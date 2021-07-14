At any given point during the past year, there could be as many as 150 steel containers sitting in the production lot at Cheetah Chassis in Berwick with missing parts – parts the owner simply can’t get because they are not available.

Supply chain issues caused by the pandemic have been the major problem for the Columbia County business, which makes shipping containers.

“It’s been very difficult,” said Garry Hartman, president of the company. “A lot our major components are the problem. We can’t get them. Electrical parts for the containers and the air tanks that operate the brakes are all in short supply. We’ve had tire and wheel issues. We buy steel ahead of time, so we are okay there, but the prices have since tripled.”

Hartman said he thinks it’s a two-fold problem – the pandemic and the labor shortage.

“Facilities can’t get people to come to work and that impacts the supply chain,” he said.

He is hopeful that things will turn around in the fourth quarter, but readily admits he wouldn’t be surprised if it lasted longer.

Hartman said the business was shut down for one week about by Gov. Tom Wolf’s order in March of last year, but it was reopened in about two weeks. He said the facility had to closed for about one month in order to reconfigure the factory taking into account social distancing and increased sanitization.

Greg Stanton, president and CEO of North American Manufacturing in Scranton said the biggest issue he’s facing is a supply chain challenge, more specifically aluminum.

“That market has been atrocious,” he said. “The price we pay for aluminum is twice what we were paying at this time last year.”

Stanton said the aluminum is used for folding furniture as part of government contracts.

“If we have the option to pass that cost along to the customer, then we can do that, but otherwise we can’t,” he said. “Sometimes we get an equitable adjustment on the back end of the contract, but in many cases that doesn’t happen.”

The Scranton based defense contract manufacturer also made personal protective equipment at one point because of the worldwide shortage. Stanton said at no point did anyone work from home, but they did increase sanitizing and kept workers safely distanced. The 32 workers did receive hazard pay during the pandemic.

He said with the coronavirus, there was an incredible push for outdoor dining. Government restrictions pushed restaurants to serve customers outside, which created a demand for that type of furniture.

“It’s the domino effect,” he said. “As much as patio dining is typically a summer thing, it’s not a fall and wintertime because they aren’t setting up tents with heaters outside so they can serve their customers and they can survive.”

He said there have been slight price increases with other materials like cloth and thread, but nothing is as bad as the aluminum issue.

“I’m expecting things to become normal sometime around September,” he said, “but it could be the end of the year until we get out of these rough seas.”

Rudy Singh, senior director of manufacturing at CSS Industries and Berwick Offray, said the supply chain pre-pandemic is ‘very different’ than it is post-pandemic.

“As a major plastics manufacturer, we are seeing major issues in the supply chain for our industry,” he said. “It’s unprecedented.”

He said the material supply issues are “across the board.” The company makes decorative bows and ribbons at it Berwick facility.

“There are both delays and price increases,” he said. “Delays can last months.”

Singh said with many products coming from Asia, it’s difficult to book a container to get items shipped to the United States from their supplier.

“The time it takes to get here is just a lot longer,” he said. “We don’t see any relief in sight.”

Singh said during the early days of the pandemic, the facility was shut dow. It was then quickly reopened because the company ws deemed an essential industry by Wolf. In addition to ribbons and decorative items, they make labels for the food industry. He was able to get a waiver to reopen.

“But we were down for about six weeks,” he said.

Some people in the front office did work from home, but all of the manufacturing employees worked in the facility. He said increased sanitation and distancing plans were developed quickly.

David N. Taylor, president of Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association, which works with manufacturing companies across the state, said too many facilities were unnecessarily shut down in the early days of the pandemic.

“The governor didn’t follow the federal guidelines,” he said. “It led to a lot of confusion. Manufacturing facilities were cut off from key vendors and suppliers and that created all kinds of problems.”