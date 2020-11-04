Bednarz Law Offices





Attorney John A. Bednarz Jr., a resident of Shavertown, was selected a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer for 2018.

In addition, Philadelphia Magazine has, for 10 consecutive years from 2009-2018, named Bednarz as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer in the field of workers’ compensation law. Bednarz’s Office is located in Wilkes-Barre. Since 1991, Bednarz has been a board-certified civil trial attorney as recognized by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, and is one of only two claimant’s attorneys practicing in Wilkes-Barre named a Super Lawyer in the practice area of workers’ compensation.

Bednarz represents only injured workers.

Benco Dental

For a 10th consecutive year, Incisal Edge dental magazine recognizes brilliant achievers, ages 40 and under, with its signature award. Among this year’s Incisal Edge “40 Under 40” honorees are 40 women and 42 men from 27 states.

The magazine, published by Benco Dental since 1997, will celebrate them through a series of informative profiles in its fall “40 Under 40” editorial coverage. Fewer than 500 of America’s best young dentists have earned this prestigious designation, including the 2020 inductees, featured below, and at IncisalEdgeMagazine.com.

Honorees in the general dentist category include: Dr. Christine Altrock Fabb, San Diego, California; Dr. Marina Ambridge, Peoria, Arizona; Dr. Alex Barrera, Houston, Texas; Dr. Jonny Brennan, Chandler, Arizona; Dr. Shanthi Cariappa, Stonington, Connecticut and East Greenwich, Rhode Island; Dr. Joshua Coussa, Coral Springs, Florida; Dr. Anna Cowdin, Dallas, Texas; Dr. Dimple Desai, Newport Beach, California; Dr. Sodabeh Etminan, Chicago, Illinois; Dr. Liany Farinas-Han, Midland Park, New Jersey; Dr. Michelle Farnouse, Las Vegas, Nevada; Dr. Shalom Fialkoff, Paradise Valley, Arizona; Dr. Tiffanie Garrison-Jeter, Nashville, Tennessee; Dr. Lee Gary and Dr. Wendy Lewis, Flowood, Mississippi; Dr. Hadi Ghazzouli, Lansdale; Dr. India Gibson, Sugar Land, Texas; Dr. Steven Hippeli, Kingston; Dr. Hillary Homburg, Charleston, West Virginia; Dr. Paul Hung, Dallas, Texas; Dr. Jaclyn Johnson, Kingwood, West Virginia; Dr. Alan Jurim, Woodbury, New York; Dr. Joyce Kahng, Costa Mesa, California; Dr. Jay Kansal, Atlanta, Georgia; Dr. Parsia Koleini, Bradford, Massachusetts; Dr. Andrew Lyons, Charlotte, North Carolina; Dr. Joya Lyons, Charlotte, North Carolina; Dr. Andrew Martin, Gainesville, Florida; Dr. Charmaine Ng, Oakland, California; Dr. Jeffrey Ng, Garden City, New York; Dr. Gabriela Nwobu, Greensboro, North Carolina; Dr. Simon Oh, Langhorne; Dr. Sunny Patel, Lenexa, Kansas; Dr. Heidi Reuter, Wadena and Perham, Minnesota; Dr. Stacey Rogers, North Kingstown, Rhode Island; Dr. Kianor Shah, Palm Desert, California; Dr. Matthew Sheldon, Melbourne, Florida; Dr. Diana Tadros, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Dr. Katie To, Katy, Texas; Dr. Amy Tongsiri, Las Vegas, Nevada; Dr. Matthew Wimmer, Centennial, Colorado; and Dr. Abdulla Zoobi, Astoria, New York.

Honorees in the dental specialist category include: Dr. Rose Amable, Ardsley, New York; Dr. Femme Ambrosio, San Diego, California; Dr. Eva Anadioti, Philadelphia; Dr. Milad Azadi, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania; Dr. Brooke Berson, Mullica Hill, New Jersey; Dr. Anita Bhavnani, Yorba Linda, California; Dr. Daniel Bienstock, Oceanside, New York; Dr. Aaron Bloom, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; Dr. Rachel Bresler, Philadelphia; Dr. Tracey Heiken Bresler, Philadelphia; Dr. Christian Cabello, Laredo, Texas; Dr. Matthew Dahar, Simpsonville, South Carolina; Dr. Lou Forrester, Marlton and Northfield, New Jersey; Dr. Julee Gil, Allentown; Dr. Cameron Howard, Cumming, Georgia; Dr. Andi Igowsky, Sheboygan, Wisconsin; Dr. Erin Issac, Pittsburgh; Dr. Jarod Johnson, Muscatine, Iowa; Dr. Mary Kang, New York, New York; Dr. Jeremy Kay, Philadelphia; Dr. Joo Kim, Syosset, New York; Dr. Roberto Loar, Austin, Texas; Dr. Erick Lund, South Jordan and Providence, Utah; Dr. Casey Lynn, Apollo Beach, Florida; Dr. Shawn Lynn, Livingston, New Jersey; Dr. Valerie Martins, Beverly, Massachusetts; Dr. Ngozi Okoh, East Norriton; Dr. Shreena Patel, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Dr. Robert Peterman, Somerville, New Jersey; Dr. Noel Rodriguez, Jacksonville, Florida; Dr. Aaron Scheps, Lakeland, Florida; Dr. Amit Shah, Huntington Beach, California; Dr. Raj Shenoy, Austin, Texas; Dr. Leanna Shetler, Simpsonville, South Carolina; Dr. Robert Slauch, Philadelphia; Dr. Nidhi Taneja, Stockton, California; Dr. Matt Tillman, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; Dr. Shamik Vakil, Charlotte, North Carolina; Dr. Blake Warner, Bethesda, Maryland; and Dr. Meggan Wehmeyer, Claremont, New Hampshire.

Bernard Leo Remakus, M.D.

Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, presented Bernard Leo Remakus, M.D. with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. Remakus celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field.

He has practiced medicine at the same location in Hallstead for the past 40 years.

A member of the medical staff of the Barnes-Kasson County Hospital in Susquehanna since 1981, he previously served as the hospital’s chief-of-staff, emergency department director and ethics committee chairman.

Cummins Law

Daniel E. Cummins of the Clarks Summit law office recently published an article in the Pennsylvania Law Weekly titled “Zooming into the Future: Tips to Improve Your Appearance at Online Meetings.” The article provided suggestions to help attorneys to improve their presentation during online depositions and court appearances that continue to be the norm in the practice of law.

Cummins also recently presented a continuing legal education seminar for the Lackawanna Bar Association titled “Golf Lessons: Tips for Professionalism and the Ethical Practice of Law,” using golf-themed video clips to make the presentation entertaining and memorable.

Dime Bank

Gail L. Ketcham was appointed to the position of assistant vice president loan processing supervisor.

Ketcham has more than 30 years of experience in the banking arena. Ketcham joined the bank in February 2014 and started in the loan processing department. She began her banking career as a teller, progressed to customer service, and then moved into deposit operations where she supervised the operations and staffing of 23 branches. In her new position, Ketcham manages the mortgage department and commercial and consumer centralized lending departments, while ensuring adherence to bank policies and federal and state compliance regulations.

Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania

The association celebrated its employees Sept. 4 and thanked them for their contributions, especially in light of their efforts during the pandemic.

In addition to pizza and snacks, employees received a gift card and early dismissal from work in appreciation of their daily efforts for their clients. For the first time ever, service awards were also part of the celebration.

Those in receipt of 2020 service awards included: Chris Hughes, 35 years; Cathy Mericle, 30 years; Anthony Orlando, 20 years; Marlene Woods, 15 years; Theresa Langan, 10 years; and Evelyn Rowles, Janine Fortney, Mary Morgan, Scott Rave, Claire Holly and Cesar (“Dan”) Grullon, five years.

Friendship House

The regional nonprofit public mental health and autism provider based in Scranton and Mayfield serving children, adolescents and adults, has recently expanded its medical team and psychiatry services with the addition of Marwa Salam, M.D. and Nelson Asante, M.D. Salam and Asante join Varsha Pandya, M.D., Ann McDonald, M.D., Maria Murnock, PA-C, Carlene Spitzer, PA-C, and Marcy Smith, CRNP on the medical team.

Salam joined in August and is board certified in both adult general psychiatry and child/adolescent psychiatry, her focus specialty. Salam completed her medical training at Egypt Medical School before joining New York University’s Langone Medical Center Alzheimer’s Research Program. She completed her general psychiatry residency at Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, N.Y., and fulfilled her child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School. She serves as the president-elect of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Society. She became a staff psychiatrist at Scranton Counseling Center following her postdoctoral training in 2018.

Asante joined in March and was previously a staff psychiatrist at Scranton Counseling Center. After graduating from the University of Ghana Medical School, Asante completed his residency training in psychiatry and a fellowship in neuropsychiatry at Yale University Affiliated Hospitals. He is board certified in both adult psychiatry and addiction medicine. His clinical interests include, but are not limited to, managing treatment-resistant schizophrenics, using the assertive community treatment team model, and evaluating adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

McDonald is an outpatient psychiatrist with the provider, bringing more than 35 years of clinical leadership and experience to the medical team. McDonald graduated from Temple University Medical School and completed her psychiatric residency at Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia. She began her extensive career as an outpatient psychiatrist at Bristol-Bensalem Human Services and later became an inpatient psychiatrist at Lower Bucks Hospital. McDonald previously provided psychiatric care at St. Vincent’s Hospital as well as Pocono Medical Center — East Stroudsburg, before joining the team in 2018.

Pandya has been with the medical team as a child and adolescent psychiatrist for 18 years. She completed her medical degree in India and her general psychiatry residency in England. Pandya then completed psychoanalytic training, a child psychiatry fellowship, and an additional adult residency at New York Medical College Metropolitan Hospital. She has provided psychiatric services to children and adolescents in a variety of programs such as partial hospitalization program, inpatient, outpatient and school-based. Pandya also served as a psychiatric consultant for dual diagnosed adults, outpatient services for Native American populations and adolescent/adult patients in detention/correctional centers.

Murnock is a licensed certified physician assistant (PA-C), certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, with 20 years of child, adolescent and adult psychiatric experience. She graduated magna cum laude from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre and has served as a PA in both private practices and community-based psychiatric centers throughout Northeast Pennsylvania. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants as well as the Pennsylvania Society of Physician Assistants. She has served as a preceptor for students from Marywood University Physician Assistant Program and the Commonwealth Medical College.

Spitzer is a licensed, certified PA-C with nearly 40 years of nursing and psychiatric experience. She earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Marywood University and her Master of Science in physician assistant studies at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre. Spitzer previously was employed as a PA at Scranton Counseling Center, Advanced Community Service Associates and Aaron Center. She is professionally affiliated with the Pennsylvania Society of Physician Assistants and the American Academy of Physician Assistants. She has also served as an adjunct faculty member at both Marywood University and King’s College.

Smith is a certified registered nurse practitioner with decades of nursing and psychiatric experience and completed her BSN/BSN from College Misericordia. She served in psychiatric care positions at Children’s Service Center, Wilkes-Barre; St. Michael’s School, Tunkhannock; and Community Counseling Services, Wilkes-Barre, before joining the medical team. Smith has served as a preceptor for students at Marywood University, Misericordia University and Wilkes University, and as a faculty member for the Commonwealth Medical College.

Geisinger

The health system has appointed two new members to its now 16-member board of directors. The newly appointed directors are Benjamin K. Chu, M.D., senior adviser for Manatt Health, and Sherry A. Glied, Ph.D., dean of the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at New York University.

Chu, with more than 15 years of experience leading major health systems in Houston, Southern California and New York City, is a leading expert in creating patient-centered, integrated health care reforms. He was an associate dean at two of New York City’s top medical schools and held academic appointments at medical schools in New York City and Houston. As a health system leader, he leveraged relationships with medical schools, streamlined administrative functions and implemented innovative programs all to improve access to high-quality care.

Chu sits on the board of the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

Glied was named the dean of the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at NYU in 2013 and previously spent more than two decades as a professor of health policy and management at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, where she was the chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management for more than 10 years. In 2010, she was confirmed by the United States Senate as assistant secretary for planning and evaluation at the Department of Health and Human Services. She had previously served as the senior economist for health care and labor market policy under Presidents Bush and Clinton in 1992 and 1993.

Mark McCullough has been named chief financial officer and chief operations officer for Geisinger Health Plan.

McCullough previously worked at Humana Pharmacy Solutions as vice president/chief financial officer and also served as chief operations officer and interim president.

At Humana, McCullough was responsible for finance and operations for Humana’s pharmacy benefit manager, which manages $27 billion in gross claims annually for 10 million Humana members. He also oversaw Humana’s mail-order operations, dispensing 42 million prescriptions annually.

Helicopter Association International

Dunmore native James A. Viola assumed leadership of the association in January. The seventh president and CEO since the association was founded in 1948, he is responsible for carrying out the board of directors’ vision and overseeing both the staff and day-to-day operations.

Viola was formerly a career aviator with the United States Army and also worked for the FAA.

Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn

Nine of the firm’s lawyers have been named, in multiple categories, to the 2021 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession.

They are: Richard M. Goldberg: Employment Law — Management, Labor Law — Union; Terrence J. Herron: Corporate Law; Joseph A. Quinn Jr.: Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation — Plaintiffs; Michelle M. Quinn: Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation — Plaintiffs;

Donald C. Ligorio: Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Workers’ Compensation Law — Claimants; Brian Q. McDonnell: Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Workers’ Compensation Law — Claimants; Kevin C. Quinn: Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs; Michael A. Lombardo III: Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs; Nicole M. Santo: Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs.

Since 1987, attorneys at the firm have been named to the Best Lawyers in America list. Lawyers on the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

Attorney Allan M. Kluger was named Friedman JCC’s first recipient of the Tribute Gala Award on Sept. 13.

Kluger is president and senior partner of the law firm he joined after receiving his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1952. Kluger has been recognized numerous times for his professional accomplishments as well as his philanthropic accomplishments. Kluger received Martindale Hubbell’s 2020 AV Preeminent Rating — the highest rating for professional excellence by his peers. A recipient of the President’s Award from the Luzerne County Bar Association, he was also twice named a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer.

Johnson College

The college announced four new members have recently joined the board of directors and new officers have been elected. New board members include Ashley H. Bechaver, Candy J. Frye ‘94, Steve M. Pierson ‘06 and Stephen E. Midura. New officers include Marianne Gilmartin, Esq., chair; Christopher J. Haran, vice chair; and J. Patrick Dietz, treasurer.

Bechaver is in human resources/IT at Gibbons Ford in Dickson City. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, legal, institutions, economics and government from American University. Bechaver has served on the Automotive Program Advisory Committee at Johnson College, Lackawanna Career Technology Center and West Side Technology Center. She resides in Throop.

Frye is director of new business development at A. Pickett Construction Inc. in Kingston. Frye is a 1995 graduate of the building construction technology and architectural drafting and design associate degree programs at Johnson College. She resides in Harding.

Pierson is the service manager at Five Star International Trucks LLC in Allentown. Pierson is a 2006 graduate of the diesel truck technology program at Johnson College. He resides in Sellersville.

Midura is the market director at Johnson Controls in Wilkes-Barre. Midura holds a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering/business administration from Penn State and a MBA from Marywood. He resides in Scott Twp.

Gilmartin joined the board of directors in 2014. Gilmartin has served on the Executive Committee, Governance Committee, Human Resources Committee and Board Committee Restructuring Taskforce. She was the chair of the Academic Achievement & Student Engagement Committee in 2017-18. She has brought her skills as an attorney and as a leader in the community to her work on the board. She is an attorney and shareholder at Stevens & Lee. She holds a juris doctorate from Seton Hall University. She resides in Moscow.

Haran joined the board of directors in 2012. Haran has been instrumental in serving on the Governance Committee, most notably his work with board assessment initiatives. He holds a Master of Science degree in Management Science from Stony Brook University. He works professionally as a consultant and adjunct professor. He resides in Moscow.

Dietz brings the knowledge of his longtime career in banking to that position. He joined the board in 2017 and is also a member of the Audit, Operational Excellence and Governance committees. Dietz is also the chairman of the Salvation Army of Scranton Advisory Board. He obtained his MBA from Marywood University and is a senior vice president/commercial loan officer at Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Dietz resides in South Abington Twp.

Marywood University

New faculty members were announced for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Jodi La Coe, Clarks Summit, assistant professor for the School of Architecture, will teach architecture studio and environmental systems. La Coe is a registered architect who formerly taught architectural/urban design, history and theory, design/build, integrative design and building technologies, and digital/manual representation at Penn State University and the Washington-Alexandria Architecture Center of Virginia Tech.

She earned a Ph.D. in architecture and design research in 2019 from Virginia Tech for her dissertation, Constructing Vision: László Moholy-Nagy’s Partiturskizze zu einer mechanischen Exzentrik, Experiments in Higher Spatial Dimensions.

Kaitlyn Eck, Ph.D., Freeville, New York, assistant professor in the nutrition and dietetics program, earned her bachelor’s degree in nutrition and dietetics from SUNY Plattsburgh, her master’s degree and dietetic internship from Rutgers University, and her doctoral degree in nutritional science from Rutgers University.

Eck’s research interests include eating and weight-related knowledge and behaviors of athletes, as well as the development of behavior change interventions.

Kate M. Kocyba, Ph.D., Barneveld, New York, tenure-track assistant professor of architectural and art history in the art department, earned her doctoral degree in art history from the University of Missouri.

She formerly taught at the University of Alabama, was an architectural historian for the U.S. Forest Service, and served in AmeriCorps on a preservation/restoration construction team in West Virginia. She will be teaching architectural history courses, art history survey courses, and modern art and 19th century art.

Rachael Stevens, Ph.D., Peckville, is transitioning from an adjunct instructor to a full-time faculty member in the early childhood and elementary education department. Stevens earned her Ph.D. in educational leadership from the University of the Cumberlands. She will teach early childhood curriculum; elementary curriculum and instruction: science; educational psychology; and elementary curriculum and instruction: science (graduate). Her areas of interest include elementary and early childhood instruction and curriculum development, teacher retention and education policy.

Sara Melick, M.S., Catawissa, is transitioning from an adjunct lecturer to instructor of environmental science in the science, mathematics and computer science department. Melick earned her master of science degree in environmental studies from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

Melick formerly worked in California for Save the Bay and the San Francisco Bay Water Quality Control Board. She has her Geographic Information System certificate and is a TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) adviser. She will be teaching environmental science courses, as well as physical science and general biology.

Derek J. Parker, M.A., Ph.D. candidate, Brookville, is joining as a per annum instructor in the psychology and counseling department. He is currently finishing his Ph.D. in counselor education and supervision from Liberty University, where he expects to graduate this spring. He received his Master of Arts degree in professional counseling from Liberty University and his Master of Science degree in rehabilitative sciences from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

Parker is a licensed professional counselor in the state of Pennsylvania. He will teach courses in group processes in counseling, human sexuality and practicum.

Joshua Berman, M.A., joins as a per annum instructor in the School of Architecture. Berman is a designer and educator who received his master’s degree in studio arts/interior architecture from Marywood University and his bachelor of arts degree in history from King’s College.

Through a cross-disciplinary blend of a non-design and design-based master’s program, Berman has developed experience toward a critical inquiry of historical, cultural and physical structures, and the ways in which they collectively inhabit the built environment. He will teach courses in interior design studios.

Evan Buco Harger, A.B.D, Monongahela, joins as an instructor of music, where he serves as the director of orchestral activities. He teaches courses in music history, world music and conducting, as well as other subjects. He is in the process of completing his Doctoral of Musical Arts degree in orchestral conducting from Michigan State University. His guest conducting engagements have included the Oregon Mozart Players, the St. Petersburg State Symphony, the Maryland Chamber Winds and the Riverside Chamber Orchestra.

His research interests include history, the pedagogy of conducting, and the intersection of philosophy of music with music education and music teaching.

Michael Koscho, M.S., Heilwood, joins Marywood as an assistant professor of practice in the university’s science, mathematics and computer science department. He received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown and his master’s degree in computer science from Colorado State University. He formerly served as a computer technology instructor at Fort Peck Community College on the Fort Peck Reservation in Northeastern Montana.

Koscho will teach courses including programming in C++, introduction to computer security, security policy and implementation, and senior capstone.

Theodocia (Theo) Zayac, B.S., M.B.A., Dunmore, joins the School of Business and Global Innovation as an instructor. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and earned her Master of Business Administration from the University of Scranton.

Zayac formerly worked in public accounting and higher education in financial administration roles. In addition, she serves as president of the Jude Zayac Foundation, a local nonprofit.

She will teach accounting I courses for the fall 2020 semester. Her areas of interest include nonprofit organizations.

Liyang Ding, M.Arch., is joining as a tenure track assistant professor in the School of Architecture. Ding earned a master’s degree in architecture and is currently a doctoral degree candidate in architecture, both at the University of Pennsylvania.

He will be teaching courses in construction technologies and architectural design. His interests are in fabrication technologies related to craft, joints and open source architecture.

Elizabeth Andrzjewski, M.S., Elmhurst, joins as a per annum instructor in the School of Architecture. She is a designer and maker trained in architecture. Andrzjewski is teaching courses in construction technologies and architectural design. She earned her Master of Science degree in architecture and is currently completing her doctoral degree in architecture, both at Pennsylvania State University. As a Ph.D. candidate, Andrzjewski is researching metal as a material, digital fabrication and building methods, open-source housing and the universal joint.

Timothy Pyles, Ph.D., joins as theater director in the music, theater and dance department. He was formerly an assistant professor of acting and voice at the University of South Dakota. He earned his doctoral degree in theater history, theory and dramatic literature, with a minor in philosophy, from Indiana University. He is a proud member of the Actor’s Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

He will be teaching introduction to theater, acting, directing, script analysis, theater history and dramatic literature. His research interests include Shakespeare, Chekhov, theater and philosophy, and theater and religion.

Chunchao Lane, Ph.D., joins as a tenure-track faculty member in computer science and information security. Lane was most recently in the computer science department at Eastern New Mexico University. He earned his doctoral degree from Texas Tech University in 2016 and has two recent publications focused on “erasure coding” EC, a security method by which data is broken apart and stored in non-continuous fragments.

Stuart Badner, Psy.D., CSP, joined the university in mid-March as an associate professor of practice and the program director for school psychology. Badner earned his doctoral degree in clinical psychology from Spalding University and a certificate in school psychology from Eastern University.

As an educator, he has taught at both undergraduate and graduate levels, including doctoral level students in clinical and school psychology, at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He has also maintained an affiliation with the American Red Cross, National Headquarters Disaster Services, since responding to the Flight 93 crash on Sept. 11, 2001.

Kathryn Tullio, MS, RDN, LDN, returns as an instructor of practice in the nutrition and dietetics department. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition and dietetics and her Master of Science degree in foods and nutrition, both from Marywood University. Tullio, a registered dietitian and licensed nutritionist for the past 17 years, brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience to the classroom.

She has been teaching at Marywood University for the past two years. She is teaching courses in nutrition I, nutrition II, food systems management I & II, community nutrition and nutrition education.

Christina Car Gigler, MSW, LCSW, ACSW, assistant professor of practice and coordinator of the university’s Lehigh Valley Master of Social Work program, has been at the university for 13 years, but she recently completed her first year in her new role as the Lehigh Valley MSW coordinator.

Gigler has extensive practice experience as a clinician and clinical supervisor in a variety of child welfare settings, including psychiatric, diagnostic, residential and foster care programs. She has been in leadership positions with the National Association of Social Workers, Pennsylvania Chapter, most currently as a member of the Ethics Committee.

Christina “Tina” Kulp, LCSW, returns to her role as the director of field education for the Lehigh Valley and Pocono campuses. Kulp is a graduate of Marywood University’s School of Social Work, from which she holds a Master of Social Work degree, and she is currently entering her final year as a doctoral social work student. Her dissertation focus is mental health access for older adults in rural Pennsylvania. She has worked in the geriatric, nonprofit and health care fields for more than 19 years.

Kulp is a licensed clinical social worker with post-graduate certificates in gerontology and palliative/end of life care.

Faculty and students of the Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program (Psy.D.) recently presented, “Infusing Education on Bias and Diversity Considerations in Psychopathology Courses,” at the 2020 virtual meeting of the American Psychological Association.

Presenters at the APA annual meeting included: Lindsay A. Phillips, Psy.D., ABPP, assistant professor in the Psychology and Counseling Center; and doctor of psychology students, Gabriel Rivera, New Cumberland; Amara Chukwunenye, Dunmore; and Brienna-Rae Cruz, Jermyn. The annual APA meeting provides countless opportunities for attendees to grow in their role as psychologists, leaders and changemakers. Hundreds of experts from across the discipline come together to share the best information from the field and to bring professional development opportunities to licensed psychologists.

Munley Law

Six of the firm’s lawyers have been included in the 2021 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

In addition, Marion Munley was recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2021 “Lawyer of the Year” for Medical Malpractice — Plaintiffs in the Allentown metro area. Katie Nealon was named to the inaugural edition of “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch,” an award given to attorneys early in their legal careers.

Lawyers on the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

Lawyers must have at least 10 years of experience practicing law to be considered.

The lawyers named to 2021 the Best Lawyers in America list: John M. Mulcahey, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs; Caroline M. Munley — Workers’ Compensation Law — Claimants, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs; Daniel W. Munley — Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation — Plaintiffs; James Christopher Munley — Workers’ Compensation Law — Claimants, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs; Marion K. Munley — Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation — Plaintiffs; and Robert W. Munley III — Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs.

Penn State Scranton

Chancellor Dr. Marwan Wafa was recently elected to a high-profile position by his fellow leaders from the university’s Commonwealth Campuses.

This summer, Wafa was elected chair-elect of the Council of Campus Chancellors. In July 2021, he will officially become chair, succeeding Dr. Tina Richardson, chancellor of Penn State Lehigh Valley. Wafa will serve as co-chair for a year before assuming his one-year term as chair, when he will oversee meetings with Senior Vice President for Commonwealth Campuses and Executive Chancellor Dr. Madlyn Hanes, or run them in her absence. Before each meeting, he will solicit agenda items from council members, then finalize the agenda in consultation with Hanes.

Director of Student Services and Engagement Brad Kovaleski was recently among a select group of faculty, administrators, staff and students from across the commonwealth chosen to take part in the Student Code of Conduct Task Force convened by University President Eric Barron.

The task force was implemented to address both immediate and long-standing issues of racism, bias and intolerance, and prioritized several initiatives, among them a full review of the Student Code of Conduct, with significant participation by student leaders.

Music Director and Associate Teaching Professor of Music Sharon Ann Toman was among the recipients of the 2019-20 Jack P. Royer Active and Collaborative Learning Award, given to Penn State Commonwealth Campus faculty and staff who demonstrate innovative teaching techniques to enhance student learning.

Toman was nominated for the award based on the outside-the-box thinking she brings to her online Introduction to World Music course. She uses a multi-dimensional approach, she and the students examine world cultures through their music.

With the help of Assistant Teaching Professor of Psychology and Program Coordinator Renae McNair, Ph.D., psychology students Jenifer Kolessar and Daniele Saranchuk were able to complete an online internship over the summer.

Kolessar and Saranchuk spent the summer months working with the Boards of Cooperative Educational Services of New York State’s Broome-Tioga office in Binghamton. An extension of local school districts and the New York State Education Department, BOCES provides educational services to thousands of youth and adult students throughout the state.

Specifically, Kolessar and Saranchuk were tasked with developing “Finding Your Path to Resilience,” a series of eight workshops for returning teachers and administrators that BOCES plans to implement this fall.

McNair and the students met via Zoom with a BOCES administrator. Through some brainstorming, the students came up with the programs they could develop, including everything from the design and costs to the marketing materials and curriculum.

Swift Kennedy & Associates

Jessica Smitchel has been hired as an employee benefits account manager at the Scranton office of the brokerage firm specializing in group, senior and individual insurance policies. Her responsibilities will include assisting clients with policy renewals, claims and billing issues, as well as advising them about compliance with the Affordable Care Act and other federal regulations.

She formerly served as an account executive for DentalStores in Wilkes-Barre. Prior to that, she worked in New York City as a sales manager at People10 Technologies. Smitchel earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Montclair State University in nutrition and food Sciences.

University of Scranton

Yamile Silva, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the Department of World Languages and Cultures, was elected as a member of the Executive Council of the Colonial Section, Latin American Studies Association.

LASA is the largest professional association in the world for individuals and institutions engaged in the study of Latin America. With more than 13,000 members, more than 60 percent of whom reside outside the United States, LASA brings together experts on Latin America from all disciplines.

Silva will serve on LASA’s Executive Council for five years (2020-2025). She joined the faculty in 2009.

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers

Board certified family physician Terry J. Luma, M.D., joined Carbondale Family Health Center.

Luma received a Doctor of Medicine degree from Ross University School of Medicine, Dominica, West Indies. He completed his internship and residency in family medicine at Hackensack UMC Mountainside Hospital in Verona, New Jersey. He earned his undergraduate degree at Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan. Luma was formerly employed at Sanford Health in Bemidji, Minnesota, for four years where he offered primary care, urgent care, adult and pediatric hospitalist coverage and conducted nursing home rounding.

Larryl Damon Jr., D.O., joined the roster of pediatricians and advanced care pediatric practitioners at Sterling Pediatric Center. Damon sees patients from newborn to 18 years old for outpatient care at the Lake Ariel office located at 62 Industrial Park Road. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his pediatric residency at Goryeb Children’s Hospital/Atlantic Health in Morristown, N.J. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Albright College, Reading, where he graduated summa cum laude.

Wilkes University

The university welcomed three new faculty members at the start of the 2020-2021 academic year. The new faculty and their areas of specialization are:

David Hicks has joined the Maslow Family Graduate Program in Creative Writing as its director and as faculty of practice in the program. Before joining the university, Hicks was founder and director of the Mile-High MFA Program, a low-residency creative writing program at Regis University in Denver, Colorado. Hicks also was professor of English at Regis, where he taught since 2001. Earlier in his career, he was chair of the English Department at Marywood University in Scranton.

Richard J. Muszynski III has joined the Jay S. Sidhu School of Business and Leadership as an assistant professor of quantitative management. He was formerly a business instructor at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. He is the author of numerous articles examining the use of analytical applications for calculations in a variety of settings, including business, health care and stock data. Muszynski earned the Ph.D. in business administration with a focus on operations and management science from Washington State University.

Ursula-Pearl Nwabueze has joined the Passan School of Nursing as an assistant professor of nursing in the undergraduate nursing program. She was formerly a nurse educator at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, covering medical surgical, operating room and same-day surgery departments. In that role, she was responsible for ongoing professional education for the nursing staff. She also was adjunct assistant professor in nursing at New York City College of Technology of the City University of New York.