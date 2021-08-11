Misericordia University has been serving the unique needs of adult learners since opening its doors in 1924.

Through the ARCH Program for Adult Learners, students can choose from diverse, career-focused programs in business, health care management, social work, the health sciences, and more.

Misericordia offers part-time undergraduate, graduate, post-professional, certificate, professional development, and non-credit certificate program options.

These programs are offered in flexible formats such as hybrid, fully online, and accelerated, for students seeking an alternative to the traditional learning structure, which is often challenging, if not impossible, for adult learners.

Misericordia makes it possible for individuals to advance their career and achieve their educational goals while balancing work, life, and family obligations. Misericordia has built a solid reputation for providing a quality education with a commitment to student support and experience.

Misericordia University recently announced the addition of a new suite of non-credit online certificate programs as another learning option for individuals looking for professional development to advance their careers or seek new employment opportunities.

The certificates will allow individuals who do not seek a degree to compete in a changing marketplace at a minimal cost and timeframe. Offered through the Center for Adult and Continuing Education, fourteen certificate programs ranging in areas of business, leadership, and marketing are offered. Upon completion, students will receive an official certificate and a digital badge from Misericordia University. Digital badges or digital credentials are a visual representation of skills learned. Every badge contains pertinent information employers look for, such as skills learned, the number of contact hours, and professional continuing education units earned. Badges earned can be stacked with previously earned badges as part of a sequence of credentials that can be accumulated over time to build up an individual’s qualifications and help them to move along a career pathway or up a career ladder to different and potentially higher-paying jobs.

Individuals and companies have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Many have lost their jobs when employers were forced to cut back or close altogether. Individuals have found themselves in need of learning new skills to increase their marketability in the workforce.

With the new non-credit certificates offered, we give individuals the ability to earn those skills in an online format at an individualized pace and an affordable price.

Most importantly, all certificates are offered not only entirely online, allowing you to take the courses in a safe environment but are awarded by a university with proven results in educating online learners

As trends in education change, so does Misericordia. For over 15 years, quality online degree programs have been available to adult learners who needed to further their education in convenient formats that fit their schedule. The addition of non-credit certificates will enhance program offerings and formats currently available.

For a complete list of available non-credit certificates and industry certificate test-prep courses, please visit Misericordia.edu/professionaldevelopment.

You may also reach the Center for Adult & Continuing Education at 570-674-1225.