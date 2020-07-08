The Leadership Lackawanna teen program, Tomorrow’s Leaders Today, recently celebrated the end of its year with a virtual session via a Zoom meeting.

Leadership Lackawanna’s seven-month program for young people develops the leadership, interpersonal and managerial skills of high school juniors and provides real-world experiences in the areas of philanthropy, nonprofit organizations and community service.

Although COVID-19 interrupted the normal program setting, students were able to experience opportunities in leadership, as well as learn about the businesses, public institutions, and nonprofit organizations that make up Lackawanna County. Students networked with community leaders and other high school students virtually for most of their monthly sessions. As a final project, the students were divided in groups of four to present essays to their peers on one of 10 Lackawanna County based nonprofit organizations.

The 2020 Tomorrow’s Leaders Today class will celebrate their accomplishments with an in-person graduation at a later date.

The program accepts applications from sophomores who attend high school in Lackawanna County or in the Lackawanna Trail and Western Wayne school districts. Tomorrow’s Leaders Today began in 1997 under Skills in Scranton, an affiliate of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.