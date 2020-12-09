Rebecca Kenderes, Physician Assistant Certified (PA-C), is a firm believer that if you embrace positivity, good things will follow.

“In the medical field, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is often easy to get discouraged. Focusing on the positive things can not only improve your outlook but can help influence those around you,” she said.

As the director of student health and physician assistant services at the Wright Center for Community Health, the young medical professional attends to patients and oversees the clinical aspects of the School-Based Health program as well as all vaccine clinics.

As the director of Physician Assistant services, she works alongside physicians and other providers to oversee nurse practitioners and physician assistants throughout the Wright Center’s seven and growing primary care locations.

A school-based health center is located in West Scranton Intermediate School, providing primary care to school students, their parents, and the general public including well visits, vaccinations, physicals, hearing and vision screenings and sick visits to children.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, her duties have become more flexible working with staff to complete catch-up vaccination clinics to local school districts and the community. “We have also worked with Latino Connection and the PA Department of Health to provide COVID testing through their mobile unit, CATE,” she said.

Through generous grants from the Health Resources and Service Administration (HRSA) and the CDC Foundation, the Wright Center was able to purchase a customized, 36-foot mobile health unit, Driving Better Health.

She has been named project manager of the center’s initiative to provide COVID-19 relief to the Hazleton area that’s been the most adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She attained her undergraduate degree from Marywood University with a double major in pre-Physician Assistant studies and Spanish language studies, followed by completing PA school also at Marywood University and clinical rotations in NEPA.

She moved to Syracuse, NY, while her husband was completing his doctorate. They returned to and she accepted a position at the Wright Center.

She completed the Primary Care Transformation Executive Fellowship through A.T. Still University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine (ATSU-SOMA), leading her to administrative and leadership roles in addition to her clinical duties.

The fellowship encouraged her to pursue her doctorate in medical sciences which she is now in the process of completing.

Her mentor has been Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, Wright Center president and CEO, who inspired her and encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

Her parents have always encouraged her in her academic endeavors and are a big part of how the young woman has gotten to where she is today.

She also has a very supportive husband who tolerates the long hours she often has, and is there for her when she pursues her further education.