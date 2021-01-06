Barbetti McHale

LLC CPA

Michael F. McHale, CPA, has joined the long-standing accounting firm Michael A. Barbetti LLC as a partner.

After operating for nearly 40 years as Michael A. Barbetti LLC, the firm has changed its name to reflect the new partnership.

McHale has worked extensively with C-corporations, S-corporations, partnerships, estates, trusts and individuals. A graduate of the University of Scranton with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, McHale is also a member of the American Institute, Pennsylvania Institute and New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants.

CAN DO

President and CEO Kevin O’Donnell received the prestigious President’s Award from the Pennsylvania Economic Development Association (PEDA) during the organization’s 2020 Virtual Conference Series event.

The purpose of the President’s Award is to recognize an individual’s commitment, leadership and dedication to economic development in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

O’Donnell, who is retiring at the end of the year after 47 years of service, reflected on his career and his start at CAN DO under the organization’s first full-time employee, Joe Yenchko.

Commonwealth Health

The DAISY Award is a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Wilkes-Barre General Hospital is proud to be a DAISY Award Hospital Partner, recognizing one of our nurses with this special honor every quarter.

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital’s second quarter DAISY Award was presented to Krissy Knorek, RN, for her kind and compassionate patient care. She is employed on 7 East.

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award was started by the DAISY Foundation, which formed in 2000.

The Nursing Excellence Awards is a peer-nominated award, created in honor of 2020 being the “Year of the Nurse,” and in recognition of the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.

Moses Taylor Hospital selected Maureen Leggiero, RN. She was chosen for being a calm, compassionate caregiver and team player during the pandemic. Her calmness and confidence has helped to allay patient fears and anxiety. Leggiero joined Moses Taylor Hospital in July 2000 and in that time has partnered with CHEMS to bring chest pain education to the community. Maureen also helped the emergency room’s success in meeting core measure requirements and in securing the hospital’s chest pain and stroke re-accreditations.

Regional Hospital of Scranton selected Jessica Nails, RN. She was chosen for her outstanding contributions to compassionate patient care. Jessica joined Regional Hospital in June 2010 and in that time has become a charge nurse, a resource nurse and mentor to new staff. Nails was also a 2019 Daisy Award winner.

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital announced that Lauren Muldowney, LPN has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award.

This peer-nominated award, created in honor of 2020 being the “Year of the Nurse,” and in recognition of the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the COVID pandemic, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.

Muldowney was chosen for her outstanding contributions in compassionate care for her patients and volunteering her time to work in the COVID unit.

Condron Media

Julia Valenza has joined the firm as art director. Valenza is an art education graduate of Kutztown University and is a highly experienced graphic designer and artist. She has multimedia design experience with various forms of print, web, digital, video and outdoor marketing materials.

Valenza will direct and oversee the advertising agency’s design department and be responsible for the firm’s client brand development, graphic implementation and design execution.

Valenza has produced internationally published books and ads, nationally recognized marketing campaigns, and regional marketing materials for an impressive list of companies and not-for-profit organizations.

Country Club at Woodloch Springs

John Pillar, PGA director of golf at the club in Hawley, has joined the PGA board of directors as District 2 director for the PGA of America. He was elected to the board of directors at the 104th PGA Annual Meeting, held virtually for the first time ever. Pillar will serve a three-year term, representing the Metropolitan, New Jersey and Philadelphia PGA Sections.

The PGA board of directors is composed of the association’s president, vice president, secretary, honorary president and 17 directors. The directors include representatives from each of the PGA’s 14 districts, two independent directors and a member of the PGA Tour.

Cummins Law

Daniel E. Cummins of the firm in Clarks Summit was selected to the 2020/2021 Best of the Best Attorney’s List of the Top 10 Personal Injury Law Attorneys for all of Pennsylvania. This honor is reserved for lawyers who exhibit excellence in their practice and less than .05% of the 1.3 million attorneys in the United States receive this distinction. Cummins focuses his practice on car accident and trucking accident matters, trip or slip and fall matters, products liability cases and medical malpractice cases.

Erie Materials

The regional distributor of building materials in New York and Pennsylvania has hired two inside sales representatives for its Scranton branch.

Robert Buck and Ronald Rebovich have joined the company’s Scranton team.

Buck comes to the company with broad experience in the building materials industry, including leadership roles in sales, distribution, service and installation.

Rebovich has built a career in building materials distribution and construction with excellent experience in warehouse, distribution and counter sales.

The company was established in 1973. It distributes building materials for residential and commercial exteriors, such as roofing, siding, windows, doors, decking, manufactured stone veneer and gutters. Based in Syracuse, it serves professional contractors and architects through its locations in Albany, Auburn, Binghamton, Elmira, Syracuse, Utica and Watertown, New York, as well as Scranton and Williamsport.

Foley Law Firm

Attorneys Thomas J. Foley III and Michael J. Foley of the firm were recognized by the Philadelphia Legal Intelligencer for having secured the fourth highest motor vehicle verdict in Pennsylvania in 2019. The Monroe County case, Kanyuck v. Progressive Insurance, resulted in a $1,050,000 motor vehicle verdict for the plaintiff, who was seriously injured and disabled as a result of the accident. Only three cases last year across the entire state were awarded a higher verdict.

The accident occurred in the parking lot of Ahart’s Market in Blakeslee in 2017 when a speeding driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, crashing into a shopping cart corral and parked vehicles, pinning the plaintiff.

The Foleys also secured a separate $500,000 settlement for the father of the plaintiff, because he had also been injured in the crash.

Michael Foley also gave lectures to the American Association for Justice, the largest group of trial lawyers in the world, in July in a webinar on Understanding Electronic Medical Record Audit Trail Discovery. Foley also lectured to the Northeastern Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers on the same subject in September, as part of NEPTLA’s Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court Internet Education Certification Program. NEPTLA’s application was approved by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Geisinger

Gerhard Ziemer, M.D., Ph.D., joined the health system as director of pediatric cardiac surgery and adult congenital heart surgery just days before the novel coronavirus pandemic reached Pennsylvania.

Certified registered nurse practitioner and Wilkes-Barre native Cherish Boehm has also signed on to help lead the program.

Ziemer is a cardiothoracic surgeon who cares for children and adults with congenital and acquired heart disease. He specializes in reconstructive heart and valve surgery and aortic surgery. In 1989, he was the first to successfully perform the Ross procedure — replacement of a damaged aortic valve with the patient’s own pulmonary valve, and replacement of the pulmonary valve with a donor valve — in a newborn.

He formerly held leadership positions at universities in Germany and at the University of Chicago and treated children for many years during humanitarian relief efforts in South America (Peru) and Central Asia (Kazakhstan).

Originally from Wilkes-Barre, Boehm honed her skills as a traveling nurse in California, namely Modesto and Los Angeles, and Hawaii. While practicing in Los Angeles, she worked at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Following her most recent certification, Boehm has returned to her home state to work alongside Ziemer and the rest of the congenital heart team at Geisinger.

Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce

Victoria Rogers has joined as the membership and community relations specialist.

Rogers is responsible for supporting membership recruitment and retention, as well as coordinating member outreach and engagement programs. As a community relations specialist, Rogers actively engages regional chamber and economic development partners for networking, collaboration and government affairs efforts. She will also assist in the management of special events and programs.

Rogers comes with years of experience in sales and marketing with previous careers in the local hospitality industry.

Guardian Healthcare

John Gallick, Ph.D., has been appointed to the board of directors of the largest post-acute health care provider in Pennsylvania.

Gallick has held executive level management positions at HCR/ManorCare and Saber Healthcare. Gallick is a licensed skilled nursing administrator and has taught health management at all academic levels at Golden Gate University, U.C. Berkeley and Chapman University and has served as a university program evaluator for the Department of Consumer Affairs. He served on the State of California’s Medical Liability and Insurance Task Force during the Schwarzenegger administration.

Honesdale National Bank

Robert Hughes, systems analyst, was promoted to assistant vice president.

In his current role, Hughes provides support and service for the information technology systems to direct needs of bank employees and customers.

Hughes began his career with the bank in 2016 as a systems analyst. He will continue to service IT needs of the bank along with other responsibilities in the department.

Hughes is a graduate of Scranton Preparatory High School and received a bachelor’s in marketing from La Salle University in 1999.

Alissa Weiss has been promoted to cash management officer.

In her current role, Weiss provides support and service for the cash management needs of the bank as well as the bank’s merchant services offerings.

Weiss began her career with the bank in 2017 as a loan compliance specialist. Under her officer title, she will continue to service the cash management needs of the bank along with other responsibilities in the department.

Weiss received a BBA in finance from Marywood University in 2011. She is currently in the process of obtaining her MBA from Louisiana State University Shreveport.

Ted Radu, trust specialist and CFP, ChFC, has been named an assistant trust officer.

Radu is a member of the HNB Financial Group, which works closely with customers to support their daily financial planning needs as well as their long-term goals and strategies. Along with his CFP (Certified Financial Planner) title, he works closely with clients and is specialized in managing finances.

Radu joined the bank in November 2009, gaining experience as a teller and in the bookkeeping department, before joining the trust department in 2015. In his role as assistant trust officer, he will continue to meet customer needs along with many other duties in the department.

Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn PC

The firm has been named to the 2021 US News and World Report and Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” The office received an Allentown Tier 1 designation: Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs, Product Liability — Plaintiffs, and Workers’ Compensation — Claimants; and an Allentown Tier 2 designation, Employment Law — Management. The Metropolitan Tier 1 and 2 include Northeastern Pennsylvania and Allentown Lehigh Valley.

The firm’s personal injury team, led by attorney Joseph Quinn Jr., has won some of the largest verdicts and settlements in the region’s history.

Since the inception of the firm, the commercial/corporate team led by attorney Allan Kluger has provided comprehensive, integrated legal services to many of Eastern Pennsylvania’s largest corporations, businesses, banks, nonprofits and institutions.

Attorney Nicole M. Santo has been named to the Top 40 Under 40 in Pennsylvania by the National Trial Lawyers.

The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization composed of the premier trial lawyers from across the country who exemplify superior qualifications as civil plaintiff or criminal defense trial lawyers.

Santo, a principal with the firm and member of the personal injury team, joined the firm in 2010. Her practice is focused on litigating all types of personal injury claims, including medical malpractice claims, motor vehicle accidents, underinsured/uninsured motorist claims, insurance bad faith, trucking accidents, products liability and crashworthiness claims.

Jiffy Products of America

John P. Bonin, B.S. E&E.S., M.B.A., Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt, has been named to the position of substrate mix product manager and senior account manager for the company. In this role, he oversees the product formulations of soilless media substrates, as well as technical recommendations for the North American markets, while maintaining his sales region of the company’s worldwide products. He has been instrumental in providing leadership and market guidance of three factory locations where media substrates are manufactured, sold and distributed in the U.S. and Canada.

Bonin received both his Bachelor of Science and MBA degrees from Wilkes University.

Lackawanna College

Sharon Yanik-Craig, director of the college’s Environmental Center, is among the recipients of the 2020 Northeast Environmental Partnership Awards. Yanik-Craig was honored during a virtual 30th Annual Evening for Northeast Pennsylvania’s Environment event on Nov. 19.

The award recognizes individuals and organizations in Northeast Pennsylvania that have achieved environmental protection or conservation through partnerships.

Yanik-Craig was nominated by the college for being a role model for environmental stewardship, fostering key partnerships and serving as an instrumental environmental educator in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Leadership Lackawanna

The organization’s Core Program Class of 2020-2021 recently held its first session. This year’s class will participate in a mix of virtual and in-person sessions.

In the 10-month Core Program participants gain leadership, interpersonal and managerial skills, as well as an enhanced understanding of the issues relevant to the Greater Scranton area, through monthly sessions. Areas of focus include community development, economic development, government, health care, law, education, quality of life, sustainability, history and media, with sessions featuring widely recognized specialists. Members of the class also devote a large portion of their time to developing and implementing community projects, hence enhancing their leadership abilities, fostering teamwork and benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

The Core Program Class of 2020-2021: Stephanie Abraham, FNCB Bank; Jennifer Azarowicz, the Azek Co.; Bailyn Bench, Procter & Gamble; Joseph Bilotta, Tobyhanna Army Depot; Kenrick Brewster, Greater Scranton YMCA; Megan Coleman, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine; Michelle Cook, Community Bank, N.A.; Chris DePrimo, Penn Foster; Timothy Frank, Educational Opportunity Centers Inc.; Alexander Gundling, Penn Foster; Vicki Hazzouri, Benco Dental; Patrick Keehan, University of Scranton SBDC; Matt Lewis, Allied Services; Kris Liebegott, Lackawanna College; Mackenzie Madigan, Gertrude Hawk Chocolates; Justin Marino, United Neighborhood Centers; Meredith Mercuri, Barry Callebaut; Jesse Novatski, Penn State Scranton; Sara Rinkunas, Penn State Scranton; Sean Ritter, Fancy Parsley Architecture+Design; Michele Santaniello, Fidelity Bank; Jennifer Shoemaker, Outreach Center for Community Resources; Erika Thomas, NBT Bank; Chrissy Thomas, Prudential Retirement; Walter Tompkins, the Azek Co.; Frank Wanat, Tobyhanna Army Depot; Danielle Weinschenk, Tobyhanna Army Depot; Robert Welsch, Tobyhanna Army Depot; Vivian Williams, Scranton Area Foundation; and Thomas Zurla, FNCB Bank.

Luzerne Bank

Dawn Hazeltine has been promoted to branch manager for the bank’s Public Square office. She has worked diligently in several positions before her promotion to manager. For more than 19 years, Hazeltine has been a part of the bank; her primary responsibility is to help meet the financial service needs of customers in her community market. Hazeltine is a Leadership Wilkes-Barre graduate. She is currently involved in the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association and involved in volunteering with other non-profits.

Danielle McCormick has been promoted to branch manager for the bank’s Main Street office. For the last four years she has worked at the bank, her primary responsibility being to assist customers in her community market to meet their financial goals. McCormick earned her BS in business administration from Keystone College. She is currently the treasurer for the Luzerne Merchants Association and involved in volunteering with other nonprofits.

Marshall, Parker & Weber LLC

The elder law and estate planning law firm has been named as a “Best Law Firm” in Elder Law for 2021 by U.S. News — Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” This is the eighth consecutive year that the firm has received a “Best Law Firms” designation. Founder Jeffrey A. Marshall and managing attorney Tammy A. Weber have also been recently selected for individual inclusion in the separate Best Lawyers in America 2021 Edition.

Inclusion in U.S. News — Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” is based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. The firm is included in tier 2 in the Harrisburg metropolitan area listings.

The law firm serves Central and Northeast Pennsylvania from offices in Williamsport, Jersey Shore and Plains.

Marywood University

Lindsey Wotanis, Ph.D., Olyphant, associate professor and Multimedia Communication Program coordinator, merited the Distinguished Adviser Award at the College Media Association/Associated Collegiate Press Convention. Wotanis was honored in the four-year Multimedia Adviser category.

Wotanis has been advising The Wood Word, the university’s student-run electronic newspaper, since 2010, when she began working at the university. She saw the newspaper through its transition to a digital-only platform in 2016. Also, in 2016 she helped create the Marywood Media Group, an umbrella organization that fosters collaboration and convergence between all of the multimedia communication student media organizations.

Edward J. O’Brien, Ph.D., professor in the psychology and counseling department, and lead author of the Multidimensional Self-Esteem Inventory professional manual, has had his work translated into the Persian Language. This is the ninth language, other than English, where the MSEI is in use. Additionally, his MSEI tool has been used in research conducted throughout the United States and 37 other countries.

The MSEI, based on a coherent model of self-concept and self-esteem, measures global self-esteem and its eight components, including competence, lovability, likability, personal power, self-control, moral self-approval, body appearance and body functioning.

Maternal and Family Health Services

Maria Montoro Edwards, Ph.D., was appointed president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit health and human services organization. She succeeds Bette Cox Saxton, who served as president and CEO for the past 15 years in a 20-year leadership career at the organization.

Montoro Edwards has more than 25 years’ experience in nonprofit administration and a record of success in securing, implementing and stewarding public and private funding. She most recently served as interim president and CEO at Telespond Senior Services Inc. and before that as vice president for strategic initiatives at the Wright Center for Community Health/the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.

NET Credit Union

Mileise Allegrucci has been promoted to vice president of member experience. She will oversee marketing and business development, as well as branch operations. Since becoming an employee of the credit union five years ago, Allegrucci has assisted with multiple projects to help the credit union succeed.

Marc Michalowski has been promoted to vice president of information systems and technology. He will manage the IT and the back office departments. Michalowski’s experienced background in IT has helped the credit union grow and develop.

Both Michalowski and Allegrucci have been charged with improving digital member touchpoints, internal and external efficiency of new systems, product development, and front-line operations to include the contact center.

P. A. Hutchison Co.

Erin Jones was promoted to executive vice president. She will continue to work in sales and administration.

Jones joined the company 13 years ago as the human resource manager. She demonstrated a strong connection with the workforce. During her tenure as the director of customer relations and administration, she continued to excel in her ability to foster business connections, while managing the sales staff. She has been committed to creating tremendous relationships with many customers and will continue to do so in her new role as executive vice president.

Penn State Scranton

The campus announced the addition of two new members to the advisory board.

The new members are Paul S. Cavaliere, program management director at Lockheed Martin in Archbald, and Robert Hettes, director of flu operations at Sanofi Pasteur in Swiftwater.

In addition, current advisory board member Robert Luciani, head of specialty markets and retirement counseling at Prudential Retirement, has been elevated to the position of vice chair.

Cavaliere, a resident of Dunmore, is the program management director for Lockheed Martin’s Archbald business within Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), which supports the Tactical and Strike Missiles line of business through its Precision Guided Weapons products and the MFC Energy line of business.

Before his current role, Cavaliere served as director of quality and mission success (QMS) for the Tactical and Strike Missiles line of business, and as fire control director of QMS.

Cavaliere has 36 years of experience in manufacturing and quality, having started his career in 1983 as an electronics tester for RCA’s Government Productions Systems.

Hettes, a resident of Dickson City, graduated from the campus in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in business.

That quality education led to a career at pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur, where as director of flu operations Hettes is responsible for leading the Demand Management and Order Fulfillment team for the company’s U.S. influenza vaccines business. He and his team have developed many innovative solutions to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and increase brand loyalty for the company’s diverse customer base.

Hettes has 18 years of experience in the vaccine industry working in the areas of business development, national accounts, data management and forecasting.

Following his trip last summer to Kazakhstan, professor of information sciences and technology Alan Peslak and a contingent of university representatives traveled this past winter to New Zealand to engage in a development workshop with faculty members from the University of Auckland.

The workshop was part of the Joint Collaboration Development Program, which is providing faculty teams from both universities with the opportunity to develop a long-term, self-supporting, sustainable collaborative teaching, research and service program supporting an institutional-level strategic relationship.

Logan DeSanto, an honors nursing student, is getting the opportunity to conduct her work on a larger scale, thanks to the University’s Student Engagement Network (SEN) Remote Innovation Grant.

DeSanto recently received a $2,000 SEN grant that’s allowing her to work with Michael Evans, assistant dean for undergraduate nursing education at the Commonwealth Campuses and associate teaching professor in nursing, and his research team.

The SEN grant provides students with the funding to work with a faculty member on projects that they may not otherwise have the chance to do on account of other work commitments.

Assistant teaching professor of accounting Angela Bassani, a resident of Scott Twp., recently earned her Doctor of Education in educational leadership and management from Drexel University and a promotion from her previous position as a lecturer in accounting at the campus.

Bassani took the accelerated route and completed the doctorate in a little over three years.

She began teaching at the campus in 2019 after serving as a business faculty member at Lackawanna College. She teaches a variety of accounting and finance courses.

The campus welcomed three new tenure-track faculty members to the campus community this fall.

The new faculty members are Farid Jahantab, Ph.D., assistant professor of management; Nonna Sorokina, Ph.D., assistant professor of finance; and Doyle Tate, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology.

Jahantab comes to the campus from the University of Texas at El Paso, where he received his doctorate in business administration-management and served as an assistant instructor of management.

This semester, Jahantab is teaching two sections of management basics. His research focus is on individual, group and social network examinations of employment relationships, specifically the topics of overqualification, leader-member-exchange theory of leadership, and newcomer socialization. He’s currently working on several projects, most of which are focused on overqualification and employment arrangements.

Before arriving at the campus, Sorokina spent four years as an assistant professor of finance at the College of New Jersey, and before that two years as a visiting professor at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. She received her Ph.D. from Kent State University.

Sorokina has over two decades of experience working in the banking industry, particularly in the area of mortgage securitization.

This semester, Sorokina is teaching corporation finance and retirement planning courses. Moving forward, she plans to offer a variety of finance courses tailored to students’ specific needs and interests.

Tate is teaching two courses: adolescence and community psychology.

He received his doctorate in developmental and community psychology from the University of Virginia, where he also received his master’s degree.

His research interests are focused on LGBTQ+ family formation, future aspirations and health disparities as a function of sexual orientation. Currently, Tate is researching norms surrounding lesbian and gay parenthood in the U.S. as a function of sexual orientation, gender and age.

Once the pandemic subsides, he plans to volunteer with various local LGBT groups.

Precision Eye Group

Dr. Donna Buraczweski and her staff joined the Precision Eye Group family. Buraczweski’s office is located at 30 N. Church St. in Carbondale. A practicing optometrist since 1986, she has earned a reputation as an excellent provider of vision care services and is known throughout the community for her thorough and personalized approach to care. In addition to her excellence as a private practitioner, Buraczweski has committed herself to the advancement of the optometric profession, and is a past president of the Pennsylvania Optometric Association.

Senior Day Services

Joseph Grilli recently joined as president and CEO. Grilli is a seasoned professional with more than 15 years of experience in home health and services to seniors as well as 10 years of experience in higher education instruction and administration.

As president and CEO of the nonprofit, formerly Telespond Senior Services, Grilli will oversee day-to-day operations, programmatic expansion, community awareness campaigns and fundraising.

He formerly served as division director for private duty services at Caregivers America in Clarks Summit.

Grilli earned his Master’s and Doctorate in Public Administration from Nova Southeastern University.

Step By Step Inc.

Eric Lindey, who most recently served as executive vice president PA Adult IDD services at Inperium Inc. and president/CEO of Supportive Concepts For Families Inc., became the president/CEO of the nonprofit corporation, effective Nov. 16.

He succeeds James Bobeck, who retired after 42 years with the agency.

Throughout his 30-year career in human services, Lindey has worked in a management capacity with county government, supports coordination and provider organizations. He was the founder and CEO of the Hab Group before merging it with a large nonprofit provider.

University of Scranton

Crystal Ondrick, assistant director of financial aid at the University of Scranton, has been named treasurer of the Pennsylvania Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, an organization that represents more than 300 Pennsylvania educational institutions, lenders and organizations involved with higher education.

Ondrick previously served as treasurer elect for PASFAA and volunteered on PASFAA’s Finance and Development Committee.

Ondrick joined the university in 2011. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Keystone College.

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers

The board of directors appointed Michael Clifford, longtime resident of Honesdale and retired chief financial officer of Wayne Memorial Hospital as its new chair.

Clifford retired from his 40-plus-year career with the hospital in 2018. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. He formerly worked for Price Waterhouse in South Carolina and Blue Cross of South Carolina and Delaware.

Additional board confirmations made during the October annual meeting were: Greg Capitolo, newly appointed as vice chair; Patricia Dunsinger continues as treasurer; and William Schweighofer remains secretary.

WJFF Radio Catskill

The radio station has named Tim Bruno the new general manager. Bruno had served as interim general manager since September, and as assistant general manager since early this year.

During his short tenure as a station employee, he has worked with program manager Jason Dole to dramatically expand and improve WJFF’s local public affairs programming with a robust schedule of community interviews and public service announcements to help local residents grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The station is a member-supported National Public Radio station based in Jeffersonville, New York, with a satellite studio in Honesdale.

Wright Center

Maria Alexies Osorio Samonte, M.D., a board-certified pediatrician with more than 25 years of experience, has been named medical director of the Wright Center for Community Health’s Pediatric Services. She will practice at the Mid Valley location, 5 S. Washington Ave., Jermyn.

Samonte formerly served as a general pediatrician and regional medical director for Geisinger Northeast Pediatrics. She was also clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Samonte now assumes the leadership role of associate program director for the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education’s Family Medicine Pediatrics Program.