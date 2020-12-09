Nick Argot works hard and never gives up, it is part of the philosophy he lives by in his life and has contributed to the path to his success. He feels that one can accomplish just about anything with addition of hard work. “I try to give one hundred percent at all times, whether I am at home or work,” he stated.

As the civil service leader at Borton Lawson in Wilkes-Barre his work and perseverance have benefitted him greatly. Argot is responsible for the management of the company’s civil engineering discipline. His responsibilities include development and management of people, strategic planning, managing the operations of the civil service center, monitor and maintain client relationships, and technical design work.

Argot graduated from Drexel University with a bachelor degree in civil engineering. Upon graduation, the young man worked for Herbert, Rowland, and Grubic as a staff engineer until 2011. He then came to Borton Lawson working as a staff engineer before being promoted to project engineer, then project manager, and to his current position as civil service leader. “I could not ask for a better place to work than Borton Lawson. The company’s culture, people, and commitment to the use of technology is what sets it apart from other firms,” he explained.

While having had many mentors in his career, he muses that he has learned something from just about everyone that he has crossed paths with. The two mentors who have been the most influential are Mark Boris, his current supervisor, and Terry Ostrowski, his last supervisor. “Mark and Terry have given me a lot of support and guidance over the past few years and have had a huge impact on my career,” he noted.

His wife of 12 years, Lori, has been a huge support for him in his career. The couple has two sons, Cole, 6, and Ben, 4.

“Spending time with my family is something I enjoy doing the most. No matter what is going on I can always count on them to put a smile on my face,” he said.

Argot is a member of the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers, and is also a 2018 graduate of Leadership Wilkes-Barre.

In his spare time, he is a member of the Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company and has been for 20 years.