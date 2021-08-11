At Penn State Scranton, close to 30 percent of the student body are adult learners and have the option of majoring in one of the campus’ 13 bachelor degree or four associate degree programs; or, if so inclined, can take advantage of the 2+2 option and complete their degree at another Penn State campus.

The campus develops its degree offerings based on regional workforce and industry needs to ensure that graduates have marketable skills that are in demand by local companies and organizations.

Most recently, the campus added a mechanical engineering degree, which will be housed in the new Engineering Building along the O’Neill Highway.

The Project and Supply Chain Management degree program, and Supply Chain Management certificate program, were developed in response to northeast Pennsylvania’s growing warehousing and manufacturing industries.

And, the campus’ nursing program offers a bachelor’s degree for nursing, along with a master’s degree for nurse practitioners. The campus’ Center for Business Development and Community Outreach (CBDCO) also offers a nursing management certificate.

In addition, CBDCO provides a variety of in-demand continuing education, professional development and career advancement resources in the form of industry certifications, credit and non-credit certificate programs, and customized corporate training programs.

For entrepreneurs, there is the Scranton Launchbox, a pre-incubator/accelerator and co-working base in south Scranton, which provides early-stage startup companies with no-cost support and resources. Penn State Scranton staff and faculty are responsible for the operations, with student interns staffing the facility.

Penn State Scranton is also a higher ed destination for both active veterans and those returning home after completing their military service. The campus has a long history of working with veterans, active military and their dependents, and has developed convenient learning formats and military friendly policies.

In 2020, the PA National Guard Association named Penn State Scranton a PA National Guard Friendly School, because it met or exceeded its 10 baseline criteria that foster a supportive learning environment for PA Guard members and their families as they pursue their education.

“Penn State Scranton serves traditional and non-traditional students of all ages and backgrounds,” said Chancellor Marwan Wafa. “They choose our campus because we are close to their family, friends, homes and workplaces and they like the personal attention, welcoming environment and the fact that our campus offers day, evening and online classes, and that our faculty and staff know them by name.”