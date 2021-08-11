Lackawanna College is excited to welcome students back to campus this fall for the first truly traditional semester since Spring 2020.

The semester begins Monday, Aug. 30 at all locations, including the brand-new Tunkhannock Center which is also the new home of the College’s noted School of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

The College is requiring all student-athletes and resident students to obtain their COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus. Vaccines are strongly recommended but not required for commuter students.

Additionally, Lackawanna has lifted its mask mandate at all seven of its locations in NEPA, but officials will continue to monitor local and national conditions and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Colleges and universities learned a lot about what it means to truly take care of their students over the last year and a half,” Lackawanna President Dr. Jill Murray said. “We’re anxious to get our students back into the classroom, but we know that we’ll need to also continue delivering a challenging and engaging curriculum for those students who wish study online from their homes.”

Lackawanna successfully kept many of its hands-on programs on campus during the last academic year. Students in the Police Academy or programs in the culinary arts and healthcare industries experienced very little interruption in their unique courses.

While the College looks forward to being fully back on campus, it also anticipates that some of its Continuing Education courses will remain in a hybrid format. Those certificate level and skills-building classes are often designed for lifelong learners and displace workers looking to reenter the workforce. College officials said their non-traditional students responded very well to the online format and, in some cases, were able to reach even more adult learners at home over the last year.

To apply to Lackawanna College, contact Admissions at (570) 961-7898, email questions@lackawanna.edu, or visit http://explore.lackawanna.edu.