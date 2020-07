Marywood University senior interior architecture students were received three of the top ten international design awards from Formica Brand Corp. Students who designed their pieces as part of their comprehensive studio design project include, first row from left, Reva Pettaway, Allison Plunkett, Thomas Gongliewski, Courtney Mackrell and Natalia Colasurdo. Standing, same order, Peri Sheerin, Emma Johnson, Brandon Freely and Brooke Ann Jennings-Takach.