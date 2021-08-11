Allied Integrated Health System





Cathy Guzzi, PT, DPT, was named assistant vice president of Rehab Services. In her new role, Guzzi will oversee physical rehabilitation services for patients at the nationally ranked Allied Services Wilkes-Barre Rehab Hospital. Additionally, she will continue to have oversight of the nonprofit health system’s 14 outpatient rehab centers throughout Northeast Pennsylvania. In her new role, Guzzi will provide leadership to maintain quality patient care and outcomes, implement leading treatment protocols, support staff development, and seek cutting-edge technology to advance the rehabilitation process.

Diana Pope-Albright, PT, DPT, WCS, was named assistant vice president of Rehab Services. In her new role, Pope-Albright will oversee physical rehabilitation services for patients at the nationally ranked Allied Services Scranton Rehab Hospital. Additionally, she will continue to have oversight of the nonprofit health system’s 14 outpatient rehab centers. In her new role, Pope-Albright will provide leadership to maintain quality patient care and outcomes, implement leading treatment protocols, support staff development, and seek cutting-edge technology to advance the rehabilitation process.

Linda Lamparter, CPHQ, CMC, was named outpatient case manager and Rehabilitation Medicine Center manager. Lamparter has been with the health system since 1994 and has served as the manager of outpatient case management since 1996. A graduate of Millersville University, Lamparter received her Bachelor of Arts in psychology in 1990.

Jennifer Lutkowski, PT, DPT, was named director of rehabilitation at Allied Services Rehabilitation Hospital Wilkes-Barre. Lutkowski graduated with a doctorate in physical therapy from Misericordia University in 2007.

Since joining the health system in 1998, Lutkowski has held several positions, including senior staff, supervisor, assistant director and director of physical therapy. Along with helping patients regain their independence following an injury or illness, Lutkowski’s new role includes overseeing the day-to-day operations of the physical, occupational and speech therapy departments.

Christine DeGrazia, RN, joined as the new director of nursing at the integrated health system’s Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton. DeGrazia became a registered nurse graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with an Associate in Applied Science degree.

In this role, DeGrazia will be directly responsible for the clinical oversight of staff along with ensuring they are continuously educated on the most advanced nursing practices to ensure the highest quality of care is provided. DeGrazia brings more than 17 years of nursing experience to her new role, specializing in geriatrics, case management and utilization review, critical care and wound care.

Distasio & Kowalski LLC

Attorneys Daniel J. Distasio and Michael J. Kowalski, partners in the Wilkes-Barre personal injury firm, have been named Pennsylvania Super Lawyers for the 13th consecutive year. Both have been top rated in the category of Personal Injury Attorney.

Super Lawyers rates lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high level of peer recognition and professional achievement. The objective is to create a comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys. Selections are made on an annual state-by-state basis via a rigorous evaluation process. Each year, no more than 5% of the lawyers in the state receive this honor bestowed by Super Lawyers magazine. The annual selections are made using a multiphase process that includes nominations, independent research, peer reviews, and evaluation by practice area. Attorneys are evaluated based on peer recognition and achievements including verdicts/settlements, representative clients, experience, honors/awards, pro bono and community service and other outstanding achievements among other criteria.

The personal injury firm specializes in auto and truck accidents, medical malpractice, birth injury and wrongful death.

Fidelity Bank

Derek Cronauer has been hired as assistant vice president and business relationship manager. Cronauer brings nearly a decade of community banking experience to his new role at the bank. He works closely with business owners in Luzerne County to assess their financial needs and help them achieve their goals.

Cronauer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from King’s College, Wilkes-Barre, and is licensed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. He also holds a Pennsylvania Life, Accident & Health, Fixed Annuity license. Cronauer is a graduate of the Class of 2019 of Leadership Wilkes-Barre.

Kelley Dougherty has been named retail branch manager at the bank’s Financial Center in Scranton. In her role, Dougherty manages the daily operations of the Financial Center, serving the needs of clients in Scranton and neighboring communities.

Dougherty holds a Bachelor of Science degree in tourism and hospitality management with a business minor from Temple University, Philadelphia. Active in the community, she is a member of the Ballet Theatre of Scranton, and multiple Chambers of Commerce, including Scranton, the Wyoming Valley and Pittston.

FNCB Bank

The locally based bank since 1910 announced several staff promotions.

Keehna Murphy has been promoted to vice president, credit analyst supervisor where she will oversee mentoring and training of credit staff as well as prepare, review and assess risk associated with commercial credit requests.

She joined the bank in 2014 as a credit analyst and before that, she had extensive credit analysis experience in the community banking sector. Murphy earned an MBA from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She resides in Clarks Green.

Ellen Pritchard has been promoted to vice president, community office manager, where she is responsible for managing the daily operations of the bank’s Community Office in Honesdale.

She joined the bank in 2006 as a senior customer service representative before being promoted to community office manager of the Honesdale branch in 2010.

Pritchard is a graduate of Southeast High School (Bradenton, Florida) and has completed numerous American Institute of Banking courses. She resides in Honesdale.

Kelley Zionce has been promoted to assistant vice president, community office manager II, where she is responsible for managing the daily operations of the Back Mountain Community Office.

She joined the bank in 2013 as a customer service representative and held various positions before being promoted to community office manager of the Back Mountain branch in 2018. She previously had more than 20 years of experience in banking. She is a 2018 graduate of Leadership Wilkes-Barre and is a board member of the Back Mountain Chamber of Commerce. She resides in Wilkes-Barre.

Thomas P. Zurla has been promoted to assistant vice president, community office manager, where he is responsible for managing the daily operations of the Daleville Community Office.

He joined the bank in 2018 as a retail banking training coordinator before being promoted to community office manager in 2020. He previously spent 22 years with M&T Bank in various leadership positions.

He is a 2021 graduate of Leadership Lackawanna and is an organist/cantor at various churches throughout NEPA. He resides in Scranton.

Louise Balbach has been promoted to assistant vice president, community office manager II, where she is responsible for managing the daily operations of the bank’s Community Office in Exeter.

Balbach joined the bank in 2013 and has held the positions of customer service representative, assistant community office manager and community office manager. She previously had more than 35 years of experience in the banking industry.

She attended the University of Scranton and has completed numerous American Bankers Association courses. She resides in Exeter.

Diane Abbott has been promoted to banking officer, assistant community office manager where she is responsible for helping manage the daily operations of the bank’s Community Office in Honesdale.

Abbott joined the bank in 2006 and has held the positions of teller, CSR, personal banker and assistant community office manager. She formerly worked as a banker with Farmers & Merchants Bank and Harleysville National Bank. She resides in Honesdale.

Justin Kravitz has been promoted to banking officer, CRM marketing specialist, where he is responsible for the administration of the bank’s Customer Relationship Management system.

Before joining the bank in 2018, he held project management and marketing positions at several Northeast Pennsylvania companies.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in integrated media from Wilkes University. He resides in Fell Twp.

Michael Cioffari has been promoted to banking officer, technology services analyst, where he provides technical support for bank employees, management of Citrix environment as well as server infrastructure and Windows desktops.

Before joining the bank in 2007, he was employed by MetLife in Clarks Summit.

Cioffari is a graduate of Mid Valley High School and Keystone College with an associate degree in computer science and a bachelor’s degree in information technology. He resides in Throop.

Geisinger

Christa Lese Martin, Ph.D., the founding director of the system’s Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute (ADMI), will lead the systemwide clinical research initiatives, including more than 500 research faculty and staff members specializing in precision health, genomics, data science, population health, implementation science, health services, bioethics and clinical trials.

Martin brings extensive experience in clinical and research genetics to the role. Before joining the health system in 2013, she was an associate professor in the Department of Human Genetics at Emory University and operations director of Emory Genetics Clinical Laboratory.

Karen Murphy, Ph.D., R.N., executive vice president, chief innovation officer and founding director of the Steele Institute for Health Innovation at the health system, has been selected as one of Modern Healthcare’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives for 2021, and has been named a 2021 Changemaker in Health by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).

Modern Healthcare’s annual list of the 50 most influential clinical executives recognizes leaders who are paving the way to better health through innovation, community service and achievements inside and outside of their respective organizations.

Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Anthony Johnson has joined as the new director of workforce development and Wilkes-Barre Connect.

In this role, Johnson will be working with the chamber team to develop and implement a strategic plan to address workforce and economic development issues and strategies in the Wyoming Valley region. This includes creating a model for industry-led workforce development, recruitment and maintaining a skilled workforce, as well as growing and strengthening our entrepreneurial community.

Prior to this role, Johnson served as deputy director for the Partnership Transportation Management Association of Montgomery County.

Heart & Vascular Center at Wayne Memorial Hospital

Bradley Serwer, MD, FACC, a board-certified interventional cardiologist, joins medical director Walid Hassan, MD, MACP, FRCP (UK), FAHA, FACC, FCCP, FSCAI, FSVM, in performing cardiac catheterizations and percutaneous coronary interventions at the state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization laboratory in Honesdale.

Commissioned into the United States Navy in 1997, Serwer officially retired in late June at the rank of commander.

In addition to his duties within the cardiac cath lab, he will conduct outpatient visits at the Wayne Memorial Physician Specialty Clinic located on the hospital’s fourth floor.

Honesdale National Bank

Robert Ferraro and Eric Jensen have been promoted to area managers.

In his current role, Ferraro is assistant vice president, branch manager II/loan officer at the Hamlin office and assists customers and employees with day-to-day operations as well as supporting lending opportunities. Originally from Clarks Summit, Ferraro received a Bachelor of Science degree in business management and finance from the University of Scranton. He has been in the financial industry for 21 years and will continue as area manager of the eastern region offices at the bank.

In his current role, Jensen is branch manager at the Clarks Summit office serving customers and employees with daily operations. Originally from Long Island, N.Y., he received a certificate of commercial credit analysis from NYU and has been in the financial industry for 22 years. Of that, 14 years have been in banking with prior positions including branch manager, business banker and vice president of sales. He will continue as area manager of the western region offices at the bank.

Michelle Kowalewski has been promoted to commercial loan officer II.

In her current role, Kowalewski is mortgage adviser at the Hallstead Office and assists customers and employees with daily functions as well as helping with mortgage recommendations. Originally from Montrose, Kowalewski received a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural business management from Penn State University. She has been in the financial industry for six years. Previously, she worked as an agricultural loan officer for AgChoice Farm Credit.

Hotel Wayne

Jim Petorak, the hotel’s longtime general manager, is retiring. Petorak, who has more than 10 years of service, presided over significant growth to the hotel’s guest and food business and assisted in the Hotel Wayne Inc’s. acquisition and startup of five additional hospitality properties in and around Honesdale-Wayne Inn, the Wine Room, Wayne on Main, Java&More and Wayne on the Hill.

Aimee Masker, another longtime employee, assumed the role of general manager on June 28. Masker holds degrees in business management and accounting. She is a lifelong resident of Wayne County currently residing in Waymart.

Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn PC

Effective July 1, attorney Kathleen Quinn DePillis was advanced to principal status of the law firm. Quinn DePillis will join seven other personal injury attorneys and nine business law attorneys in principal stature.

Quinn DePillis grew up in Northeast Pennsylvania and attended the University of Scranton, where she was in the honors program. She graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in English and attended Boston College Law School.

Quinn DePillis is the daughter of attorney Joseph A. Quinn Jr., senior litigation principal of the firm, and his wife, Carole Quinn.

Attorney Richard Williams has been named 2021 Trailblazer for Energy and Environmental Services by the National Law Journal. Each year, the National Law Journal selects attorneys from a long list of nominations who are agents of change to recognize and honor them in their annual Trailblazers publication.

Williams is a principal in the firm where he practices in the Kingston office, concentrating in the areas of commercial and residential real estate, zoning and land use planning and telecommunications law.

Munley Law

Two of the firm’s partners, Marion Munley and Daniel Munley, have been named to the 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiffs Consumer Lawyers list.

Lawdragon is a legal media company that provides industry news, editorials and resources including annual guides of the top lawyers in various areas of practice. The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list is an elite group of plaintiffs’ attorneys from all over the United States. The law practice is the only Scranton firm to make the 2021 list.

Marion Munley has been practicing personal injury law for more than 30 years. She is triple board-certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in civil trial, civil practice and truck law. Marion has earned an AV-Preeminent designation from Martindale-Hubbell, the industry’s highest ethical and client satisfaction rating.

Daniel Munley has been practicing personal injury law for more than 25 years. He is board certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in both civil trial and truck law. He has earned an AV-Preeminent designation and a Platinum Level Client Champion rating from Martindale Hubbell.

Outreach — Center for Community Resources

Margy Durkin has joined as the new community and school liaison. Durkin will partner with regional school districts and human service organizations to engage families in need of early childhood and other critical services that the organization delivers to help families and children thrive. Durkin has made significant progress in connecting with school district staff as well as with numerous other agencies that can refer families in need of child and family services and programs. Durkin earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in psychology from Wilkes University and comes with more than 30 years of experience in social work.

Pennsylvania Paper and Supply Co.

The company recognized one of its employees with an appreciation bench for Years of Service. Ronald Merrigan retired this year after 48 years of service to the company. He was presented with a bench in his honor for his commitment and dedication for more than four decades. The bench is located in Connell Dog Park, Scranton. Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti and president of the company Douglas Fink were present for the brief ceremony. Merrigan also received a proclamation for his years of service from the mayor.

Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald LLP

Attorney Kieran Casey, a partner with the firm’s labor and employment practice group, recently co-presented a webinar called “The Future of the Workplace.”

The webinar, which was hosted by the Family Business Alliance of Wilkes University and Penn State Scranton, helped business leaders understand long-term legal implications of remote work. Even as pandemic-related social distance requirements loosen, many companies will choose to continue telework and some of the workforce will expect the option to work from home. The webinar addressed topics such as eligibility for remote work and remote work policies, the legal implications of long-term remote work, and productivity issues associated with remote work.

Employers who need help navigating legal obligations surrounding telework can contact Casey at 570-826-5667 or email kcasey@rjglaw.com.

Scranton Area Community Foundation

Communications Manager Brittany Pagnotti recently earned her master’s degree in business administration with a focus in digital marketing from Messiah University. She attended her graduation ceremony on May 15.

President and CEO Laura Ducceschi received her Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) certification, joining more than 6,000 other professionals around the world with this designation. The CFRE demonstrates a depth of knowledge in the highest ethical and professional standard of fundraising and confirms support for the Donor Bill of Rights. Individuals awarded the CFRE credential have met the standards set by CFRE International, including a written examination, tenure in the profession, education and demonstrated achievement in fund development. Ducceschi also is accredited as a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP), which demonstrates knowledge and tools to help individuals and families articulate and advance their highest philanthropic aspirations through effective gift planning capabilities.

Community Initiatives Coordinator Vivian Williams graduated from Leadership Lackawanna’s 2021 Core Program last week. She was part of a team that designed and outfitted a utility van for Keystone Mission to provide services for homeless individuals.

Williams is also participating in the Funders Network (TFN): Systems Transformation Learning Series, a five-part learning series that helps foundations gain the frameworks, methods and tools to support systemic change and accelerate lasting solutions.

Maggie Martinelli, vice president of administration and operations, is beginning her second term as president of the Junior League of Scranton, a volunteer leadership role in the community for an organization committed to promoting voluntarism in the community, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Total Foot and Ankle Center

Glenn Woodley, D.P.M., is a podiatrist/foot and ankle surgeon who has achieved triple board-certified status. Woodley is board certified in foot surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, board certified in reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, and board certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine. In addition to these certifications comes advanced training and experience in orthopedics and limb salvage and reconstruction.

Woodley recently returned to NEPA from Naples, Florida, and opened a practice in Honesdale.

United Network for Organ Sharing Board of Directors

Matthew Cooper, M.D., FACS, began his term as president of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) Board of Directors on July 1. Cooper currently serves as the director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation at the Medstar Georgetown Transplant Institute based at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

UNOS is the mission-driven nonprofit serving as the nation’s transplant system. Last year, the national transplant system set an all-time record for the most lives saved by deceased organ donors.

Cooper is a graduate of the University of Scranton and received his medical degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine in 1994.

University of Scranton

The University of Scranton has named David Marx, Ph.D., associate provost of academic affairs, concluding a national search for the position. A longtime chemistry faculty member at Scranton, Marx currently serves as the interim associate provost.

As associate provost, Marx will oversee the university’s Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence, Office of Institutional Reporting and Data Analytics, Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, Office of Educational Assessment, Office of Graduate Academic and Student Services, the Office of Global Education and the Office of Planning and Institutional Effectiveness.

Marx joined the faculty at Scranton in 1987.

The Rev. Herbert B. Keller, S.J., vice president for Mission and Ministry, has accepted a position in the theology department at Scranton Preparatory School, effective in the summer of 2022. In his position at Scranton Prep, Keller will return to the classroom and will also provide pastoral support for students, including involvement with the school’s Kairos retreat program.

Keller will step down as vice president for Mission and Ministry at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. The division he leads includes Campus Ministries, the Center for Service and Social Justice, and the Jesuit Center. He has held the role since 2019, having previously served as the university’s interim president for the 2017-2018 academic year and as special assistant to the president.

For the second year in a row, student members of the university’s Business Club selected Ashley L. Stampone ’10, G’11, faculty specialist in the accounting department, as the Kania School of Management Professor of the Year. The virtual announcement was made May 19. Stampone was also selected for this honor in May 2020.

A graduate of the University of Scranton, Stampone became a faculty member at her alma mater in 2016. In 2019, she was also honored with the Faculty Leadership Award from the Institute of Management Accountants. The national award recognizes one faculty member annually who has demonstrated significant leadership activities at the national, regional and/or local levels of IMA and has made additional contributions to IMA.

Wayne Memorial Health System

Zaima Choudhry, M.D., brings an array of much-needed services to the health system’s community. She is board-eligible in nephrology, a subspecialty of internal medicine that focuses on diseases of the kidney, board-certified in internal medicine and is a certified hypertension specialist (CHS), a skill Choudhry hopes will help save many lives.

Choudhry comes to the health system from Temple University in Philadelphia, where she just completed a fellowship in nephrology.

Choudhry will also be working in conjunction with the DaVita outpatient dialysis clinic at the Stourbridge Complex in Honesdale.

Her practice at Wayne Memorial will be at the Physician Specialty Clinic inside the hospital at 601 Park St., Honesdale.

Weichert, Realtors — Hibble & Associates

Erin Thompson has joined the Clarks Summit office. Thompson joins a dedicated team of knowledgeable agents at the real estate firm who bring many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.

Woodloch Pines Resort

After an extremely challenging year and three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the all-inclusive family resort in the Pocono Mountains was more eager than ever to recognize the hard work and dedication of its longtime employees. Although the annual in-person staff meeting and celebration could not take place, the Kiesendahl family, who have owned and operated the business more than 60 years, took the time to honor and reward their loyal team members with gift certificates and golden nametags in recognition of their service.

Of the 1,091 part and full-time workers, 199 have served the company for at least a decade. Considering that the hospitality industry is well known for its high turnover rate, this is certainly a notable accomplishment. Ninety-nine of these staff members have worked for the family resort for at least 20 years, and another 40 for 30-plus years.

One such employee, John Taninies, is celebrating his 40th year working at the resort, including managing the kitchen of the resort’s main dining room since 2006.