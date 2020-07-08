DEEDS
Columbia County
Devlin Acres LLC. Property Location: Mifflin Twp. Seller: Red Mill Holdings LLC. Amount: $400,000.
DJT Real Estate. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Gradon P and Gloria D Bitler. Amount: $300,000.
Michael Gibbs. Property Location: Benton Twp. Seller: Sheila R and Thomas B Weaver. Amount: $320,000.
Matthew L Wasilewski. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Seller: Cindy Lynn Onofrio. Amount: $400,000.
Ravi Michael Kagali. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Dixie L. Priestman. Amount: $450,000.
M.B. Investments. Property Location: Hemlock Twp. Seller: Estate of Carl E Venditti. Amount: $2,468,000.
Chris and Tresa Britch. Property Location: Locust Twp. Seller: David L and Linda M Lindenmuth, Tresa and Chris Britch, Jan Marie and Mark E Buck. Amount: $370,000.
PPL Electric Utilities Corp. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Donald and Kay Camplese Revocable Trust. Amount: $450,000.
Martin P Mariano. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Market Street Rentals LLC. Amount: $1 f-m-v $652,662.36.
NAM Futures LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Martin P and Beverly A Mariano. Amount: $1 f-m-v $652,662.36.
Jeffrey Properties LLC. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Robert L Johnson and Jennifer C Derr. Amount: $355,000.
Brian J Seely and Haley M Kramer. Property Location: Scott Twp. Seller: Justin M and Marie A Robbins. Amount: $304,000.
Monroe County
Stromeck LLC. Property location: Paradise Township. Seller: Noor Abdel-All. Price: $370,000.
John Damato. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Didi Carati. Price: $325,000.
Michael Schumann. Property location: Jackson Township. Seller: US Bank NA. Price: $400,000.
Gabriel and Carmela Scavello. Property location: Mt. Pocono. Seller: Knob RD LLC. Price: $1. Tax basis: $418,940.
James Seay and Eileen Collins. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Michael and Donna Reffle. Price: $399,000.
Richard and Christina Ruppert. Property location: Stroud and Hamilton townships. Seller: Christopher and Kym Gavitt. Price: $362,000.
Juan and Amparo Ortiz. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Catharine Newberry. Price: $350,000.
Samridh 32 LLC. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: Fairshaw Camp Holdings LLC. Price: $200,000.
Mountain Oak Properties LLC. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: David and Nelda Pollack. Price: $200,000.
Daniel and Robin Farrell. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Peter and Maureen Curry. Price: $355,000.
Maria and Stavros Kiropoulos. Property location: Pocono and Jackson townships. Seller: Vincent and Marie Traina. Price: $360,000.
Anthony Davis. Property location: Jackson Township. Seller: Ludwik Walon. Price: $312,700.
Matthew and Chelsea Mikolosky. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Matthew and Vallia Cilli. Price: $400,000.
Erin and Albert Frey Jr. Property location: Polk Township. Seller: Robert and Kenneth DeLuca and Karen Atkinson. Price: $375,000.
Jessica and Megan Rivera. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Neil and Michelle Samaroo. Price: $339,000.
Smeeley Financial Services Inc. Property location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Parker Realty Co. Price: $219,000.
Bright Star Fuel LLC. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Dhesi Real Estate Holdings LLC. Price: $350,000.
Charlean and Donna Beecher. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. T/A Classic Quality Homes. Price: $324,000.
Adrian Cummings. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Kiran Chaturvedi. Price: $319,000.
Natasha Palmer and Terrance Avent. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Janusz and Dominika Kaluza. Price: $299,000.
Under the Mountain LLC. Property location: Eldred Township. Seller: Shicola Lodge LLC. Price: $1,400,000.
Camp Sdira LLC F/B/O Stewart Gerson IRA. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: GNMH Property LLC. Price: $365,000.
DLP Holdings I LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Jeffrey Silsbee and Brian Kunz. Price: $575,000.
Fidelity Properties and Trust 2 LLC. Property location: Mt. Pocono. Seller: Barth Rubin. Price: $250,000.
Stanislav Bashev and Richard Ananiev. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Christopher and Carol Busacco, Charles Poalillo Jr. Est., Melanie Murphe-Poalillo (Admx.-Release). Price: $485,000.
Robert Brid. Property location: Mt. Pocono. Seller: Edwin and Bonnie Poole. Price: $301,500.
Agree Limited Partnership. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Tobyhanna DG LLC. Price: $10. Tax basis: $1,466,539.
Freddy and Blanca Cesani. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Steve and Christine Stafford. Price: $380,000.
Tanning and Driving LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: US Bank NA. Price: $140,700.
Elias Rivera. Property location: Smithfield Township. Seller: Khrisna Home Improvements LLC. Price: $319,900.
Pike County
Karen A Sullivan. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Est. of Sylvia D Thiel by exe. William F Thiel. Amount: $400,000.
Salvador Antonio Avelar. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Edwin Z Schierer, Yelita Seoane. Amount: $360,000.
Harold and Margaret Simmons Urrutia. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Shirley A Myers by Amy L Calnan, POA. Amount: $291,200.
Luis N Delgado Jr., Nelly Nunez. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Alexander and Diana Smartenko. Amount: $340,000.
Thomas A and Susan R Zahralban. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Barbara A Pyburn Rev. Tr. By Barbara A Pyburn, TR. Amount: $272,500.
Scott C and Susan C Bauman. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Shawn and Julie L Dove. Amount: $475,000.
Glenn and Susan J Yaiser. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Milford West Dev. LLC. Amount: $345,000.
Randy N Torres, Margaret M Kotowski. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Jaguar Real Estate LLC. Amount: $295,000.
Mark and Lisa Hermann Majeske. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Byron T and Amy L Clark. Amount: $495,000.
Joseph D Russo. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Dev. Amount: $295,000.
Paul and Una Fitzpatrick. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Rosemary E Dresch, TR, & Peter H Dresch, TR, of Rosemary E Dresch Liv. Tr. Amount: $440,000.
Justin and Regina T Palladino. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Joseph Natale. Amount: $295,481.
Sveltana Tisnovskaya, Yelena Zaslavskaya. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: 103 Overlook CT, LLC. Amount: $450,000.
Greg M and Pamela M Pearl. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Kevin and Ruth Barry. Amount: $395,000.
William J Sandbrook. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Christopher G and Shelly L Wall Lanning. Amount: $360,000.
Peter K Chang, Chun-Lun James LI. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Albert W Schneider. Amount: $485,000.
Daniel and Amy McDonald. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Allen B and Lori Serra. Amount: $432,600.
Wyoming County
Suskynut Inc. Property Location: Braintrim Twp. Seller: Garvill and Linda Frey. Amount: $500,000.
Jason Burke. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Seller: Kevin Finley. Amount: $850,000.
MORTGAGES
Columbia County
David A and Nancy Gentile Ford. Property Location: Main Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $343,624.
Jeremy J and Jessica L Gross. Property Location: Beaver Twp. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $330,000.
Kannon and John Lutsky. Property Location: Catawissa Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $327,390.
Allen C and Keri Ann Edwards. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $305,053.
Rakki LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $299,350.
Elijah J and Erin E Jung. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $342,000.
Farm & Que LLC. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $310,000.
Soil Bound LLC. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.
Nicholas Hess Mensch. Property Location: Beaver Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $400,679.
Lindsey M and Derek P Rockwell. Property Location: Franklin Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $365,000.
Christopher J. Lapos. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $343,900.
Michael Gibbs. Property Location: Benton Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $320,000.
John C Klingerman. Property Location: Montour Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $750,000.
Matthew L Wasilewski. Property Location: South Centre Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $409,200.
Ravi Michael Kagoli. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: First Columbia Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $450,000.
Monroe County
Stromek LLC. Property location: Paradise Township. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $285,000.
Anatoly and Julia Smolyansky. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $365,000.
ABC Pocono Homes LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: DLP Lending Fund LLC. Amount: $139,500.
Michael Schumann. Property location: Jackson Township. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $340,000.
Squillo Inc. Property location: Mt. Pocono. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $146,300.
Jill and Timothy Fisher II. Property location: Polk Township. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $404,350.
Pocan and Elizabeth Sanchez. Property location: Eldred Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $315,000.
Mountain Oak Properties LLC. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: David and Nelda Pollack. Amount: $200,000.
Daniel and Robin Farrell. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $319,500.
LTS Homes LLC. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Beneficial Bank. Amount: $232,250.
Lot Holding Co. LLC. Property location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $337,500.
Twin Lake Estates Development LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $285,000.
Michael and Patricia Stein. Property location: Paradise Township. Lender: NewRez LLC. Amount: $337,330.
Dania Berrios A/K/A Dania Vera, Carlos Berrios. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $379,367.
ABC Pocono Homes LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: DLP Lending Fund LLC. Amount: $94,680.
BP Developers Inc. Property location: Polk Township. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $150,000.
Anthony Davis. Property location: Jackson Township. Lender: Mortgage Research Center LLC D/B/A Veterans United Home Loans. Amount: $318,976.
Chelsea and Matthew Mikolosky. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Fultono Bank NA. Amount: $400,000.
Erin and Albert Frey Jr. Property location: Polk Township. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.
LPC Pocono I LP, LPC Pocono I GP LLC (gen. partner). Property location: Mt. Pocono and Coolbaugh Township. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $27,991,246.
Jessica and Megan Rivera. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Plaza Home Mortgage Inc. Amount: $339,000.
Locus Development LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Michael Ackerman. Amount: $140,000.
Robert and Rachel Reilly. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: LoanDepot.com LLC. Amount: $300,000.
Justin Magluilo. Property location: Polk Township. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $353,410.
Sheeley Financial Services Inc. Property location: Stroudsburg. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $186,150.
Bright Star Fuel LLC. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Truist Bank. Amount: $252,000.
Charlean and Donna Beecher. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Summit Mortgage Corp. Amount: $318,131.
2502 Vista LLC. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Loan Funder LLC Series 13054. Amount: $108,750.
Bogdan Protyniak. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Keystone Funding Group. Amount: $391,800.
ABC Pocono Homes LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: DLP Lending Fund LLC. Amount: $90,000.
Adrian Cummings. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $303,050.
Stroud Park LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $2,670,000.
Chad Witmer and Tanya Durkay-Witmer. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $463,000.
Natasha Palmer and Terrance Avent. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: Huntington National Bank. Amount: $299,000.
Anna and Aubrey Proud. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Milend Inc. Amount: $322,344.
Andreina and Milton Medina II. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $572,000.
Bricktown LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $1,189,000.
Bricktown LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Ronald and Mary Nauman. Price: $300,000.
Perry and Carol Appino. Property location: Barrett Township. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $320,000.
Paul and Marie Webster. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $360,000.
Marissa Stracey. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $337,000.
R Troy and Mary Nauman. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $425,000.
Dansbury Properties. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $425,000.
Fidelity Properties and Trust 2 LLC. Property location: Mt. Pocono. Lender: Ling Ni. Amount: $250,000.
Alyssa Wright. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: Real Estate Mortgage Network. Amount: $333,749.
Robert and Lori Henry. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Police and Fire Federal Credit Union. Amount: $372,000.
Stanislav Bashev and Richard Ananiev. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Amres Corp. Amount: $460,000.
Managit LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $100,000.
JJRM LLC. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $156,000.
Milford Commons Apartments LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: CBRE Capital Markets Inc. Amount: $7,440,000.
Freddy and Blanca Cesani. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: American Financial Network Inc. Amount: $304,000.
Superior Custom Homes Inc. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $290,000.
Elias Rivera. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: Veterans United Home Loans. Amount: $319,900.
KOR REI LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $25,000.
Pike County
Vernon T Waltz. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $285,000.
Vernon T Waltz. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: Secretary of Housing & Urban Dev. Amount: $285,000.
Salvador Antonio Avelar. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $288,000.
William and Kayla Mackey. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $302,421.
Stephen Joseph Haindl, Megan M Murray. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $420,000.
Harold and Margaret Urrutia. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $291,200.
Kurt and Jeanine Staller. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $358,200.
Luis N Delgado Jr, Nelly Nunnez. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $272,000.
Patrick W Lees, Justin T Lees. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $560,000.
Atilla and Brittany Sengun. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $870,000.
Christopher M and Penny D Keating. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $299,848.
Paul and Una Fitzpatrick. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $250,000.
Brian and Linda Minkoff. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $272,800.
Kelly A and Martin C Gaughan. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $350,000.
Thomas A and Susan R Zahralban. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $263,405.
Keith and Kimberly Ervin. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Univest Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $880,000.
Wayne R and Heather J Coffrin Jr. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,857.
Saritam LLC, Samayan LLC. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $600,000.
Justin and Regina Palladino. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $302,277.
Randy N Torres, Margaret M Kotowski. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $289.656.
Municipal Authority of Boro of Milford. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $250,000.
Scott M and Susan C Bauman. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $380,000.
Jason A Russell. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $270,700.
Daniel and Amy McDonald. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $396,153.
Mark Majeske, Lisa Hermann. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $372,000.
Svetlana Tisnovskaya, Yelena Zaslavskaya. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $358,000.
Greg M and Pamela M Pearl. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $395,000.
Anthony and Katharine Callegari. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $263,200.
Erika and Matthew B Adames. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Glenn and Susan J Yaiser. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $276,000.
Wyoming County
Shey M and Heather Sterling. Property Location: Braintrim Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $280,500.
Michael J and Misty B Wilkes. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $265,910.
Susky Nut Inc. Property Location: Braintrim Twp. Lender: Garvill and Linda Frey. Amount: $300,000.
Steven C and Sandra Brown. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $312,672.
Jason Burke. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $510,000.
William R and Lauren M Colbenson. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $317,600.