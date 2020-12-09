The philosophy in which Katie Kemmerer lives by is simple- work hard and be kind. “When you genuinely care about the job you do and the people you work with, it shows!” she explains.

The business executive’s job as regional manager of community affairs is to be the connection between Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and the northeastern Pennsylvania community. Kemmerer is responsible for all of the corporate giving in this market.

“Highmark believes in reinvesting in the communities that we serve, and it’s my job to help determine where and how to best allocate that funding in our local community,” she said.

Kemmerer reviews all event sponsorship and programmatic funding requests from nonprofits to make sure they align with giving priorities, and then works closely with the nonprofit to make sure their event or program is a success.

She has overseen the recent CATE Mobile Testing Unit tour, a statewide COVID-19 testing initiative, and the “million mask” mission, providing community partners with reusable cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Kemmerer organizes volunteer events as well as oversees other employee community programming, like the annual United Way campaign and the Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community.

“I love being able to get involved in these projects, and have had the opportunity to help out alongside my coworkers at some great organizations, like the Weinberg Regional Food Bank, Volunteers in Medicine, and Children’s Service Center,” she added.

She received her bachelor degree in English-Writing from Kings College and upon graduation she wanted to apply her writing and communications skills in a business setting.

“During my 12 year career at Highmark, I’ve been in various communications-based roles, including working in the pharmacy management department, the clinical and quality management department, and most recently, our corporate communications area,” she said.

She has been very fortunate to have a series of fantastic bosses and colleagues who guided her, and is especially grateful to Cindy Yevich and Kathleen McKenzie who have taught her.to be a strong, confident woman in the workplace.

Kemmerer attributes her success to committing to do the best work she was capable of in any job she had.

“In every role I ever had, I wanted to do the best I could, so I showed up every day and learned everything I could to be a better employee,” she noted.

Kemmerer is grateful for the support of her fiancé, Dan, who is always willing to throw on a tuxedo or a pair of sneakers and accompany her on her latest work adventure.

In addition, her parents, grandmother and friends are also instrumental to the success in her life. “Finally, I have a great team that I get to work alongside, who I can always count on being there when I need a little, or sometimes, a lot of, help,” she admits

The executive sits on the board of directors for the Wilkes-Barre YMCA and the Weinberg Regional Food Bank Advisory Council.