Don’s Machine Shop on Ash Street in Pittston fixes all kinds of industrial equipment.

If something breaks, his machine shop repairs just about anything with their CNC (computer numerical control), lathe and waterjet cutting machines. Primarily, the shop fixes parts for the manufacturing industry.

But, the shop also serves as a classroom for those looking to gain new skills or high school students looking for career help thanks to a partnership with Johnson College.

“We had a great difficulty finding people,” said Donnie Eifert Jr., who co-owns the business with his father, Donnie Eifert Sr., who started the family business in 1981. “They are training them now to be button pushers and we don’t need that here.”

Using his machine shop — complete with the latest technology — he formed and co-developed a curriculum for a 500-hour course with Johnson College that serves as a basic training class in CNC machining.

“It could be adults that want to change careers or high school students looking for a good paying job,” he said. “We even had other employers send their employees here.”

Everything from blueprint reading to basic mathematics to working actual machines is covered, he said.

“They leave with a feel on how to correctly operate these machines,” he said. “It’s very high-tech.”

Several dozen students have gone through the program.

Working with businesses

Dr. Katie Leonard, president and CEO of Johnson College in Scranton, said the institution has worked with a number of employers throughout the region to help with training and re-training of workers when they lack the necessary skills or need a brush up.

She said when Eifert’s company reached out, they believed it was a perfect fit.

“Some companies have even come to us and told us they have a large group of people retiring and we’ve helped develop a curriculum to coincide with their needs,” she said. “We will give them specific training.”

Leonard said much depends on what an employer is looking for, which could be an ‘upskilling’ course that may be a few hours and not a full class or full degree program.

“General Dynamics came to us with a machine course training and we designed the course and provided the training for them,” she said.

The cost of the course $6,250. Eifert said those who are recently unemployed can get help through the state’s Careerlink system.

“There’s a chance we can hire them when they finish the course,” he said. “If we can’t hire them, I personally call around to other machine shops to help them find work. Every one of the students in the first class we taught here got a job.”

Shannon Munro, vice-president of workforce development for Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, said the college developed several courses for employers over the years to help with retraining and skills needed in a changing work environment.

“If a company called us and asked us to build a course around project management, we can do that,” Munro said.

She said in many cases, the courses are cost-effective, and both the company and employees win.

“We normally offer these courses in the classroom, but because of COVID-19, we have now have seven different companies using our remote offerings,” she said. “I think that is something that companies right now are trying to manage. They are trying to manage a remote team and project manage at the same. It’s easy to do when everyone is in the same building, but now everyone is working remotely, it looks a little different.”

She said because the demand is skyrocketing, more remote courses would be offered.

Munro said Penn also offers coursework that includes apprenticeship programs.

“They get experience in a real-life environment,” Eifert said. “We have input on the curriculum and can guide them with real-world problems .... You have to be able to fix real-world problems with real-world solutions.”

60-year curriculum

Leaders of higher education are touting a so-called 60-year curriculum concept, an education model to quickly retrain workers who, in today’s work climate, likely will change jobs and careers several times over their lifetime.

An Oct. 10, 2019, story in The New York Times calls it a new way of thinking about higher education. It’s not four years in the classroom, but a curriculum stretching over the 60 years or so that today’s college students are expected to work over their lifetime.

“I never knew it was called that, but it’s basically the way we’ve operated since the beginning of time,” Leonard said. “It’s not a new concept to us. We work with industry. I feel like it’s built into our DNA.”

The 60-year curriculum features micro credentials or badges, which are mini degrees in specific competency areas, according to the article. Students could learn hard or soft skills online or in person.

“We look at job demands and look at soft skills and the technical skills that are needed and provide our students both,” Leonard said. “With the onset of automation and robots, we aren’t afraid jobs going away. They are not going away, they evolving, and it’s our responsibility to innovate and evolve alongside industry.”

“Recareering. We certainly have a lot of those students because of COVID,” said LCCC’s Spry.

She said that in 2008-2009, when the recession kicked in, a lot of students were there to find new careers.

“This is different,” Spry said.

She said workers are wondering if this economic slowdown is temporary or if they need to find a new career. It depends on the job.

She said LCCC offers employment retraining opportunities for people collecting unemployment benefits. The college will pay for a semester of tuition and the student just has to pay the fees.

“Community colleges are well suited (for retraining),” Spry said. “That’s our sweet spot, to help people repivot to a new career.”

She said those training at the school as a certified nursing assistant, or CNA, can go out to work in a couple of weeks and earn money while earning their credentials.

Not just technical skills

Leonard said there is a misconception that technical education just focuses on technical skills.

“We design a math that is applicable to what the student is doing in the job,” she said.

Johnson’s continuing education offers a one-year certificate or a two-year program.

“With our students, maybe it’s not the traditional English writing class,” Leonard said. “It’s more geared toward technical skills.”

She said the Johnson’s close partnership with industry has helped the school during the pandemic.

“Every one of our programs is connected to some type of industry,” she said.

All students kept working and did ther lab work on the job, Leonard said.

“They’re getting really good job skills but completing their college ed credits,” she said. “They get exposed to industry that much faster, and industry is exposed to our talent pool.”

Johnson College has 15 two-year programs in such areas as automotive, diesel, heavy equipment technology, electronics and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

“We’re seeing a uptick in enrollment,” Leonard said. “We’re very busy on continuing education side. They’re going through CareerLink.”

Johnson students tend to skew a little older, she said. The average age is 22.

At LCCC, Spry said, “We still have the traditional 18- to 22-year-old students, but a lot of older in their 20s.”

“We get a lot of transfer students, usually because they realize, ‘I need a career after this. What is the fastest way that I can get it?’” Leonard said.

In the last four years, HVAC and electrical construction and maintenance technology have been two of the more popular courses.

She said companies, a lot of times, will send employees to Johnson to upgrade their skills.

Sometimes a company will hire Johnson students who take their class through working for the company.

Johnson College’s enrollment was the highest ever last fall at 480 students.

Leonard said combining continuing education with career services helps place students and get job interviews.

“I think higher ed wants to shift that way, but I don’t think higher ed is built that way right now,” Leonard said.