranton’s operations and analytics department, requiring the completion of a total of 39-41 credits for the master’s degree in health informatics with this specialization. Two one-credit modules in statistics and management science are also required, but may be waived depending on the student’s background.

The additional courses students will take for data analytics specialization will provide an overview of descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics, data mining and data visualization. Graduates will be prepared to turn health data into actionable information.

Applicants to the graduate program must meet admission requirements.

For additional information, visit the Master of Science degree in Health Informatics webpage or contact Margarete L. Zalon, Ph.D., professor of nursing and director of the University’s online master of science in health informatics program at Margarete.zalon@scranton.edu or 570-941-7655.