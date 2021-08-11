Luzerne County Community College’s long-standing commitment to providing affordable, accessible education to the residents of the Northeast Pennsylvania region is illustrated by the breadth and depth of programming offered.

A robust combination of pathways to education and career development includes more than 100 credit and non-credit associate degrees, certificates, diplomas, and workforce training. Nearly 40 programs are intended for transfer to four-year colleges and universities.

Changing demographics in the region have driven renewal and innovation at LCCC to meet the needs of the adult learner, many of whom attend on a part-time basis. In response to the changes, the College has customized student support to address the unique needs of a changing student population, including financial aid, English as a Second Language (ESL), and course scheduling.

Additionally, LCCC has implemented apprenticeship programs, aligning on-the-job training with academic studies. Apprentices can be paid to attend classes and reimbursed for tuition and fees. Prior Learning Assessment provides students the opportunity to reach educational goals more efficiently by awarding credit for prior knowledge. In addition, students can gain credits toward their goal through credit by examination.

The College has changed the way faculty members interact with advisory boards. In order to ensure coherence and rigor and to align with local employment needs, LCCC implemented a more structured and quantifiable advisory board process called the Business Industry Leadership Team (BILT). The industry leadership actively assists faculty in program improvement by providing specific input on the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed in the workplace, job forecasting, and future trends in employment fields.

The major sectors for employment in the region include health care, manufacturing, business services, education, and the public sector. LCCC has the focus and opportunity to meet employment needs to prepare workers through non-credit programming. Non-credit programming attracts those who are already working and seeking a career change as well as dislocated workers needing rapid re-attachment to the workforce. The majority of these programs are part-time offerings with the exception of Nurse Aide and CDL Training. These two programs are 40-hour per week training programs that are completed in three to four weeks.

Several high demand career training programs are offered allowing students to take certification exams (Nurse Aide, CDL, Phlebotomy, Pharm Tech, and Certified Recovery Specialist), which enhance the student’s employ-ability and creates opportunity for students to move to different positions within the industry sector.

