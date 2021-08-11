As the severity of COVID-19 pandemic decreases in our region and in the nation, many people begun to think about their lives and careers in a much different way than they have in previous months. That change most definitely includes the economy and job market.

This new outlook will produce great opportunities for Americans, but it also means that many employers are looking for workers with specific expertise to benefit their companies in the near and long term.

For adults to enjoy at least a middle-class lifestyle and have an opportunity to save and plan for the future, it essential to acquire more advanced skill sets in order to find a career and not just get job in this new post-COVID-19 environment.

Even before the pandemic, Keystone College realized that a more innovative and relevant approach to adult education would be necessary for long-term career success.

That’s why Keystone College’s Professional Development Institute, or PDI, is the perfect solution for working adults from all walks of life.

Formed in 2019, the Institute offers workforce and professional development programs connecting education and employment to provide customized, credentialed, and industry-focused coursework, as well as courses for recreation, leisure, and personal enrichment.

The PDI serves the local community as a resource with readily available and highly relevant courses for both individuals and organizations.

People looking for new skills or those who want to improve their existing abilities and acquire professional credentials can find the answers they seek at the PDI.

“The Professional Development Institute continues to be a highly valuable resource for the entire Northeastern Pennsylvania community,” said PDI Director Janet Jones. “Our courses are designed to provide customized education and training solutions that will benefit both working adults and local companies today and in the future.”

Courses run the gamut from technology, including 3-D printing and computer skills, to education credentialing, including courses to obtain credentials for early care and education.

Other courses include social media/analytics, podcasting, game development, starting a business, and are designed to find solutions for workforce challenges and skill gaps by providing customized education and training solutions. hospitality management, among others.

Courses may be offered at the workplace or at Keystone, and can be in face-to-face, online, or hybrid formats. Also, customized credential programs can be designed for employers.

As an educational resource during this critical time, the PDI is offering three online courses at no charge. They are personal creativity, introduction to critical thinking, and creativity in teams and organizations. All are welcome to enroll.

All credentials are stackable to degree programs at Keystone College. For more information on the PDI and all course offerings, visit www.keystone.edu/continuing-education/.