Maria Muchal Berta believes in hard work, believing in herself and never giving up as the way to pave a path to success.

“I treat people the way I want to be treated, being honest, nice and giving people the benefit of the doubt,” she noted, “You can accomplish anything you set your mind to.”

As an associate broker at Realty Network Group, the young woman is a matchmaker of homes for both buyers and sellers. Her second job is as a real estate appraiser most recently opening her own company, Chiave Appraisal Group, and is one of the youngest appraisers in Lackawanna County. “I worked very hard to become one and it is something I take seriously. It was not an easy thing — I trained for years and was finally fully licensed in 2016,” she explains.

Berta co-chairs for the community service committee for the Greater Scranton Board of Realtors (GSBR) that benefits multiple organizations including St. Joe’s Telethon, St Francis of Assisi Kitchen, Meals on Wheels of NEPA, the Christmas Bureau, Big Brother/ Big Sister, and the Women Resources Center. In 2018-19, she was elected as a director for the GSBR and currently holds the title of vice-president. In 2021, she will be president-elect, and move up to president in 2022, serving as one of the youngest presidents ever in the history of the GSBR.

She is also on the committee for the Gourmet Gala for Ronald McDonald house. She is also a very active member of the Jessup Hose Company No #2 and chairs the Jessup Summer Wine Festival, and helps the Easter bunny visit Jessup, and has received the President’s award for her work there.

A graduate of Valley View High School, she moved to New York City attending the Parsons School for Design earning a degree with a focus on design and management in 2010. She found her niche in real estate three years after graduating. “Real estate is not a job to me, it’s my life,” she said.

Having many mentors in the real estate field, she says she most admires Barbara O’Hara, who taught her everything she knows about the real estate field; Mark DeStefano, who taught her to be a better person; and Dianne Montana, who teaches her every day something new and how to become a better leader. “I am lucky to work with these people, but more honored to call them friends,” she adds.

Berta attributes her success to the great support of her family and friends, especially to her parents who have always supported and believed in her, teaching her to believe in herself. Her husband, Jon, is supportive of her ideas even if they are “wild” at times, and also holds down the fort at home. Her best friend and biggest cheerleader Bridget is always rooting her on from the sidelines. “I cannot thank these people enough for all the love and encouragement they gave and still continued to give me. I am so very blessed in my life,” she admits.

In her free time her passions include music, fashion, traveling, and cooking.