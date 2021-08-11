New apprenticeship offerings are helping manufacturers “up skill” employees beyond traditional technical competencies.

By applying lessons mastered in years of apprenticeship delivery, Pennsylvania College of Technology has created new programs combining on-the-job and theory instruction in such areas as Project Management, Front-Line Supervisor and Lean Six Sigma.

“Apprenticeship demand continues to accelerate and has moved beyond the realm of maintenance technicians and equipment operators,” notes Shannon Munro, vice president for workforce development at the college. “Valuable skills in supervisory or project management roles are equally important to the technical skills our many existing programs cover.”

Manufacturers agree with that assessment.

SEKISUI KYDEX, a leading thermoplastics manufacturer offering unique solutions to a wide range of customers, placed a number of employees in a recently completed project management apprenticeship.

“We chose to partner with Penn College to bring this important training to our employees,” said Sharon Haverlak, vice president of people and culture. “It is our goal to improve our project management processes within the company and to provide our employees with new skills. We are confident this will improve employee efficiency and lead to long term employee retention.”

Reaching employees across multiple sites is also no longer an obstacle for companies. All of the training incorporated into these programs is structured for instructor-led, fully interactive, web-based delivery. This has allowed Penn College to expand apprenticeship delivery to 15 states across the country.

Manufacturers don’t need to locate providers and implement multiple trainings with different scheduling, objectives and curriculum; they can enjoy a comprehensive program that’s consistent across their company.

With skills-gap issues continuing to challenge companies, expansion of apprenticeship programs will be essential for company success, if not survival. The addition of innovations such as non-technical programs to augment technical training is a new, highly effective tool to meet those challenges.

More information about Workforce Development at Penn College is available by visiting www.pct.edu/workforce, emailing workforce@pct.edu or calling 570-327-4775.

For more about the college, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free 800-367-9222.