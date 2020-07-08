In the weeks following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses from across the country stepped up to provide items hospitals, nursing homes and average Americans couldn’t easily find. Hand sanitizer, masks, hospital gowns and other so-called ‘personal protective equipment,’ was all in short supply.

Businesses that never made such items were quickly recalibrating machines and changing workloads to meet the demand.

Many in the manufacturing industry are hoping to cash in on the recovery by ramping up production of goods that has vanished because of the pandemic.

“I believe there’s a firm consensus that allowing our supply chains for healthcare needs like pharmaceuticals, medical devices and medical supplies (to decline), is a direct threat to our public health and our national security,” said David N. Taylor, President of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association. “It’s going to require leadership from Congress but there will also be a pattern of demand among consumers to say ‘we want American made’ to have confidence in products.”

To help Pennsylvania businesses with supply chain issues, Gov. Tom Wolf created the ‘Manufacturing Call to Action Plan’ in April. It connects any manufacturer directly involved in making supplies related to COVID-19 to be immediately connected with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The portal connects businesses and promotes innovation, the governor said.

“As we work to protect public health and safety and create a robust supply chain, we know that there are manufacturers across the commonwealth who are willing and able to help,” said Secretary Dennis Davin, state Department of Community and Economic Development. “This portal will help facilitate the connections businesses need to get critical COVID-19-related products to market or retrofit their operations to begin production of those products.”

“Pennsylvania is well-positioned to capitalize on this,” said Taylor adding that in the future, companies will see Pennsylvania’s energy situation as a positive. “Whatever you’re making, it’s a multi-step process and you’re consuming a lot of energy. We are an energy superpower and we have an abundance of it.”

Taylor said with many of the health care products made from plastics, Pennsylvania can make plastics from the start. The multi-billion-dollar ethane cracker plant being built by Royal Dutch Shell in Beaver County will soon manufacture the basics of plastics from processed ethane from Marcellus Shale.

“Pennsylvania can make our domestic inputs and make these products right here without ever leaving the state,” he said. “We can help sustain the American people.”

Bob Durkin, President and CEO of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce said since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, there have been several roundtable discussions about how the region can capitalize on what is needed.

“It’s a problem both domestically and internationally,” he said. “And with every state being on its own in reopening and shutdown, there’s consistent breakdowns on getting equipment. It’s going to require some real thinking to look for alternate sources.”

He said there’s been a lot of ‘damage’ done on the manufacturing side and he doesn’t expect things to quickly return to normal.

But he said opportunity is likely to present itself and it could be very good for the region.

“That’s where your most creative and most inventive businesspeople can find their niche. That’s where people will excel,” he said. “We saw it when businesses were making their own PPE. Now we have to take that same inventiveness and take a look at what’s being developed and what will be in need. The markets will emerge for those items.”

Durkin said in the long run, the region needs to communicate internationally to help with the supply chain issue, adding the markets will ‘dictate what we do.’

“Just the idea of us saying we are going to shut down relationships with international suppliers, that’s not a reality check for where we are right now,” said Durkin. “It would weaken our position as a country in international trade.”