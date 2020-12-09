Having been criticized for being a perfectionist and not settling for anything but the best, Matt Williams feels that his attention to detail has earned he and his companies a reputation of consistent quality and dependability in all of its operations within the community.

As the sole owner of MHW Construction, MHW Crushing, M&D Realty, MHW Landscape Supply, MHW Firewood and DockWorks, Williams oversees the day to day operations along with strategically planning where the business is going and to make any necessary adjustments to be able to meet the future head on.

“My employees are key to the running of my operations and they are the face of my company. Their dedication and willingness to go above and beyond is a very critical component of how we have been able to grow and expand our services and operations,” he said.

While having a very busy work schedule, his work in the community still includes partnering with McGrath’s Pub in Dalton and supplying 50 steak dinners for local first responders recently. He has sent pizzas to local hospitals for the employees and has donated mulch, topsoil and other supplies to local youth leagues and playgrounds.

“One of the most important things I feel I can do in the community is to support other local businesses and spread the word about their products and services,” he said. The young man is also very patriotic and erected a 70-foot flagpole and fly the American flag 24 hours a day.

He attributes his success to hard work and perseverance. He attended Montana State University and was working on a degree in construction management when he made the decision to leave his academics and get back to the hands-on side of his dream and start that business.

In addition to his employees, he values the relationships he has with other local business owners and his customers.

Owning and building multiple businesses is not a job, it is a lifestyle, and Williams loves what he does. “My mother Nancy has played a huge role in the success of my companies since day one with her business advice and encouragement. For almost 10 years now she has also been handling most of the book work and behind the scenes office operations, allowing me the time I need in the field,” he said.

His wife, Renee, understands that he does not have a five-day work week or an eight-hour day.

“She keeps things running at home and does a great job of keeping the family side of my life in the forefront too,” he adds.