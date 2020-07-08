District 14-W, Lions Club International, distributed $2,500 to Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital to purchase personal protective equipment for patients and staff for the fight against COVID-19.

“The support of our community has been overwhelming and uplifting to our staff, who are leading the effort to care for our community. I want to thank the Lions Club for their very generous donation,” said Cor Catena, CEO of Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

The funds result from a grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation, Chicago. Lions Clubs are the largest service club in the world with 1.4 million members in 220 countries and founded in 1917. The Lions key cause was to combat blindness since 1925 when Helen Keller, speaking at the organization’s eighth international convention, challenged the Lions to become her “Knights of the Blind.” Each club operates independently with special fundraising and service projects tailored to the needs of the communities in which they are located; but, in general, they adhere to the five key service areas of vision, hunger relief, diabetes, pediatric cancer and the environment, which were established by the international organization.

This year an exception was made but limited to Lions working with local medical hospital services personnel for sourcing medical supplies, equipment, quarantine related expenses, etc. for those infected. District 14-W, which covers all of Luzerne County, chose to limit supplies to PPE-related material.