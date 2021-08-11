Penn State Wilkes-Barre offers a variety of certificates for working professionals who want to gain or improve their skills in certain areas, including business management, supply chain management and financial accounting.

“We can help companies train and retain their greatest asset – their employees – by investing in their education,” said Director of Continuing Education Jane Ashton. “It’s a big bonus for employees to see that their employers are willing to invest in their education by providing tuition reimbursement.”

For the upcoming fall semester, Penn State Wilkes-Barre Continuing Education has scheduled the start of six certificates, with sufficient enrollment.

A credit certificate program is a sequence of classes that provides the student with core competencies in a specific area while they earn college credits at the same time. Because credit certificate programs usually require only between 9 and 25 credits for completion, this Penn State credential can be completed in a relatively short time.

A credit certificate program can also be the gateway to a college degree, as courses taken for a credit certificate can be applied toward a degree now or in the future. All Continuing Education programs at Penn State Wilkes-Barre are designed as flexible, convenient opportunities for self-enhancement, higher education and professional development.

“We prioritize the workforce development requirements of local employers, in addition to the professional development needs of individuals in our area,” Ashton said. “The certificates we offer have been specifically designed for these local needs.”

Upcoming certificate programs include:

Introduction to Business Management

Introduction to Corporate Communications

Introduction to Supply Chain Management

Nurse Management Certificate

ERP with SAP Certificate

Financial Accounting Certificate

These certificates can also be delivered on-site at a company location with sufficient enrollment.

To learn more or to register for a certificate program, visit Penn State Wilkes-Barre Continuing Education or contact Education and Training Specialist Penka Farina at pff5106@psu.edu or 570-675-9253.