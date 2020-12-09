Rachel Antosh Hawk absorbs as much as she can by listening to her peers and by working hard towards goals she sets for herself.

As the marketing director for Penn’s Northeast (PNE), Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Marketing Agency, for the past six years, Hawk designs marketing materials, advertising, regional maps, spec sheets, etc. for PNE and its members. She manages and updates PNE’s website, social media, email marketing, and gathers regional data for members and prospects. She also aids in hosting, planning, coordinating, and photographing events and prospect tours.

In the community, she and her family enjoy supporting local animal shelters. She volunteers her time and graphic design skills for local animal shelter fundraisers while she teaches her son how important it is to volunteer and to donate to those in need.

Her passion is being behind the camera as a part-time photographer for her photography business, Rachel Hawk Photography & Design. She enjoys spending her free time photographing her clients and of course, her family.

Having a serious passion for art, Rachel began pursuing it early on and attended Luzerne County Community College majoring in computer graphics specialization.

“I chose an art major where I could make money after college and not be a starving artist,” she noted.

As an intern at Rhino Media Advertising Agency, owners Kevin Jones and the late Kevin McGroarty truly impacted her career and helped guide her to where she is today.

She then accepted her first Graphic Design position at The Times Leader where she was promoted to team leader in the production department, shortly after being employed.

She then moved on to accept the position of Art Director at Positive Results Marketing and the Target Shopper Magazine, where she managed the graphic, digital, and marketing departments and worked with local and national clients on print and web design projects.

In 2015, she was fortunate to have been offered the Marketing Director position at Penn’s Northeast. “This was a completely different industry from what I had experience in, but what a pleasant surprise! I knew I had much to learn and was excited about the new journey,” she commented, “I am blessed to have a role in an organization whose main objective is to help attract quality jobs to Northeastern Pennsylvania — a place where I grew up and love.”

She believes in treating others how you would like to be treated, giving without expecting anything in return, and learning as best she can from her mistakes.

The young woman feels extremely fortunate to have a very supportive husband. Her late father, her mother, and step-father, and her family are also supportive of her. “The love and support from my entire family have helped me grow into the person I am today,” she said.

Rachel is married to her high school sweetheart Matthew Hawk and has a son, Matthew Hawk Jr., 6. The family rescued two dogs, Luna and Nova, 3.

Rachel has served on the board of the NEPA Pageant Scholarship Association. She received an Economic Development certificate from Penn State University and a certificate in Advanced Leadership from Leadership Wilkes-Barre. She is also Google Digital Marketing Certified.

“I want to let the younger generation know that anything can be achieved as long as you believe in yourself and work hard toward your goals. Listen to your peers, learn as much as you can, and love what you do!” she concludes.