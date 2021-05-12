When the coronavirus struck in the early part of 2020 and lockdowns quickly stifled family vacations, many people looked for something different rather than hotels and airplanes.

They headed to the great outdoors.

“It was crazy busy last year,” said Jan Keen, co-owner of Keen Lake Camping and Cottage Resort in Waymart. “I’m not sure we had any sites left for just about any part of last summer. No one wanted to be in the house.”

During the 2019 season Keen said they introduced ‘glamping’ for their guests, and it gained in popularity so much that they increased both this year.

“Last year was our second year of glamping and last year, we were practically sold out for the entire season,” she said. “They are gorgeous safari tents and we envisioned that this would be a great couple’s getaway, but we soon found out that families liked it too.”

She said this year, they’ve added four ‘glamping’ units. In addition to having a queen-sized bed, there will be two twin beds. All ‘glamping’ areas are on platforms that overlook the lake.

“They are going to be quite something and they are booking like crazy,” she said.

She said all guests have to bring is food and bed linens. The campground has chairs on the deck for each site, a grill with propane, firepits, a mini Keurig and a cooler for food and drinks.

Keen said it’s not just ‘glamping,’ but camping in general has become very popular since the pandemic began.

“There’s a sense of safety,” she said. “If I bring my RV, I have my own bathroom, I have my own sink and everything I have, I can control. It’s clean and safe. Being out in the open and being on the water, you can’t get any more self-distanced than that,” she said.

Keen said she thinks the ‘glamping’ trend will continue.

“Families, whether they camp or not, can all camp together in a fairly comfortable way,” she said.

Keen Lake Camping and Cottage Resort is in its 67th year and has been a family business from the beginning.

Campground bookings are up statewide, according to Jason Vaughan, executive director of the Pennsylvania Campground Owners Association.

“With some things still closed down, camping has certainly picked up,” he said. “There’s been a new influx of campers into the industry. The coronavirus has certainly encouraged people to go camping. They can have their own space and be distant from other people. People definitely feel safer and they can be away from others while still being together.”

Pennsylvania has around 350 campgrounds, according to Vaughan.

He said there are other benefits – no lost luggage and relatively low fuel costs.

Vaughan said during the 2020 camping season, reservations were difficult to come by, however he said this year there are more openings as more things open and people feel more comfortable traveling. The association has more than 250 members statewide.

“More and more people are now vaccinated and that has more things opening, but we are hoping many people who tried camping last year and liked it will come back,” he said.

At Splash Magic Campground in Northumberland, owner Ron Brown said with coronavirus restrictions in place last year, it wasn’t his best season.

“Last year wasn’t a banner year for us and we had a lot of cancellations,” said. Normally, the campground, which has a pool, waterslides and other activities for adults and kids, is teeming with people during the summer months. “There were people camping here, but I wouldn’t say that it was a great year for us.”

He said coronavirus restrictions forced many activities at the campground to be cancelled.

“We couldn’t do our bands, bingo and tractor and wagon rides,” he said. “We had to try and keep people socially distant at the pool and it was a struggle,” he said.

Brown said he’s hoping for a ‘better year’ this year. The campground has 250 sites, with half of those sites belonging to people who rent out a space for the whole season. Brown said there is currently no availability for the 2021 season, but weekday spots are still available. Campers can tent camp or use their RV. Cabins are also on premises.

“We are hopeful for things to pick up,” he said, especially with nearby attractions drawing larger crowds this summer.