Nina M DeCosmo, Esq., enters each day ready to beat yesterday. Knowing that she can and she will helps her to greet each day and embrace any challenges its brings.

As a partner at Silverblatt and DeCosmo LLP, her law firm is dedicated to the practice of family law with such issues as divorce and custody which are among the most sensitive and complex of legal matters. “In many circumstances, my client’s lives are being redefined. I focus on helping to remove the emotional aspect from the situation and provide a clear and strategic legal plan that will provide them and their families with a better tomorrow,” she explained.

In the community she has been a member of the WNEP Ryan’s Run team for four years raising funds for Allied Services. She is a US Hydration board member, Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority member, Can Do. Inc. board member, member of BNI Diamond City Chapter and a member of the PA and Luzerne County Bar Associations.

She received her undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Miami where she received numerous honors and was recognized for her philanthropic work. She received her law degree from Villanova University where she was a member of the Moot Court Board. She clerked for the Honorable Correale F. Stevens, participated in the Civil Justice Clinic, was recognized for her outstanding oral advocacy skills, was named a top student in workers compensation and interned at the Child Advocacy Center in Philadelphia.

Her partner, Arthur F. Silverblatt, a gifted family law attorney in the state and country, has been her mentor. “I am so grateful to have begun my career with him and he has influenced how I practice on a daily basis and is forever teaching and pushing me to be my best,” she noted. Another mentor, Sandy Insalco, Sr., inspires her to learn and teach, “I always walk away from him have learned something or wanting to be better at something,” she added.

DeCosmo attributes her success to hard work, openness, patience and a little bit of luck in her life

DeCosmo is so grateful to the tremendous support she has received from her selfless parents. “I always say I got my work ethic from my father and my compassion from my mother,” she notes. As the youngest of four older siblings, all of whom are successful in their own right, DeCosmo says she has always looked up to all four of them. “Their accomplishments always made be strive and work toward my own personal goals,” she adds.

She also has a doodle named Sammy.