DEEDS

Columbia County

Timothy L. and Amanda M. Raber. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: David L. and Joanne M. Long. Price: $450,000.

JJLKD LLC and Edgar Holding LLC. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Chana Shub Roh aka Chang Shug Roh and Myang Ja Roh. Price: $50,500.

JJG Rentals LLC. Property Location: Catawissa. Seller: Brian W. and Michelle L. Gipple. Price: $54,000.

Allen M. and Amy J. Knapp. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Easy Living Properties LP. Price: $100,000.

Paul A. Gardner, Jr. Property Location: 2 properties Scott Township. Gardner Developing LLC. Price: $1 f-m-v $304,759 and $1 f-m-v $817,877.48 respectively.

Denise Melchiorre. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Seller: Marr Development Martzville LLC. Price: $310,000.

Stone Frotress Residential II LLC. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Seller: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trustee for RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust 2019-1, by Compu-Link Corporation dba Celinkua AIF. Price: $47,000.

Clayton Realty Company LLC. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Bloomsburg Columbia DG LLC. Price: $10 Total Consideration $1,478,717 f-m-v $142,800.

Courtney Condiracci. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Washinton DC. Price: $248,500.

Richard A. Heisey. Property Location: Beaver Township. Seller: Scotch Valley Estates. Price: $1 f-m-v $2,389.52.

Scotch Valley Estates. Property Location: Beaver Township. Seller: Richard A. Heisey. Price: $1 f-m-v $1,194.76.

Eric M. Brennan. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: A+ Student Housing LLC. Price: $175,000.

David P. and Kimberly A. Pope. Property Location: Roaringcreek Township. Seller: Abraczinskas Nurseries Inc. Price: $137,500.

B-Line Storage LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Matthew J. and Julie H. Rishkofski. Price: $110,000.

Bellmont Holdings LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Zachary J. Rishkofski. Price: $122,000.

Eric S. and Elizabeth A. Hall. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Craig M. and Ann Marie E. Shively. Price: $425,000.

Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Andrew F. Deal. Price: $1 f-m-v $305,592.

LJC Holdings LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: GSE Properties LLC. Price: $220,000.

Joshua and Heather Shemesh. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: DAM Realty LLC. Price: $1 f-m-v $165,728.

Charles and Marjorie M. Mannen. Property Location: Orangeville. Seller: Community Strategies Group fka Columbia County Housing Corporation. Price: $170,000.

Laura L. Schartzer and Michelle Hall. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Seller: Premier Property Group LLC. Price: $198,000.

Jonathon J. and Stephanie Carpenter. Property Location: Greenwood Township. Seller: Richard S. and Susan M. Rock Jr. Price: $375,000.

Anthony R. Shultz. Property Location: Beaver Township. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $400.96 f-m-v $$4,410.00.

Edward Lyons. Property Location: Benton Township. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $32,650.88 f-m-v $157,176.81.

Kyle Watkins. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $8,349.95 f-m-v $94,299.03.

Kyle Watkins. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $$3,662.77 f-m-v $56,747.88.

Kyle Watkins. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $9,932.09 f-m-v $61,409.25.

Edward Lyons. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $9,560.30 f-m-v $159,258.33.

Kyle Watkins. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $3,807.03 f-m-v $65,682.54.

Kyle Watkins. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $4,296.52 f-m-v $147,827.61.

Kyle Watkins. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $17,735.65 f-m-v $95,412.62.

Brandon L. and Andrea L. Ortman. Property Location: Madison Township. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $6,772.81 f-m-v $134,024.31.

BRHM LLC. Property Location: Main Township. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $938.99 f-m-v $16,219.98.

Earl and Cynthia Mordan. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $2,782.77.

Kyle Watkins. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $4,438.81 f-m-v $90,819.54.

Than Van Le. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $7,344.50 f-m-v $70,423.29

Than Van Le. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Columbia County Tax Claim Bureau. Price: $8,074.66 f-m-v $70,930.44.

Robert Weiss Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Bloomsburg. Seller: Angie M. Wagner. Price: $130,000.

Janski Enterprises LLC. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Austin W. Brittney Kelsey. Price: $130,000.

Steven A. and Katie L. Kehoe. Property Location: Madison Township. Seller: Fannie Mae. Price: $44,900.

Christine K. Wheadon. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Conklins Plumbing and Heating LLC. Price: $210,000.

Matthew E. and Abigail L. Leffler. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Ricky Allen and Crystal Ann Deiterich. Price: $335,000.

New Life Housing Solutions Inc. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Brett Richard Hunsinger. Price: $130,000.

MC5 LLC. Property Location: Beaver Township. Seller: Ronald R. Hileman. Price: $5,500.

M&C Property Management LLC. Property Location: Seller: Cleveland Township Columbia Corporation. Price: $15,000.

Frind J. and Laura A. Myers. Property Location: Benton Township. Seller: Wade C. and Kim Y. Heggenstaller. Price: $374,900.

KLD Land Holdings LLC. Property Location: Cleveland Township. Seller: Paul G. and Linda H. Hartung. Price: $75,000.

Walnut Valley Investments LLC. Property Location: 2 properties Bloomsburg. Seller: Craig R. Reichart. Price: $58,000 and $73,000 respectively.

Agree Limited Partnership. Property Location: Orange Township. Seller: Orangeville DG LLC. Price: $10 Assessed Value $30,000 f-m-v $1,425,299.

Millville Christian Church Disciples of Christ. Property Location: Millville. Seller: The Ruth Barthow Irrevocable Grantor Trust. Price: $214,900.

William H. and Tracy J. McVicker, Jr. Property Location: Millville Seller: Christian Church Disciples of Christ. Price: $156,000.

Ronald J. and Debra J. Legare. Property Location: Scott Township. Seller: Laura A. and Frank L. Holmes. Price: $395,000.

GTO Holdings LLC. Property Location: Hemlock Township. Seller: John D. and Suzanne E. Autotore. Price: $335,000.

Bulldawg Property Investments LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Seller: Richard T. Elena Lockard. Price $125,000.

Lackawanna County

Tara McGraw. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: John D Reuther. AmountL $279,000.

Kenneth Dana. Property Location: Blakely. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $278,043.

Matthew John Nealon. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Abington Dev LLC. Amount: $345,000.

Greg Milhauser. Property Location: Fell Twp. Seller: Mark Bedard. Amount: $704,000.

Jason Becker. Property Location: Old Forge. Seller: Besher Kabak. Amount: $542,000.

Martha Alteri. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Robert P Sadowski. Amount: $266,000.

Sarah Ann Farrell. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Sarah K Huggler. Amount: $257,000.

Brian RJ Goldsack. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Seller: Christopher D Eyler. Amount: $265,000.

Steven W Shiposh. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Gary H Mead. Amount: $569,900.

James P Sobol Sr. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Seller: Denise M Slack. Amount: $260,000.

Dana M Cacioppo. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Marie Keenan, per agent. Amount: $270,000.

Maria Piccolino. Property Location: Jessup. Seller: David C Senkow. Amount: $385,000.

Andrew Billett. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Elaine D Zaharopoulos. Amount: $340,000.

Bethany R Pisanchyn. Property Location: Blakely. Seller: Michelle E Hyde. Amount: $259,500.

Elizabeth L Rightor. Property Location: Carbondale. Seller: TNT Foundations LLC. Amount: $298,000.

Patricia Fitzsimmons. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Dean P Mulherin. Amount: $459,000.

Paul Maurer. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: B&D Realty Inc. Amount: $260,000.

Nikolai Tsankov. Property Location: Madison Twp. Seller: Marianne Rivers. Amount: $265,000.

Kai Lin. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Kenneth Powell. Amount: $408,700.

Krisiak Property Mgmt. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Conrad Rudalavage, per agent. Amount: $325,000.

Frank Nicolosi. Property Location: Archbald. Seller: Bret A Hunt. Amount: $325,000.

Travis Graziano. Property Location: Thornhurst Twp. Seller: Amber Nicole Tenio. Amount: $285,000.

Paul D Horger. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc. Amount: $525,632.

RLS Gress Propco LLC. Property Location: Throop. Seller: West Ridge Enterprises Inc. Amount: $1,672,717.03.

RLS Gress Propco LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Gress Frozen Foods Inc. Amount: $1,666,217.03.

RLS Gress Propco LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: West Ridge Enterprises Inc. Amount: $6,300,613.53.

Samuel James Warren. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Seller: Alice Kakareka Irrev. Tr. Amount: $270,000.

Corey E Dawson. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Ruth Connolly. Amount: $265,000.

Gregg Semanick. Property Location: Old Forge. Seller: Raymond L German. Amount: $292,000.

Anthony Joseph Fortino Jr. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Anthony W Ancherani. Amount: $299,900.

Amanda L Yerke. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Jerome J Kelly. Amount: $393,900.

Patrick Noone. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Joseph M Graf. Amount: $290,000.

Joseph C Miller. Property Location: Archbald. Seller: Sol L Kaplan. Amount: $287,000.

Robert P Theis. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: John Thomas Bowe. Amount: $275,000.

John Rivers. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: William J Manley. Amount: $354,000.

Gilbro Realty Inc. Property Location: Covington Twp. Seller; JRJP Investments LP. Amount: $375,000.

Cartus Financial Group. Property Location: Blakely. Seller: Todd C Santos, per agent. Amount: $680,000.

Joseph D Phillips. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Seller; Cartus Financial Group. Amount: $680,000.

Tony J Grzenda. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Aldona Osieski est. Amount: $330,000.

Zachary Grivner. Property Location: Carbondale. Seller: Damski Builders & Design LLC. Amount: $392,500.

Matthew A Mercuri. Property Location: Fell Twp. Seller: Richard W Vitock. Amount: $436,000.

Joseph F Cimochowski. Property Location: Olyphant. Seller: Heritage Homes LTD. Amount: $371,965.

Lee J DeAngelis. Property Location: Blakely. Seller: Thomas P Podrasky. Amount: $250,000.

Fidan Sadiku. Property Location: Jessup. Seller: Mikhail Litvak. Amount: $320,000.

William Kloetzer. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Scott M Evans. Amount: $419,900.

Daniel J Casucci. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Seller: Gabrielle P Raia. Amount: $430,000.

Cartus Financial Group. Property Location: Thornhurst. Seller: Melissa Ferrarri. Amount: $340,000.

Jeffrey R Keeny. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller; Cartus Financial Group. Amount: $340,000.

Christopher Henderson. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Seller: Jason Edwards. Amount: $440,000.

Stephen R Turel Jr. Property Location: Newton Twp. Seller: Richard C Barone. Amount: $260,000.

Eric Belich. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Steven J Scheiman. Amount: $630,000.

Terrance A McMahon IV. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Seller: Pietrina M Coffey. Amount: $309,000.

Alexandria M Zuranski. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: John Bannon. Amount: $355,000.

David Kaplan. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Janis L Hrobuchak est. Amount: $599,900.

Nina Marie Shank. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Seller: John M Johnson. Amount: $415,000.

One Up Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Richard Mellow. Amount: $1,620,000.

Daniel Wolff. Property Location: Elmhurst. Seller: Daniel M Fedor. Amount: $439,000.

Latif A Sharafi. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller; Christopher J Cawley. Amount: $370,000.

Dmitry Dorosinsky. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Stephen M Waite. Amount: $270,000.

Cristal A Burford. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Bria Tinsley. Amount: $560,000.

John Sammon. Property Location: Throop. Seller: John M Gee. Amount: $387,000.

Cynthia Ann Kolanowski. Property Location: Carbondale. Seller: John T McGrath. Amount: $390,000.

John Francis Danella. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Mary K Yablonski. Amount: $310,000.

Intra-National Home Care. Property location: Old Forge. Seller: Commonwealth Realty & Medical Equipment. Amount: $640,000.

Luke Mushensky. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Seller: William E Burnis. Amount: $250,000.

William Thomas Fox Jr. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Donna M Onufrak. Amount: $260,000.

Joseph M Mercado. Property Location: Old Forge. Seller: Joshua L Snyder. Amount: $279,900.

Mateus S Defaria. Property Location: Blakely. Seller: Kenneth Skelton, per atty. Amount: $264,000.

Jonathan Oliveto. Property location: Clifton Twp. Seller: Sheryl Moore, est. Amount: $313,708.

Luzerne County

Jennifer A Kebles. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Joseph Vacante. Amount: $469,900.

Dale Burger. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Jason Helfer. Amount: $265,000.

Hussein Kazimi. Property location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Karen A Fleisher. Amount: $599,000.

Guillermo Hernandez. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: Ronald Avellino. Amount: $300,000.

Scott W Skammer. Property Location: Forty Fort. Seller: Colleen H Morda. Amount: $400,000.

Tanie Zippora Kanarek. Property location: Hunlock Twp. Seller: Citizens Bank. Amount: $275,000.

David Carter II. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Presidential Land Company Ltd. Amount: $513,770.

Mar Matthew Rossick Jr. Property Location: Dallas Twp Seller: Christopher Michael Banks. Amount: $260,000.

David Maldonado. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Martin. Amount: $251,000.

David Patrick Hozempa. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Seller: Bryan Bellas. Amount: $450,000.

Marc Zlotek. Property Location: Laflin. Seller: Anthony Kampas. Amount: $295,000.

Juneja Co. LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Halcyon LLC. Amount: $320,000.

Act Courtyard II LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Korstein Realty. Amount: $335,000; Kingston.

A.D. Dick. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: Ernest L Julius. Amount: $485,000.

Henryk Zapart. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Edward J Cullen. Amount: $294,900.

Robert M Ochs. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Joseph Kozlosky. Amount: $308,500.

Cas Holdings Dallas LLC. Property Location: Dallas. Seller: DRM Holdings LLC. Amount: $356,500.

Patricia Lukachik. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Husein Lika. Amount: $260,600.

Warrior Trail Properties LLC. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Greater Hazleton Community Area New Development Organization Inc. Amount: $22,500,000.

Brett W Williams. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Bolek Construction LLC. Amount: $271,900.

Zitro & Roni Ralty LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: Ronald J Kutchmarcik. Amount: $440,900.

Robert J Crane. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Joseph Baker. Amount: $315,000.

Centre Lime & Stone Co. Inc. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Linda K Schiavo. Amount: $2,306,232.04.

Centre Lime & Stone CO. Inc. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Seller: Consolidated Lands Inc. to Amount: $1,775,594.80.

Pamela Ann Story. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Marie A Brace. Amount: $427,000.

Jillian Joan Palermo. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Sand Springs Development Corporation. Amount: $259,750.

Christopher Ostroski. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Robert A Peterson. Amount: $335,000.

Susan Barre Gitlin. Property Location: Dallas. Seller: Anne Skamarakus. Amount: $275,000.

Anthony O’Donnell. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Seller: Paul Mancia. Amount; $900,000.

Donald Bonualas. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: William A Zehring. Amount: $400,000.

Connor Lenahan. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Brenda J Morgan. Amount: $275,000.

Alyssa Pupa. Property Location: Plains Twp. Seller: Edward R. Barth. Amount: $315,000; Jason Drive.

Kelly Vincelli. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Seller: Charlotte McDonald. Amount: $300,000.

Alexander William Gallagher. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Douglas A Kepner. Amount: $265,000.

Michelle Lawrence. Property Location: Larksville. Seller: Robert S Asby. Amount: $270,000.

Michael Daniel Mooney Jr. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Seller: Bevin Properties Inc. Amount: $270,000.

Jonathan A Higdon. Property Location: Rice Twp. Seller: William F Curley. Amount: $495,000.

Athony Colonna. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Seller: Anthony Leitza to Anthony Colonna. Amount: $265,000.

Oscar A Ramierz. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: Michael P Knepper. Amount: $285,000.

Joel Robert Heintzelman. Property Location: Wright Twp. Seller: Karen Kuklewicz. Amount: $359,900.

J&J Nanticoke LLC. Property Location: Newport Twp. Seller: Greater Nanticoke Area School District. Amount: $400,000.

715 76 Street Investments LLC. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: Marek Qyrzuck. Amount: $340,000.

Raudy Frias Sanchez. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Ryan Gennaro. Amount: $254.000.

Frederick William Ohlsen. Property Location: Kingston. Seller: Ami Arvindray Shah. Amount: $322,000.

James J Gombeda. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: Lauren E Harris. Amount: $254,000.

Jonathan R Ulanoski. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller: William P Saras. Amount: $305,000; Sugarloaf Twp.

Shellie Porter. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Seller; Mary R. Tunnessen. Amount: $269,000.

Copart of Connecticut Inc. Property Location: Duryea. Seller: Robert Glodzik. Amount: $1,000,000.

Michael J Totten. Property Location: Nuangola. Seller: Wendy Williams Hartman Irrevocable Trust. Amount: $405,000.

Hector J Berboda. Property Location: Hazleton. Seller: Zajo Music. Amount: $280,000.

Brian C Thomas. Property location; Ross Twp. Seller: Brian Parker. Amount: $275,000.

Monroe County

Adam Bonin. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Francesco and Joseph Failla Jr. Price: $330,000.

Stadden Group LLC. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Charlotte Asztalos. Price: $475,000.

Anthony and Amanda Verrastro. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: John Sweeney. Price: $370,000.

Katherine Sekowski. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Adel and Maha Fouad. Price: $357,000.

Michael Lehr. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Christopher and Samantha Brzeinski. Price: $530,000.

Alpa LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Joseph Halupa. Price: $549,900.

Christian Nguyen. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Jeffrey Snyder and Vivien Snyder-Lai. Price: $344,913.

Pjands LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Cari Jacobs. Price: $445,000.

Serenity Cove LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Seller: Nicholas and Pamela Dimola. Price: $460,000.

Gus Vattes. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Aloysius Magagna Jr. Price: $427,500.

George and Melissa Rosario. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: John Mattfeld. Price: $349,500.

Maria Kelly. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: William and Jill Pensyl. Price: $402,500.

Leila Gordon. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: Arthur Berry III. Price: $380,000.

Pocono 4 Rent LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Robert, Katherine and Santa Wolski. Price: $380,000.

Kimberly and Brandon Testa. Property location: Jackson Township. Seller: Daniel Nestor. Price: $380,000.

John Spandorfer and Amy Jordan. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Mary Boyer. Price: $490,000.

Maria and Joseph Zator II. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Samuel and Susan Pelter. Price: $414,500.

Alexey Batrachenko and Nadiya Gladun. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Craig and Jennifer Masayko. Price: $417,000.

Bidesh Persaud. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. T/A Classic Quality Homes. Price: $324,000.

51 Park Avenue LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Zack Meister and Roseanne Glaser. Price: $195,000.

Yuriy Klubok and Tanya Gitman. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: C. Ronald and Carole Rubley. Price: $453,000.

Francesco and Joseph Failla Jr. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Robert and Helen Turnbull. Price: $675,000.

Eugene Joseph. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Robert and Margaret Sais. Price: $369,800.

Alexey Chobitko. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Alexey Chobitko. Price: $350,000.

Grace Vella. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Salvatore Capece. Price: $500,000.

Feather Ridge Realty LLC. Property location: Ross Township. Seller: Glen-Ross Properties LLC. Price: $1,425,000.

Stephen Devito. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: James Kern Sr. Price: $345,000.

Rafael and Maria Gonzalez. Property location: Tunkhannock Township. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Price: $325,000.

John Roca. Property location: Polk Township. Seller: Darisuz and Anna Fimiarz. Price: $385,000.

Clifford Taylor. Property location: Price Township. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Price: $340,000.

Andrew Henry. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Peter and Maria Lolk. Price: $319,000.

Samuel and Melissa Bone. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Thomas Williams Sr. Price: $325,000.

Aaron Foist. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Daryl Reinhardt N/K/A Daryl Galbreath. Price: $450,000.

Kyle and Ashley Thomas. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Izabela and Dariusz Chowaniec. Price: $375,000.

Novus RE LLC. Property location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Novus Adult Care Services Inc. Price: $1. Tax basis: $247,320.

David and Sarah Bush. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: David Baxter. Price: $349,900.

Daniel and Amy Miller. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Louis Sakkestad and Janis Boster. Price: $422,500.

Jeremy Hoshia and Alese Foley. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: John and Mary Flynn. Price: $726,000.

Ilya and Anastasiya Sharapan. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Ellen Goosay. Price: $505,000.

Scott and Tiffany Patterson. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Karl Lange Est., Otto Lange and Paul Lange Jr. (admr.). Price: $325,000.

Leon and Zina Turovsky. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Wilfredo Reyes Jr. and Miracle Decastro. Price: $620,000.

Pocono Central LLC. Property location: Jackson Township. Seller: Michael Stewart and Tyshaun Long. Price: $335,000.

Jennifer Friedlin. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: James and John Coleman. Price: $350,000.

Leonard and Meghan Roberts. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Seller: Frank and Susann Yannett. Price: $364,000.

Adam and Kate Kaplan. Property location: Jackson Township. Seller: Victor and Celeste Marmo. Price: $470,000.

Adam and Anna Wilk. Property location: Eldred Township. Seller: Patricia Anderson. Price: $347,000.

Tatak Investments LLC. Property location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Mary and Phylactis Nicola. Price: $425,000.

McWilson USA Inc. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Margaret Hakim Est., Barbara Shipley (Admx.) Price: $231,625.

Gerard and Corrine Tuohy. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Isaac and Amanda Page. Price: $339,900.

Claudia and Ronald Carabelli. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Brian and Beth Rosenthal. Price: $510,000.

Angel Velazquez Jr. Property location: Jackson Township. Seller: Judy Gordon. Price: $345,050.

Karen Thatcher-Smith and David Edge. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Martin Hardy. Price: $338,000.

BRP Properties LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Seller: Marshalls Creek Fire Co. Price: $160,000.

Gary Hughes and Tara Sanders. Property location: Polk Township. Seller: BP Developers Inc. Price: $343,500.

Gilbert One Eight Three Group LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: LifeChurch Ministries Inc. Price: $518,000.

Peckbrew LLC. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Patricia Fitzsimmons and Jeremy Pichany. Price: $320,000.

Erica Grill and Matthew Sovin. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: James Seay and Eileen Collins. Price: $325,000.

Jason Fisher and Katharine Miller. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Russel and Diana Perkins. Price: $389,000.

Brian and Beth Rosenthal. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Michael and Lori Dalton. Price: $710,000.

Lena and Luis Estorque. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Andrew and Storm Hiestand. Price: $326,000.

Matthew Boghdady. Property location: Paradise Township. Seller: Tim Rosengrant. Price: $475,000.

John and Anna Zigmont. Property location: Jackson Township. Seller: Tamala Munson A/K/A Tamala Toleno. Price: $336,500.

THB Properties LLC. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: Helen Harm and Cheryl Presti. Price: $320,000.

Gotham City Holdings Inc. Property location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Masterpiece Builders Inc. Price: $550,000.

Matthew Boghdady. Property location: Paradise Township. Seller: Tim Rosengrant. Price: $475,000.

Jesus and Rosa Hernandez. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Yuderkis Espinal-Sanchez. Price: $370,000.

Charles Garris. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Clu Social Club of Monroe County. Price: $200,000.

Vanessa Jones. Property location: Price Township. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Price: $348,000.

Ronald and Lisa White. Property location: Jackson Township. Seller: Sijora LLC. Price: $479,000.

Oscar Rivera and Jennifer Jerez. Property location: Ross Township. Seller: Classic Quality Homes. Price: $342,000.

Donald and Janel Leeth. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Thomas Hartford and Jolana Krawitz. Price: $330,000.

Ward and Lynne Stevens. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Timothy and Linda Breen. Price: $620,000.

Life Storage LP. Property location: Smithfield Township. Seller: SH 729-744, Sovran HHF Storage Holdings II LLC, Life Storage LP, Life Storage Holdings Inc. Price: $8,030,000.

Geleen and Grace Ortiz. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Kristopher, Michelle and Daniel Cacella. Price: $395,000.

Frederick and Stacey Wetzstein. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Locus Development LLC. Price: $347,356.

Shahroukh Yaghoubian and Carol Poveda. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: Kevin McGee and Noriko Daido. Price: $449,900.

Lisa and Steven Schafer. Property location: Stroud Township. Seller: Benzion Kravic and Stella Draginskyaya. Price: $395,000.

Benny Kung and Melissa Lee-Kung. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Douglas and Kelli Jamison. Price: $400,000.

Klever Wallace and Lizette Aponte. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Price: $335,051.

Kyle and Shannon Hoogestraat. Property location: Ross Township. Seller: William and Joan Drewes, Jamey Haddad, Mary Gray. Price: $360,000.

Richard Furman and Michele Silverstein. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Raymond and Elizabeth Weissert. Price: $449,500.

Joshua and Suzanne Sztul. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Seller: Terry and Walter Krawulski. Price: $440,000.

Taylor and Andrew Meinbresse. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Roman and Anna Krol. Price: $340,000.

Jason and Keri Moreland. Property location: Smithfield Township. Seller: Ronald Sheffield. Price: $345,000.

JJ Real Estate Holdings Inc. Property location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Vikruti Properties LLC, Vibhu Properties LLC. Price: $800,000.

Vicki and Scott Bralow. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Robert and Ellen Moore. Price: $735,000.

Philip Mason. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Robert Caffese. Price: $325,000.

Elizabeth Pirozzi-Miller and Leonard Miller. Property location: Jackson Township. Seller: Lisa and Robert Macualey Jr. Price: $342,000.

Michael and Jennifer Cave. Property location: Pocono Township. Seller: Jan Eugenia Makarewicz. Price: $450,000.

DEPG Seven Bridge Associates LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Seller: Rosemarie Berardi Est., Bianca Berardi (admx.). Price: $1,000,000.

David and Kathryn O’Connor. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Linda and Anthony Ciavarelli III. Price: $407,000.

Jason Rapoza. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Gregory and Deborah Lowe. Price: $432,000.

Brodhead Creek Regional Authority. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Jie Gong and Leona Hughes. Price: $296,000.

Teresa and John Glacken Jr. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Seller: Sanford Nager. Price: $1,000,000.

William and Pamela Kelly. Property location: Barrett Township. Seller: James Price and Mayson Moore=-Price. Price: $460,000.

Richard and Maureen DiFiore, Patrick and Colleen Thornton. Property location: Jackson Township. Seller: Philip and Deborah Stock. Price: $375,000.

Ariel and Mor Cohen-Tal. Property location: Hamilton Township. Seller: MWM Residential Services LLC. Price: $440,000.

Sylvester Ekunwe and Faith Oviasuyi-Brown. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Seller: Ronald and Virgen Pyram. Price: $360,800.

James Ferraro. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: MCMV Corp. Price: $525,000.

Pike County

Kirk Anthony and Rosanni Campbell, Jason Kenner. Property Location: Porter Twp. Seller: Andrew and Tara Collins Jr. Amount: $260,000.

Rahsaan and Michelle Graham. Property Location: Porter Twp. Seller: Ignatius and Diane M Gentile. Amount: $290,000.

Lily DeGraw. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Brian Oakley. Amount: $320,000.

Stephanie A Brugess, Edith Conolly. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller; Reginald Cheong-Leen. Amount: $272,500.

Francis Joseph Feeley III, Erica Beth Manney. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Ronald Niemeyer. Amount: $315,000.

Anatoliy Kostak, Viktoria Sorkin. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: John R and Joanne Stover. Amount: $290,000.

Rodrigue Inder. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Edgardo Gho. Amount: $264,000.

Vakhtang Gaidamashvilli. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Stanislaw and Eve Ostrowicki. Amount: $254,900.

Matthew D and Kerry Spinks Kevill. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Victor R Cestone. Amount: $270,000.

Lauren Colantropo. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Irwin and Linda Bailer. Amount: $295,000.

Amy Jane Liebschutz. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Patrick and Laura Anne Bergstedt. Amount: $510,000.

Jeff Daniela and Ashley Briggs. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Astrab Family Rev Liv Trust. Amount: $485,000.

Shelley J Brundage. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LP. Amount: $299,900.

Stephen Edward and Jennifer Ellen Schneider, TR, Schneider Liv Tr. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Christine M Stanley, Joyce Rocko. Amount: $775,000.

Brian and Suzanne McBride. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Judith A and Laura A Mullery, co-trustees Judith A Mullery Rev Tr. Amount: $250,000.

Elziebeta and Marek P Ponichtera. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Sandra and George Manheim. Amount: $305,000.

Alexandr Yakhshibekov. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Marita Chertoriskaya, tr, Cherstorkiskaya Family TR. Amount: $260,000.

Kenji and Hibiki Fujita. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Walter E and Linda M Egli. Amount: $400,000.

Manoj J and Avani M Kamdar. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Yasser Gadelerim. Amount: $258,750.

Roman and Malgorzata Jemielity, Sylwia Jemielity. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Alexander and Anna Knirel. Amount: $290,000.

France and Michael Herling. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller John B and Teresa D O’Connell. Amount: $289,000.

Stuart and Nadine Abbott. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller Wayne Tigue. Amount: $418,500.

Angelina Fernandez. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Daniel and Cindy Raaen. Amount: $260,000.

Harold J and Lorraine C Hughes. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Daniel and Judy L Perotta. Amount: $290,000.

John and Sylvia Record. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Scott P and Denisa S Hall. Amount: $565,000.

Michael and Donatella Mangione. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Philip Boening. Amount: $305,000.

Abin and Kelly Thomas. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Carl Griffiths, Karen Wilshinsky. Amount: $286,500.

Leonid and Rozaliya Rakhlis. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Mikhail and Irina Belykh Mirer. Amount: $725,000.

Andrea and John Ducroiset. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Nancy K O’Hara. Amount: $290,000.

Christine Karen Gorman. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Denis Magerkin. Amount: $325,000.

Michael J Guarino. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Seller: Stephen P and Mary L Shackel. Amount: $329,999.

Mark and Amy D’Andrea. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Philip M and Alan D Rice. Amount: $858,000.

Nicholas A and Judith G Shestok. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Geraldine M Durkin. Amount: $348,000.

Steven and Tracey P Woodhead. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: William F and Shirley N Koller. Amount: $399,000.

Robert R and Geralyn Delaney. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Harriet J Hergenrother. Amount: $405,000.

Paul Joseph Intini. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Terry L and Sharon L Zettle. Amount: $295,000.

Alle Chris LLC, Christofer Guarino. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Kathleen F Rambo , tr, John Henry Thomas Rambo Liv Tr. Amount: $899,000.

Martin and Julia Diamond. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Kenneth W Battiato. Amount: $699,000.

Richard S and Bonnie Lyon. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Patrick and Margaret M. Sheilds. Amount: $499,000.

Herman Cruz. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Christopher B and Jennifer J Simpler. Amount: $307,500.

Christopher Agrinsoni, Jennifer Martinez. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Predrag and Jadranka Drobnjak. Amount: $262,000.

Michael Louis and Renee Amoroso. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Paul J and Tammy Friendshuh. Amount: $465,000.

Jeffrey Difrancesco, tr, Jeffrey Difrancesco Rev. Liv Tr. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Elizabeth A Tracy Monge. Amount: $1,400,000.

Richard and Virginia Boysen. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: James R Weyandt by Jeanette M Matlack, ag, ad Veronia G Weyandt. Amount: $275,000.

Kenneth and Janine Ann Sauer. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Jessica Abbott Pasquale Macchirole. Amount: $485,000.

Drad A and Alisabeth P Bennis. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Kevin R and Kimberly A Chern. Amount: $461,000.

Jason Douglas and Therese Elizabeth Sinks. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Rodolfo Fernandez. Amount: $630,000.

Gabe and Erica Bryan, Harry H and Cheryl Bryan. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Thomas J Schwarz Liv Tr & the Nancy Wisniewski Liv Tr. Amount: $300,000.

Mary Ann Wood. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Peter M and Marisa A Ouzounian. Amount: $280,000.

Karl F and Amy E Weiner. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Edward G and Linda H Green. Amount: $275,000.

Alan and Sheila A Rothschild. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Walter A and Lisa A Bishop. Amount: $405,000.

David D and Kaiyu Ma. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Sveltlana Mirlas, Boris Ubogi. Amount: $560,000.

Carl F and Kimberly A Brown. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Steven, Mary and Gina Aniano, Jennifer Purcell. Amount: $615,000.

Joanne and Keith Williams. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Michael and Judy Ingrassia. Amount: $269,900.

Shane and Mary McAleer. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Andrey Nevryanskiy, Irina Dereveanco. Amount: $255,000.

Glad Trust, Vsevold RudoAmouy and Ella Alexa, Tr. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: John Karasas. Amount: $369,000.

Luna Jane LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Manuel G and Chirstine M Vidal. Amount: $366,000.

Flavio and Kristy A Rjos-Bordonaro. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Jane E Gravel. Amount: $310,000.

Joseph Vento. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: John and Susan Pfuhler. Amount: $395,000.

Christian W and Shelley Wilbert. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Eric and Luisa Havenmann. Amount: $470,000.

Douglas G Beadsley. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Tom and Anna Rajic. Amount: $400,000.

Thomas McNulty. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Thomas R Bosch. Amount: $300,000.

Raymond G and Roberta Crispino Jr. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Kenneth Cartwright by atty Timothy J Cartwright. Amount: $329,000.

Ryan K Straseskie, Lisa M Tanzi. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Milford West Dev. LLC. Amount: $365,000.

Aaron and Jessica Schwartz. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Mark S and Theresa Rebar. Amount: $289,000.

Alan Gregory and Angela Robyn Cant. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Paula Ellentuch. Amount: $468,800.

Angela Montanino. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Michael J and Kathleen L Moroney. Amount: $380,000.

IIereve F Eichawald, Rosemary J Surbito. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: John F and Deirdre V Pfuhler. Amount: $499,000.

Joseph John Kozma. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Victor E Pena. Amount: $326,000.

Adam D Zentner. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Roland Bello. Amount: $319,580.

Andrea J Capeci. Property Location: Dingman. Seller Patricia L and Robert G Cole. Amount: $267,000.

Thomas J Hartey. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Jeff D and Ashley Briggs. Amount: $389,000.

Tetyana Tserkovnyuk. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Angela McLeod, Andre Kpehounton. Amount: $256,000.

Sean M Cole. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Gina C Mangino, Robert Caccavale. Amount: $395,000.

Aras Ali, Barbara Dezayas. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Yvonne J Ghareeb, Chester Michael Pule Jr. Amount: $258,000.

Alexsandr and Kimberly Ozerov. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Frances Contino by atty. Amount: $250,000.

Ralph and Wendy Ardolina. Property Location: Dingman. Seller; Joseph M Romano. Amount: $285,000.

George K and Dominque Aa Ganska. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Indepence Drive Assoc. LP. Amount: $380,000.

Benjamin J and Lisette Larusso. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: David Susen. Amount: $290,000.

Alexander and Stella Prokofiev. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Roger and Selam Iono Montgomery, Patrice Lynn Montgomery. Amount: $405,000.

James Eichas. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Seller: Willy J Randow. Amount: $256,500.

Katherine Miller. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Amy L Campbell. Amount: $264,000.

Allen M Fellows, Aanita J Yorio. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LP. Amount: $304,900.

John Ogrod, Carl Ogrod. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Debra A Montoya, Celeste Montoya, Estate of Ralph A Montoya Jr. Amount: $270,000.

Thomas P and Eileen M Ahearn. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: John N Lopez Jr., Cheryl Hults. Amount: $320,000.

Jeffrey A Gardner. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Robert E Goldman, Linda Finney. Amount: $415,000.

David M Love. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Seller: Rivers Edge LP. Amount: $299,900.

Eugene Davis. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Fatmia and Christopher Yenesel. Amount: $260,000.

Miguel A and Jessica Pagan. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Elizabeth A Devereaux. Amount: $299,000.

Olena Sherenkina, Olekssandr Siaba. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Elizabeth S Kenyon, by atty. Amount: $310,000.

Susan Graver. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Leonard Alain Filiz, Jak Yasar Ninyo. Amount: $275,000.

Connor S Foran, Pauline O’Hanlon. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Mark Lontsman. Amount: $265,000.

Richard H Feingold. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Richard S and Mildred Koroly. Amount: $577,500.

Bruce J Diamond. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Robert and Bonnie K Zaruba. Amount: $485,000.

Tom Quick Realty LP. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Craig Evan Associates. Amount: $958,375.

Patricia A Tenney. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Martin McDonough, Suzanne Eva Johansson. Amount: $609,000.

Ayman Mukerji, Stefan Gilje Househam. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Charles A and Teresa Lutz. Amount: $540,000.

Joseph Paul and Barbara Ann Dimaggio. Property Location: Milford Twp. SMichael and Kirsten Ey. Amount: $600,000.

Matthew Elek Erdosy, Stacy L Giandalia. Property Location: Porter Twp. Seller: Brett R Jarvis. Amount: $300,000.

218-09 64th Ave. Corp. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Lynn and Dominick Ciccarelli. Amount: $360,000.

Andrew D and Amanda N Cortino. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller: Alan and Sandra Zwickel. Amount: $324,900.

Dennis G and Nicole E Kramer Jr. Property Location: Shohola. Seller: Ian and Melissa Sumner. Amount: $329,000.

Joseph S and Manying Wolfgang. Property Location: Shohola. Seller: Raymond Thomas Dilly. Amount: $470,000.

Carrie A and Keith R Muchnick. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Diane Martino. Amount: $310,000.

Carlos and Bernadette Bento. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Kenneth E and Mary Ellen Graver. Amount: $362,000.

Stephen and Lisa Cooper Sokoloff. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: James J and Elaine C Puliatte. Amount: $260,000.

Thomas and Julie Aylesworth. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Wayne McCue Jr. Amount: $289,000.

Joseph Azzopardi. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Dominick and Eleanor Ferrante. Amount: $290,000.

Margaret Grace DeStaso. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Michele M and Stephen K Schaller. Amount: $415,000.

Michael and Lisa Scully, Christopher Scully. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Robert M and Anna A Guido. Amount: $320,000.

Boker31 LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Michael and Marianne PErotta, tr, Michael Perrotta Trust. Amount: $367,500.

Aston Bogdanov, Inessa Bronshetyn. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $349,000.

Steven T and Cheryle Levine Rev. TR. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller; Daniel P McNeely, exc. Est. of Ina McNeely. Amount: $335,900.

RSF 105 Holdings LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Florence D Doran. Amount: $1,340,000.

Elizabeth Norton. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Anthony V and Marion R Poerio. Amount: $364,400.

James and Jacqueline Aurora. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Igor and Faina Grossman. Amount: $500,000.

Joseph and Mary Dipierro. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: James J and Christina M Guido. Amount: $330,000.

Adam and Jennifer Sloma. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Kevin and Kathleen Cheeseman. Amount: $349,000.

John and Jeannette McCleer, Jenny Meade. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Robert and Gabriella Olinsky. Amount: $255,000.

Ellen Marie Janke. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Luis A and Michele R Echevarria. Amount: $360,000.

Matthew and Katie Carberry. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Valerie and Christopher Ennis. Amount: $449,000.

Anders and Elizabeth Rosencrans-Lange. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $346,500.

Robert and Catherine Christie, Paul and Judith Daley. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Geraldine and Alfred Caravella, James and Valerie Caravella, David and Jill Coleman, Ritchie L and Jane M Caravella-Gomez. Amount: $264,900.

Steven and Michele Iglio. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Frank and Barbara Giordano. Amount: $709,500.

John and Laura Brooks. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Margaret J McCurdy, by atty. Amount: $340,000.

Peter and Susan Wolff. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Emil Lake LLC, Emil Lane LLC. Amount: $260,000.

Aubrey Asplundh. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Peter and Brenda Isakson. Amount: $550,000.

Jack Eric and Kristen Jean Digwood. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Nancy and Lester Thomas Kern, Amount: $325,000.

WSS Phase 1 lots Holding LLC. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: George P. Cabel. Amount: $830,000.

WSV Phase 2 Holding LLC. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: George P. Cabel. Amount: $300,000.

Matthew J and Erica Potter. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Allen J and Elaine E Strimpel, tr, Allen J and Elaine E Strimpel Liv Tr. Amount: $427,500.

Kenneth EW Battiato. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Robert H and Cheryl A Rhein. Amount: $2,000,000.

Gregory J and Morna S Glemser. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Yvonne Amey Watkins, Stpehen E Watkins, Melinda A Watkins. Amount: $595,000.

Dominick Matinelli. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: The Cacace Family Tr by Mario C and Michele Cacace. Amount: $600,000.

Bradley J and Leslie Ann Hamsher. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Mark A and Alexis A Semler. Amount: $415,000.

Evan S Wilson, Michelle Giampapa. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: James C Robinson. Amount: $414,000.

Barbara Boettijer. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Joseph J and Danielle P Tardogno. Amount: $265,000.

Steven and Victoria Jarymiszyn. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Kathleen M Rack. Amount: $284,000.

Scott Zaretsky, Sheryl Kaller. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: ZKG Renovation LLC. Amount: $290,000.

Jeff Stern, Dennis and Dominick Ricotta. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Nansi Lent, Susan Crowley. Amount: $259,000.

Eric and Fahima Dohman. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Anthony P and Laura M Licchi, tr, Anthony P and Laura M Licchi Jr. Liv Tr. Amount: $375,000.

David Matthew and Meghan Biko. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Lewis H Strauss, tr, Lewis H Strauss Rev. Tr., Jill M Landes, tr, Jill M Landes Rev. Tr. Amount: $470,000.

Richard Caridi, Susan Blumenkranz. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Thomas K Lemley, exc Barbara A Lemley est. Amount: $300,000.

Arkadiusz and Monica Mrowka. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Anthony J and Rebecca E Damiano. Amount: $345,000.

Ludmila Kalendareva. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Margaret Marino, tr, David Mahon Family Tr. Amount: $330,000.

Dzhorabay and Mazal Matayev. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Antonio and Sue Ellen Alemar. Amount: $373,000.

Francis Joseph Russo, Michelle Galindez. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Barbara and Ireneusz J Kododziej. Amount: $515,000.

Gerard and Paula B Grady. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Howard R and Ashley Hoehmann III. Amount: $285,000.

Richard Caridi. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: David John and Elsie Nohemi Andrews. Amount: $270,000.

PPP LT LLC. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Michael and Lorraine Tempel. Amount: $392,500.

Barbara and Ireneusz Kolodziej. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Marilyn Lehrbaum, tr, Marilyn Lehrbaum Rev. Tr. Amount: $350,000.

Jaime Lugo. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Ernest and Mary Piro. Amount: $269,500.

Joshua L and Kelly G Salvagin. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: William T Kloetzer. Amount: $254,900.

Jonathon Kameen, Meagan Connelly-Kameen. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Frank J and Jodi Pugliese. Amount: $375,000.

Michelle Perepiczka. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Jeffery W Edwards. Amount: $335,000.

Dvir Havenshush, Tara Mann. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Lester and Sylvia Bryant. Amount: $260,000.

Thomas and Dawn Marie Gagliardi. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Mary Elizabeth Ardan, exc, Est, of Elizabeth Murray. Amount: $294,005.

Alex T and Lisa M McAteer. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Giovanni Mazzariello Pasqualina Viscoso. Amount: $600,000.

Clifford J Messaros. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: LSF9 Master Participation Trust. Amount: $250,000.

Matthew Weinjck, Amy Christian. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Jesse and Stan Tashlik. Amount: $315,000.

Gabin Rubin, Samantha Chinn. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Joseph J and Tricia M Ciarelli Jr. Amount: $300,000.

Jeremy Kamal. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: David M Love. Amount: $349,000.

Timothy C and Jennifer K Horigan. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Joseph and Barbara DiMaggio. Amount: $375,000.

Richard and Kathleeen Ann Andryshak. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Jeffrey C and Kimberly White. Amount: $400,000.

William and Stephanie Oehm. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Milford West Dev. LLC. Amount: $415,000.

Svetlana Aksenova. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Anthony Peluso as admin Estate of Dominick Peluso Jr. Amount: $279,000.

James R and Alisa Hoffman. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Vilma V Martin. Amount: $280,000.

Joseph Mattiello. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Joann Perrone, tr, Carmela Perrone Tr. Amount: $305,000.

Wyoming County

Cartus Financial Group. Property location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Seth and Lara L Garner, Cartus Financial Corp. Amount: $250,500.

Leanna M Bell. Property location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Cartus Financial Corp. Amount: $250,500.

Jason R and Catherine Watkins Wisnosky. Property Location: Tunkhannock Boro. Seller: Daniel C and Heather H Williams. Amount: $276,000.

National Residential Nominee Services Inc. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Michael and Terra Dickinson. Amount: $325,000.

Peter and Joyce A Galea. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: National Residential Nominee Services Inc. Amount: $325,000.

Matthew and April Redfield. Property Location: Falls Twp. Seller: Kevin W and Sharon Burke. Amount: $375,000.

Edward A and Amanda Ferkel. Property Location: Northmoreland Twp. Seller: Matthew and Rebekah Stuart Stephenson. Amount: $348,000.

Jayme Tinna. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Susan and John Harrison Trust. Amount: $400,000.

Andrew Steven and Jennifer Day Neely. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Seller: Martha A Altieri. Amount: $450,000.

Matthew F and Sherrilyn Paris. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: J&L Development Corp. Amount: $313,337.53.

Janet L Schillinger. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Howard A and Anrita Unger. Amount: $283,000.

Paul D Oliver, Elizabeth A Kippycash. Property Location: Washington Twp. Seller: Christine Erb. Amount: $335,000.

Andrew J and Laura M Mattox. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Seller: Gabriel J Kochmer, Tr, Sheila A Kochmer Trust. Amount: $345,000.

Eric Lee and Kylie A Fisher. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Patrick and Melissa Orner. Amount: $270,000.

Randy R and Kathryn Webb. Property Location: Northmoreland Twp. Seller: Jordan and Morgan J Chiochio. Amount: $284,900.

Sean Burke. Property Location: Northmoreland Twp. Seller: Mark and Michelle Antinnes. Amount: $699,000.

Brooke E and Stephen Loss. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Seller: William K and Sheri Hatchell. Amount: $324,347.

Rocks LTD LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: William J and Barbara Ellen Jeffreys. Amount: $375,000.

Gregg Donald and Darlene Marie Keen. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Micahel J and Misty B Wilkes. Amount: $310,000.

Kevin and Linda Murphy. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Joseph Paul and Mari A Mari. Amount: $310,000.

MORTGAGES

Columbia County

Chris M. and Catherine A. O’Neil. Property Location: North Centre Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $455,000.

Keystone Property LLC. Property Location: Hemlock Township. Lender: Live Oak Banking Company. Amount: $1,465,000.

JJG Rentals LLC. Property Location: Catawissa. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $82,825.

Martin and Allison Koch Trust. Property Location: Berwick. Lender First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $1,300,000.

Carl F. and Dallas S. Young. Property Location: North Centre Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $320,250.

Steven L. and Lori V. Masteller. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Township. Lender: AgChoice Farm Credit. Amount: $520,000.

Royal Swan Properties Inc. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $123,000.

Chad M. and Jasmyne W. Gensemer. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $404,000.

Dennis A. and Deborah M. Hashagen. Property Location: Jackson Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $446,159.

Kevin L. and Sheila D. Derrick. Property Location: Pine Township. Lender: The Muncy Bank and Trust Company. Amount: $635,000.

Chad D. and Morgan M. Hartman. Property Location: Jackson Township. Lender: Citizens & Northern Bank. Amount: $303,000.

Mark and Patricia M. Bogdonawicz. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant Township. Lender: Turbotville National Bank. Amount: $408,500.

John H. and Allison C. Kendall Jr. Property Location: Orange Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $317,976.

Clayton Realty Company LLC. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: Peoples Bank of Alabama. Amount: $802,998.

Lindsay A. and Seth W. Tanner. Property Location: North Centre Township. Lender: Turbotville National Bank. Amount: $300,200.

B-Line Storage LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $88,000.

Eric S. and Elizabeth A. Hall. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $340,000.

TNT Holdings 1 LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $60,000.

LJC Holdings LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $220,000.

Jennifer L. and Charles T. Kurian. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: Philadelphia Federal Credit Union. Amount: $382,000.

Ashok A. and Sonal Patel. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $416,000.

B-Line Holdings LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $15,000.

Jonathon J. and Stephanie Carpenter. Property Location: Greenwood Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $300,000.

Martin P. and Beverly A. Mariano. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: Brian M. and Amanda A. Nungesser. Amount: $800,000.

Mattie L. Rebuck. Property Location: Briarcreek Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $302,500.

Matthew E. and Abigail L. Leffler. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $335,000.

New Life Housing Solution Inc. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: Robert Wood. Amount: $153,000.

Joseph William Goyne and Lori Ann Kearney. Property Location: Main Township. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $345,500.

Lions Gate VI LP. Property Location: Scott Township. Lender: Kearney Bank. Amount: $6,750,000.

Frind J. and Laura A. Myers. Property Location: Benton Township. Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. Amount: $383,522.

Mifflinville Realty LLC. Property Location: Mifflin Township. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $597,000.

Millville Christian Church Disciples of Christ. Property Location: Millville. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $100,000.

Bulldawg Property Investments LLC. Property Location: Berwick. Lender: First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $120,000.

Lackawanna County

Dunmore Warehouse Investors. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Fulton Bank. Amount: $8,900,000.

Johanny Charles. Property location: Dunmore. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $490,000.

Robert M Urban. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $260,465.

615 New York Ave. LLC. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: TD Bank. Amount: $1,663,000.

Store 942 Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Dunne Manning Realty LP. Amount: $250,000.

Monahan Realty LLC. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $570,000.

Derek Michael Yatsko. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $264,195.

Dalton Equity Inc. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $570,000.

Nicole Tolerico. Property Location: Elmhurst. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & trust Co. Amount: $252,000.

Belladaro Realty Holding LP. Property Location: Elmhurst. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Susan S Downer. Property Location: Glenburn. Lender: Nationstar Mortgage LLC. Amount: $265,650.

Ryan T Pickett. Property Location: Glenburn. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $380,000.

David H Alder. Property Location: Glenburn. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $2,000,000.

Andrew Edward Ardvonio. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $284,000.

Alan Rudalavage. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $305,000.

Albert McConnell III. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. MAount: $352,863.

Theresa Croker. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $375,250.

Thomas Gillette. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $256,000.

Adam J Farley. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $351,500.

Outlook Design and Construction. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $270,000.

Robert P Schmitt. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $271,200.

Robert Hine Jr. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $253,000.

Donnel Dario Leiva. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep 7 Disc Bank. Amount: $360,000.

Chester Anthony Swiake. Property Location: Jefferson Twp. Lender: Synergy One Lending Inc. Amount: $253,500.

Jeffrey Hemak. Property Location: Jermyn. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $278,000.

Jeffrey Hemak. Property Location: Jessup. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $278,000.

Dickson City Lackawanna Developers. Property Location: Jessup. Amount:

Jeffrey Nalevanko. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: 1st Financial Inc. Amount: $421,000.

John W Rivers. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: NBKC Bank. Amount: $336,300.

Hendrick Manufacturing Co. Property Location: Carbondale. Lender: Regions Bank. Amount: $5,450,000.

Derek J Brader. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Lender: E Mortgage Management LLC. Amount: $510,000.

Lawrence David Ward. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Lender: Provident Lending Assoc. LP. Amount: $288,000.

Laura Becker. Property Location: Covington Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $342,000.

Joseph J Smulek Property Location: Dalton. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $288,000.

Melissa Battle. Property Location: Dalton. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $337,640.

Maria Piccolino. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $365,750.

Lindsey L Mellow. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $260,000.

Marc A Shibley. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $340,000.

1000 Dunham Drive LLC. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,200,000.

Alex Terrery. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $254,970.

Brian M Judge. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $260,000.

Michael McHale. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $828,000.

Michael McHale. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $828,000.

Joseph A Depoti. Property Location: Fell Twp. Lender: Federated Mortgage Corp. Amount: $363,700.

Richard I Schwartz. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $258,010.

James Marzolino. Property Location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $692,000.

Lawrence P Olster. Property location: Glenburn Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $280,500.

Kristne Rude. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $361,250.

Frank J Ruggiero. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Shannon Mushensky. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: Mortgage Research Center LLC. Amount: $259,000.

Mary Diane Witko. Property Location: Greenfield Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $294,400.

Nicholas V Marino. Property Location: Jessup. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $865,500 (3).

Frank B Nicolosi. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: Cardinal Financial Co. LP. Amount: $308,7650.

Amy Lynn Warren. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $276,000.

Corey E Dawson. Property Location: Madison Twp. Lender: Prime Lending. Amount; $260,200.

David Pettinato. Property Location: Mayfield. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $348,720.

Edward Boettcher. Property Location: Mayfield. Lender: Freedom Mortgage. Amount: $253,917.

Jason Jarecki. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $264,000.

Kai Lin. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Palmax Realty Inc. Property location: Moosic. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $289,000.

Lynn E Davies. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Newrez LLC. Amount: $257,500.

Latif A Sharifi. Property location: Moosic. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $296,000.

Brian Kelly. Property Location: Moscow. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $265,000.

Jonathon J Musewicz. Property Location: Moscow. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount; $280,000.

Matthew T Scalese. Property Location: Moscow. Lender: Broker Solutions Inc. Amount: $446,000.

Susan M Shiposh. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $455,920.

Brian Holland. Property location: Newton Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $341,000.

Christopher N Hobbie. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.

Warren John Jacoby. Property Location: Newton Twp. Lender: Newrez LLC. Amount: $345,000.

David Kaplan. Property Location: N. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $479,900.

Lilac Meadows Inc. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: Penn East Federal Credit Union. Amount: $2,448,000.

Harold Strickland. Property location: Old Forge. Lender: Cardinal Financial Co. Amount: $271,800.

Kevin D Gilbridge. Property Location: Olyphant. Lender: PS Bank. ESSA Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $276,000.

Edward M Simpson. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $550,000.

David Michael Cali. Property Location: Ransom. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $252,524.

Patrick M Cucura. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Lender: Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $318,675.

William E Barrett Jr. Property location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $670,000.

Joseph D Phillips. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $510,400.

Brian Robert Dougher. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $360,000.

Tyrus S Burford. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $448,000.

William H Fives. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $304,000.

Elaine Kohut. Property Location: Scott Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Dsic Bank. Amount: $392,400.

Gilbro Realty Inc. Property location: Scranton. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $300,000.(2)

RLS Gress Propco LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Truist Bank. Amount: $14,000,000.

Teri Butts. Property location: Scranton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $311,200.

Deacon Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.

Michael Krushinsky. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. Amount: $278,534.

Matthew John Nealon. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $276,000.

Joy Shakelton. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $251,810.

Srujana Konka. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $499,000.

Louis P Tuccinardi. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Jodi L Whitney. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Embrace Home Loans Inc. Amount: $279,000.

Karen Davies. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $256,000.

Corrine B Miller. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Fulton Bank. Amount: $267,000.\

Jennifer C McGinley. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $424,000.

Matthew A Mecuri. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: John Mecuri. Amount: $386,000.

Ahmad Latif. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $264,000.

Jeffrey R Keeney. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $272,000.

Eric Bleich. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $504,000.

Nina Marie Shank. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Pennymac Loan Services. Amount: $394,250.

Harshadkumar P Patel. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $283,200.

Matthew P Keris. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Hometown Lenders. Amount: $315,000.

Gregory John Emiliani. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: Freedom Mtge. Amount: $271,441.

Deanna Marie Clinebell. Property Location: S. Abington Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $460,000.

Joseph G Vernoski. Property Location: Springbrook. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Richard T Morgan. Property Location: Springbrook. Lender: Ark LA Tex Financial Services. Amount: $295,000.

Amanda L Yerke. Property Location: Springbrook. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $383,083.

Joseph M Mercado. Property Location: Springbrook. Lender: MERS. Amount: $274,829.

Daniel J Casucci. Property Location: Thornhurst. Lender: Freedom Mtge Corp. Amount: $387,000.

Michael Matone. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $277,000.

Denise Black. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Cardinal Financial Co. Amount: $270,000.

Andrew Billett. Property Location: Throop. Lender: US Bank National Assoc. Amount: $323,000.

Christopher J Luongo. Property location: Throop. Lender: Cardinal Financial Co. Amount: $280,000.

Zachary Grivner. Property Location: Throop. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $314,000.

Joseph F Cimochowski. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $275,200.

Bernard O’Malley. Property Location: Throop. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $264,500.

Aaron Nivert. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $251,500.

Amber Trunzo. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $264,000.

Sri Sandeep Babu Dronavalli. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $351,500.

Jeffrey Bonacci. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $348,500.

Patricia Fitzsimmons. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $433,200.

Christopher P Sespico. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Cardinal Financial Co. Amount: $356,700.

Krisiak Property Mortgage LLC. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Nicholas V Marino. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $865,500.

Eric A Evans. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $264,000.

Brett Millett. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Amount $355,000.

Lauren C Conaboy. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $323,000.

Gilbro Realty Inc. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $300,000.Better Mortgage Corp. Amount: $438,916.

Eric J Wallace. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Better Mortgage Corp. Amount: $438,916.

William Kloetzer. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. A,ount: $299,900.

Terrence A McMahon IV. Property location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Hometown Lenders Inc. Amount: $293,550.

Daniel Wolff. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $351,200.

Rupal Sammon. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $287,000.

Charles D Curtin. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $345,000.

Tanya P Tennyson. Property location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $299,603.

Alicia P Stanton. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $259,000.

Jonathan Olivetto. Property Location: W. Abington Twp. ender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $298,022.

Luzerne County

Marc E. Eble from First Keystone Community Bank, $310,250; Main Street, Conyngham.

Marc E. Eble et al. from First Keystone Community Bank, $310,250; Main Street, Conyngham.

Christie Rogo et al. from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $162,000; Crestmere Terrace, Jenkins Twp.

Marc E. Eble from First Keystone Community Bank, $137,750; Main Street, Conyngham.

Marc E. Eble et al. from First Keystone Community Bank, $135,750; Main Street, Conyngham.

Elvin W. Mejia Beltre from Community Bank, $74,205; Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Ana Valdez from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $82,317; Sharon Drive, Hazleton.

Romualdo J. Pavia Guzman et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $98,202; Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Jason Jones from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $143,600; Lake Louise Road, Franklin Twp.

Elizabeth White from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $147,283; Owen Street, Swoyersville.

Jean Ann Robbins et al. from Community Bank, $146,000; Rutledge Street, Jenkins Twp.

John Audia from Citizens Savings Bank, $94,000; Sharpe Street, Kingston.

Jennifer Marie Pesta from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $72,073; Atlantic Avenue, Edwardsville.

Krista Beppler from B. Jackson Realty LLC, $86,500; Boston Avenue, West Pittston.

James T. Salitis et al. from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $750,000; Simpson Street, Dupont.

Patrick Michael Gilligan et al. from Community Bank, $100,000; 4th Street, West Pittston.

Zacharia Heritage et al. from First Keystone Community bank, $151,000; East Ridge Street, Jackson Twp.

Michael A. Litchkowsk et al. from PNC Bank, $288,000; Cranberry Terrace, Duryea.

Stone Fortress Residential LLC from Northumberland National Bank, $600,000; Vandermark Road, Newport Twp.

Joseph S. Sleboda III et al. from Choice One Federal Credit Union, $180,000; South Main Road, Wright Twp.

Kaitlyn Finnerty et al. from Northwest Bank, $186,500; Long Run Road, Butler Twp.

Marc Huntington et al. from First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, $215,000; Thomas Road, Salem Twp.

Edgar Granados et al. from First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, $70,400; Daro Road, Huntington Twp.

Paul E. Hatrak III et al. from PNC Bank, $100,000; Manor Drive, Rice Twp.

Sarah P. Craig et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $480,000; Sutton Farms, Jackson Twp.

Charles Boris from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $150,000; Pine Run Road, Laurel Run.

H&F Realty LP from NBT Bank, $1,100,000; Tarleton Avenue, Dallas.

Nicole A. Samec from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $169,866; Four Seasons Drive, Butler Twp.

Katie A. Grego et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $185,576; Kossack Street, Swoyersville.

Keri A. McDermott from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $114,000; Woodbine Road, Kingston Twp.

Sara Hagenbach eta l. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $225,000; Main Road, Ross Twp.

Molly J. Noone from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $270,019; East 42nd Street, Dallas Twp.

Elizabeth Ann Adamski et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems et al., $99,312; East Grove Street, Pringle.

Sarah Margaret Bricknell et al. from Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union, $483,000; Ice Harvest Drive, Rice Twp.

Troy Tini from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $171,616; Merry L Drive, Sugarloaf Twp.

Woo Jun Lee et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $150,163; Meadowland Avenue, Kingston.

309-2 Highland Park LLC from Hometown Bank of Pennsylvania, $206,614.50; Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre Twp.

Robert M. Reeves II et al. from First Citizens Community Bank, $380,000; Crystal Creek Road, Franklin Twp.

Ferri Carey Avenue LP from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, $1,250,000; Carey Avenue, Hanover Twp.

Jeremy J. Connor et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $218,500; Hutter Lane, Bear Creek Village.

Julia Ann Kennedy et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $239,148; Shoemake Avenue, West Wyoming.

Joel G. Newell et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $175,750; Rutter Avenue, Forty Fort.

John Segilia et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $85,344; Wood Street, Pittston.

Astris M. Rodriguez from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $117,826; Dana Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Aketzali Mejia from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $76,587; West Grand Street, Nanticoke.

Kevin F. Doyle et al. from Jersey Shore State Bank, $510,400; Greystone Drive, Kingston Twp.

Angelo C Terrana Jr. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: CityMark Federal Credit Union, Amount: $700,000.

Angelo C Terrana Jr. Property location: Harveys Lake. Lender: CityMark Federal Credit Union. Amount: $700,000.

Brenda Bloom. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $317,600.

Wilfred T Wigley. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $309,700.

Travis Plitnick. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $252,568.

Hans Lawrence Deviso Jr. Property Location: Hazlet wp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $342,000.

Robert Brian Satola. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: MERS. Amount: $395,000.

Gerald C. Sechleer et al. from Citizens Bank, $309,000 Acorn Drive, Penn Lake Park.

Wendy F Kelin Keane. Property Location: Union Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $288,000.

Stephen F Zirnheld. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $410,000.

Truknad LLC. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $440,000.

Jeffrey R Houser. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $276,892.

Brian P Reynolda. Property Location: Exeter. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Jason Papadoplos. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $306,000.

Sagar Deshpande. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $329,000.

Marian C Lehman. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $310,300.

Vincent F Mooney Jr. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $355,115.

Thomas E Snyder. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $448,000.

Ryan Farrell. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $310,000.

William Schott. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $331,000.

Joshua A Nochumson. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $358,400.

Andrew L Wujcik. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $399,000.

Kevin O’Boyle. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $272,500.

Michael J Kisenwether. Property Location: Dallas. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $258,000.

John Wenk. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $306,900.

Arleen Antoinette. Property Location: Bear Creek Village. Lender: MERS. Amount: $496,200.

Jennings Brent Coburn Jr. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Stacy L Kandrac. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $281,925.

Angelo C Terrana Jr. Property Location: Harveys Lake. Lender: Federal Credit Union. Amount: $700,000.

Vincent F Mooney Jr. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $355,115.

Thomas E. Snyder. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $448,000.

Ryan Farrell. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $310,000.

William Schott. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $331,000.

Joshua A Nochumson. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $358,400; Woodberry Drive.

Barry J Kile et al. from Landmark Community Bank, $260,000; Aleeda Boulevard, Bear Creek Twp.

Thomas Salitsky. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $262,949.

Nancie J Fitch. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $304,000.

Vincent M Oberto. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $310,000.

Robert A Badolato. Property Location: Nescopeck Twp. Lender: Service 1st Federal Credit Union. Amount: $398,000.

Robert J Krehely Jr. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Seller: Sean Mulvehill. Amount: $345,000.

Damien Cavuto. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: Loren D Prescott Jr. Amount: $314,425.

Mark A Antinnes. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Seller: David J Voitek Jr. Amount: $390,000.

Trevor Kacedon. Property Location: Pittston Twp. LEnder: MERS. Amount: $281,250.

Daniel Kozlowski Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $361,400

North Gates Realty LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $460,000.

Justin Gagliardi. Property Location: Dupont. Lender: Penn East Federal Credit Union. Amount: $328,000.

Shane S Young. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS> Amount: $344,658.

Nancy Dunlap. Property Location: Hazle Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $337,490.

Marc E Eble. Property Location: Conyngham. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $310,250.

Kelly A. Alonzo et al. from FNCB Bank, $128,400; Tanya Drive, Hanover Twp.

George Price et al. from Penn Wilco Federal Credit Union, $115,000; Buttonwood Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

Brandon Jenkins from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $218,764; Buck Ridge Drive, Butler Twp.

Miguelina Frias de Toledo et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $85,500; West 4th Street, Hazleton.

Michael Cicioni from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $171,000; Poolside Drive, Hazle Twp.

Roberto Roque Gomez et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $127,645; West Clay Avenue, West Hazleton.

John Gallagher et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $137,000; Schultz Lane, Wright Twp.

Courtney Harrison et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $127,645; East Broad Street, Nanticoke.

Brian Miles et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $116,982; Shoemaker Avenue, West Wyoming.

Matthew Milgrom et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $128,000; Oak Street, Plains Twp.

Yokelvin de la Rosa from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $134,100; Clouds Boulevard, Hazle Twp.

Frank W. Hullihen et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $182,590; Grandview Avenue, Dallas Twp.

Vincent F. Mooney Jr. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $355,115; Blueberry Hill Road, Jackson Twp.

Bernard Balutis et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $109,500; 9th Street, Wyoming.

Douglas Costello et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $169,895; Laurel Road, Wright Twp.

John Nestor et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $80,663; Old Boston Road, Jenkins Twp.

Lisa J. Tondora from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $95,300; Carolina Avenue, West Wyoming.

Constance Catherine Mikalick from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $200,000; Charles Avenue, Kingston.

Shawn Brogan from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $103,484; Gedding Street, Avoca.

Ronald Skupski et al. from Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union, $70,000; Yeager Avenue, Dorrance Twp.

Thomas E. Snyder et al. from Service 1st Federal Credit Union, $448,000; Kestrel Road, Wright Twp.

James M. Brawley et al. from Community Bank, $108,000; Chase Road, Jackson Twp.

Robert Ryzner et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $135,000; Valley Street, Exeter.

Courtney Harrison et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $127,645; East Broad Street, Nanticoke.

Alex Bryant Sr. et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $219,945; Alliance Drive, Butler Twp.

Dana A. Mezel from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $91,920; South Loveland Avenue, Kingston.

Folly Kouevi et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $72,145; Richmont Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

Joseph J. Kemmerer et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $204,000; Austin Lane, Slocum Twp.

Ryan Farrell et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $310,000; Saddle Ridge Road, Dallas Twp.

Christopher A. Hunsinger et al. from Mortgage Registration Systems Inc. et al., $154,483; East Foothills Drive, Butler Twp.

David Pascoe from Mortgage Registration Systems Inc. et al., $179,900; Fairview Parkway, Fairview Twp.

Alison Mertz et al. from Citizens Bank, $146,400; Beverly Drive, Kingston Twp.

William Schott from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $331,000; Woodberry Drive, Rice Twp.

Joshua A. Nochumson et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $358,400; Woodberry Drive, Rice Twp.

Joshua A. Nochumson et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $192,700; Sherwood Drive, Fairview Twp.

Alicia Fox et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $94,588; Ridgewood Road, Plains Twp.

Morgan E. Molesevich from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $228,000; West Beech Road, Plains Twp.

Danielle E. Hanis et al. from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $198,800; Grandview Drive, Pittston.

Timothy W. Shearer et al. from PNC Bank, $100,000; Sand Springs Drive, Butler Twp.

Stephanie C. Roman from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $132,905; Holden Street, Dupont.

Matthew Emo et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $213,750; Maria Drive, Hanover Twp.

Andy J. Mercado et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $140,000; Deer Rack Road, Rice Twp.

Andrew L. Wujcik from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $399,000; Morris Circle, Dallas Twp.

Henry C. Graboske II et al. from First Keystone Community Bank, $219,000; Jackson Road, Lehman Twp.

Kevin O’Boyle et al. from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $272,500; Fairfield Drive, Jenkins Twp.

Christpher Sebastianelli from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $170,905; Washington Ave, Exeter.

Kyle Paul et al. from Ark-la-Tex Financial Services LLC, $119,298; Miller Street, Luzerne.

Real Estate Magnate III LLC from Rehab Financial Group LLC, $71,500; Center Avenue, Plymouth.

Michael J. Kisenwether et al. from Citizens Bank, $258,000; Colonial Road, Dallas.

Joshua Ayden Fleming et al. from Wells Fargo Bank, $215,270; Alberdeen Road, Wright Twp.

Ralph H. Cragle from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $149,494; Overlook Road, Nescopeck Twp.

G. Garfield Jones et al. from Wells Fargo Bank, $152,000; Meadowcrest, Jackson Twp.

Shelby Chase et al. from ESSA Bank & Trust, $152,000; Allen Drive, Larksville.

David Cantoran et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $135,640; Gardener Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

John M. Wenk from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $306,900; Cedar Head Road, Black Creek Twp.

Bruce R. Trumbower from First Keystone Community Bank, $168,000; Bonham Road, Union Twp.

Francisco A. Paulino Arias from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $114,488; Monges Street, Hazleton.

Arleen Antoinette Coates et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $496,200; Beaupland Road, Bear Creek Village.

Timothy Flynn et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $208,050; Maria Drive, Hanover Twp.

Arnaud Properties 5 LLC from Luzerne Bank, $84,800; South Thomas Avenue, Kingston.

Ivanna Rossett Nunez Frias from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $142,373; Deer Run Road, West Hazleton.

Molly A. Symons et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $140,456; Laurel Run Road, Bear Creek Twp.

Mary Jo Ferrara et al. from PNC Bank, $100,000; Windsor Drive, Dallas Twp.

John H. Zielinski from Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company, $100,000; Boston Avenue, West Pittston.

Northeastern Pennsylvania Investors Group Inc. from David Keller, $80,000; Rice Twp.

Curtis Wiseley et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $200,450; Zbick Road, Jackson Twp.

Melvin J. Ocasio Guzman from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $155,454; Main Street, Foster Twp.

Garrison Roofing Inc. from Crowdcopia LLC, $108,000; Lower Demunds Road, Dallas Twp.

Kathleen E. Petriga from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $183,500; East Spring Street, Nanticoke.

Keith E. Westover et la. from First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, $162,500; Cherry Hill Road, Huntington Twp.

Mohini Patel et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $238,000; Bear Creek Boulevard, Plains Twp.

Alexander Hairston from Vantage Trust Federal Credit Union, $144,500; Diebel Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

John A. Capozzelli et al. from Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company, $183,600; Stone Church Road, Salem Twp.

Joshua Paul Razvillas from Huntington Valley Bank, $207,580; Grandview Drive, Pittston Twp.

Zonga Che et al. from Princeton Federal Credit Union, $136,800; North Chestnut Drive, Butler Twp.

Michael A. Aquilina et al from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $153,000; Brookhill Road, Sugarloaf Twp.

Jennings Brent Coburn Jr. et la. from Citizens Bank, $250,000; Sand Spring Drive, Butler Twp.

JoAnne E. Garinger from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $240,000; Shickshinny Lake Road, Huntington Twp.

JoAnne E. Garinger from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $240,000; Shickshinny Lake Road, Huntington Twp.

Sebastien Caron et al. from Northeastern Pennsylvania Investors Group Inc., $114,000; Lehman Twp.

Julie Clifford from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $105,925; Academy Street, Courtdale Borough.

Stacy L. Kandrac et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $281,925; Sunrise Drive, Pittston Twp.

Susan A. Bayer et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $78,551; Lackawanna Avenue, Swoyersville.

Kimberly Ann Evans-Zikowski et al. from Honesdale National Bank, $152,000; Laurel Road, Harveys Lake.

Sulayman Sanyang et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $98,875; Susquehanna Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Moshe Aharon Backman et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $206,910; James Street, Kingston.

Charles George Franklin from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $119,790; Franklin Street, Edwardsville.

David J. Britton from Luzerne Bank, $100,000; Main Street, Duryea.

James J. Chmiola et al. from Luzerne Bank, $70,000; Clarks Lane, Plains Twp.

Corliss L. Klinefelter et al. from Jersey Shore State Bank, $200,000; Sorbertown Hill, Hunlock Twp.

Walter Lee Wright et al. from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $168,000; Valley View Drive, Fairview Twp.

Susan Koziol from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $230,375; Grandview Avenue, Dallas Twp.

Cheng Ju from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $92,000; Prescott Road, Foster Twp.

Michelle Ann Carlyon et al. from Landmark Community Bank, $212,000; Tyler Drive, Butler Twp.

Christopher Dotzel et al. from First Keystone Community Bank, $211,200; Dotzels Lane, Slocum Twp.

Jamie Stavish et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $166,920; Washington Avenue, Larksville.

Paul Kevin Kaminski II et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $200,500; Mingle Inn Road, Salem Twp.

Joseph L. Sipple et al. from W-Bee Federal Credit Union, $103,600; Buck Boulevard, Buck Twp.

Cynthia L. Mirarchi from Jersey Shore State Bank, $130,000; Cedar Head Road, Black Creek Twp.

Frank Zupancic et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $143,846; Fifth Street, Wyoming.

Angelo C. Terrana Jr. et al. from CityMark Federal Credit Union, $700,000; Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake.

Randy Goodlavage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $80,156; Pittston Avenue, Yatesville.

Todd M. Eyerly et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $160,000; Woodland Drive, Conyngham.

Lauren R. Francis from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $104,000; Circle Avenue, Conyngham Twp.

Sean P. Twomey et al. from FNCB Bank, $120,711; Church Road, Wright Twp.

Randy Parry et al. from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $82,700; Troxell Switch Road, Lake Twp.

Aaron Remakus from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $72,000; Lewis Avenue, Harveys Lake.

James Black from Landmark Community Bank, $100,000; Atherholt Drive, Kingston Twp.

Donald G. Rood et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $154,342; Bear Creek Boulevard, Bear Creek Twp.

Marla M. Lahr from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $154,500; Michaeline Drive, Plains Twp.

Joseph Liparela from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $242,250; Machell Avenue, Dallas.

Michael J. Arcangeli et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems et al., $219,839; East Hall Street, Swoyersville.

Stanley J. Wielgoplski et al. from Police and Fire Federal Credit Union, $105,000; Ramblewood Drive, Dennison Twp.

James R. Campanaro et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $120,000; East County Road, Butler Twp.

Hans Lawrence Deviso Jr. et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $342,000; Pebble Beach Drive, Hazle Twp.

John J. Sherrill et al. from ESSA Bank & Trust, $190,000; Hoyt Street, Pringle.

James Black form Landmark Community Bank, $75,000; Atherholt Drive, Kingston Twp.

Sean R. Murray from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $191,219; 1st Avenue, Kingston.

Claribel Ozoria-Pineda from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $116,844; Susquehanna Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Elvis Rodriguez from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $194,080; Elizabeth Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Christian S. Caso et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $167,000; Muskegon Circle, Hazle Twp.

Kyle L. Kreider et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $193,000; Hemlock Terrace, Fairview Twp.

Mario Dipipp Jr. et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $75,000; Mingle Inn Road, Salem Twp.

Joan T. Rakowski from W-Bee Federal Credit Union, $94,000; Cedar Street, Lehman Tpw.

Bradley A. Baloga et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $159,953; Greenwood Hills Drive, Wright Twp.

Justin Burridge from P&G Mehoopany Employees Federal Credit Union, $85,000; Welles Avenue, Lehman Twp.

James W. Jones et al. from W-Bee Federal Credit Union, $99,950; Hanover Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Sarah K. Dennis et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $165,000; Apple Tree Lane, Fairview Twp.

Robert Brian Satola from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $395,000;Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake.

Megan Ziegenfus from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $145,319; Broad Street, Pringle.

Joseph J. Bartoli et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $71,258; Mundy Court, Exeter.

Thomas A. Grosz from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $116,200; Slocum Road, Slocum Twp.

Theodore Ritsick et al. from Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union, $116,000; Durkee Street, Forty Fort.

Omar Justin Rodriguez et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $176,739; West Dorrance Street, Kingston.

Jayme L. Wilkinson from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $70,695; Schwabe Street, Freeland.

Henry Matthew Almestic from Wells Fargo Bank, $71,250; South Church Street, Hazle Twp.

Robert C. Wilks et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $228,000; Saint Angela Drive, Hazle Twp.

Dean R. Hack Jr. et al. from First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, $71,400; Hunlock Harveyville Road, Huntington Twp.

Megan B. Yackoski et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $142,300; Blytheburn Road, Rice Twp.

Alice L. Kishbaugh et al. from First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, $115,000; Lily Lake Road, Slocum Twp.

Palmer K. Johnson et al. from Choice One Community Federal Credit Union, West Fifth Street, West Wyoming.

Robin A. Stucker et al. from Citizens Bank, $71,000; Oliver Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Sukhdeep Kaur Mangat et al. from Citizens BAnk, $155,000; Greenland Road, Kingston Twp.

Sarah Lynn Houck from Dale C. Houck et al., $144,000; Lehman Twp.

Joseph Zdziraski et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $80,750; Swamp Road, Hunlock Twp.

Joann Marie Sisko from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $153,970; Reader Avenue, Nuangola.

Ruth Irene Mason et al. from American Heritage Federal Credit Union, $85,000; Butler Twp.

William Jendrzejewski et al. from Perle Propos et al., $80,000; Wilson Street, Larksville.

Eric Von Der linn et al. from Citizens Bank, $100,000; Deer Rack Drive, Rice Twp.

Gerald C. Sechleer et al. from Citizens Bank, $309,000 Acorn Drive, Penn Lake Park.

Michael Volch et al. from Residential Mortgage Services Inc., $108,989; Church Street, Duryea.

Brian V. Genery from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $150,505; Weston Road, Sugarloaf Tpw.

Robert Redmond et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Inc. et al., $113,146; Terrace Street, Dallas Twp.

Jane L. Heller et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $107,500; West County Road, Sugarloaf Twp.

Scott A. Myrthel et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., $246,000; Petrishin Road, Huntington Twp.

Mildred Caroline Kasprzyk from Mortgage Registration Systems Inc. et al., $80,655; West Noble Street, Nanticoke.

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al. from Joel Pacheco DeJesus, $183,514; Park Street, West Hazleton.

Michael T. Segilia from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $76,312; Kiefer Avenue, Hazleton.

Wendy F. Kelin Keane et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $288,000; Apache Drive, Union Twp.

Stephen F. Zirnheld et al. from Citizens Savings Bank, $410,000; Ice Lake Drive, Rice Twp.

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al. from Dana M. Hanlon, 124,853; Patriot Circle, Rice Twp.

Joseph D. Dettrey from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $200,924; Tommy’s Court, Butler Twp.

Truknad LLC from Luzerne Bank, $440,000; Memorial Highway, Dallas Twp.

Jeffrey R. Houser et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $276,892; North Greenbriar Road, Butler Twp.

Timothy P. Munley et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $237,263; Mary Avenue, Rice Twp.

Eric Arden Cornell from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $206,400; Harris Hill Road, Kingston Twp.

Brian P. Reynolda et al. from Wayne Bank, $350,000 Wilson Street, Exeter.

William F. Marusak et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $167,500; Lehman Twp.

Zulecia Tejeda from Citizens Bank, $96,224; Kosciuszko Street, Nanticoke.

Matthew Michael Sandroski et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $163,000; Church Road, Wright Twp.

Charles J. Patla Jr. from Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union, $88,000; Patla Road, Ross Twp.

Joshua Heck et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $112,332; Lincoln Street, Hazleton.

James Alan Dietrich et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $170,848; Monument Avenue, Wyoming.

Justin G. Thomas et al. from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $102,000; Woodland Road, Sugar Notch.

Binalben T. Patel from Wayne Bank, $210,000; Ford Avenue, Kingston.

Luis R. Reyes from JP Morgan Chase Bank, $135,200; Royal Street, Hanover Twp.

Claudia P. Paredes from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $104,975; South Hancock Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Jason Papadoplos et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $306,000 Creek Road, Dorrance Twp.

Brian D. Laton from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $100,275; Hurbane Street, Edwardsville.

James J. Anthony et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $217,395; William Street, Pittston Twp.

Eugene A. Everett et al. from PNC Bank, $200,000; Roaring Brook Drive, Hunlock Twp.

Kim Murray from PNC Bank, $146,000; Eagle Road, Wright Twp.

Edward J. Yonchik et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $157,102; Manor Drive, Kingston Tpw.

Sagar Deshpande et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $329,000; Doe Drive, Dallas.

Aura M. Echeverria from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $99,170; Bradley Street, Plymouth Twp.

Ariel John Mastroff et al. from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $100,000; Shadybrook Lane, Lehman Twp.

Christopher J. Voveris et al. from ESSA Bank & Trust, $144,000; Cedarwood Drive, Laflin.

Mary Ellen Thoma et al. from W-Bee Federal Credit Union, $79,000; Marlborough Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

Joel Rodriguez-Sosa from Wells Fargo Bank, $70,810; McFarland Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Marian C. Lehman et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $310,300; Woodberry Drive, Rice Twp.

Joshua C. Schafer. Property Location: Dennison Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $332,500.

Shana McLarney. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $298,705.

Michael Pitcavage. Property Location: Union Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $308,000.

Mark A Antinnes.Citizens. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Bank. Amount: $351,000.

Daniel Dudkiewicz from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $125,000; Ashley Street, Ashley.

Cal-Dou-Mun Associates from Wayne Bank, $1,225,000; Kingston.

Nicole C. Skipalis et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $240,405; Moortown Road, Ross Twp.

Tyeen Jones from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $103,098; Thomas Street, Edwardsville.

Chad H. Debona from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $105,600; North Pioneer Avenue, Kingston Twp.

Jeremy Glaser from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $235,653; Middle Lane, Dallas Twp.

Jillian Joan Palermo from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $207,800; Legends Drive, Butler Twp.

Maureen D. Kissinger from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $99,910; Lakeview Drive, Ross Twp.

Scott M. Gillam et al. from Wells Fargo Bank, $264,000; Doran Drive, Kingston Twp.

Christopher Ostroski from Wells Fargo Bank, $310,000; Church Road, Wright Twp.

Devin Hewitt from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $156,750; Woodlawn Avenue, Fairview Twp.

Michael D. McCabe from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $229,441; Grandview Avenue, Dallas Twp.

Matthew Serniak from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $148,755; 1st Street, Dupont.

Jonathan Michael Baker et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $140,000; Grant Avenue, Exeter.

Melissa A. Biga et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $152,192; Penn Street, Kingston.

Michael Neiman et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $151,414; Lake Street, Dallas Twp.

Tyler Suiters et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., $70,689; Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Oleksander Fanha et al. from Wells Fargo Bank, $106,600; Knox Street, Hanover Twp.

Andy Apolloni et al. from Community Bank, $86,000; Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Andy Apolloni et al. from Community Bank, $86,000; North Maple Avenue, Kignston.

Gilbro Realty Inc. et al. from Wayne Bank, $600,000; Pittston Twp.

Susan M. Jaffin from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $100,800; East Eighth Street, Salem Twp.

Cal-Dou-Mun Associates. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,225,000.

Scott M Gillam. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $264,000.

Christopher Ostroski. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $310,000.

Gilbro Realty Inc. Property Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $600,000.

John F McNichol. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender; Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $281,000.

David C Coles. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $289,138.

Dean McKernan. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $274,000.

Donald Bonualas. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $380,000.

Robert P Bresnahan Jr. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $301,000.

Timothy Dormans. Property location: Fairview Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $318,500.

Benjamin J Dunn. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Menachem M Borenstein. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,000.

3’s Company Investments LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Amount: $510,000.

David Patrick Hozempa. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $405,000.

Washington Street Renewal Associates Ltd. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $4,500,000.

Marc Zlotek. Property Location: Laflin. Lender: MERS. Amount: $264,025.

Mollie McGinley. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $392,500.

Bridget A Vanscoy. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender; MERS. Amount: $300,000.

Act II Courtyard LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Korstein Realty. Amount: $310,000.

631 Ford Avenue LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: Jonathan Bendavid. Amount: $250,000.

Willard Wenner III. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Gary Parks. Amount: $255,600.

GPGH Investments LLC. Property Location: Pittston. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $360,000.

GPGH Investments LLC. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $360,000.

Benjamin J Dunn. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Menachem M Borenstein. Property location: Kingston. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,000.

3’s Company Investments LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Amount: $150,000.

Arthur P Pupa III. Property Location: Plains Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $267,750.

Step Twelve LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $360,000.

Step Twelve LLC. Property Location: Kingston. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust Amount: $360,000.

Martin L Graham. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $456,500.

Scott W Williams. Property Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $385,000.

Gilbro Realty Inc. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $960,000.

Alexander William Gallagher. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $265,043.

Jonathan A Higdon. Property Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $470,250.

Oscar A Ramirez. Property location: Hazleton. Lender: MERS. Amount: $279,837.

Christoph Hoening. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Marisa Heintzelman. Property Location: Wright Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $287,920.

David L. Stroud. Property Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $380,900.

Patrick Allen Enochs. Property Location: Dennison Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $293,801.

Phillip W Roth. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Kenneth L Hoffer Jr. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $264,500.

Robyn Roth. Property Location: Swoyersville. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $475,000.

Stone Fortress Residential II LLC. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Northumberland National Bank. Amount: $1,000,000..

Michael J Totten. Property Location: Nuangola. Lender: FNCB Bank$259,400; Main Street, Nuangola.

Joshua C. Schafer. Property Location: Dennison Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $332,500.

Shana McLarney. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $298,705.

Michael Pitcavage. Property Location: Union Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $308,000.

Mark A Antinnes.Citizens. Property Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Bank. Amount: $351,000.

Monroe County

Jason and Pamela Paul. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Peridot Investments LLC. Amount: $365,000.

William and Ruothai Roberts. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $305,000.

Michael and Serenity Bozzanca. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Veterans United Home Loans. Amount: $310,800.

K Investments Limited, KIL Inc. (gen. partner). Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $24,500,000.

Bartonsville J LLC, Bartonsville D LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $1,350,000 and $462,000 and $264,000.

Jorge and Carmen Dolmus. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: CrossCountry Mortgage LLC. Amount: $314,204.

Brian and Kristen Lasso. Property Location: Paradise Twip. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $368,000.

Joseph and Jessica Twardowski. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Trident Mortgage Co. LP. Amount: $377,400.

Stroudsburg Industrial Park LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $2,910,000.

Lamp Post LN Property LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $100,315.

Brett Lewis and Jennifer Ostrow. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Movement Mortgage LLC. Amount: $319,200.

Richard Lowry. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $368,450.

Jeffrey and Wendy Kallio. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $348,000.

Randy and Desiree Duran. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Mortgage Unlimited LLC. Amount: $380,000.

Diana and Russel Perkins III. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $348,000.

Richard Garrison. Property location: Stroudsburg. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $493,500.

Ralph Groce III, Valerie Francis. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $640,000.

Christopher Metro. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $338,000.

Lorenzo and Vicky Sanders. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: NewRezLLC. Amount: $456,000.

Steven Skipper. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Nationstar Mortgage LLC. D/B/A Mr Cooper. Amount: $332,559.

Sophia Curnoldy and Shemica Miller. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Guaranteed Rate Inc. Amount: $384,750.

Chaste and Athanasie Abimana. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: United Nations Federal Credit Union. Amount: $460,000.

Ricky and Kelley Smith. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $312,000.

Hamilton of Stroudsburg LL. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Dunne Manning Realty LP, Dunne Manning GP LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $20,000,000.

Jose and Lina Guzman. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Everett Financial Inc. D/B/A Supreme Lending. Amount: $387,880.

Claire Dwyer and James Schneider. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: LoanDepot.com LLC. Amount: $736,000.

Nikola and Victoria Jovanovic. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Amount: $336,000.

Mario James. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $323,232.

Jasmine Lopez. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Tidewater Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $312,929.

Pocono Services for Families and Children Inc. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.

Pocono Services for Families and Children Inc. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $300,000.

Mount Airy #1 LLC, Mount Airy HoldCo LLC. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $50,000,000.

Buck Hill Falls Co. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $3,000,000.

Buck Hill Water Co. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $3,000,000.

David and Sandra Garland. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $338,000.

Posh Albertson Pocono LLC. Property Location: Mt. Pocono. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $2,150,000.

Matthew Gilmore. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Princeton Mortgage Corp. Amount: $332,250.

Consuelo Roberts. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Supreme Lending. Amount: $310,000.

Cemal Williams. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Nationwide Mortgage Bankers Inc. Amount: $308,750.

VRC LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: TCV Funding I LLC. Amount: $297,584.

HPIII Lehigh Valley 505 LLC. Property Location: Smithfield and Chestnuthill Twps. Lender: Cit Bank NA. Amount: $39,648,000.

Krystal and Robert Briglia Jr. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. Amount: $401,375.

Cathy and Jeffrey Butler. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Hillside Financial LLC. Amount: $404,100.

Russell and Lauren Johnson. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $330,000.

Sharon Ainsley. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Cardinal Financial Co. LP. Amount: $320,150.

Donald Kozic. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $348,900.

Bryan Greene. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. Amount: $337,301.

Arturo and Margarita Bello. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Traditional Mortgage LLC. Amount: $421,800.

Manuel and Josefa Guelho. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $360,000.

Jackson Township Volunteer Co. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $496,000.

John and Michelle Lawrence. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $374,667.

Jennifer-Lynn and Joseph Amantea Jr. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: NBT Bank NA. Amount: $800,000.

Kristin and James Conigliaro Jr. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: CrossCountry Mortgage LLC. Amount: $301,000.

Dreher Avenue Holdings LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Trust Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Yvonne Wright-Nnadi. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Semper Home Loans Inc. Amount: $320,336.

Kody Crosson and Calandra Wahl. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Movement Mortgage LLC. Amount: $350,000.

John McInerney and Musa Tangoren. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: One American Bank. Amount: $427,000.

Maritza Adolphe. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Pennymac Loan Services LLC. Amount: $299,965.

Claudina Garcia. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $311,258.

Dansbury Properties LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: George Loudon. Amount: $425,000.

Jacquelyn and Adam Boxman. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: CrossCountry Mortgage LLC. Amount: $380,000.

Anthony Jordan and Lisseth Geronimo-Gomez. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $333,743.

Amy and Nicholas DeGregorio. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: HarborOne Mortgage LLC. Amount: $328,500.

Dolly Vargas and Ernesto Escobar. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $318,250.

Keith and Tara Hochberg. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Movement Mortgage LLC. Amount: $344,000.

Russell and Thomas Handelong. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Embrace Home Loans Inc. Amount: $418,500.

Richard and Stephanie Frankel. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Summit Mortgage Corp. Amount: $380,000.

Robert and Mary Phelan. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: BNC National Bank. Amount: $402,400.

GOMF Group. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Fulton Bank NA. Amount: $262,500.

Stephen and Monica Guepet. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Trident Mortgage Co. LP. Amount: $320,400.

Lapp Warehouse Co. LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Lender: Barbara Savastana. Amount: $400,000.

Linda and Michael McNamara. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $675,000.

James Schwartz III. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. Amount: $466,203.

Bernaud Saintelus and Gerdaie Austin-Saintelus. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Amount: $314,204.

Steven and Johanna Fenstermacher. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $373,950.

Richard Henry & Sons LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $900,000.

Hal Hockfield. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $522,000.

Kenneth and Michele Murray. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Pinnacle Mortgage Inc. Amount: $429,000.

Migdalia Vargas. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Amount: $356,250.

James and Patricia Pesonen. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $358,000.

Michael and Mary DiPaolo. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Amerisave Mortgage Corp. Amount: $348,000.

Michael and Amanda Bonno. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $320,000.

William Kiraly. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $360,079.

Robin and Priancka Dsouza. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $510,000.

Adolfo Garcia. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Allied Mortgage Group Inc. Amount: $355,538.

Jaeeun Lee and Baekchon Yun. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Financial Resources Federal Credit Union. Amount: $900,000.

Jennifer and David Skae II. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: CrossCountry Mortgage LLC. Amount: $324,022.

Derrick Allen. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Loandepot.com LLC. Amount: $332,859.

B&V Enterprise LLC. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $612,000.

James and Regina DeNaro. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $355,000.

Eddie and Brenda Torres. Property Location: Delaware Water Gap. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $315,250.

Selena Pride. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $383,150.

Jean and Charles Penatello. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $400,000.

Frankie and Nicole Vozzi. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Jet Direct Funding Corp. Amount: $391,500.

James and Diane Monaghan. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: East Coast Mortgage and Financial Services Inc. Amount: $322,000.

Hannig Development LLC. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.

James and Sheila McGuire. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $720,000.

Barton Heights Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $1,810,000.

Rohail Khan. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Amount: $320,585.

Dolly Vargas and Ernesto Escobar. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $318,250.

Keith and Tara Hochberg. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Movement Mortgage LLC. Amount: $344,000.

L&B Investments LLC. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: Quaint Oak Bank. Amount: $156,975.

Russell and Thomas Handelong. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Embrace Home Loans Inc. Amount: $418,500.

Quinn Holdings LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Visio Financial Services Inc. Amount: $113,400.

Richard and Stephanie Frankel. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: Summit Mortgage Corp. Amount: $380,000.

Robert and Mary Phelan. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: BNC National Bank. Amount: $402,400.

GOMF Group. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Fulton Bank NA. Amount: $262,500.

Stephen and Monica Guepet. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Trident Mortgage Co. LP. Amount: $320,400.

Lapp Warehouse Co. LLC. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Barbara Savastana. Amount: $400,000.

Linda and Michael McNamara. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $675,000.

James Schwartz III. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. Amount: $466,203.

Bernaud Saintelus and Gerdaie Austin-Saintelus. Property location: Jackson Township. Lender: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Amount: $314,204.

LTS Homes LLC. Property location: Mt. Pocono. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $17,625.

LTS Homes LLC. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $232,500.

Steven and Johanna Fenstermacher. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $373,950.

Richard Henry & Sons LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $900,000.

CLG Properties LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Crowdcopia LLC. Amount: $201,500.

Hal Hockfield. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $522,000.

Kenneth and Michele Murray. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Pinnacle Mortgage Inc. Amount: $429,000.

Migdalia Vargas. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Amount: $356,250.

James and Patricia Pesonen. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $358,000.

Michael and Mary DiPaolo. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Amerisave Mortgage Corp. Amount: $348,000.

Michael and Amanda Bonno. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Pocono Palms Holding LLC. Property location: Barrett Township. Lender: South Eastern Economic Development Co. of Pennsylvania. Amount: $238,000.

William Kiraly. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $360,079.

Robin and Priancka Dsouza. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $510,000.

Adolfo Garcia. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Allied Mortgage Group Inc. Amount: $355,538.

LTS Homes LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $209,750.

Jaeeun Lee and Baekchon Yun. Property location: Tunkhannock Township. Lender: Financial Resources Federal Credit Union. Amount: $900,000.

Doma LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: LendingHome Funding Corp. Amount: $95,100.

Jennifer and David Skae II. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: CrossCountry Mortgage LLC. Amount: $324,022.

Derrick Allen. Property location: Price Township. Lender: Loandepot.com LLC. Amount: $332,859.

B&V Enterprise LLC. Property location: Barrett Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $612,000.

James and Regina DeNaro. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $355,000.

1405 Tahoe LLC. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: RCN Capital LLC. Amount: $126,650.

Eddie and Brenda Torres. Property location: Delaware Water Gap. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $315,250.

Selena Pride. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $383,150.

Jean and Charles Penatello. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $400,000.

Frankie and Nicole Vozzi. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Jet Direct Funding Corp. Amount: $391,500.

James and Diane Monaghan. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: East Coast Mortgage and Financial Services Inc. Amount: $322,000.

TKL Properties LLC. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: NRE Tripoli Bank. Amount: $200,000.

1395 Pocono LLC. Property location: Mt. Pocono. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $198,750 and $102,000.

Hannig Development LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $300,000.

James and Sheila McGuire. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $720,000.

LTS Homes LLC. Property location: Barrett Township. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $188,000.

Barton Heights Real Estate LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $1,810,000.

Rohail Khan. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Amount: $320,585.

Full Gospel Holiness Church of God Inc. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $100,000.

Stadden Group LLC. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: Charlotte Asztalos. Amount: $325,000.

Anthony and Amanda Verrastro. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: USAA Federal Savings Bank. Amount: $340,000.

Michael Lehr. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. Amount: $371,000.

Judith Mangiero and James Swett. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: American Advisors Group and Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development. Amount: $607,500.

Jennifer and Eugene Campbell III. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: Veterans United Home Loans. Amount: $342,403.

Mary and Luis Cifuentes. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $339,700.

Mark Misiti and Socorro Swanson. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp and Federal Housing Commissioner. Amount: $330,000.

Melissa and George Rosario. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Trident Mortgage Co. LP. Amount: $332,025.

Pocono 4 Rent LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Lion and Zina Turovsky. Amount: $396,670.

Kimberly and Brandon Testa. Property location: Jackson Township. Lender: First Internet Bank of Indiana. Amount: $340,000.

BP Developers Inc. Property location: Polk Township. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $150,000, $150,000 and $150,000.

Joseph Hanyon and Connie Merwine. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $510,000.

Blue Camel LP, Fountainhead Development Group LLC. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $800,000.

51 Park Avenue LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Stacy Donefeld. Amount: $140,000.

Francesco and Joseph Failla Jr. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $540,000.

TKL Properties LLC. Property location: Polk Township. Lender: New Tripoli Bank. Amount: $175,000.

Grace Vella. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Contour Mortgage Corp. Amount: $400,000.

John and Melanie Shain. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $450,000.

Feather Ridge Realty LLC. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $819,000.

Feather Ridge Realty LLC. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: Glen-Ross Properties LLC. Amount: $250,000.

LTS Homes LLC. Property location: Jackson Township. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $240,000.

Andriy and Iryna Bakalets. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $316,000.

Kim and Henry Lark III. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: Novus Home Mortgage. Amount: $326,700.

Aaron Foist. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Veterans United Home Loans. Amount: $460,350.

Christopher and Michelle Adams. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: First Internet Bank of Indiana. Amount: $444,000.

Derrick and Eureka Barnes. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: Citizens Bank NA. Amount: $326,000.

Jeremy Hoshia and Alese Foley. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $510,400.

Ilya and Anastasiya Sharapan. Property location: Chestnuthill Township. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $479,750.

Smith and Arabia LLC. Property location: Tunkhannock Township. Lender: Mauch Chunk Trust Co. Amount: $219,200.

Adam and Kate Kaplan. Property location: Jackson Township. Lender: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Amount: $376,000.

Diamond Towers IV LLC. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: Wilmington Trust NA. Amount: $285,000.

Tatak Investments LLC. Property location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $340,000.

Jean-Paul and Lisa Romes. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $2,029,200.

Angel Velazquez Jr. Property location: Jackson Township. Lender: Sandy Spring Bank. Amount: $334,699.

DK Stroudsburg LLC. Property location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Pocono Mountains Industries Inc. Amount: $1,688,557.

. Gary Hughes and Tara Sanders. Property location: Polk Township. Lender: Supreme Lending. Amount: $337,277.

Gilbert One Eight Three Group LL. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $345,000.

Gilbert One Eight Three Group LL. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance. Amount: $180,000.

BP Developers Inc. Property location: Polk Township. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $200,000, $200,000, $200,000, $200,000 and $200,000.

Brian and Beth Rosenthal. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $497,000.

Carlos Galletti. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $338,790.

Award Investing LLC. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: CF Fund II LLC. Amount: $89,700.

Gotham City Holdings Inc. Property location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Masterpiece Builders Inc. Amount: $525,000.

Matthew Boghdady. Property location: Paradise Township. Lender: PN Bank NA. Amount: $380,000.

Jesus and Rosa Hernandez. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Hometown Lenders Inc. Amount: $333,000.

Vanessa Jones. Property location: Price Township. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $337,301.

Ronald and Lisa White. Property location: Jackson Township. Lender: Homeside Financial LLC. Amount: $455,050.

KSPRT LLC. Property location: Stroud Township. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $535,000.

Oscar Rivera and Jennifer Jerez. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $335,805.

Heather and Daniel Sobol. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Citizens Bank NA. Amount: $380,000.

Frederick and Stacey Wetzstein. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: WSFS Mortgage. Amount: $329,988.

Rebekah and Alex Nash. Property location: Coolbaugh Township. Lender: Huntingdon Valley Bank. Amount: $330,000.

Kyle and Shannon Hoogestraat. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: Allied Mortgage Group Inc. Amount: $342,000.

Richard Furman and Michele Silverstein. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank. Amount: $359,600.

Jason and Keri Moreland. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. Amount: $345,000.

JJ Real Estate Holdings Inc. Property location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Vibhu Properties LLC, Viva Markets Inc., Windgap Assets LLC, Windgap Market Inc. Amount: $1,100,000.

Vicki and Scott Bralow. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Supreme Lending. Amount: $535,000.

Urban Revive LLC. Property location: Ross Township. Lender: Randall Wolgemuth. Amount: $144,000.

Michael and Jennifer Cave. Property location: Pocono Township. Lender: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Amount: $360,000.

DEPG Seven Bridge Associates LLC. Property location: Smithfield Township. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $600,000.

David and Kathryn O’Connor. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Embrace Home Loans Inc. Amount: $325,600.

Teresa and John Glacken Jr. Property location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: Sanford Nager. Amount: $500,000.

Ariel and Mor Cohen-Tal, Sivan Hermon, Elad Katz. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $352,000.

Sylvester Ekunwe and Faith Oviasuyi-Brown. Property location: Middle Smithfield Township. Lender: Caliber Home Loans Inc. Amount: $342,760.

Heather Fiedler. Property location: Hamilton Township. Lender: Mr. Cooper. Amount: $358,997.

James Ferraro. Property location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Robert Miller. Amount: $775,000.

Pike County

Robert A and Margaret P Patella. Property Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $355,000.

William E and Casey L Poore Jr. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS> Amount: $283,313.

Kenneth W Battiato. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $396,000.

Jason Douglas and Therese Elizabeth Sinks. Property Location: Lackawaxen Lender: MERS. Amount$504,000.

Gary Lustig. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $1,000,000.

Joseph Vento. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $316,000.

Harold J and Lorraine C Hughes. Property Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $275,500.

David A and Ann W Costa. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $455,000.

Joseph Fischer. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $269,000.

Kenneth Thomas and Danielle Mangan. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Amount: $333,000.

Ronald and Dina F Feldman. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $363,600.

John Hillman and Sylvia Record. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $423,750.

Kenji and Hibiki Fujita. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: PA State Employees Credit Union. Amount: $320,000.

Lauren Colantropo. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $295,000.

Katherine and Franco Maida. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $314,204.

Alfred and Nicole Lorraine Pitrelli. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $451,500.

Jill Kahlenberg. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: ESSA bank. Amount: $352,000.

Charles J and Rossa Kovalchik. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $319,110.

Michael and Donatella Mangione. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $390,000.

David D and Kaiyu Ma Lin. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $448,000.

Paul J and Elizabeth Zihal Moser. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $288,000.

Jennifer A Tague. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $281,562.

Douglas G Beardsley. Property Location: Dingham Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $360,000.

Thomas McNulty. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $270,000.

Robert R and Geralyn Delaney. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $324,000.

Ryan K Straseskie and Lisa M Tanzi. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Marino and Rosa Tanzi. Amount: $305,000.

Aaron and Jessica Schwartz. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $289,000.

Robert C and Kathleen R Nied. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $270,000.

Alan and Angela Cant. Property LocationL Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $330,000.

Parker & Parker Inc. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Angela Montanino. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $388,740.

Carl F and Kimberly A Brown. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $492,000.

Herve F Eichwald and Adriana D Parada. Property location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $479,000.

John G and Valerie Hannes. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $329,500.

Kenneth and Janine Ann Sauer. Property Location: Greene Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $388,000.

Glad Trust, Vsevolod Rudoy agent. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dmitry Kozinets. Amount: $295,000.

Joseph John Kozma. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $309,700.

Adam D Zentner. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $303,079.

Richard Manzione. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $308,500.

Matthew D and Kerry Spinsk Kevill. Property Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,500.

Michael Stoppiello and Melissa Caravella. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $270,000.

Michael V Rodriguez. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $$2,218,500.

Jeff Daniel and Ashley Briggs. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $412,250.

Thomas J Harley. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $288,000.

Adam and Sophina M Shedd. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $276,398.

Joseph A and Pamela R Sottoland. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $294,153.

Andrew and Kathy Desiderio. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: MERS. Amount: $302,650.

Sean N Cole. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $387,845.

Christine Karen Gorman. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,000.

Joseph and Keri Davide. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $372,800.

Edward and Jacqueline Jones. Property Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $278,172.

Michael and Helen Y Hatter. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $250,698.

Erica Beth Manny, Francis Joseph Feeley III. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: MERS. Amount: $252,000.

George K and Dominque A Ganska. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $373,117.

Benjamin J and Lisette Larusso. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $290,000.

Alcides L Diaz. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $292,296.

Alexander and Stella Prokofiev. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $324,000.

Michael J Guarino. Property Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $263,999.

Schuylkill County

Tom Cuff . Property Location: Ashland. Lender: Accelerated Mortgage LLC. Amount: $304,035.

DCS Realty, LLC. Property Location: Mahanoy Twp. Lender: 1st Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $1,350,000.

Black Rock Brewing Co. Property Location: Pottsville. Lender: CACL Federal Credit Union. Amount: $250,000.

Black Rock Brewing Co. Property Location: Pottsville. Lender: Pottsville Area Development Corp. Amount: $250,000.

Paul and Amy Strauss. Property Location: St. Clair. Lender: Mortgage America, Inc. Amount: $350,000.

Pottsville 108 LLC. Property Location: Pottsville. Lender: QNB Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Eugene and Reba Martin. Property Location: Pine Grove. Lender: Futon Bank, NA. Amount: $1,668,000.

Jay and Raj, LLC. Property Location: St. Clair. Lender: American Bank. Amount: $300,000.

River Blue, LLC. Property Location: St. Clair. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Sample Media MSK, Inc. Property Location: Valley View. Lender: KISH Bank. Amount: $7,250,000.

Dwight and Richard Manbeck. Property Location: Wayne Twp. Lender: Economic Development Council of NE PA. Amount: $385,000.

Scott Buffton. Property Location: West Penn Twp. Lender: Fairway Industrial Mortgage Corp. Amount: $539,100.

Westwood Storage LLC. Property Location: Pottsville. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $250,000.

Mark and Kelly Wood. Property Location: Pine Grove. Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $276,254.

Jay and Raj, LLC. Property Location:41,43,45 South Second Street St. Clair. Lender:American Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Jay and Raj, LLC . Property Location:47,49 South Second Street, St. Clair. Lender:American Bank. Amount: $48,362.

River Blue, LLC. Property Location:St. Clair Industrial Park. Lender:M&T Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Sample Media MSK, Inc . Property Location:104 Main Street, Valley View. Lender:KISH Bank. Amount: $7,250,000.

Dwight and Richard Manbeck. Property Location:Wayne Township. Lender:Economic Development Council of NE PA. Amount: $385,000.

Scott Buffton . Property Location:West Penn Township. Lender:Fairway Industrial Mortgage Corp. Amount: $539,100.

Westwood Storage LLC. Property Location:97 Westwood Road, Pottsville. Lender:Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $250,000.

Mark and Kelly Wood . Property Location:Pine Grove. Lender:Quicken Loans. Amount: $276,254.

Todd and Karissa Bartashus. Property Location:West Brunswick Township. Lender:Mortgage America, Inc. Amount: $214,000.

Christina Reed . Property Location:Township Road, Washington Township. Lender:Caliber Home Loans, Inc. Amount: $241,000.

Wayne County

Sandra A Milligan and Darin B Wassmann. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $302,750.

Christopher and Sherry Erhardt. Property Location: Oregon Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $270,000.

Gary M and Jean Jeffas. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: US Bank National Association. Amount: $405,000.

Federico and Rebecca Cerrone. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $447,000.

Ryan and Heather Kruger. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $348,500.

Katherine and Karl Schloesser. Property Location: Cherry Ridge Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Kenneth F Lucas. Property Location: South Canaan & Canaan Twps. Lender: MERS. Amount: $400,000.

One One Two Six Verma Inc. Property Location: Texas 1 & 2. Lender: Dunne Manning Realty LP. Amount: $900,000.

Wallenpaupack Free Methodist Church Inc. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Christopher and Tiffany M Dimedio. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $528,500.

Robert A and Susan K Cottone. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $282,000.

Keri and Christopher DeGroote. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $829,500.

Frankie Kvarta. Property location: South Canaan Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $276,612.

Michel A Paoletta, David W Landis. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $450,000.

Charles J Gallo. Property Location: Buckingham Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $296,000.

Melissa Coley, Jap P Rutter. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $496,000.

John and Leona MacKinney. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $264,050.

Jeffrey E, Arthur F, Margarete Whitmore. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: Jeff Bank. Amount: $388,000.

Jeffrey S Treat. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $380,000.

Michael Hosle, Kyle E Dugan. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Christopher J and Jean F Pettinato. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $275,000.

Cassidy Miller. Property Location: Clinton Twp. 1. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $356,250.

Timothy P and Catherine C Sandford. Property location: Lake Two. Lender: MERS. Amount: $510,400.

John M and Elizabeth L Kramer, Cherice E Klink. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $501,000.

Amy and Stephen Lacinski. Property Location: Texas Twp. Lender: Honesdale national Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Joel E and Caroline E Burger. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $463,500.

BEsko realty Holdings. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Robert J and Margaret Moss. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $295,000.

Scott and Viktoria Harrison. Property Location: Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $625,000.

Matthew and Deanna Smith. Property Location: Sale Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $334,300.

Jeremy Buratt. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $420,810.

Jodie and Alison Piesecki. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $250,400.

Brian and Jennifer Love Hackford. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $264,000.

Ernest M and Jessica J Barnes III. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $800,000.

Ernest M and Jessica J Barnes III. Property Location: Manchester Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $800,000.

Jeremy Millsaps, Leeds Hill. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $317,190.

Eric E and Jillian Elizabeth Smith. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $265,000.

Rudy R and Francine C Schemitz. Property Location: Honesdale Boro. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Bold Gold Media Group LP. Property Location: Texas Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,380,619.13.

Anthony Frazia. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Charles Oliver and Natalie Shifler. Property Location: Canaan Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $280,000.

Richard C and Angela M Bates. Property Location: Cherry Ridge Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $262,800.

Dustin M Stuart. Property location: Damascus Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,500.

Wyoming County

Anders P Nelson. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $363,000.

Timothy Joseph Morgan. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $250,404.

John W and Debra A Peters. Property location: Overfield Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Sic Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Jesse C and Toni M Place. Property Location: Meshoppen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $250,000.

K Investments Unlimited. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amunt: $24,500,000.

Christopher and Nadia Richez. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $510,400.

James P and Amanda E Rabaduex. Property Location: Falls Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $284,573.

Catherine and Jason R Watkins Wisnosky. Property Location: Tunkhannock Boro. Lender: MERS> Amount: $262,200.

Christopher R and Andrea Higson. Property Location: Noxen Twp. Lender: Penn East Federal Credit Union. Amount: $339,200.

Chris Joseph Kruppo. Property location: Mehoopany Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $252,000.

Larry E and Marci J Kaycon Jr. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $261,000.

Haymaker Greenfield, Holding Co., Properties LP, Properties GP LLC. Property Location: Washington Meshoppen, Tunkhannock Twps. Lender: Frost Bank, agent, Dan J Guarino, TR. Amount: $500,000,000.

Eric S and Jennifer C Szajkowski. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $338,954.

Matthew C and April Redfield. Property Location: Falls Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $250,000.

Edward A and Amanda Ferkel. Property Location: Northmoreland Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $348,000.

Jamestown Resources LLC. Property Location: Braintrim, Meshoppen Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $75,000,000.

Samantha and Robert L Cyphers. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: Choice One Community Federal Credit Union. Amount: $313,000.

Jayme Tinna. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Susan and John Harrison Trust. Amount: $400,000.

Jennifer Day and Andrew Steven Neely. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $360,000.

David Ceymour and Joellen Jean Robbins. Property Location: Nicholson Twp. Amount: $350,000.

Dunne Manning Realty Group LP. Property Location: Factoryville Borough. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $20,000,000.

Amy E Voorhees. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $302,197.

Mark B Syzmanski. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $720,000.

John and Danielle M Mulcahey. Property Location: Overfield Twp. lender: People Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $352,000.

Rory J and Tedi E Greenley. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $272,000.

Franci E and Jane L Sawicki. Property Location: Nicholson Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $368,000.

Matthew F and Sherrilynn Paris. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $300,000.

Paul D Oliver, Elizabeth A Kippycash. Property Location: Washington Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $268,000.

Rocks Holdings LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Boro. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $890,000.

Andrew J and Laura M Mattox. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: MERS Amount: $327,750.

Robert Hivner. Property Location: Nicholson. Lender: MERS. Amount: $295.520.

Randy R and Kathryn Webb. Property Location: Northmoreland Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $270,655.

Scranton Canoe Club. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $861,140.36.

Sean Burke. Property Location: Northmoreland Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $559,200.

Jason P and Renee Williams. Property Location: Falls Twp. Lender: P&G Mehoopany Employees Federal Credit Union. Amount: $371,368.68.

Willis E and Sheila M Wilner. Property Location: Overfield Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $272,000.

Brooke E and Stephen J Loss. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $308,130.

Glenn and Vickie D Ide. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $271,500.

Glenn and Vickie D Ide. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: Federal Housing Commissioner. Amount: $271,500.

Rocks LTD LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $280,000.

Harry H and Dorothy M Sharpe. Property Location: Eaton Twp. Lender: Eaton Twp. Amount: $250,000.