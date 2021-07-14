Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania





Melanie A. Kohler has been appointed chief technology officer. Kohler will succeed Aaron B. Balch, who will retire on June 30.

In her new role, Kohler will identify, support and oversee the information technology infrastructure for the organization and its business technology incubators, Ben Franklin TechVentures and the Bloomsburg Regional Technology Center. She will explore innovative IT approaches and improvements for BFTP/NEP and its incubator companies, lead the IT staff, manage technology vendor relationships, and serve on BFTP/NEP’s leadership team, reporting to President and CEO Angelo J. Valletta.

City of Scranton

Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti was selected as one of 19 leaders from across the country to join the NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders), a selective national network of state and local elected officials.

Cognetti joins the group at a time when state and local leaders are on the frontlines of responding to the pandemic and as they take on a critical role in implementing the American Rescue Plan recently signed by President Joe Biden. The new law will send hundreds of billions of dollars to state and local governments.

Members of the nearly 200-person network are working to enact pro-growth progressive solutions in a diverse array of communities.

Community Bank NA

Deborah Saracino has joined the banking team as vice president, business development officer in Wilkes-Barre.

In her new role, Saracino will develop and implement competitive loan and depository products to support customer needs. She will manage and oversee new business client relationships, as well as mortgage and small-business lending activities.

Saracino has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry. She joins from Landmark Community Bank, where she most recently served as a vice president/mortgage department manager.

Saracino attended Luzerne County Community College.

Fidelity Bank

The bank announced 13 bankers have been promoted to new corporate officer positions. The distinguished group of bankers exemplifies the vision and core values of the bank. New corporate officers include:

Delbert “Bert” James Jr. has been promoted to senior vice president. James serves as the bank’s security officer. He has managed more than 4,500 fraud incidents with total exposure of over $63 million, and over $4.5 million in funds that left the bank. His diligence resulted in a recovery rate of 85%. In addition, his implementation of ongoing branch training for counterfeit checks significantly reduced losses. An expert in his field, James also has vast experience with Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) issues. He provides constant support to the bank’s BSA officer, contributing to the bank’s strong BSA rating, and sharing his expertise in bank security with branch administration and deposit operations. A resident of Scranton, James joined the staff in 2008.

Sharon Mullaney has been named senior vice president. Mullaney serves as business services solutions manager and has been with the bank since 2015. A resident of Lake Ariel, she has earned a reputation as one of the finest treasury management bankers in the region. A trusted adviser, Mullaney provides exceptional service to her clients. With a deep understanding of business needs and cash flow cycles, Mullaney provides unique, customized solutions to clients and prospects. She has served on the board of directors for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter since 2018, and currently serves as secretary. She is also a 2000 graduate of Leadership Lackawanna, and completed the PA Bankers Association Advanced School of Banking in 2019.

John Pash has been promoted to senior vice president. A trusted financial adviser, Pash joined the bank’s team in 2015 and serves as financial analyst in the finance division. Pash has considerable experience in accounting and financial reporting, with expertise in transparent, best-in-class, fully integrated financial reporting processes. Pash is a resident of Jermyn.

Todd Saab has been named senior vice president. As a business relationship manager in the Lehigh Valley, Saab joined the bank’s team in 2018. He is a trusted adviser and a leading commercial lender in the region. He provides customized solutions to clients and prospects based on his expertise in business cash flow cycles. Saab is a resident of Lower Macungie.

Rose Coyne, CPA, has been appointed vice president. A resident of Scranton, Coyne serves as financial reporting specialist. She joined the bank’s team in 2012, earning a reputation as a banker who is proactive, action-oriented and committed to ensuring accuracy in all financial reports.

George Czajkowski has been named vice president. Serving as facilities manager, Czajkowski plays a vital role in optimizing operations and safety of all bank properties. He has earned a reputation as a dedicated and proactive professional in his field.

William J. Fennie III, CFA, has been appointed vice president. A resident of Scranton, Fennie serves as trust investment officer in Fidelity Bank’s Wealth Management Division. Since joining the bank in 2018, he has developed strong relationships with the bank’s wealth management clients and internal business partners. Specializing in investment management, Fennie is the chairman of the bank’s Wealth Management’s Investment Strategy Committee. He embraces a client-centric approach tailoring portfolios and financial plans to fit each client’s goals and objectives.

Robert “RJ” Riley has been named vice president. Riley joined the staff in 2017 as business relationship manager. A natural leader in his profession, Riley specializes in business operations and possesses an innate ability to quickly assess client needs to develop customized solutions. Riley is a resident of Kingston.

Patricia Curley has been appointed assistant vice president. She has served as retail branch manager in Pittston since 2011. She has a proven track record of success in providing an exceptional experience to her community, clients, bankers and business partners. Curley is a resident of Yatesville.

JoAnn Fuller-Lawless has been named assistant vice president, project manager. Since joining the bank in 2019, Fuller-Lawless quickly established herself as a resource for all areas of the bank. Her expertise in project management and bank operations has helped to streamline branch and retail services, and deposit and loan operations. Fuller-Lawless is a resident of Beach Lake.

Chris O’Brien has been appointed assistant vice president. A resident of Shavertown, O’Brien joined the bank’s team in 2016, as merchant services specialist. Embracing a philosophy of relationship banking, O’Brien is an industry leader with exceptional sales skills. He has been recognized by the bank’s merchant services provider, Elavon, on numerous occasions as a top sales performer for new accounts activated, processing volume and revenue produced for the bank.

Matthew Stroney has been named assistant vice president, credit administrator. An indispensable member of the bank’s credit administration team, Stroney was nominated as Outstanding Service Partner by his peers during the 2020 Fidelity Honors Gala. Among his many achievements was mastery of the CARES Act financial assistance programs, including accounting, PPP lending, CARES Act forbearance and CECL during the pandemic. A resident of Dalton, Stroney joined the bank’s team in 2017.

Lauren Luongo has been granted officer status. A member of the bank team since 2012, Luongo is a business relationship manager in Lackawanna County. Providing exceptional service to internal and external partners and clients, Luongo embraces relationship banking to provide exceptional client services. Luongo is a resident of Roaring Brook Twp.

Foley Law Firm

All four attorneys at the firm have again been recognized as 2021 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers for their expertise in personal injury and medical malpractice. The Super Lawyers selection process takes into account peer recognition, professional achievement in legal practice, and other cogent factors before awarding a top rating.

Thomas J. Foley Jr. founded the firm and was first selected as a Super Lawyer in 2004. He has earned the distinction every year since.

Kevin P. Foley is the current president of the Northeastern PA Trial Lawyers Association and secured a $10 million settlement on behalf of the victims of a motor vehicle accident last year.

Michael J. Foley is a certified civil trial advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, and is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates.

Thomas J. Foley III is a member of the Monroe and Lackawanna County bar associations, as well as the Pennsylvania Bar Association. He is also a member of leading trial lawyers organizations, including the American Association for Justice and the Pennsylvania Association for Justice.

With locations in Scranton and Stroudsburg, the law firm serves personal injury clients throughout Northeast Pennsylvania. The firm handles a wide range of wrongful death and personal injury cases, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims and medical negligence.

Geisinger

George Ruiz, M.D., a seasoned clinical cardiologist and proven leader, has joined as chair of cardiology and vice chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute.

As counterpart to John Conte, M.D., chair of cardiothoracic surgery and vice chair of the Heart Institute, Ruiz rounds out institute leadership under Alfred Casale, M.D., chief medical officer of surgical services and chair of the Heart Institute at Geisinger.

With more than 20 years of clinical experience, Ruiz cares for adult cardiology and adult congenital heart disease patients in central and northeastern Pennsylvania in addition to serving in his leadership roles.

Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn PC

Seven of the firm’s lawyers have been named to the 2021 Super Lawyers List. No more than 5% of the lawyers in Pennsylvania are selected by Super Lawyers.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The following attorneys have been named to the 2021 Super Lawyers List: Joseph A. Quinn Jr.: Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice Law; Donald C. Ligorio: Workers’ Compensation Law; Michael A. Lombardo III: General Litigation; Kevin C. Quinn: Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice Law; and Lars H. Anderson: Employment and Labor Law.

The following Lawyers have been named to the 2021 Super Lawyers Rising Stars List: Nicole M. Santo: Personal Injury; and Brian P. Stahl: Business/Corporate Law.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in their practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, go to SuperLawyers.com. For additional information about HKQ Law, go to www.HKQLaw.com.

Hunters Sharing the Harvest

Longtime volunteer Randy Ferguson was chosen to succeed John Plowman as executive director on March 1. Ferguson has served the organization in multiple capacities for more than 20 years, most recently as Mercer and Crawford County area coordinator. Plowman will be retiring after 30 years with the venison donation organization he co-founded in 1991.

Ferguson joins the organization in his new official post after serving the last eight years as director of marketing and communications for Ernst Conservation Seeds of Meadville. He has a 27-year career in communications, conservation, marketing, manufacturing, media relations, health care and agriculture.

Reporting to the board of directors, Ferguson will be tasked with further growing the organization’s capacity to aid the food insecure in Pennsylvania.

Lackawanna College

College President Dr. Jill Murray has been named as an editorial board member for the new journal for esports, Annals of Esports Research.

AER is the first North American esports journal and is an international, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to expanding the scientific basis and qualitative and quantitative knowledge of esports by publishing quality articles concerning the field.

The journal publishes innovative original research, opinion and educational information related to esports.

AER is a gold-standard open access journal published through Harrisburg University. It is a no-fee journal and all published articles will be freely accessible.

Lehigh Valley Health Network

John Pierro is the health network’s new executive vice president and chief operating officer. Liv Vesely will serve as the new senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer.

Pierro comes from Steward Health Care System, an $8 billion health care network with 35 hospitals in 10 states. He served as regional chief operating officer of the organization’s north division, which includes two academic medical centers and 10 community hospitals, 2,800 beds and more than 14,000 employees. There, Pierro co-led a multidisciplinary team of physicians and nurses that established regional services/systems of care, achieved the Leapfrog No. 1 hospital in the state for patient experience, national recognition for two hospitals as Leapfrog “Top 100 Hospitals,” and national recognition for three hospitals as Leapfrog “Top Hospitals” for three consecutive years.

Vesely comes from Jupiter Medical Center Foundation in Florida, where she served as president and chief advancement officer. During her tenure, she developed a $300 million comprehensive campaign strategy and operational development plan to support the long-term strategic vision for the medical center, securing more than $230 million in five years. Vesely will design and implement a comprehensive fundraising strategy and expand philanthropic efforts into more markets, establishing strong relationships with community members and partner organizations in all the regions the network serves.

Luzerne County Public Defender’s Office

The Juvenile Defenders Association of Pennsylvania (JDAP) has named attorney Cheryl Sobeski-Reedy to serve as treasurer for a two-year term.

The association is a statewide professional organization that provides legal training and resources for attorneys who represent children in juvenile delinquency proceedings and promotes quality and ethical representation for all disadvantaged youth.

Sobeski-Reedy serves on the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s Juvenile Court Procedural Rules Committee, the Luzerne County Juvenile Justice Task Force and has been a JDAP Board of Directors member since 2012.

Marshall, Parker & Weber LLC

The local elder law and estate planning firm announces that Jeffrey A. Marshall, certified elder law attorney Matthew J. Parker and certified elder law attorney Tammy A. Weber were named to the 2021 Super Lawyers list by the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers organization. Marshall has been named to the Super Lawyers list each year since the list was founded in 2004. This is the 13th year that Parker has been named to the list and the third year for Weber.

The Super Lawyers designation, conferred upon the most respected legal practitioners in the state, is based upon peer recognition and professional achievement. No more than 5% of the lawyers in each state are selected by the research team to receive this honor.

Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. Since Super Lawyers is intended to be used as an aid in selecting a lawyer, it limits the lawyer ratings to those who can be hired and retained by the public — that is, lawyers in private practice and legal aid attorneys.

The firm is a nationally recognized expert in estate and elder law planning, with three offices located in Williamsport, Jersey Shore and Plains.

McDonald and MacGregor PC

Lackawanna County lawyer Michael J. McDonald, a founding partner in the Scranton law firm, will become vice president of the Pennsylvania Bar Association at the conclusion of the association’s May 21 House of Delegates meeting. McDonald will serve as the association’s 2022-23 president-elect and 2023-24 president.

From May 2016 through May 2019, McDonald served as PBA secretary.

McDonald is currently co-chair of the PBA’s Bar Leadership Institute, which recruits and develops future leaders of the association. He is past co-vice chair of PBA’s Strategic Planning Committee, as well as a current member and past co-chair of the PBA Membership Development Committee.

Munley Law

Six of the firm’s lawyers have been included in the 2021 edition of Pennsylvania Super Lawyers. Marion K. Munley, Robert W. Munley III, Daniel W. Munley, James Christopher Munley and John M. Mulcahey all received the designation, which recognizes only 5% of attorneys in the United States. Marion Munley was also named a Top 50 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyer.

In addition, Katie Nealon was named to the 2021 list of Pennsylvania’s Rising Stars, which acknowledges just 2.5% of American lawyers who have been practicing for less than 10 years.

To be included in Super Lawyers, an attorney must be nominated by his/her peers or identified by the Super Lawyers research department; lawyers cannot nominate themselves nor can they pay to be recognized on the list. Nominated attorneys are subjected to a thorough evaluation and selection process.

NBT Bancorp Inc.

The company announced that J. David Brown has joined the boards of directors for NBT Bancorp Inc. and NBT Bank NA.

Brown is president and CEO of the Capital District YMCA, where he has worked for 28 years to create better opportunities for all through community programs and services. A past member of the NBT Bank Capital Region Advisory Board, Brown also served on the Siena College board of trustees.

Brown’s experience also includes serving as a member of the Governor’s Regional Economic Council and the Diversity & Inclusion Council for the YMCA of the USA. His awards and recognitions include the Director of the Year from the Association of YMCA Professionals, NYS Governor’s African American Community Distinction, 40 Elite Alumni Honoree and 40 Under Forty Honoree by the Albany Business Review.

O’Donnell Law Offices

Attorney Catherine R. O’Donnell has been selected as one of the top 50 female attorneys in Pennsylvania by Super Lawyers for the second year in a row. In addition, O’Donnell was named a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer for the 11th consecutive year. Each year, only 5% of the Pennsylvania Bar receives this distinguished honor.

In addition to being named a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer for 2021, O’Donnell consistently attains an AV Preeminent rating in Martindale-Hubbell’s Bar Registry of Preeminent Women Lawyers. She was recognized among the Best Lawyers in America 2021. She is the current president of the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association (Luzerne County Bar).

Super Lawyers included attorney Michael A. O’Donnell in the Pennsylvania Rising Star Lawyer list for 2021. This is the fifth year Michael O’Donnell has been recognized with this prestigious designation.

Attorneys for the Rising Star Lawyer list must be no older than 40 or in practice for 10 years or less.

A frequent contributor to legal education programs, Michael O’Donnell has received the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating from 2016 to 2021.

Super Lawyers included attorney Neil T. O’Donnell, owner and founder of the law firm, in the Pennsylvania Super Lawyer Top 10 list for 2021 for the third consecutive year. He also has been recognized as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer.

A frequent contributor to legal education programs, Neil O’Donnell has held leadership positions in both regional and state trial lawyer associations, including the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, the Pennsylvania Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Institute. Neil O’Donnell was a Top 100 Pennsylvania Super Lawyer from 2007 through 2021. He also has been named among the Best Lawyers in America 2021. From 2002 through 2021, he received the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, rates outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have earned a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The Super Lawyers selection process includes peer nominations by attorneys and peer evaluations by practice area.

Pennsylvania Bar Association

The association has presented awards that recognize outstanding leadership in the legal profession and extraordinary service and long-standing membership in the association.

PBA Special Achievement Awards recognize those lawyers and individuals who have provided time and resources to improve the association and the legal profession. The President’s Awards recognize extraordinary commitment to the association. PBA Fifty-Year Member Awards recognize lawyers who have been association members for five decades.

The Special Achievement and President’s awards were presented virtually at an awards ceremony during the PBA Virtual Annual Meeting, May 19-21. Fifty-Year Member Awards were recognized separately.

In Lackawanna County, attorneys recognized are: Richard S. Bishop, Hourigan Kluger & Quinn PC, Scranton: Fifty-Year Member Award; James J. Powell, Powell Law, Scranton: Fifty-Year Member Award; and Retired Judge Thomas I. Vanaskie, United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Dunmore: PBA President’s Award — for his dedication and outstanding leadership as chair of the PBA Joint Task Force on the Continuity of the Delivery of Legal Services, which resulted in a report that identifies practices to assure legal services continue so that citizens have access to justice for the duration of the pandemic and future emergencies.

In Luzerne County, attorneys recognized are: Richard G. Dudinyak, Freeland: Fifty-Year Member Award; C. Stephen Gurdin, Wilkes Barre: Fifty-Year Member Award; Jennifer Menichini, Joyce Carmody & Moran PC, Pittston: PBA Special Achievement Award to the PBA Statewide High School Mock Trial Competition Committee — for their extraordinary work successfully converting the annual YLD Statewide High School Mock Trial Competition to a virtual format as a result of the pandemic; Martin J. Meyer, Fellerman & Ciarimboli Law PC, Kingston: Fifty-Year Member Award; and Joseph J. Musto, Duryea: Fifty-Year Member Award.

In Wayne County, Nicholas A. Barna, Honesdale, was recognized with the Fifty-Year Member Award.

Founded in 1895, the Pennsylvania Bar Association strives to promote justice, professional excellence and respect for the law; improve public understanding of the legal system; facilitate access of legal services; and serve the lawyer members of the state’s largest organized bar association.

Reuther+Bowen P.C.

The civil engineering firm with headquarters in Lackawanna County has announced the following staff promotions:

Thomas P. Murphy Jr., PE, has been named a principal in the firm. Murphy joined the firm in 2012 and has more than 20 years of experience as the lead design engineer on many major projects – including hospitals and healthcare facilities, academic buildings, high-rise buildings and corporate headquarters. As the structural engineering department head, Murphy is a leader across many categories and a role model for others. He earned a bachelor of architectural engineering with an emphasis in structural engineering from Penn State University, University Park.

David P. Lopatka has been promoted to principal. Lopatka joined the company seven years ago and has since played a direct and meaningful role in the growth and development of the civil engineering team. With more than 25 years of experience in the design and permitting of institutional, commercial, and industrial projects, Lopatka will continue to act in a leadership position for the department and on land development projects. He earned a bachelor of science, business administration degree from Wilkes University.

Ed Eckardt has been promoted to principal. With the firm since its founding in 2001, Eckardt is the department head of our steel detailing team and an expert in developing fabrication drawings, connection design and in steering many complex projects through demanding schedules. He has been involved in several projects including Integrated Project Delivery principals and LEAN design strategies. He will continue to lead the detailing group.

Michael J. Stremski, PE, has been promoted to associate principal. Stremski is an accomplished project manager and senior structural engineer with a long list of project accomplishments including a wide variety of high-profile projects. He brings a collaborative spirit and solid leadership to every project and team. As the assistant structural department head, Stremski will continue to exercise management responsibility for the performance of project teams on several concurrent projects while remaining actively involved in all aspects of each project through its successful conclusion. He earned a bachelor and master’s degrees in architectural engineering, structural option, Penn State University, University Park.

Michael Malone has been promoted to senior associate. As a senior detailer, Malone has more than 20 years of experience in structural steel detailing and design and demonstrates exceptional skill at developing solutions to complex issues. His strong communication skills and leadership within the department is an asset to the team.

Robin N. Vergari, PE, SE, has been promoted to senior associate. Vergari has been with the company since 2014 and has worked as a project manager on a variety of projects. She will continue to assume more responsibilities and successfully collaborate with clients on many of the firm’s most significant and complex projects. Vergari earned a master’s degree in architectural engineering from Penn State University.

Lisa B. Smith has been promoted to senior associate. Smith joined the company in 2015 as director of marketing where she has been responsible for the overall management of the firm’s marketing functions including strategic sales, relationship building and client specific marketing. Smith brings nearly 25 years of experience in advertising and marketing — including more than 15 years in the A/E industry.

Thomas Voglino, PE, has been promoted to senior associate. As a senior civil engineer and assistant civil engineering department head, Voglino has been with the company for six years. Throughout his tenure, he has proven himself to be a committed to the advancement of excellence within the department. Voglino will continue as the lead project manager for many of the firm’s land development projects in several market sectors to provide overall civil engineering design and procurement of local, state and federal permits. Voglino earned a bachelor of science environmental engineering degree from Wilkes University.

Brett Mace, PE, has been promoted to associate. A graduate of Rensselaer Polytech Institute with a BS in civil engineering, Mace provides a high caliber of structural engineering knowledge and design capabilities to the firm. This, together with his commitment to being responsive and a high level of enthusiasm on projects has proven to be invaluable on many complex projects with demanding schedules. Mace earned a bachelor of science structural engineering degree from Penn State University.

Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald LLP

Attorneys Lee S. Piatt and Paul T. Rushton were reappointed as members of the Business Law Section council of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

The council governs the bar’s Business Law Section, which is interested in the development and practical applications of state and national laws concerning finance, corporations and partnerships. The section also works on laws surrounding transactions, bankruptcy, insolvency, receiverships and business regulation.

Piatt and Rushton previously served as council members, and they are active in the section’s closely-held business committee, of which Rushton serves as chairman. They are members of the section’s Title 15 committee and contribute to the section’s newsletter.

University of Scranton

Yaodong Bi, Ph.D., professor of computing sciences, was named Teacher of the Year by the university’s class of 2021. The award was presented at a virtual Class Night event on May 21.

The award honors a faculty member who maintains high standards of academic excellence and fairness, and through enthusiasm and dedication, inspires the interest of students in a field of education. The University’s Faculty Senate Academic Support Committee instituted the award in 1996.

Bi joined the faculty at Scranton in 1991.

Bi earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the Northeast University of Technology Shenyang, People’s Republic of China, and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois.

United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania

Megan Lee was recently promoted to director of community services.

Lee has served as a case manager and housing supervisor since February of 2020. She first worked at the agency from 2007 to 2009 holding the positions of nature specialist at Project Hope summer camp, assistant group supervisor in child care, and after school arts presenter with the youth program while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree from Keystone College. Lee spent eight years working in education in South Korea and in the TV and film industry in New York City before returning to the area and to the organization.

Lee will oversee 14 community service programs provided out of the Olive Street location in Scranton.

Wayne Bank

Vincent G. O’Bell has been promoted to senior vice president and chief lending officer.

O’Bell joined the bank in 2016 and has served as senior vice president and commercial lending officer for the Lackawanna County market since that time, as well as a team leader within the commercial lending division. He holds an associate degree in banking from Lackawanna Junior College and a graduate degree in banking and finance from the Stonier School of Banking. In 2019, O’Bell was recognized by the Pennsylvania Bankers Association for his 40 years of service, having held various senior roles in the banking industry for four decades.

Bonnie Rutledge has been promoted to assistant vice president and trust officer.

Rutledge has been with the bank since 2012 as a member of the wealth management department. She earned her paralegal certification through Penn State University, as well as several certifications in trust and wealth management through the American Bankers Association, while working toward her CTFA designation. She is very active in the community, volunteering her time with many local organizations including a perinatal bereavement support and resource organization. Rutledge resides in Honesdale.