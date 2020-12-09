Melanie Broyan does not fear failure, but rather holds a fear of not trying harder.

As the director of patient access for Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN), the executive is responsible for administrative oversight of patient access functions in assigned regional areas including Luzerne, Schuylkill, and Lackawanna counties, at several LVHN healthcare facilities. She currently manages several locations overseeing inpatient and outpatient registration, outpatient scheduling, prior authorizations of testing, and financial counseling functions.

She enjoys working closely with her teams to ensure the patients receive the best possible care timely.

The director started her professional career working for SSPTV News in Hazleton as a news reporter reporting the news in her hometown community.

After two years of news reporting, she joined the Greater Hazleton Health Alliance serving as the community outreach coordinator.

Her primary duties were promoting the local hospital in the news, partnering with other healthcare providers and representatives developing community and fundraising events including her favorite annual event hosting the Hazleton Health & Wellness Center Craft Show initiative that raised thousands of dollars to offer free community events throughout the Greater Hazleton community.

She later transitioned into physician recruitment and retention, recruiting several primary and specialty care providers to join the local healthcare organization.

She has successfully recruited over 30 healthcare providers to join the northeast regions bringing seasoned health care professionals in need to underserved communities.

After contacting several providers, she continued working closely with administration and the new providers assisting in opening and decorating local health centers Mountain Top Health Center and the Brookhill Plaza in Conyngham.

The executive received her master’s degree in organizational management from Misericordia University; a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism from Temple University; and an associate’s degree from Luzerne County Community College.

Broyan feels very fortunate to have had many mentors in her life including several health care leaders who believed in her and pushed her out of her comfort zone. “I value each opportunity and strive for what may come next,” she admits.

Broyan lives by the philosophy in which she never turns down a difficult opportunity or project. “It is rewarding to overcome obstacles that many view as impossible to achieve,” she said. She promotes team work, professional advancement, and colleague engagement.

She is grateful for the tremendous support of her husband, Robert, and children Alexa, 4, and Alana, 2. Her parents, William and Audri Kalinowski, always informed her that if she wanted something to work for it, and she is grateful for that advice.