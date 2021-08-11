The Johnson College 2021-22 academic year starting on August 30 will provide more flexible options for students as the College plans to offer both online and in-person courses.

Labs and lab-related coursework for full-time and continuing education students will continue to be delivered in-person, on the Johnson College campus, or at one of the College’s industry partner lab locations through the Industry Immersion program.

Johnson College’s Continuing Education Program carries on the College’s long history of producing highly skilled technicians and technologists by providing flexible, real-world, hands-on learning and a direct link to industry.

It gives adult students opportunities to improve their skills to stay ahead of the competition, learn new technologies, and advance in their current careers.

The Continuing Education Program courses, many taught by industry professionals, are utilized and recognized by industry partners because they’re developed in partnership with industry.

The college strategizes with and listens to its partners when creating the most effective hands-on continuing education curriculum and programs. Some courses are customized explicitly toward industry partners’ workforce needs in reducing possible skills gaps and industry requirements.

Courses include Earlbeck welding certification and welding, fundamentals of welding, J standard training, forklift operator training. Pennsylvania State Vehicle Safety Inspection Course, OBDII emissions licensing, a 50-Hour plumbing course, AutoCAD, and computer numerical control training courses on campus and at Don’s Machine Shop in West Pittston.

Plus, 29 online courses where students can learn at their own pace and on their schedule.

These courses provide the opportunity to advance in or begin new careers in many essential industries throughout northeastern Pennsylvania. Graduates of some of the classes can use their training to attend certification testing in their chosen field.

The college also assists individual students and industry partners obtain funding or grants, so their continuing education courses are cost-effective.

Students continuing their current jobs obtain advanced hands-on training, new certifications, and unique skills to expand their careers while helping their companies grow.

More information about available courses and financial aid can be found at Johnson.edu or by contacting the Johnson College Continuing Education Department at 570-702-8979 or continuinged@johnson.edu.