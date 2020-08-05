Cummins Law ￼ Daniel E. Cummins of the Clarks Summit law firm and of Cummins Mediation Services recently participated in the first ever Lackawanna Bar Association live but fully remote (Zoom) CLE in the history of that bar association.

The program, created by Cummins, was titled “Mediation/Arbitration Tips.” He served as both a presenter and a moderator for the event. Other presenters included other local and notable mediators and arbitrators such as Judge Thomas Blewitt (retired), Richard G. Fine, Thomas M. Helbig, Lucille Marsh, Judge Joseph Van Jura (retired) and Judge Thomas I. Vanaskie (retired).

Dime Bank

Each year, the bank holds a dinner celebration to acknowledge and honor their employees who are celebrating five-year incremental career anniversaries.

This year, in light of the hardship COVID-19 has presented to many families in the region, rather than have the anniversary celebration, the employees voted to donate the dollars that would have been spent at dinner to the Wayne County Emergency Relief Fund through the Wayne County Community Foundation (WCCF).

The honorees include: Eileen Jaggars, 35 years; Janette Davis, Pamela Kerber Gehman and Julene McGraw, 25 years; Suzanne Mansfield and Deborah Unflat, 20 years; Amy Burke, Lawrence Bush, Thomas Didato, Mary Carol Hanis, Bryan Rupp, Donna Vogel, Connie Wilson, 15 years; Victoria DiGiuseppe, Jaimie Fiebiger, Meghan Gibbons, Chase Holl, 10 years; and Michael Borick, Diane Christopher-Riefler, Tina Geer, Cheryl Holmquist, David Jones, Robert Karoscik, Nancy Mead, Gary Schemel II, Kimberly Steinberg and Viktoria Thompson, five years.

Fellerman and Ciarimboli Law

Molly Dempsey Clark, an attorney with the law firm, has been appointed zoning solicitor for the borough of Dunmore.

A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, she earned her Juris Doctor law degree from Duquesne University School of Law, where she received the CALI Award of Excellence in Law and Medicine. Clark joined the firm in 2013 and currently concentrates her practice on personal injury, premises liability, medical malpractice, auto accidents and truck accident cases. She is also well experienced in contract and partnership disputes, employee discrimination, and banking and commercial litigation.

FNCB Bank

R. Gregory Collins, executive vice president and chief banking officer, will retire Sept. 30 after a 40-year career in the banking industry.

Collins is responsible for the oversight of the bank’s commercial lending, retail lending and retail banking units. He joined the bank in 2018 with more than 30 years of managerial experience in banking. Before joining the bank, he served as the area president of Wells Fargo Bank’s Northeastern Pennsylvania region where he was responsible for the overall sales, service, financials and operations for 38 retail stores in nine counties.

Geisinger

The health system recently announced the promotion of four providers to vice chair positions within its Neuroscience Institute.

Clemens Schirmer, M.D., and Jonathan Slotkin, M.D., have been named vice chairs of the system’s neurosurgery department.

Schirmer, a professor of neurosurgery and neuroscience at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, is board certified in neurological surgery and fellowship-trained in interventional neuroradiology and endovascular neurosurgery. He earned his medical degree and a doctorate in medical research from Ludwig-Maximilians University in Germany and at Harvard Medical School. He completed a residency in neurosurgery and a fellowship in interventional neuroradiology at Tufts Medical Center.

Schirmer serves as the system director for Geisinger’s Comprehensive Stroke Centers and system director of cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery.

Slotkin, a clinical professor of neurosurgery at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, is board certified in neurosurgery and fellowship-trained in spine surgery. He completed residency training at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and a fellowship in spine surgery at New England Baptist Hospital.

He is director of spinal surgery for Geisinger’s Neuroscience Institute and associate chief medical informatics officer at the health system. In this role, he has developed key strategies and solutions to drive digital provider and patient engagement, including the use of mobile device technology.

Scott Friedenberg, M.D., and Anthony Noto, M.D., have been named vice chairs of the health system’s neurology department.

Friedenberg, a clinical associate professor of neurology at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, is board certified in neurology, clinical neurophysiology and electromyography. He earned his medical degree from Temple University and completed a residency and fellowship at Mayo Clinic. He has spent his entire career at the health system in various leadership roles. Friedenberg developed a streamlined process for evaluating carpal tunnel syndrome and achieved national certification for the EMG laboratories. Since accepting the role of vice chair, he has worked closely with providers to improve their practices and measure results.

Noto is a clinical assistant professor of neurology at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University and completed his residency and fellowship in vascular neurology at Strong Memorial Hospital. Since joining the health system, he has facilitated the growth of the neurohospitalist program, established a separate stroke program and led initiatives in teleneurology that have improved access and standardized the stroke alert process across the system. Since accepting the role of vice chair for acute neurology, he has led quality initiatives that have reduced length of stay, cost of care and readmission rates for stroke patients.

Kurt Wrobel has been named president of Geisinger Health Plan and executive vice president, insurance operations for the health system. Wrobel joined GHP as chief financial officer and chief actuary in 2014 and has served as the interim president of GHP since February.

He was formerly vice president of large group pricing and chief underwriting officer at Humana and spent five years in executive leadership roles at PacificCare and United Healthcare. His professional experience also includes actuarial, product development and pricing, and employee benefits strategy work for both government and commercial health plans.

Greater Hazleton Gastroenterology PC

Joseph Yoo, M.D., will be joining his father, Young Kul Yoo, M.D., as a new gastroenterologist serving the Hazleton Area starting this month. Yoo is a native of Hazleton, but has spent the last 10 years living in the city of Philadelphia. While in Philadelphia, he completed medical school at Temple University School of Medicine in 2014, and has spent the last six years working as a physician and completing sub-specialty training at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He is now excited to move back to the area as its newest gastroenterologist, capable of treating a wide range of digestive diseases and conditions.

Honesdale Rotary

Rory McGhie was installed as president of the organization on June 20. McGhie, a vice president at the Dime Bank, was inducted by District 7410 Governor Nominee Mary Ellen Bentler/Hamlin-Lake Ariel Rotary, who also installed vice presidents Alycia and Bob Schwartz, incumbent secretary Kay Reynolds, treasurer Dolores Leopardi and sergeant-at-arms Les Curry.

The installation dinner also included the induction of a new member, Mike Uretsky, a retired New York University business-school professor, and several award presentations.

Lackawanna College

College president Dr. Jill Murray has announced her new leadership team and members of her Cabinet. Murray officially became president July 1.

Dr. Erica Barone Pricci has been named provost and chief academic officer. Barone Pricci has more than 12 years experience working in the administration of academic affairs at the college. She has served as the college’s vice president of academic affairs since 2012. As vice president, she directly supported faculty, all academic programs staff, the registrar and student success. In her role as provost, she will also take on the responsibility of all student affairs functions, including student engagement and athletics. During her time at the college, she has spearheaded several initiatives in the college’s academic divisions including new curricula, development of new programs and majors.

T.J. Eltringham will serve as chief operating officer of the college. Eltringham has more than 15 years experience working in student recruitment, marketing and operations. He has served as the college’s vice president of enrollment management since 2016. In this role, he directly supported admissions, financial aid, continuing education as well as the college’s satellite centers. During his time at the college, he has driven several initiatives at the college’s satellite centers including the relocation of the Hazleton center and the launch of the Sunbury Center.

The following are also members of the president’s cabinet:

Brian Costanzo, vice president for college advancement; Renee Mundy, Esq., SPHR, SHRM-SCP, vice president for human resources, and John Risboskin, vice president for finance and administration.

Larbella Therapeutic Skin Care Center

Lisa A. Baran, a Pennsylvania licensed esthetician at the Hanover Twp. business, successfully completed and was certified in microneedling procedures. She also received certification for proper sanitation and disinfection according to professional grade standards and principles for enhanced service safety in light of COVID-19.

Leadership Lackawanna

The local nonprofit organization, an affiliate of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, announced 37 individuals recently graduated from its Core Program. The 10-month initiative provides participants with leadership, interpersonal and managerial skills and an enhanced understanding of the issues and topics relevant to the Scranton area through monthly sessions spanning more than 65 hours of training.

The class of 2020 graduates, which represented a diverse group of midlevel emerging leaders from 31 businesses and organizations, join over 2,300 Leadership Lackawanna alumni.

In addition to the sessions, members participate in group projects to enhance their leadership skills and foster teamwork. Their efforts benefited five Lackawanna County organizations — Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, Greater Scranton YMCA, Valley Community Library, Catherine McAuley Center and West Scranton Community Development — resulting in a community investment of more than $50,000.

The Core Program class of 2020 graduates include: Jasmine Ahuja, Jasmine Ahuja Realty; Elizabeth McGrath Ardizoni, Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple; Alonzo Baker, Penn Foster; Dana K. Bilotta, Tobyhanna Army Depot; Hans D. Christianson, Geisinger Health Foundation; Henry Matute Coello, Penn State Scranton; Justin Collins, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine; Brittany Colon, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; Keith Danielowski, Prudential Financial; Michael J. DePietro, Benco Dental; Mary Elizabeth Endrusick, NeighborWorks Northeastern Pa.; Aubrey Rachel Fick; Peter J. Gentile, NBT Bank; Autumn Granza, Penn Foster; Matt Heimlich, Procter & Gamble; Suzanne Kennedy, Community Bank NA; Kathryn Kennington, Montage Mountain Resorts; Mariah Kich, Penn Foster; Megan R. Kofira, Weiler Abrasives Group; Patrick M. Lindmeier, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials; Karen D. Lipnichan, Lackawanna College; Lauren Luongo, Fidelity Bank; Maura Mark, United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA; Anthony Monastra, Geisinger CMC; Mary K. Nolan, Tobyhanna Army Depot; Joseph Paulowskey, Benco Dental; Aditi Phalak, Barry Callebaut; Dharti Ray, Penn State Scranton; Erik Schab, Commonwealth Health/Moses Taylor; Benjamin Segall, Penn East Federal Credit Union; Cara Sherman, United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA; Nicolette Stine, Tobyhanna Army Depot; Dawn Talley, St. Joseph’s Center; Amber Walko-Ray, PPL Electric Utilities; Sarah Weber, NET Credit Union; Lauren Wells; and Adam Witinski, Gertrude Hawk Chocolates.

Marywood University

F. David Romines, associate professor of music education, director of bands and co-chairman of the music, theater and dance department, has recently produced a video lecture for Conn-Selmer, which will appear in the online June 2020 issue of Touchpoint Newsletter.

Romines’ lecture covers musical techniques directed toward experienced conductors in all musical disciplines. Touchpoint Newsletter has an online circulation of more than 4,000 and is directed toward those working in all levels of music education as well as professional musicians.

A faculty member since 2009, he earned his doctor of musical arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Penn State Scranton

Associate professor of biology Renée E. Bishop-Pierce, Ph.D., of Dalton, was recently elected to the university’s Faculty Senate Advisory Committee to the President. She will represent the Faculty Senate and the faculty at large at committee meetings and special meetings. Members of the committee also serve on the University Senate Council, which meets at least six times a year.

Professor of information sciences and technology Alan Peslak, Ph.D., of Peckville, is the 2020 recipient of the International Association for Computer Information Systems’ Ben Bauman Award for Excellence. The award is given to members who have demonstrated significant service to their profession, university and community at large. Peslak was singled out for his contributions to the information systems field, his commitment to students, longtime community service and outstanding scholarship.

Kim Stout-Kramer of Eynon, a 2020 graduate of the university’s Human Development and Family Studies program, was recently recognized by the Honors Student Recognition Program of the National Council on Family Relations. The council is among the premier professional organizations for family research, theory and practice, and students who receive honors distinction are recognized for their exemplary contributions in scholarship, leadership and community service within the discipline of family science. Stout-Kramer spent 20 years as a practice manager for a local neurological medical practice before deciding to go back to school to get her degree.

Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co.

Joseph Ferretti was promoted to executive vice president, Northeast Pa. market president. Ferretti has been with the bank since 1997. In his new role as executive vice president, Northeast Pa. market president, he is responsible for all banking functions of the Northeast Pennsylvania region, which include lending, branch banking sales and cash management services.

Susan Hubble was promoted to executive vice president and chief information officer. She has been with the bank for 20 years and has held several positions in information technology. Prior to joining the bank, Hubble managed information technology at a Bombardier train manufacturing facility in upstate New York. She received a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer certificate and is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association School of Banking. As part of her role at the bank she oversees the bank’s information technology strategy, program and business continuity plan.

Timothy Kirtley was promoted to executive vice president and chief risk officer. Kirtley joined the bank in July 2016 as executive vice president and chief credit officer. He has 28 years of banking experience and has served in a variety of credit risk management, commercial banking and other leadership roles throughout his banking career. In his new role, he will be responsible for enterprise-wide risk management activities for the bank. He has earned a Bachelor of Science in business from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration from the Ohio State University.

Pike County Chamber of Commerce

Cheryl Duquette joined the chamber as its newly elected president of the board of directors. Duquette takes the new leadership role after serving as first vice president and as co-chair of the Business Education Committee.

Duquette is the director of program development for Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance where she has been employed since 2012. Duquette is also a graduate of Leadership Wayne and has been a chamber board member since 2018.

Powell Law Firm

The National Board of Trial Advocacy announced that attorney Bruce S. Zero has successfully achieved recertification as a civil trial advocate.

Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple

The board of directors announced Betsy McGrath Ardizoni, a resident of Dunmore, as the organization’s director of development.

A Scranton native, she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in labor studies and employment relations from Pennsylvania State University, as well as an executive event leadership certificate from Temple University. Ardizoni formerly worked in the marketing communications department at the Wright Center for Community Health.

A graduate of the Leadership Lackawanna Core Program class of 2020, she serves on the board of directors at the Greater Scranton YMCA.

Sennett & Associates Wealth Group of Raymond James

The Wilkes-Barre business announced the recent addition of a senior registered client service associate, Lori Piazza-Timchack.

With nearly 18 years of experience in the industry, Piazza-Timchack has extensive knowledge and efficiency in operations of the business. Her role is to provide customized concierge service to all aspects of the clients’ financial goals. Piazza-Timchack is Series 7 and Series 66 licensed.

Sordoni Construction Services Inc.

The company has recently made several key hires to bolster the team while driving operational excellence and overall client experience.

Charles O. Burlew Jr. has joined the firm as president. He was previously employed as president of Kirlin Builders LLC of Rockville, Maryland, and more recently as the president of Integrated Security Solutions in Crestview, Florida. He brings extensive facility experience and end-to-end construction management on national and global levels.

Burlew looks to continue the firm’s success in providing clients with construction solutions to meet their evolving needs.

Cosmo Lovecchio has joined the firm as project and design manager. A graduate of Rensselear Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York, he holds degrees in both architecture and building science and has worked as a project architect for A/E firms Ballinger in Philadelphia, hemmler + camayd architects, Scranton, and most recently as the director of engineering at Simplex Homes in Scranton.

As project and design manager, Lovecchio brings to the team close to 20 years of construction and architecture experience, working on health care, commercial and higher education projects.

University of Scranton

Nine faculty members were honored with Provost Faculty Enhancement awards for excellence in teaching, scholarship or service. The Office of the Provost and the Provost Advisory Group selected the recipients from a pool of candidates nominated by academic deans and department chairs.

Five faculty members received Interdisciplinary Seminar Fund, or Clavius Fund, support from the university to pursue an interdisciplinary approach to a subject. The University’s Clavius Fund is designed to promote interdisciplinary engagement and to foster a greater sense of colleagueship across departmental lines by creating settings whereby diverse faculty can explore a topic of mutual interest from divergent perspectives.

The following projects were awarded Clavius Funds for 2020-2021:

Kelly Banyas, Marleen Cloutier and Colleen Farry for “Open Revolution.”

Charles Pinches, Ph.D., and Joel Kemp, Ph.D., for “Hungering for the Library Arts: Historical African-American Perspectives.”

Banyas joined the faculty in 2017 as an assistant professor in the library. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Boston University and a master’s degree from the University of Maryland.

Cloutier, assistant professor and cataloging and metadata librarian, joined the university in 2019. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the Wentworth Institute of Technology and a master’s degree from Drexel University. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in human resources management at the University of Scranton.

Farry, assistant professor and digital services librarian, joined the university in 2015 as a library metadata specialist for the Helen Gallagher McHugh Special Collections. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Marywood University, and master’s degrees from Syracuse University and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Kemp, assistant professor of theology/religious studies, joined the faculty in 2017. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College, a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School, a Master of Divinity degree from Andover Newton Theological School and a Ph.D. from Boston College.

Pinches, professor of theology/religious studies, joined the faculty in 1990. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College and a master’s degree and Ph.D. from the University of Notre Dame.

Wayne Bank

Alison Menotti was promoted to loan operations manager. She joined the bank in January 2008 and has held several titles within the loan operations and commercial lending departments during her tenure. She most recently served as the loan operations supervisor. Menotti has more than 10 years of banking experience and resides in Waymart.

Briana Scholl was promoted to assistant vice president. Scholl joined the bank in June of 2008 and has held several titles, including consumer lending specialist. She currently serves as the credit analyst manager for the commercial credit department. Scholl holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Misericordia University and resides in Honesdale.

The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education

The center celebrated its class of 2020 on Friday, June 19, with a virtual commencement recognizing the accomplishments of 60 graduating student learners. Eight of those will stay in Northeast Pennsylvania to continue practicing medicine. The doctors hail from 14 countries and studied in the center’s internal medicine, regional family medicine and national family medicine residencies as well as its cardiology fellowship program.

Local graduates include: Dr. Graham Yeager, Waverly Twp., and Dr. Matthew McDonnell, Pittston, both internal medicine residents. Internal medicine residency graduates who plan to stay in Northeast Pennsylvania include Dr. Tapan Buch, Dr. Muhammad Pir and Dr. Najam Saqib, cardiology fellows at the Wright Center; Dr. Prasanthi Limgala, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton; Dr. Kelly O’Leary, Adfinitas Health at Regional Hospital of Scranton; Dr. Fouzia Oza, Regional Hospital of Scranton; Dr. Nirali Patel, internal medicine physician faculty and geriatrics fellow at the Wright Center; and Dr. Clarissa Persaud, primary care physician practicing in Plains Twp.