Randall Yash loves a challenge and attributes his success to his mindset, expanding his knowledge base and handling tasks or challenges that are not necessarily in his “wheelhouse.”

“I consider these growth opportunities that make me a smarter and stronger professional,” he explains. Additionally, Yash is presented with the chance to challenge himself with figuring out cutting-edge information systems technologies and is always looking forward to learning how to maximize the benefit from new programs, platforms and equipment.

At Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC), he is responsible for managing the organization’s IT Infrastructure, SalesForce CRM platform, website and remote training technology; compiling reports and data for NEPIRC’s stakeholders; delivering technology-based services to clients; leading NEPIRC’s Additive Manufacturing, SolidWorks and 3D Printing training courses; and using technology to monitor and identify trends in our regional and statewide manufacturing sector.

Volunteering in his community to help make a difference in northeastern Pennsylvania, especially in the lives of children, is extremely important to Yash. “I thoroughly enjoy volunteering with the Adopt-a-Classroom program for Luzerne County Head Start and providing food donations for the Children’s Produce Market of Wyoming Area,” he said.

He began his career by supporting and customizing software platforms for a locally well-known hospital system before accepting a position at an information systems company as a network engineer. While with this company, Yash stepped out of his comfort zone and learned how to handle Voice Over IP (or VOIP) integrations. NEPIRC just so happened to be one of the clients he assisted with a VOIP integration, and he quickly became fascinated by their mission of working with small and mid-sized manufacturing companies and the passion of their people. NEPIRC discussed with him the possibility of joining their team, and the rest is history. Yash just celebrated his fifth anniversary with NEPIRC in July and can honestly say that he enjoys working for this organization as it does a great deal to strengthen our regional manufacturers and their employees.

His mentor has been Eric Kujawski, who provided much guidance in choosing his career path, and Yash’s role model is Elon Musk whose drive, determination and vision are characteristics he finds admirable.

“If someone else can figure it out, why can’t I?” is the philosophy that drives this young man’s professional and personal life. When dealing with an ever-evolving field, such as Information Systems and Technology, one is constantly taken outside of his or her comfort zone as new technologies emerge, more services transition into the cloud, and given the current climate, the increased demand to work remotely safely, Yash said.