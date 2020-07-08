npbj070820leadership

Tomorrow’s Leaders Today class, front row, from left: Kaitlyn Seechock, Abington Heights High School; Lindsay Grzyboski, Riverside High School; Binnie Patel, Old Forge High School; Shaylyn Chilek, Valley View High School; Morgan Faist, Lackawanna Trail High School; Molly Dougherty, West Scranton High School; Camdyn Lewis, West Scranton High School; Noelle Prisco, Abington Heights High School; Sophie Petraitis, Scranton High School; Taralyn Reilly, Valley View High School; Gianna Giumento, Mid Valley High School; Morgan Siefring, Valley View High School, and Mary O’Brien, Abington Heights High School. Second row, same order: Elizabeth Schieber, North Pocono High School; Maura Sherry, Riverside High School; Isabella Zeller, Dunmore High School; Paige McConlogue, Scranton High School; Sara McCormack, Scranton High School; Sarah Siddiqui, Abington Heights High School; Ryan Huester, Holy Cross High School; Bayley Grizzanti, Carbondale High School; Henry Lin, Old Forge High School; Norah Kelly, Holy Cross High School; Alissa Koniszewski, Valley View High School; Sophia Williams, Valley View High School; Maggie Reppa, Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School, and Emily Laabs, West Scranton High School. Third row, from left, Jacob Stankowski, Scranton High School; Calvin Zhang, Dunmore High School; Cabre Capalongo, West Scranton High School; Celeste Orchard, Western Wayne High School; Luke White, North Pocono High School; Emma Yusavage, Mid Valley High School; Andrew Stark, Scranton Preparatory School; Zack Kovalchik, Valley View High School; and Harry Johnson, Abington Heights High School. Back row: Sydney Vachino, Abington Heights High School; Ashley Hamilton, Abington Heights High Schoo, and Maddie Lucas, Abington Heights High School.

The Leadership Lackawanna teen program, Tomorrow’s Leaders Today, recently celebrated the end of its year with a virtual session via a Zoom meeting.

Leadership Lackawanna’s seven-month program for young people develops the leadership, interpersonal and managerial skills of high school juniors and provides real-world experiences in the areas of philanthropy, nonprofit organizations and community service.

Although COVID-19 interrupted the normal program setting, students were able to experience opportunities in leadership, as well as learn about the businesses, public institutions, and nonprofit organizations that make up Lackawanna County. Students networked with community leaders and other high school students virtually for most of their monthly sessions. As a final project, the students were divided in groups of four to present essays to their peers on one of 10 Lackawanna County based nonprofit organizations.

The 2020 Tomorrow’s Leaders Today class will celebrate their accomplishments with an in-person graduation at a later date.

The program accepts applications from sophomores who attend high school in Lackawanna County or in the Lackawanna Trail and Western Wayne school districts. Tomorrow’s Leaders Today began in 1997 under Skills in Scranton, an affiliate of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

