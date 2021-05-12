After the muted winter months, spring usually brings a fresh crop of new inventory and customers for real estate agents and bankers.

The difference this year: business never really slowed.

Red hot residential demand continues to lap up available inventory in spots around the country and especially in Northeast Pennsylvania. Here lenders and real estate agents, many who have been in the business for decades, say they’ve never seen this much sustained demand in their whole careers.

The blazing market has driven residential prices through the roof, though not as much as in some parts of the country, with borrowing rates near zero (still, and probably for the foreseeable future), and a yearning for more isolated residencies drawing city dwellers from crowded metros.

In Luzerne County, median days on market dropped a whopping 72% in March 2021 compared to the same month in 2020. In other words, homes stayed on the market for a median of just 15 days compared to 54 days last year. These numbers come from multiple listing service data provided to the NEPA Business Journal by Robert Vanston, broker at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties in Clarks Summit.

In Lackawanna County, where multi list data tracks the broader measure of cumulative days on market, the readings show a 30% drop.

The market ignited last year when big cities became coronavirus hotzones. The ability to work from home and the safety in social distance enabled massive migrations.

While the pandemic remains a key driver, the explanation behind the ongoing real estate boom has grown more complex, with buyers and sellers now jumping in for other reasons.

It’s also raising concerns that buyers who plunk down sacks of cash over asking price will never recoup on their investments.

“This is probably the busiest I’ve ever seen it,” said Lori Rudalavage, vice president and senior mortgage lender at PS Bank. The Lackawanna County banker has worked in the region for 28 years, most recently for PS Bank, which is based in Bradford County, but has branch offices in Lackawanna, Wyoming, Susquehanna and Sullivan counties.

At this point, we’re coming into about 16 months of sustained, aggressive secured borrowing, she said. The greatest volume, at least through her institution, comes from borrowers refinancing to take advantage of superb rates. In fact, at the end of 2020, refinances were up 458% compared to the year before.

As more people catch on to the fact that borrowing rates remain low, and that buyers are dropping large sums either to preempt or win bidding wars, it could inspire more people to get in on the action.

“It could continue for a while,” Rudalavage said. “A lot of people in their 60s and 70s, anticipating downsizing, they may take advantage of the market and unload now.”

She stopped short of calling the residential demand a “boom.” For PS Bank, new home loans were up about 10% at year end and construction loans about 20%. The refinance market, however, has certainly reached a pace worthy of the title, she said.

Booming on both sides

Real estate agents, on the other hand, remain on edge about the volatility, and many are adjusting their techniques to continue providing good service amid a raucous market.

“You can’t plan your week. You’ve got to do it day by day,” said Andrew Besecker, an agent with Besecker Realty in Dallas. When someone asks to see a home, he books the showing immediately. He knows if he pauses for just a moment, the home could get swept up in another buyer’s offer.

He’s seen bids made above asking price with no competing offers on the table. He saw one agent walk away from the business entirely because it’s changed so dramatically this past year.

Multi list data shows inventory at a steady decline, with the number of active listings in Luzerne County dropping to around 275 in March, down from about 785 the previous year.

Bozeman, Montana, has been in the news a lot lately for its crushing demand for residential property as tech types from the Bay Area flee the congested city. The Bozeman Real Estate Group called the city’s inventory decline the most significant it’s ever seen. Amusingly, the region saw a 30% drop in inventory from May to November last year.

Over the year, Luzerne County’s inventory dropped 65%.

The absorption rate, a measure of how long it would take to sell all available inventory at a point in time, fell steadily over the year from three months to just one month.

In Lackawanna County, year-over-year absorption fell more than 68% to just over one month.

Likewise, active listings dropped from around 585 to about 200, or 65%.

Pricing data reveals the kind of changes you’d expect from increased demand coupled with dwindling supply.

In both Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, year-over-year median sales prices jumped about 30%.

Still time to get in

Besecker said he remains leery of an impending bust. He encourages his clients not to bid over asking price to avoid losing value when the market retreats again, but some buyers get desperate.

“They’re willing to put money on top of their mortgage,” he said.

He and Rudalavage both expect the aggressive borrowing and homebuying will continue at least a few more months.

Rudalavage said any homeowners considering refinancing in the future should consider doing it now, while rates are low. She also encouraged them to shop community-based banks, where they’re more likely to work with a banker who understands the local market and won’t simply originate the loan in order to sell to a larger financial institution.

In April, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told CBS’ “60 Minutes” that the central bank likely would keep interest rates at their near-zero levels, even as the economy shows signs of heating up.

“Refinances are dwindling down. A large market has already been hit,” she said but then hinted that there may yet be untapped potential. “It’s surprising to me how many people don’t know that rates are low.”