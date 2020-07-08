When the COVID-19 crisis surfaced in March, Clinton Staniorski admits he was caught off guard.

The Dorrance Township, Luzerne County, farmer operates a custom butcher shop, Hilltop Farms, processing his own cattle and hogs along with those for area farmers.

When the pandemic and subsequent shutdown order took effect in late March, the resulting impact to the food supply chain made consumers wary of grocery stores, Staniorski said. Rather than hope the shelves would be stocked at the store, people began going right to the source for their food, and that meant a boom in business for Staniorski.

“Our sales of freezer beef and hogs doubled,” he said, adding the business has processed 120 steers and 70 hogs as of June. “Not only were we doing our own, but we processed a lot more animals from local farmers who were trying to meet the demand.”

And there are still more coming in.

“I wasn’t prepared for it, so I worked longer hours and hired more help as a result,” Staniorski said.

He believes the spike in demand resulting from COVID-19 will subside, but Staniorski also expects the surge in business to produce at least one long-term benefit as some people avoid the supermarket when it comes to beef and pork and continue to buy their meat directly from the butcher.

If that happens, Staniorski said he’ll be prepared this time.

As a result of the increased demand, Staniorski is installing a larger walk-in freezer and changing the rail system on his cooler, which is used to store and age carcasses before processing. The improvements will allow him to process more animals and fill more orders. He also purchased a larger, double-chamber vacuum packaging machine, which will speed up the time it takes to seal the cuts of meat in plastic and get them in the freezer.

“For our business, the virus situation was a benefit because people didn’t want to go to the grocery store,” Staniorski said. “It’s been a lot more work, but it’s also a time to make improvements to the business to take advantage of the opportunity and hope it leads to a spike in future sales down the road.”

Those farmers that rely on businesses like Staniorski’s to process their animals also realized a benefit during the pandemic. While demand soared at butcher shops, it was equally high for farmers that produce steers and hogs.

Wyoming County producer Ed Freeman raises beef cattle that he sells to customers who purchase a quarter, half or entire animal to be custom butchered. The meat shortages in grocery stores scared people, Freeman said, and the demand for locally-produced food has skyrocketed.

But there’s a problem.

While Freeman’s beef orders have piled up, he’s not the only farmer dealing with the high demand. As a result, processors are running behind schedule.

“The butcher I deal with is swamped. The virus has been a benefit for my business in that demand is high, but getting the animals processed and to the customers is another issue,” he said. “It’s a much longer wait than normal.”

Not all farmers benefited financially during the pandemic, however, and for some all they can do is wait and hope things get better.

Frank Messersmith milks approximately 85 cows on his dairy farm in Wilmot Township, Bradford County. The impact of COVID-19 has hurt the financial well-being of his operation and many others in the dairy industry, Messersmith said. As a result, he postponed making improvements to his farm and won’t be purchasing new equipment this year.

While there was a surge in sales of milk at grocery stores, Messermith said disruptions to the supply chain – particularly with processing facilities – generated an oversupply that led to depressed prices for dairy farmers.

Compounding the situation, he said, is a COVID-19 fee that is being deducted from his milk check, along with a cap on production that was mandated by processors.

“That’s in addition to all of the other fees we were being charged before the virus hit. If you add it all up, we lost probably 40 percent of our income during the COVID crisis,” Messersmith said. “And it came at the worst time because we’re planting corn and making hay, so it’s difficult to cut expenses accordingly.”

To make matters worse, milk prices were forecast to be strong for 2020 and dairy farmers like Messersmith were optimistic. As a result, only 36 percent of the state’s dairy farmers elected to enroll in the USDA’s Dairy Margin Coverage insurance program, which offers protection against unexpected price declines.

With strong prices predicted for 2020, Messermith, like many dairy farmers, didn’t feel it was worth the risk to pay the premiums for DMC and not receive a payout. Now, after the COVID-19 impact, he wishes he had taken the gamble.

“It was shaping up to be a better year, then we got kicked in the head and it all coincided with COVID-19,” Messermith said. “I don’t plan on quitting, so I can just wait it out. In the meantime any machinery purchases or improvements to the farm are on hold.”

Aside from the dairy producers, the COVID-19 crisis served as a financial benefit to most facets of the agriculture industry in the northeast. The pattern responsible for the business boost was simple: As vulnerabilities in the food supply chain were exposed, consumers turned to locally produced food and farmers used the windfall to improve and expand their operations.

Len Burger III, who runs a 250-acre produce operation and farmstand in southern Luzerne County, said he was able to open his business earlier than normal this year because help was available when schools closed in March.

“Most of our employees are high school and college kids, and with school closed they were all looking for work,” Burger said. “They were available, and that allowed us to get a jumpstart on the season. That helped us because we could open earlier, and it helped our employees because they could come to work.”

Because all of the seeds and plants for the greenhouses and fields were ordered during the winter, Burger said he didn’t have an opportunity to expand his operation. He didn’t rule out doing so in the future, however, if the demand is there.

So far, Burger said, business has picked up dramatically and he anticipates it staying that way for some time.

And it’s all a result of COVID-19.

“People are out and they’re spending money, and because of the disruption to the supply chain people want to have closer ties to their food so they’re patronizing small farmers,” Burger said. “”It’s going to stay that way through the summer and into the fall as more people will be canning their food for the winter.”

At Lacoe’s Berry Nice Farm in Clarks Summit, people anticipating getting outside after weeks of quarantine resulted in overflow crowds during the first two days their pick-your-own strawberry fields opened in early June.

After that, however, Regina LaCoe, who runs the business with her husband, Dick, said things returned to normal.

While the LaCoes didn’t hire additional employees or expand their operation this year, COVID-19 did present a challenge for the business.

Typically, customers can freely traverse the pick-your-own strawberry fields throughout the day. This year, however, with social distancing guidelines to consider, changes were made to the operation.

“People like to pick in the fields and relax and talk, but they can’t do that now. We only let in limited groups at a time and only in every other row to maintain space,” Regina said. “We’re also sanitizing everything and requiring masks to check in and out. It’s a lot more work for us and our employees, but our customers have been patient and cooperative.”

To ensure farms remained viable during the COVID-10 crisis, the state and federal government issued several grant and loan programs aimed to give agriculture a financial boost. Shannon Powers, spokeswoman for the state Department of Agriculture, said the agency hopes farmers utilize the funds to build their workforce and diversify their operations to meet consumer demand.

Some farms, she said, were ahead of the curve when it came to preparing for the pandemic.

“Those that were already working to diversify their production and income streams, and build direct-to-consumer business models were able to weather tough conditions,” Powers said. “With a short supply chain, on-farm sales or processing, and e-commerce solutions in place, they were better able to pivot and supply consumers when the broader supply chain hit roadblocks.”