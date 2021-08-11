In the fall of 2021, King’s College will celebrate 75 years of academic excellence and contributions to the Northeastern Pennsylvania community.

Founded in 1946 by the Congregation of Holy Cross priests and brothers who were sent to Wilkes-Barre from the University of Notre Dame, the College has developed undergraduate and graduate programs to inspire both personal and professional growth through academic excellence, creative pedagogy, engaged mentorship, co-curricular engagement, and a collaborative spirit.

A graduate degree from King’s is a respected credential that solidifies an individual’s place in a competitive, 21st century workforce.

Currently, King’s offers graduate degree programs that prepare and develop professionals for careers in business, government, health care, and education. King’s fosters academic excellence in these programs through the state-of-the-art learning environments it provides for its students.

Community is important at King’s College because each student’s success depends upon an environment that is as nurturing as it is enriching.

King’s College professors get to know their students on a deep level to understand how they learn and to provide engaged mentorship both in and out of the classroom. They share collaboratively their business expertise in private, public, and philanthropic endeavors.

Each student is assigned an academic advisor from their specific major program area to assist in course planning and assist in guiding them to a fulfilling career.

King’s College graduate programs are offered in:

● Athletic training, accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education.

● Education, accredited by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

● Health care administration, accredited by AACSB International – Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

● Nutrition science, applicant for accreditation with the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics

● Physician’s assistant, accredited by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant.

King’s College’s graduate programs are highly sought-after and accredited by leading accrediting bodies. King’s has applied to the ACEND to open a new and innovative program to prepare registered dietitian nutritionists/nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered/nutrition health associates in Fall 2022, and is currently in the candidacy process.