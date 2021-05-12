DEEDS

Lackawanna County

Yamune Maharani LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Fred and Melinda Darrow, per agent. Amount: $949,001.

Ryan M and Melissa Namiotka. Property Location: Newton. Seller: Terra Manor LLC. Amount: $417,133.36.

Thomas Kenneth and Natalia Jean Johnson. Property Location: S. Abington. Amount: Kenneth and Linda Powell. Amount: $524,442.

JREHPA LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Fiscus & Lewis Masonry, Michael G Fiscus, John T Lewis. Amount: $1,225,000.

JREHPA LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Milton Frank and Lisa Major. Amount: $500,000.

Michael Macciocco, Casey Ehnot. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Kathryn Cacciamani, Lawrence Nicolais, Attys in fact. Amount: $319,000.

Rachel Hudacko, Maria Malinowski. Property Location: Thornhurst. Seller: Robert A and Rita K Brown. Amount: $420,000.

John William Dodge Jr. Property Location: Jefferson. Seller: Albert and Tydvil Leoncini. Amount: $337,200.

Salvatore Vittorio Deluca, Lisa Kathleen O’Brien. Property Location: Newton. Seller: Kenneth W and Deborah J Stewart. Amount: $489,000.

Holly Ridge Estate Inc. Property Location: Old Forge. Seller: JMG Construction Inc. Amount: $425,000.

Jeannie McCarthy, William Patrick O’Neil Jr. Seller: Ray D and Barbara B, Carrie Lee Lydon, Ray Joseph Petty, Kristy Rae Huggler, Laurie Lee Bjorkfelt. Amount: $645,000.

Daniel and Judith Kulick. Property Location: Jefferson. Seller: Denzal Construction LLC. Amount: $365,000.

Brush Burn LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: St Peters Corners LLC. Amount: $470,000.

Langen Dev Econ. Property Location: Olyphant. Seller: Carrier Coal Enterprises, Carrier Gen Corp Gen Ptnr, D&L Realty Co., Louis and Dominick Denaples. Amount: $3,120,000.

John Brian Bzdick, Michelle Occhipinti. Property Location: Jefferson. Seller: Melissa Sue Vaughn Santomaura. Amount: $440,000.

Craig S and Laura M Watts. Property Location: Benton. Seller: Kelly J Paasch. Amount: $385,000.

Bernard and Kathleen Povanda. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Amy M Patel-Yando. Amount: $335,000.

First Street Holdings LLC. Property Location: Old Forge. Seller: Select Realty of NEPA Inc. Amount: $332,000.

Coaltown Realty LLC. Property Location: Taylor. Seller: Bryk LLC. Amount: $450,000.

Gaetano and Gabriella Fasciana. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Gam Property LP, Mag Property LLC. Amount: $475,000.

Kenneth T Jenkins Sr. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: A&A Affiliates Inc. Amount: $800,000.

Village Center LLC. Property Location: S. Abington. Seller: Stephen G Selig. Amount: $660,000.

Dominick Marino. Property Location: Roaring Brook Twp. Seller: Nicole L Evans Amount: $345,000.

H&K 166 Dundaff LLC. Property Location: Carbondale. Seller: Quality Perforating Inc. Amount: $800,000.

Jonathan Martin Keller, Laura Harris Acker. Property Location: Waverly. Seller: Dorrance R and Susan S Belin. Amount: $750,000.

Keyser Land Dev. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Sycamore Foods Inc, WM Rosenstein & Sons Inc. Amount: $900,000.

Paul James and Donna Lazo. Property Location: Glenburn. Seller: Iain and Michelle C Fan. Amount: $535,000.

Luzerne County

Janice Mecadon to Paul Karnaafel, $260,00; Jenkins Twp.

Debra Martin et al. to Manuel B. Martinez et al., $220,00; Rice Twp.

Stanley J. Yucha to David Walton Morgan, $369,000; Hazle Twp.

Jyotirmoy Dev et al. to Ted Capasso, $390,000; Black Creek Twp.

Can Do Inc. et al. to PNK P1 LLC, $3,410,000; Hazle Twp.

Deborah A. Ayala to Greg Steven Tetro et al., $239,900; Hazle Twp.

AJT Properties LLC to Molly Maloney et al., $205,897; Bear Run, Butler Twp.

Renee Poesnecker to Winston Javier, $340,000; Fairview Twp.

A. Francis Riofski Jr. et al. to Kathleen A. Kane, $350,000; Dallas.

Vincent J. Digiovanni et al. to Douglas J. Vanderbrook et al., $565,000; Jackson Twp.

Michaelene Panzarella to Yessenia Paulino Vasquez, $220,000; Hazle Twp.

Ljuan Hadzovic et al. to Bosiljka Djordjevic, $230,000; Hazleton.

William P. Saras et al. to Paul J. Tayoun, $232,500; Butler Twp.

Brian Balutis to Daniel Himlin et al., $322,500; Rice Twp.

Lee Ann Properties LLC to R. Bielsa LLC, $210,000; Hanover Twp.

Adam A. Hoover et al. to Philip Sokjo Lee et al., $315,000; Nescopeck Twp.

Cheryl Mayeski to Shelby Mack, $275,000; Wright Twp.

Jessica A. Onzik et al. to Gunnar Kosek et al., $313,000; West Hillside Drive, Kingston Twp.

Sandton Business Center LLC to Church Street Group LLC, $990,000; Hazleton.

Samuel McArthur et al. to Sushravya Madanpalli Ragunath, $317,500; Butler Twp.

Jason Owens et al. to Adam Kenneth Ake et al., $485,000; Hazle Twp.

Plastic Technology Holdings LLC to Clark Road Properties LLC, $325,000; Clark Road, Duryea.

Nathan Brown et al. to Duncan Enterprises LLC, $250,000; Union Street, Pringle.

Bradley Brown to Kyle Cooney et al., $335,000; Huntington Twp.

Akari Ventures LLC to Dianeoliviaf LLC, $400,000; Pittston.

Beth Ann Savage to Steven B. Kovitch et al., $245,000; Dallas Twp.

Richard Falzone e tal. to LJG Realty LLC, $387,500; Kingston.

Jerome J. Sauter to Michael Lombardo III et al., $555,000; Laflin.

Walden Estates Inc. to Jeffrey Ryan Ropieiski et al., $407,929; Fairview Twp.

Melinda S. McMahon to Gale C. Weaver, $365,000; Butler Twp.

John Ploskonka et al. to Jeremey Robert et al., $290,000; Exeter Twp.

904 N. LLC to Triple Rock Associates LLC, $160,000; Pittston.

Bruce V. Adams to Lawrence W. Lioio et al., $260,000; Reserve Drive, Butler Twp.

Brian A. Charneski et al. to Thomas Burke, $200,000; Plains Twp.

Jennifer Sorber et al. to Patrick Zinck, $284,500; Kingston Twp.

Daniel P. Meuser et al. to Douglas McFadden, $215,000; Dallas.

Hyeland Enterprises LLC to HK PA Properties LL, $400,000; Foster Twp.

Andrew W. Salko et al. to Matthew Ryan Graghty et al., $321,600; Jackson Twp.

Paul Friedmann et al. to Beverly Y. Gummon Hill et al., $210,000; Wilkes-Barre.

Lewis R. Ecker et al. to Elbi Fernandito Ciprian Ramirez et al., $228,000; Hazle Twp.

Mark W. Allen et al. to Kevin Scott Gomberg et al., $555,000; Bear Creek Twp.

Mark Kingston Corners Properties LP et al. to Exchangeright Essential Income Strategy Properties 3 LLC, $6,400,000; Kingston.

John J. Joyce to Justine M. Cantafio, $385,000; Avoca.

Patricia A. Sauers to Benjamin Contreras, $250,290; Hazle Twp.

Guillermo Hernandez et al. to 830-832 East 7th Street LLC, $265,000; East Seventh Street, Hazleton.

Sunny Hills Development LLC to Manda Venkata Kalyan Madhav, $230,900; Hanover Twp.

Joseph Shultz et al. to Lisa Washington-Rushing, $285,285; Noyes Avenue, Swoyersville.

C&D Homes LLC to Michael Kirby et al., $210,000; Wyoming.

Eric Gabos to Eric Gabos, $254,415; Sugarloaf Twp.

Krishna Chaitanya Thotapalli et al. to Chengda Lin et al., $240,000; Rice Twp.

Lee Arnold Molitoris et al. to Casey R. Bohan, $245,718; West Wyoming.

Patrick Cameron et al. to Richard W. Simons et al., $330,000; Hazle Twp.

Charles A. Baird Jr. to Community Options Inc., $239,500; Sugarloaf Avenue, Conyngham.

Bill Werkeiser to Ryan Matthew Mullaney et al., $241,000; Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort.

Mathew J. Faas et al. to Bonnie Marie Greenwood, $275,000; Dallas Twp.

William Sarnak et al. to Albert Gulitus III et al., $397,000; Exeter Twp.

Just Sold Investments LLC to BFM Properties LLC, $210,000; Butler Twp.

Ender Edward Kaya to Jamey Fisk et al., $279,000; Wright Twp.

Shelley Hartman to Bo Fan, $319,000; Butler Twp.

John H. Kennedy et al. to Joss Properties LLC, $380,000; Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort.

Roundwoods Realty LLC to Deborah Lea Courtney-Nazario, $242,000; Wyoming Avenue, West Pittston.

William J. Richardson et al. to Lucas P. Pambianco et al., $330,000; Ross Twp.

Stauffer Pointe Development Group LLC to James K. Belcastro eta l., $245,262; Pittston.

Scott M. Evans to Fausto Tobal et al., $2,235,000; Lehman Twp.

Bognet Family et al. to Sicr Terrace Properties LLC, $275,000; Hazleton.

James A. Hammerstone to Timothy James Longmore Jr. et al., $479,900; Dennison Twp.

Mark E. Pachamovitch et al. to Gerald J. Wenner, $235,000; Ross Twp.

Michael A. Monico et al. to Bellmont Holdings LLC, $235,000; East Sixth Street, Salem Twp.

Bevin Properties Incorporated et al. to Elizabeth Duval Walsh et al., $202,000; Carter Drive,

Pike County

David Ellis Tyson, Natalie Joanna Ward. Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Mounir C Mina. Amount: $287,885.

Paul and Lois Burkhardt. Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Joseph S and Marlene R Regenski. Amount: $425,000.

Jimmy and Carrin Caracciolo. Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Micahel Ewart John and Valerie M Ellicott. Amount: $285,000.

Robert Ussia. Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Matthew D and Caitlin Alice Johnson Nied. Amount: $317,000.

George T and Sharon Mahan. Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Dwayne T and Cathie Jo Jacobson. Amount: $355,000.

Scott and Susan Elliott. Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Paul and Maria Forte. Amount: $315,000.

Paupack Mgmt LLC. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Lake Region Development II LLC. Amount: $250,000.

James S Hubley. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Barbara and James Gallagher, Carol and Raymond Hazen. Amount: $300,000.

Galit Gayzler. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Arkadiusz and Monika Mrowka. Amount: $272,000.

Stephen J and Judith W Blumer. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: James Pellechia. Amount: $365,000.

Yasser and Rose Baki. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Daria M Rubino. Amount: $260,000.

Renier Van Aswegen, Charlie A Bolivar. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Nickolas and Angela Corio. Amount: $605,000.

Timothy and Matthew J Ross. Location: blooming Grove. Seller: Matthew Wayne and Charee Kinser. Amount: $380,000.

Tina M and Matthew J Ross. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Louis B and Ilene J Harrison. Amount: $330,000.

Melissa J Arnott, Kevin R Yoho. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Daria Bancala, Daira Bancala TR. Amount: $340,000.

Ruben Gurgov, Adino Abayeva. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Hortenese Russell. Amount: $315,000.

Anna Aronova. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Bipin and Elah Shah. Amount: $339,999.

Thomas V and Roslyn Spiegel Sevick. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Ray S and Linda N Bernard. Amount: $259,900.

Mark and Milena Dashievsky-Levin. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Victor J and Jacqueline A Allgeier. Amount: $299,000.

Howard M and Donna L Kaplan. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Joanne Zoetjes. Amount: $347,000.

Michael and Joan Wertz. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Rutii and John Lasala. Amount: $394,900.

Dominick E and Melissa B Rossi. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Zoe Sakoutis, Christopher Isenberg. Amount: $525,000.

Brian T and Johna Davis. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Patricia C and Anthony Sardanopoli. Amount: $265,000.

Mitchell Chernow, Paula Rae Fox. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Renee Wilson, William Ferraro. Amount: $299,000.

Anna and Yuriy Akulov. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Martin and Judith Hammer. Amount: $380,000.

Paul Pomponio, Mary Snow. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller; Ellen A Harrow. Amount: $485,000.

Matthew and Danielle Cavanaugh. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Rosita Ackerman. Amount: $305,000.

Jessica Frycz, Andre Fernandez. Location: Blooming Grove Seller: Andrius A and Donna E Bagdziumas. Amount: $315,000.

Igor and Inna Sandler. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Alexander and Yelena Gorodetsky. Amount: $380,000.

Alexander and Galina Abramovich, Alex and Irina Abramovich. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Maria Lombardo. Amount: $370,000.

Richard J and Kristine G Ekberg. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Vincent and Donna Machi. Amount: $615,000.

John and Siobhan Duggan. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Richard and Joann Antonucci. Amount: $276,000.

Aharon Vaknin. Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Catherine R Begbie & Christine B Bromley, Ravo Family Tr. Amount: $575,000.

Ryan Joseph Atkinson. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Laura E and Joseph J Atkinson. Amount: $259,000.

Mark Berg, Jolene Shulin Han. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Dennis and Evelyn Cruz, Timothy and Deborah Kircher. Amount: $459,900.

Brian A and Lynn R Maggiacomo. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Cynthia Ciccone Stellar, TR, Qualified Personal Residence Tr. Amount: $1,138,000.

Robert C and Linda Weiss. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Fred and Cecilia Bauries. Amount: $419,000.

Thomas S Setliff, Joy Elizabeth MacPherson. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Peter F and Maria A Brown, Brown Mountain Group. Amount: $391,000.

William and Cathy Ann Powell. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Frank and Kathleen Guidice. Amount: $390,000.

Jon S Romano, Lisa Marie Robles. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: James Cregin. Amount: $393,500.

Joshua Rose. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Walter J and Blake A Magie. Amount: $289,000.

Walter E Keating. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Marcella L Sweeney. Amount: $265,000.

Steven and Jacqueline Soloman. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: David W and Patricia Frischolz. Amount: $450,000.

Crystal Lovelace. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Edvart Hazarosian. Amount: $265,000.

Jimmy D and Denise A Lewi. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Robert D and Alene F Giannaccio. Amount: $255,000.

David T and Helen J Prestage. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Richard J and Jane Mantone. Amount: $303,000.

Michael J and Dina McCann. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Lance and Lori Barazani. Amount: $284,000.

Lance and Lori Barazani. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Thomas C and Emma M Butler. Amount: $460,000.

Mark L and Jennifer Willis. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Herman and Judith A Feldhuesen III, TR, Feldhuesen Rev. Tr. Amount: $435,000.

John Henry and Pamela Gaynor. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Henry Pakosz. Amount: $290,000.

Gregory and Margert Ross. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Dominick and Frances Ripillino. Amount: $499,900.

Robert and Doreen Rushton. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Zdzislaw and Danula Jankowski. Amount: $357,500.

Ryan Fause. Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Gasparine Family Ptnr. By Craig Gasparine, Charles G

Gary Walker and Janet Radice. Amount: $530,000

Jeffrey Moran. Location: Dingman. Seller: Jennifer L Monahan. Amount: $380,000.

Sean K and Caroline A Cush. Location: Dingman. Seller: Rita L and Austin J Roche. Amount: $307,108.

Ralph T and Linda B Morris. Location: Dingman. Seller: Douglas N and Michelle A Fulton. Loyal and Sandra Dianne Smith. Location: Dingman. Amount: $526,000.

Michael Loyal and Sandra Dianne Smith. Location: Dingman. Seller: Gregory and Darlene Uber. Amount: $380,000.

Brandon and Tara A Munson. Location: Dingman. Seller: Mark G Munson. Amount: $270,000.

Nadia M Sasedo. Location: Dingman. Seller: Diane and Joel Brush. Amount: $365,000.

Dale Hensley, Gary Kirsch. Location: Dingman. Seller: Karl and Carol Ann Dronke. Amount: $375,000.

Megha Gupta and Adithya Narayan Suresh. Location: Dingman. Seller: Paul F Smetana. Amount: $279,000.

Jesse and Jessica P Aukeman Alonso. Location: Dingman. Seller: Lloyd and Andrea Konkolowich Hession. Amount: $285,000.

Veronica Roasario. Location: Dingman. Seller: Steven Amendola. Amount: $365,000.

Joanna Weiss. Location: Dingman. Seller: Sean Coyle. Amount: $260,300.

Ian Christopher and Paulina Waleck. Location: Dingman. Seller: John L and Sharon M Anderson. Amount: $257,500.

Shane and Christina Gore. Location: Dingman. Seller Mary E Jorgensen. Amount: $435,000.

Alexander and Joanne N Wood. Location: Dingman. Seller: Denise Current. Amount: $570,000.

Piotr and Maria Tokarz Dec. Location: Dingman. Seller: Jose R and Dawn Marie Amador. Amount: $273,170.

London A.K. King, Elon E Kea. Location: Dingman. Seller: John V and Deanna Margiore. Amount: $297,000.

Jonathan Mackin. Location: Dingman. Seller: Jesse and Stan Tashlik. Amount: $280,000.

Christopher M Patchey, Carissa M Conway. Location: Dingman. Seller: Jacob and Samantha Kulick. Amount: $255,000.

Nathan D and Rachel M Bell. Location: Dingman. Seller: Roger and Providencia DeJesus Colon. Amount: $281,000.

Jennifer C Dillon. Location: Dingman. Seller: Richard and Jennifer Kleh. Amount: $339,000.

Mocair Leoncio de Almedia, Fabiana Ferreira da Silva Almedia, Location: Dingman. Seller: Muhammad and Qurratul Nabi. Amount: $336,000.

Antonio and Nicole Perito. Location: Dingman. Seller: Eugene Buhler and Susan Walter, TR, , Eugene Buhler Liv Tr., Susan Walter Liv Tr. Amount: $287,500.

Michael Thomas Vitale, Marlon Uy Sison. Location: Dingman. Seller: Elizabeth and Kristopher Smith. Amount: $305,000.

Carlo Izzo, Danielle Valentino Izzo. Location: Dingman. Seller: Gertrude P Noonan. Amount: $250,000.

Thomas D and Jacqueline A Jenkins. Location: Dingman. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $328,397.

Michelle X and Tianyu Wu. Location: Dingman. Seller: Larisa Voloshina. Amount: $362,000.

Penny, Henry, Peter, Jessica and Catherine Hon. Property Location: Greene. Seller: Joseph J and Jeanne E Kovacs. Amount: $416,500.

Robert H and Ira A Hammarquist. Property Location: Greene. Seller: Ellen M Curran by Atty Robin Curran. Amount: $462,300.

Richard and Barbara Santelli. Property Location: Greene. Seller: Paul and Vilma O’Dwyer. Amount: $388,000.

Alisa and David A Haniff. Property Location: Lehman. Seller: Adil Almontaser. Amount: $347,500.

David M and Elizabeth L Kemp. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Darren and Linda Lowell. Amount: $375,000.

Thomas and Melissa Goepel. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Darren and Linda Lowell. Amount: $340,000.

Anthony R and Stella M Provenzano. Property Location: Milford Bro. Seller: Suzanne Johansson, Martin McDonough. Amount: $580,000.

Diego and Taneshia Rivera. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Ardiane L Wendell Liv Tr. Amount: $480,000.

310 West Harford St LLC. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Milford Dev. Inc. Amount: $395,000.

Casiano and Belkys Penn. Property Location: Matamoras. Seller: North Atlantic Properties Inc. Amount: $350,000.

Richard T Petty. Property Location: Westfall. Seller: Robert J and Linda M Bostinto. Amount: $316,000.

Sunn NG River Beach RV LLC. Property Location: Westfall. Seller; Jones Partners LP. Amount: $519,500.

Anthony E and Lynda K Lipani. Property Location: Westfall. Seller: Rivers Edge LP. Amount: $311,900.

Clinton Lauritsen. Property Location: Westfall. Seller Alyn R and Gail Cimino-Krause. Amount: $485,000.

Robert Joseph and Joy Lynn Warfsman. Property Location: Shohola. Seller: Matthew and Rosanne Candito. Amount: $339,900.

Kenneth Morgan. Property Location: Shohola. Seller: Michael Frank, Bonnie Morgan. Amount: $310,000.

Amy Jane Liebschutz. Property Location: Shohola. Seller: Patrick and Laura Ann Bergstedt. Amount: $510,000.

Vitaly and Yelena Veksler. Property Location: Shohola. Seller: Robert E Wisgo. Amount: $875,000.

Beth F and Ian W Doreian. Property Location: Shohola. Seller: Allan G and Antoinette Lamberson. Amount: $325,000.

Slav, Daniil, Aleksandr Khaitov. Property Location: Lehman. Seller: Yacov and Maria Levitan Vienna Levitan. Amount: $350,000.

Rabindra Persaud and Padmini Balkisson. Property Location: Greene. Seller: John H and Jane Master. Amount: $490,000.

Amy Kernahan inc. Property Location: Milford Bor. Seller: Facility Care Services Inc. Amount: $300,000.

Mario Aieta, Maria Teresa Rizzi. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Richard Renaldi, Seth Boyd. Amount: $553,000.

Par-King Realty LP. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Fauchere Properties LLC. Amount: $339,000.

Par-King Realty LP. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Fauchere Properties LLC. Amount: $351,000.

Andrew B and Elizabeth B Kacher. Property Location: Delaware. Seller: Cassandra K Goldmark. Amount: $310,000.

David Ludwig Palladino, Pamela Ann Gregory. Property Location: Delaware. Seller: Aleksey Selipanov. Amount: $498,777.

Jason D and Lida M Osorio. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Frank Crosby. Amount: $315,000.

Joseph and Beth Basile. Property location: Palmyra. Seller: Mark Joseph and Colleen Marie Solazzo. Amount: $670,000.

Jean-Marc and Kimberly A De Grandpre, Tr, De Grandpre Liv Tr. Amount: $500,000.

Roman Vavilchekov. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Pradeep Ravindra. Amount $482,000.

Joseph and Michaela Young. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Paupack Property Mgmt LLC. Amount: $420,000.

Andrew F and Dawn J Hart. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Randy M and Valerie Pritzker. Amount: $943,500.

Willis S Schumacher. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Ross and Lori Kirshenbaum, Alla Kurolapnik, Lori and Jeffrey Rosen. Amount: $705,000.

Colleen M Solazzo Rev. Tr. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Timothy J and Nancy Casey. Amount: $2,300,000.

John and Therese M Sullivan. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Gail A Tate. Amount: $435,000.

Terrence and Donna Marie Finn. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: John E and Eileen Pillar. Amount: $420,420.

Kenneth William and Cherie Roehrich. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Joseph A and Beth C Basile. Amount: $465,000.

Brent J and Denice L Sanders. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Scott Stiner & Alicia Zazzera, TR, Karen Tomaine 2017 Irrev. Tr. Amount: $1,415,000.

Justine D and Eric D Leach. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: James S and Colleen M Simpson. Amount: $500,000.

Jason A and Meghan Canale. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Victoria Calhoun. Amount: $337,000.

Donald R and Marta Thorne. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Richard and Barbara Santelli. Amount: $361,000.

Michael Thompson Qualified Personal Residence Int. Tr. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Jennifer L Foxson, tr, Jennifer L Foxson 2020 Rev Tr. Amount: $415,000.

Michael A and Debra Schneider. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $382,200.

Scott W and Carolyn N Thompson. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Ionic Properties LLC. Amount: $375,000.

John P and Lynda McGee. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Peter Castellaneta. Amount: $355,000.

John P and Kerry McGuiness. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Richard and Melanie Yopp. Amount: $379,900.

William and Colleen Charlesworth. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Joseph Hyland, TR, Lucille Highland Irrev. Fam. TR. Amount: $390,000.

Robert and Christina Gil. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Thomas and Christine Harlan. Amount: $419,000.

Irving and Amy Layton. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Ryan M and Stephanie A Beilman. Amount: $315,000.

Michael A and Ann M Campbell. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Natalie Farrell. Amount: $315,000.

William and Mary L Maniace. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Thomas and Linda M McCormick. Amount: $335,000.

Drew G Darman. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: KRMK Properties Group. Amount: $400,000.

Kristy Nicole Bower. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Larry Ranieri. Amount: $319,000.

John F and Diane Lenze. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Steven and Michele Iglio. Amount: $516,500.

Audrey E Dwyer. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Joseph A and Arline Fiato. Amount: $380,000.

Daniel Weisenberg, Anila Stefani. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Hal D and Susan L Jungerheld. Amount: $624,400.

Hardol J and Eva Marie Schwartz. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Gordon Lee Wildermuth TR. Amount: $616,000.

Matthew and Kathleen Miller. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: William G and Deborah S Messineti. Amount: $414,000.

Chad Daniels, Micahel Giambrone. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: John F and Diane Lenze. Amount: $320,000.

Adrian and Blinera Kosovrasti. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Michael S and Kim M Tortorella. Amount: $450,000.

Joshua Feinstein. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Lori E Longo-Wehrhahn. Amount: $424,900.

Frank and Sandra Dolshi. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Edward V and Patricia A Jackson. Amount: $450,000.

Rick R Stephens. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Roy A Gunderman. Amount: $300,000.

Robert Letts. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Sherry E Rose. Amount: $325,000.

William L Mackeigan. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: David Snyder, Ex., Est. of Kathleen A Retallick. Amount: $300,000.

Ippan Shadan Houjin, Nihon Sankuchuari Kyoukai. Property location: Dingman. Seller: John Douglas and Kerry Klawans Williams, TR, Williams Family Irrev. Tr. Amount: $376,000.

John D and Denise H Arseneault, Benjamin F and Nicole M Darsney. Amount: $425,000.

Thomas F and Lindsay E Rogers III. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Kevin D and Melinda D Luhrs. Amount: $389,000.

John Finnerty, Debra A Goodman. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Estate of Alfred Winslow Sandberg. Amount: $325,000.

Craig and Regina Kirkwood. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: James Ebersole, Lily Song. Amount: $442,500.

Hughley and Sandra Pascal Isaacs. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Daniel J and Ellen L Moscaritolo. Amount: $450,000.

Stephen Ruszczyk, Mery Diaz. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Barbara Cohen. Amount: $330,000.

Matthew and Linda Leja. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: James and Elena Goletz. Amount: $515,000.

Thomas F Rogers Jr. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Philip and Karen A Scollo. Amount: $316,000.

Stephen Howard and Tammy Merman. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Edward and Marina Vydro. Amount: $320,000.

Paul V and Catherine Anne Costanza. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Thomas J Frost. Amount: $454,804.

Wayne County

Dawn R and David F Philo. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: James M and Jennifer Ward POA. Amount: $535,500.

Blake Alan and Emily Grave Holmes. Property location: Salem. Seller: Michele L and William Craft. Amount: $410,000.

Robert William and Kimberly Ann Papa Salvesen. Property Location: Salem. Seller: Jeff S and Gina Mortman. Amount: $327,500.

Nicholas A and Alicia R Matropietro. Property Location: Scott. Seller: Bruce and Glenna J Novak. Amount: $305,000.

Christopher B and Jennifer A Pierce. Property Location: Texas 1&2. Seller: Ronald, James M, and Veronica Gardas. Amount: $354,000.

Michael J Krupa. Property Location: Texas 1 &2. Seller: Orley Mae White. Amount: $340,000.

Stephen J and Cynthia J Rudolph. Property Location: Berlin. Seller: Robert and Shelley Daley. Amount: $415,000.

Four Brothers Ranch LLC. Property Location: Buckingham. Seller: Shingle Hollow Group LLC. Amount: $950,000.

William T and Brittany E Katz. Property Location: S. Canaan Twp. Seller: Mark A and Sven E Ostrowski. Amount: $380,000.

Edward R and Anna T Howell. Property Location: Clinton 1. Seller: Stanton M and Elizabeth A Rush.

John Mastrolembo. Property Location: Damascus. Seller: Kyoo Bok and Soonbong Hwang. Amount: $395,000.

Karole and Steven Pearce. Property Location: Damascus. Seller: George P Oechsler. Amount: $359,522.50.

John Corriveau, Jean Kogut. Property Location: Damascus. Seller: Paul and Wendy Owen. Amount: $600,000.

Marianne Unger. Property Location: Dyberry. Seller: G Kenneth and Laurie A Shino. Amount: $415,000.

Mayra Mercado. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Richard H Struble. Amount: $525,000.

Steven W and Nancy A Geisler. Property Location: Lake. Seller; Michael Christopher and Janice Marie Belcher. Amount: $525,000.

Melissa Dolled Filhart and Shoham Filhart. Property Location: Lake. Seller; Kenneth R and Julie A Higgins. Amount: $415,000.

Donna Marie and Nevel M Jones. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Lawrence and Susan Dellaratta. Amount: $318,000.

Thomas P and Edith J Idell. Property Location. Lake. Seller: George and Linda McVaugh. Amount: $327,000.

William Serrano and Linda P Rodriguez. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant. Seller: Christopher G Pollock. Amount: $315,000.

Marly S Caro. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Wayne M and Janine C Ford. Amount: $365,000.

Brian Dennis and Tiffany Clemente Brushwood. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Christopher L and Karen A Borton. Amount: $620,000.

Edward B Turner III. Property Location: Paupack. Seller; SNIP LLC. Amount: $329,000.

Marc D and Linda M Wacker. Property Location: Pauapck. Seller: Mark and Carolyn Gerardi. Amount: $565,000.

Scott, Sharon and Jennifer Randolph. Property Location: Pauapck. Seller: Thomas Bradburn.Amount: $321,500.

Sagar Wadke, Anjana Khuntia. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Michael Malkasian. Amount: $395,000.

Serge, Olga and Daniel Intskirveli. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Victoria Beall Liv Tr. Amount: $415,000.

John and Yesnia Reichart. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Michel and Linda Grady. Amount: $650.000.

Judith Person. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Janet M Reidler. Amount: $515,000.

Laurence and Jami L Miksiewicz. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Richard J and Susan C Klipp. Amount: $920,000.

Darren and Andrea Delenick. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Laurence and Jami L Miksiewicz. Amount: $389,000.

Craig Andrew and Maryann Degeorge. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Gordon and Isabelle Russell. Amount: $389,000.

Kevin and Madeline Barry. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Lois Ann Knowlson. Amount: $488,748.88.

Aaron Ettelman, Dana Trexler. Property Location: Preston. Seller: Bruce M and Alice Jean Edwards. Amount: $575,000.

Donald J and Christina A Alexander. Property Location: Salem. Seller: Nicholas and Kimberly Marra. Amount: $312,000.

Valeriane Tsikarishvili. Property Location: Sale. Seller: Daniel W and Lupe M Greene. Amount: $350,000.

Two Four Six Holdings. Property Location: Salem. Seller: Susan M Zawislak. Amount: $300,000.

William T and Brittany E Kratz. Property Location: Sterling. Seller: Mark A and Sven E Ostrowski. Amount: $380,000.

Gabriel Mihalcea. Property Location: S. Canaan Twp. Seller: Amy L and Kenneth C Dickinson Jr. Amount: $329,000.

Marc Makely. Property Location: Sterling. Seller: Warren Halsey. Amount: $420,000.

Tick Tocks of Honesdale LLC. Property Location: Texas 1 & 2. Seller: Dime Bank. Amount: $412,000.

Kevin S and Jennifer A Keat. Property Location: Preston, Scott. Seller: Star Two Six Four LLC. Amount: $605,000.

Jordan Taylor and Amanda Leigh Ellison. Property Location: Sale. Seller: Craig and Regina Kirkwood. Amount: $625,000.

Allerand FS Investco. Property Location: Salem. Seller: Silverbird. Amount: $700,000.

Richard E and Christine A Badger. Property Location: Sale. Seller: John F and Karen Wright. Amount: $435,000.

Kenneth J West, Susan M Nowak. Property Location: S. Canaan. Seller: Barbara L Ondash. Amount: $365,000.

Ian and Juliet Biederman. Property Location: S. Canaan. Twp. Seller: Douglas W Doresett, Juliet Biederman. Amount: $426,000.

Sterling Mountain Associates. Property Location: Sterling. Seller: Development Co. of America, Amount: $625,000.

Peter J and Renee M Kase. Property location: Berlin. Seller: Amesworth W and May G Gilson. Amount: $400,000.

Philip Cohen, Jennifer Padnick. Property Location: Buckingham. Seller: Melvin Freilich, Caren Raphael. Amount: $598,000.

Jaroslaw Dudzicz. Property Location: Damascus. Daniel M and Lorraine A Crum, exrs, Arnold N Crum. Amount: $310,000.

Eric Fogel, Regina A Yannello. Property Location: Dyberry. Seller: Rande and Stephen Nezezon, Exr. Amount: $330,000.

Derrick Ryan Johnson, Marissa Soto. Property Location: Lake. Seller: Nicholas R and Heidi A Mosher. Amount: $329,000.

Aditya Tole, Dipthi Ramakrishnan. Property Location: Lebanon. Seller: Kenneth and Susan W Gray. Amount: $812,000.

Peter and Amy L Barnes. Property Location: Lehigh. Seller: Kevin and Maria Del Pilar Erdmann. Amount: $420,000.

Steven and Kristina Marie Matthews II. Property Location: Lehigh. Seller: John Teeple. Amount: $429,000.

Rakeim Withers. Property Location: Lehigh. Seller: Maria Alves. Amount: $450,000.

James Shook. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Bruce J Diamond. Amount: $400,000.

Richard Dicasoli. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Bruce J Diamond. Amount: $715,000.

Bates Pocono Trust. Property location: Palmyra. Seller: Bruce and Karen Rehm. Amount: $580,000.

Peter J Johnson III, Jessica L Rubolino. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Cezary and Ann M Poninski. Amount: $331,520.

Richard A and Patricia D Bolbitz. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Alfred E and Kathryn K Simmons. Amount: $400,000.

Gerard and Allison Longo. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Patrick Curran. Amount: $490,000.

Raymond Thomas and Deanna Marie Burke Jr. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: John R and Janna L Morgan Hildebrandt. Amount: $855,000.

Johncaro LLC. Property Location: Paupack. Seller: Ruth Herman. Amount: $675,000.

Mike and Elizabth Giannini. Property Location: Presston. Seller: Jane C Tourtellot. Amount: $380,000.

Matthew James and Melanie Anne Crocco. Property Location: Sale. Seller: Louis R and Wanda A Sarro. Amount: $376,000.

Cory W and Margaret Ann Gager, Joann Latona. Property location: Texas 1&2. Seller: Sean and Kimberly McVeigh. Amount: $439,000.

MORTGAGES

Lackawanna County

Leon F and Joann J Stankowski. Property Location: Newton. Lender: Better Mortgage Corp. Amount: $364,324.

Langen Dev Econ Lender: Close Realty Investors LLC. Property Location: Olyphant. Amount: $3,500,000.

John Brian Bzdick, Michelle Occhipinti. Property Location: Jefferson. Lender: Hometown Lenders Inc. Amount: $396,000.

Ted M and Susan B Stampien. Property Location: Newton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $460,000.

James A and Ann Nasser. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $444,000.

Michael R and Lisa Noto. Property Location: N. Abington. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $545,000.

Craig S and Laura M Watts. Property Location: Benton. Lender: East Coast Mortgage & Financial Service. Amount: $365,750.

Gregory A and Morgan E Semon. Property Location: Jefferson. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $320,000.

KCJ Associates LLC. Property Location: Scott. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $436,435.

Drew L and Colleen Kearney. Property Location: Scranton. Amount: $304,000.

Venice AirBNB LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,050,525.

Nicholas and Suzanne Serniak. Property Location: Mayfield, Jermyn. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $580,000.

Gabrielle and Justin Pidgeon. Property Location: Greenfield. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $341,900.

Thomas C and Meghan K Keegan. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Nations Lending Corp. Amount: $327,500.

Kenneth Reinheimer, Tatiana Franco. Property Location: Waverly. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $548,000.

Justin Thomas and Jessica E Verry. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Hometown Lenders Inc. Amount: $300,000.

Meade Street Partners LP. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $750,000.

Jeffrey G and Patricia Rieder. Property Location: Scott. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $450,000.

Christopher Lawrence and Alysia Magnotta Clancy. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Amount: $502,000.

Kenneth T Jenkins Sr. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: John T Schofield. Amount: $400,000.

317 Linden Apartments. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust CO. Amount: $800,000.

William and Lauren Golden. Property Location: Jefferson. Lender: Sovereign Lending Group Inc. Amount: $383,100.

Village Center LLC. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $495,000.

Susie Q Realty Holdings LLC. Property Location: Mayfield. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $560,000.

Dustin J and Colleen E Bender. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $372,000.

Dominick Marino. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Lender: MERS. Amount: $357,420.

Quality Residences LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Profinium Inc. Amount: $825,000.

LRV Holdings LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $1,035,000.

Elizabeth A and James J Walsh. Property Location: Springbrook. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $548,250.

Kneph Real Estate Holding. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $3,085,244.51.

Scott M and Barbara A Naylor. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $303,005.

Jonathan Martin Keller, Laura Acker Harris. Property Location: Waverly. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $600,000.

Paul James and Donna Lazo. Property Location: Glenburn. Lender: A&D Mortgage LLC. Amount: $374,500.

Jonathan Wayne and Robbie Jean Kizer. Property Location: Glenburn. Lender: Weichert Financial Services. Amount: $416,000.

David R Trichilo. Property Location: Fell. Lender: FNCB. Amount: $377,500.

Michael C and Juliet T Ludka. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Arc Home LLC. Amount: $315,000.

Theodore A Mielczarek. Property Location: Madison. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $304,000.

Ronald F and Rebekah Paull. Property Location: Scott. Lender: Summit Mortgage Corp. Amount: $652,680.

Venice Airbnb LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,050,525.

Kevin and Dana M Siebecker. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Ally Bank Corp. Amount: $795,500.

Yamune Maharani LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $600,000.

Mark Destefano. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $2,000,000.

Ryan M and Melissa Namiotka. Property Location: Newton. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $396,276.

Venice Airbnb LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,050,525.

Derek and Alexis Felsman. Property Location: Jefferson. Lender: Home Point Financial Corp. Amount: $353,500.

Robert L and Diana S Nelson. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Lender: Newrez LLC. Amount: $312,000.

Robert Texidor Property Location: Archbald. Lender: NEPA Community Federal Credit Union. Amount: $317,000.

Sean and Lauren Madden. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank.Amount: $310,000.

100 Stafford Ave LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Essential Capital Advisors LLC. Amount: $900,000.

Thomas Kenneth and Natalia Jean Johnson. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Ark LA Tex Financial Services LLC. Amount: $419,553.

Peter J Tayoun. Property Location: Waverly. Lender: Broker Solutions Inc. Amount: $400,000.

Shawn and Dawn Benzeleski. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $374,300.

Michael Macciocco, Casey Ehnot. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Quicken Loans Inc. Amount: $309,430.

Rachel Hudacko, Justin Lewkowicz. Property Location: Thornhurst. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $378,000.

Gordon B and Kathryn M Meade. Property Location: Jefferson. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $365,400.

William F Rinaldi. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $565,000.

Ryan and Kaitlin Summa Heins. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Fidelity Dep & disc Bank. Amount: $308,700.

Christine M Policare. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $831,200.

Salvatore Vittorio Deluca, Lisa Kathleen O’Brien. Property Location: Newton. Lender: Prosperity Home Mortgage LLC. Amount: $391,200.

William Patrick O’Peil Jr., Jeannie McCarty. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Hometown Lenders LLC. Amount: $350,000.

Kaley Marie and Rob Patrick Noone. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Lender: Hometown Lenders Inc. Amount: $303,000.

Daniel and Judith Kulick. Property Location: Jefferson. Lender: Wells Fargo bank. Amount: $365,000.

J Brian Lonergan. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $490,000.

Brush Burn LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $380,000.

Leon F and Jo Ann J Stankowski Jr. Property Location: Newton. Lender: Better Mortgage Corp. Amount: $364,324.

Langen Dev. Economics. Property Location: Olyphant. Lender: Close Realty investors LLC. Amount: $3,500,000.

John Brian Bzdick, Michelle Occhipinti. Property Location: Jefferson. Lender: Hometown Lenders Inc. Amount: $396,000.

Ted M and Susan B Stampien Jr. Property Location: Newton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $460,000.

James A and Ann Nasser. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $444,000.

William and Natalie Wall. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $508,756.

Luzerne County

Gerald C. Sechleer et al. from Citizens Bank, $309,000 Acorn Drive, Penn Lake Park.

Scott A. Myrthel et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., $246,000; Petrishin Road, Huntington Twp.

Wendy F. Kelin Keane et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $288,000; Apache Drive, Union Twp.

Stephen F. Zirnheld et al. from Citizens Savings Bank, $410,000; Ice Lake Drive, Rice Twp.

Joseph D. Dettrey from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $200,924; Tommy’s Court, Butler Twp.

Truknad LLC from Luzerne Bank, $440,000; Memorial Highway, Dallas Twp.

Jeffrey R. Houser et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $276,892; North Greenbriar Road, Butler Twp.

Timothy P. Munley et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $237,263; Mary Avenue, Rice Twp.

Eric Arden Cornell from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $206,400; Harris Hill Road, Kingston Twp.

Brian P. Reynolda et al. from Wayne Bank, $350,000 Wilson Street, Exeter.

Binalben T. Patel from Wayne Bank, $210,000; Ford Avenue, Kingston.

Jason Papadoplos et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $306,000 Creek Road, Dorrance Twp.

James J. Anthony et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $217,395; William Street, Pittston Twp.

Eugene A. Everett et al. from PNC Bank, $200,000; Roaring Brook Drive, Hunlock Twp.

Sagar Deshpande et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $329,000; Doe Drive, Dallas.

Marian C. Lehman et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $310,300; Woodberry Drive, Rice Twp.

Joshua C. Schafer. Location: Dennison Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $332,500.

Shana McLarney. Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $298,705.

Michael Pitcavage. Location: Union Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $308,000.

Mark A Antinnes.Citizens. Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Bank. Amount: $351,000.

Cal-Dou-Mun Associates from Wayne Bank, $1,225,000; Kingston.

Nicole C. Skipalis et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $240,405; Moortown Road, Ross Twp.

Jeremy Glaser from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $235,653; Middle Lane, Dallas Twp.

Jillian Joan Palermo from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $207,800; Legends Drive, Butler Twp.

Scott M. Gillam et al. from Wells Fargo Bank, $264,000; Doran Drive, Kingston Twp.

Christopher Ostroski from Wells Fargo Bank, $310,000; Church Road, Wright Twp.

Michael D. McCabe from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $229,441; Grandview Avenue, Dallas Twp.

Gilbro Realty Inc. et al. from Wayne Bank, $600,000; Pittston Twp.

Susan M. Jaffin from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $100,800; East Eighth Street, Salem Twp.

Cal-Dou-Mun Associates. Location: Kingston. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $1,225,000.

Scott M Gillam. Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $264,000.

Christopher Ostroski. Location: Wright Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $310,000.

Gilbro Realty Inc. Location: Pittston Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $600,000.

John F McNichol. Location: Fairview Twp. Lender; Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $281,000.

David C Coles. Location: Butler Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $289,138.

Dean McKernan. Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $274,000.

Donald Bonualas. Location: Wright Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $380,000.

Robert P Bresnahan Jr. Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $301,000.

Timothy Dormans. location: Fairview Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $318,500.

Benjamin J Dunn. Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Menachem M Borenstein. Location: Kingston. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,000.

3’s Company Investments LLC. Location: Butler Twp. Lender: Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Amount: $510,000.

David Patrick Hozempa. Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $405,000.

Washington Street Renewal Associates Ltd. Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $4,500,000.

Marc Zlotek. Location: Laflin. Lender: MERS. Amount: $264,025.

Mollie McGinley. Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank. Amount: $392,500.

Bridget A Vanscoy. Location: Jackson Twp. Lender; MERS> Amount: $300,000.

Act II Courtyard LLC. Location: Kingston. Lender: Korstein Realty. Amount: $310,000.

631 Ford Avenue LLC. Location: Kingston. Lender: Jonathan Bendavid. Amount: $250,000.

Willard Wenner III. Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: Gary Parks. Amount: $255,600.

GPGH Investments LLC. Location: Pittston. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $360,000.

GPGH Investments LLC. Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $360,000.

Benjamin J Dunn. Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $250,000.

Menachem M Borenstein. location: Kingston. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,000.

Arthur P Pupa III. Location: Plains Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $267,750.

Step Twelve LLC. Location: Wilkes-Barre. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $360,000.

Step Twelve LLC. Location: Kingston. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust Amount: $360,000.

Martin L Graham. Location: Butler Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $456,500.

Scott W Williams. Location: Dallas Twp. Lender: Jersey Shore State Bank. Amount: $385,000.

Gilbro Realty Inc. Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $960,000.

Alexander William Gallagher. Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $265,043.

Jonathan A Higdon. Location: Rice Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $470,250.

Oscar A Ramirez. location: Hazleton. Lender: MERS. Amount: $279,837.

Christoph Hoening. Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $260,000.

Marisa Heintzelman. Location: Wright Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $287,920.

David L. Stroud. Location: Bear Creek Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $380,900.

Patrick Allen Enochs. Location: Dennison Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $293,801.

Phillip W Roth. Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Luzerne Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Kenneth L Hoffer Jr. Location: Butler Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $264,500.

Robyn Roth. Location: Swoyersville. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $475,000.

Stone Fortress Residential II LLC. Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Northumberland National Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Michael J Totten. Location: Nuangola. Lender: FNCB Bank $259,400; Main Street, Nuangola.

Joshua C. Schafer. Location: Dennison Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $332,500.

Shana McLarney. Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $298,705.

Michael Pitcavage. Location: Union Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $308,000.

Mark A Antinnes.Citizens. Location: Kingston Twp. Lender: Bank. Amount: $351,000.

David W. Saba et al. from First Keystone Community Bank, $292,000; Old Meadows Avenue, Dallas Twp.

Raymond Kowalczyk et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $157,102; Panama Street, Pittston.

Anthony Pitarra et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $199,720; Bear Run, Butler Twp.

Michael D. Rupp et al. from UFCW Community Credit Union, $550,000; Whitetail Drive, Dallas.

Frede A. Fransan from First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, $393,000; Salem Boulevard, Salem Twp.

Damien A. Dolan et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $216,000; Dina Avenue, Hazleton.

Gary J. Swartz et al. from Wells Fargo Bank, $520,000; Lakeside Drive, Harvey’s Lake.

Lawrence Paul Medico Jr. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $364,000; Alfred Road, Kingston Twp.

Mark Vukovich from Honesdale National Bank, $207,000; Church Road, Wright Twp.

Janine M. Barsoum et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $248,800; Apache Drive, Union Twp.

Phillip Allen Bennett Jr. et al. from Wells Fargo Bank, $336,000; General Sikorski Court, Rice Twp.

Robert Manchester et al. from Univest Bank and Trust Company, $250,000; Vandermark Avenue, Nuangola.

Walter Zolner Jr. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $280,000; Fernridge Road, Lehman Twp.

Boda II Inc. from First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, $1,216,000; Anastasia Court, Wilkes-Barre.

Enrico P. Cordisco et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $406,000; Peat Moss Road, Dennison Twp.

Christina M. Hogrebe from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $304,800; West 8th Street, Franklin Twp.

Winston Javier from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $302,6000; Blue Elder Drive, Fairview Twp.

Angela Higgins from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $227,130; Apache Drive, Union Twp.

Kathleen A. Kane from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $280,000; Machell Avenue, Dallas.

Patricia Verdine from NBT Bank, $308,000; Blueberry Drive, Duryea.

Thomas Christian Deshazor from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $234,500; Lehman Avenue, Dallas.

Ronald F. Mead Jr. et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $401,000; Fairway Drive, Dorrance Twp.

Joseph P. Doyle et al. from Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company, $200,000; Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake.

Michael G. Volciak from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., $207,000; Larmar Drive, Sugarloaf Twp.

Douglas J. Vanderbrook et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $452,000; Timber Grove Road, Jackson Twp.

Amer Gad et al. from Wayne Bank, $366,320; Joshua Lane, Duryea.

Jason C. Brenner et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $254,800; Rock Glen Road, Bear Creek Twp.

Robert D. Horrox from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $400,000; Park Circle, Conyngham.

Breanne Shay et al. from Citizens Bank, $220,000; Culver Hill Road, Franklin Twp.

Paul J. Tayoun from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $240,870; East County Road, Butler Twp.

Fernando S. Carlos et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $240,000 Ice House Drive, Rice Twp.

James C. Gattuso from Citizens Bank, $300,000; North Pioneer Avenue, Kingston Twp.

John Bonin et al. from FNCB Bank, $233,000; West 5th Street, West Wyoming.

Gerald F. Orloski Jr. et al. from FNCB Bank, $212,500; Woodlawn Avenue, Wright Twp.

Ronald Angelo Lieback et al. from FNCB Bank, $231,000; Congress Road, Wright Twp.

Cliffton D. Miller et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $204,788; Law Street, Pittston Twp.

643 North Main LLC from FNCB Bank, $200,000; North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Paul Wakely et al. form Citizens Bank, $256,000; Selingo Lane, Dallas Twp.

Adam Jones from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $200,950; Beaupland Road, Bear Creek Village.

Gabriel J. Horvath Jr. et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $255,000; Mountain Road, Sugarloaf Twp.

Jilian Alexis Bytheway et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $221,400; Glendale Drive, Wright Twp.

Melanie Ann Leo et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $215,200; Elbe Road, Wright Twp.

Alex E. Rogers et al. from Citizens Savings Bank, $330,000; James Street, Kingston.

Kaylie Himlin et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $299,925, Oakmont Lane, Rice Twp.

Kevin Joseph Loftus et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $329,650; Woodcrest Avenue, Fairview Twp.

Aaron J. Haydu et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $243,800; Saddle Ridge Drive, Dallas Twp.

Kelly Betz et al. from First Keystone Community Bank, $252,000; Church Road, Nescopeck Twp.

Michael M. Luksic et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $375,000; Ivy Drive, Kingston Twp.

Patrick Kane et al. from Landmark Community Bank, $480,000; Springview Court, Dallas Twp.

Kelsey Augustine from ESSA Bank & Trust, $495,900; Mapleseed Drive, Dallas Twp.

Citi Tower LLC from Investors Bank, $16,200,000; West Market Street and South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Church Street Group LLC from Luzerne Bank, $792,000; Church Street, Group LLC, Hazleton.

Sushravya Madanapalli Ragunath et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $269,875; Teaberry Drive, Butler Twp.

Adam Kenneth Ake et al. from U.S. Bank, $300,000; Turnberry Lane, Hazle Twp.

Joseph D. White et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $394,771; Lakeside Drive, Harvey’s Lake.

Clark Road Properties LLC from AVB Investments LLC, $227,500; Clark Road, Duryea.

Bartolai Properties LLC from Community Bank, $430,000; North Main Street, Pittston.

Anthony D. Stewart et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $291,618; Legends Drive, Butler Twp.

Christopher M. Sanders et al. from Jersey Shore State Bank, $480,000; East Center Street, Kingston Twp.

Kyle Cooney et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $318,250; Mountain Road, Huntington Twp.

David S. Robbins from First Keystone Community Bank, $282,000; Switze Road, Hollenback Twp.

Nathan G. Debalko et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $274,000; North Greenbriar Road, Butler Twp.

Eileen Giambrone from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $261,500; Pine Valley Road, Hazle Twp.

Ryan E. Spencer et al. from NBT Bank, $365,000; Lehman Outlet Road, Lake Twp.

Arne Budde et al. from Wells Fargo Bank, $299.350; Turnberry Lane, Hazle Twp.

Steven B. Kovitch et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $240,562; Country Club Road, Dallas Twp.

LJG Realty LLC from M&T Bank, $310,000; Pierce Street, Kingston.

Loren James Grossman et al. from M&T Bank, $310,000; Pierce Street, Kingston.

Bradley S. Shippee from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $410,000; West Saint Mary’s Road, Hanover Twp.

Kelly C. et al. to Joshua M. Readler, $356,000; Nescopeck.

John J. Glushefski to Alfred Everetts et al., $280,000; Hanover Twp.

Marino Pearsall to Marjorie Marquart, $825,000; Jackson Twp.

Craig Kittle from American Advisors Group, $246,000; Huntsville Road, Jackson Twp.

Craig Kittle from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $246,000; Huntsville Road, Jackson Twp.

Steven Ricko et al. from Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union, $1,536,000; Memorial Highway, Dallas Twp.

Cathy A. Audi et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $232,810; Pittston Avenue, Yatesville.

Michael A. Lombardo III et al. from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $444,0000; Fordham Road, Laflin.

Richard A. Huntington et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $214,400; Hilldonia Avenue, Dallas Twp.

Gary J. Marcum from Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company, $200,000; Lincoln Avenue, West Wyoming.

Jeffrey Ryan Ropietsk et al. from ESSA Bank & Trust, $387,500; Woodcrest Avenue, Fairview Twp.

Jeremey Roberts et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $269,100; Hoffman Road, Exeter Twp.

Justin M. Ulanoski et al. from First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, $211,500; East Second Street, Nescopeck.

Raymond Charles Leary et al. from Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, $208,000; Reserve Drive, Butler Twp.

Matthew Montville et al. from First Keystone Community Bank, $323,000; Beachwood Drive, Laflin.

Philippe Wilfrid Ouellette III et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $257,000; Marywood Drive, Dallas.

James Ganter et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $422,750; Woodberry Drive, Rice Twp.

Yaqoob A. Mohyuddin from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $480,000; Ice Lake Drive, Rice Twp.

Patrick Zinck from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $294,500; Dolores Road, Kingston Twp.

Anthony G. Ferdinand et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $207,000; Mountain Road, Wright Twp.

Travis A. Sciandra et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $269,600; Halowich Road, Lake Twp.

Nathan Bohlander et al. from ESSA Bank & Trust, $206,000; Manorview Drive, Dallas Twp.

Kelly Elizabeth Farrell from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $173,806; Woodland Avenue, Fairview Twp.

Roseann A. Stevens from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $904,00; Newitt Place, Kingston.

Matthew Ryan Geraghty et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $305,520; Oak Drive, Jackson Twp.

Cody Moulder et al. from Navy Federal Credit Union, $357,855; Kimberly Drive, Dallas Twp.

Elbi Fernandito Ciprian Ramirez et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $205,000; Deer Path Road, Hazle Twp.

Steven C. Dommes et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $256,700; Skytop Drive, Dupont.

Kim W. Pace et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $251,267; Lombardo Drive, Jenkins Twp.

Michael J. Tribendis et al. from Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union, $255,000; Westminster Drive, Dallas Twp.

Mitchell Onzik et al. from Citizens Savings Bank, $399,241; Aster Street, Dallas Twp.

Christopher G. Krout from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $247,000; South Main Road, Wright Twp.

Kevin David McDonald et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $195,000; Grove Street, Harvey’s Lake.

Mark J. Luchi et al. from Truist Bank, $800,000; Sugarloaf Twp.

Luchi Real Estate LLC from Truist Bank, $800,000; Fairview Twp.

Mark J. Luchi et al. from Truist Bank, $800,000; Butler Twp.

Richard J. Sanchez et al. et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $247,200; Woodcrest Drive, Hazle Twp.

Kevin Scott Gomberg et al. et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $574,9080; Finegans Way, Bear Creek Twp.

Thomas J. Padavan et al. et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $228,000; Robbins Road, Dallas Twp.

Susan Jane Smith et al. et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $225,000; South Sycamore Lane, Hazle Twp.

Erica Grace Rich Giordina from Honesdale National Bank, $206,000; Sunrise Drive, Pittston Twp.

Justine M. Cantafio et al. et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $362,588; Main Street, Avoca.

John Line Ralston Jr. et al. from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, $200,000; Metropolitan Avenue, Lehman Twp.

Benjamin Contreras from Navy Federal Credit Union, $256,046; Alder Way, Hazle Twp.

830-832 East 7th Street LLC from Visio Financial Services Inc., $212,000; East Seventh Street, Hazleton.

Channing Elizabeth Boback et al. from Wells Fargo Bank, $214,500; Mountain Road, Larksville.

James C. Definnis et al. from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $416,897; Oak Drive, Jackson Twp.

Russell B. Gisewhite et al. et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $208,207; Queen of Peace Street, Lake Twp.

Joseph E. Toole et al. et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $341,000; Woodberry Drive, Rice Twp.

Gregory R. Stauffer et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $258,500; Blueberry Hill Road, Jackson Twp.

Manda Venkata Kalyan Madhav et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $219,355; Maria Drive, Hanover Twp.

Larry Edward Smith et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $229,500; Hospital Street, Jenkins Twp.

Lisa Washington-Rushing et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $271,021; Noyes Avenue, Swoyersville.

Brian J. Harashinski et al. from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $261,000; Fairfield Drive, Jenkins Twp.

Jared L. Spaide et al. from First Keystone Community Bank, $448,000; Bowers Road, Salem Twp.

Michael J. Mootz et al. from First Keystone Community Bank, $250,000; Jennifers Way, Rice Twp.

Niranjan Gupta et al. from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, $352,500; Alfred Road, Kingston Twp.

Sonia Ramos Rodriguez from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $161,912; Main Street, Conyngham.

Nancy J. Rowlands from P&G Mehoopany Federal Credit Union, $213,676.59; Sand Springs Drive, Butler Twp.

Patrick J. McMahon et al. from Citizens Bank, $200,000; Marywood Drive, Dallas.

Kenneth Greco et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $425,078; Ivy Drive, Kingston Twp.

Corey Golden et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $200,000; York Avenue, West Pittston.

Pareshkumar H. Kaneria et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $250,000; Ice House Drive, Rice Twp.

Heather Michelle Reymunde Wittmer et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $264,100; Aleksander Boulevard, Rice Twp.

Richard W. Simons et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $254,000; Kickapoo Drive, Hazle Twp.

Casey R. Bohan from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $233,432; Stites Street, West Wyoming.

Jeffrey N. Cardimona et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $289,000; Cayuga Circle, Hazle Twp.

Amy Tomalinas e tal. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $200,319; Woodland Circle, Fairview Twp.

Gregory P. Moore from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $255,000; Woodberry Drive, Rice Twp.

Ammar Abbasi et al. from Third Bank, $328,950; East County Road, Sugarloaf Twp.

Anthony L. Russo Jr. from First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, $310,000; East Front Street, Salem Twp.

Neil McCann et al. from PNC Bank, $256,000; Apple Tree Road, Exeter Twp.

Willard G. Kresge et al. from ESSA Bank & Trust, $353,500; Golf Course Road, Bear Creek Twp.

Kristen M. Beatty et al. from ESSA Bank & Trust, $210,000; Thistle Lane, Bear Creek Village.

Thomas D. Hovey et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $252,000; Greystone Drive, Fairview Twp.

Pike County

Matthew D and Kerry Spinsk Kevill. Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,500.

Michael Stoppiello and Melissa Caravella. Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $270,000.

Michael V Rodriguez. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $$2,218,500.

Jeff Daniel and Ashley Briggs. Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $412,250.

Thomas J Harley. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $288,000.

Adam and Sophina M Shedd. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $276,398.

Joseph A and Pamela R Sottoland. Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $294,153.

Andrew and Kathy Desiderio. Location: Milford Boro. Lender: MERS. Amount: $302,650.

Sean N Cole. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $387,845.

Christine Karen Gorman. Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,000.

Joseph and Keri Davide. Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $372,800.

Edward and Jacqueline Jones. Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $278,172.

Michael and Helen Y Hatter. Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $250,698.

Erica Beth Manny, Francis Joseph Feeley III. Location: Milford Boro. Lender: MERS. Amount: $252,000.

George K and Dominque A Ganska. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $373,117.

Benjamin J and Lisette Larusso. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $290,000.

Alcides L Diaz. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $292,296.

Alexander and Stella Prokofiev. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $324,000.

Michael J Guarino. Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $263,999.

Robert A and Margaret P Patella. Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $355,000.

William E and Casey L Poore Jr. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $283,313.

Kenneth W Battiato. Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $396,000.

Jason Douglas and Therese Elizabeth Sinks. Location: Lackawaxen Lender: MERS. Amount$504,000.

Gary Lustig. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $1,000,000.

Joseph Vento. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $316,000.

Harold J and Lorraine C Hughes. Location: Milford. Lender: MERS. Amount: $275,500.

David A and Ann W Costa. Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $455,000.

Joseph Fischer. Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $269,000.

Kenneth Thomas and Danielle Mangan. Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Amount: $333,000.

Ronald and Dina F Feldman. Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $363,600.

John Hillman and Sylvia Record. Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $423,750.

Kenji and Hibiki Fujita. Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: PA State Employees Credit Union. Amount: $320,000.

Lauren Colantropo. Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $295,000.

Katherine and Franco Maida. Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $314,204.

Alfred and Nicole Lorraine Pitrelli. Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $451,500.

Jill Kahlenberg. Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: ESSA bank. Amount: $352,000.

Charles J and Rossa Kovalchik. Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $319,110.

Michael and Donatella Mangione. Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $390,000.

David D and Kaiyu Ma Lin. Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $448,000.

Paul J and Elizabeth Zihal Moser. Location: Greene Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $288,000.

Jennifer A Tague. Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $281,562.

Douglas G Beardsley. Location: Dingham Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $360,000.

Thomas McNulty. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $270,000.

Robert R and Geralyn Delaney. Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $324,000.

Ryan K Straseskie and Lisa M Tanzi. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: Marino and Rosa Tanzi. Amount: $305,000.

Aaron and Jessica Schwartz. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $289,000.

Robert C and Kathleen R Nied. Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $270,000.

Alan and Angela Cant. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $330,000.

Parker & Parker Inc. Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Angela Montanino. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $388,740.

Carl F and Kimberly A Brown. Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $492,000.

Herve F Eichwald and Adriana D Parada. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $479,000.

John G and Valerie Hannes. Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $329,500.

Kenneth and Janine Ann Sauer. Location: Greene Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $388,000.

Glad Trust, Vsevolod Rudoy agent. Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Dmitry Kozinets. Amount: $295,000.

Joseph John Kozma. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $309,700.

Adam D Zentner. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $303,079.

Richard Manzione. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $308,500.

Matthew D and Kerry Spinsk Kevill. Location: Lehman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,500.

Michael Stoppiello and Melissa Caravella. Location: Palmyra Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $270,000.

Michael V Rodriguez. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $$2,218,500.

Jeff Daniel and Ashley Briggs. Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $412,250.

Thomas J Harley. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $288,000.

Adam and Sophina M Shedd. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $276,398.

Joseph A and Pamela R Sottoland. Location: Delaware Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $294,153.

Andrew and Kathy Desiderio. Location: Milford Boro. Lender: MERS. Amount: $302,650.

Sean N Cole. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $387,845.

Christine Karen Gorman. Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $260,000.

Joseph and Keri Davide. Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $372,800.

Edward and Jacqueline Jones. Location: Westfall Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $278,172.

Michael and Helen Y Hatter. Location: Shohola Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $250,698.

Erica Beth Manny, Francis Joseph Feeley III. Location: Milford Boro. Lender: MERS. Amount: $252,000.

George K and Dominque A Ganska. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $373,117.

Benjamin J and Lisette Larusso. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $290,000.

Alcides L Diaz. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $292,296.

Alexander and Stella Prokofiev. Location: Dingman Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $324,000.

Michael J Guarino. Location: Blooming Grove Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $263,999.

Sandra A Milligan and Darin B Wassmann. Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $302,750.

Christopher and Sherry Erhardt. Location: Oregon Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $270,000.

Gary M and Jean Jeffas. Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: US Bank National Association. Amount: $405,000.

Federico and Rebecca Cerrone. Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $447,000.

Ryan and Heather Kruger. Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $348,500.

Salvatore Culotta. Property Location: Lake. Lender: Nancy and Joseph Asaro, Elaine Asaro, Lori Dring. Amount: $650,000.

James and Hella Poehailos. Property Location: Waymart. Lender: MERS. Amount: $324,000.

Henry G Luu. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $448,000.

Joseph Gestetner. Property Location: Mt. Pleasant. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Brant W Thurston. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: United Security Financial Corp. Amount: $320,420.

Jordan Taylor and Amanda Leigh Ellison. Property Location: Salem. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Main Street Holding LLC. Property Location: Dreher. Lender: Live Oak Banking Co. Amount: $405,000.

William J and Alison Paolini. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Crosscountry Mortgage. Amount: $388,407.

Allerand FS Investco. Property Location: Salem. Lender: Silverbird. Amount: $1,300,000.

Allerand FS Investco. Property Location: Salem. Lender: Silverbird. Amount: $400,000.

Michael A Graci. Property Location: Salem. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $545,500.

Ronald and Melissa Franks. Property Location: Clinton. Lender: MERS. Amount: $311,595.

Gerald W Bunting. Property Location: Cherry Ridge, Texas. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $210,000 (2).

William E and Lisa A Theobald Jr. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: Sovereign Lending Group Inc. Amount: $417,678.

Richard and Lindsey Schontz. Property Location: Paupack. LEnder: MERS. Amount: $455,500.

Richard D and Joan Marie Lang Sr. Property Location Lake. Lender: MERS. Amount: $387,500.

Carla Carise Ferrari. Property Location: Lebanon, Manchester. Amount: $300,000 (2).

Hemlock Point Chalets. Property Location: Honesdale. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $615,000.

Craig and Laura Sider. Property Location: Lake. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $380,000.

Michael C and April R Rogers. Property Location: Texas. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $548,250.

One Two One Six Verma Inc. Property Location: Texas. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $900,000.

Corey J Furdin. Property Location: Canaan, S. Canaan. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $422,300 (2).

Michael Bernardi, Caitlin Donohue. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: MERS. Amount: $308,750.

Asliha and Adem Elezi. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS. Amount: $319,050.

New Jersey Federation of Young MEns Hebrew. Property Location: Preston. Lender: Dime bank. Amount: $1,700,000.

James and Vikki O’Connor. Property Location: Honesdale. Lender: MERS. Amount: $303,900.

Kristy and Eric Langlois. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS. Amount: $372,000.

Glenn M and Brenda M Shirley. Property Location: Manchester. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $342,400.

Linde Corp. Property Location: Clinton 2. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $4,000,000.

Richard E and Christine A Badger III. Property Location: Salem. Lender: MERS. Amount: $390,240.

Assembly of God of Peckville. Property Location: Canaan. Lender: Honesdale National bank. Amount: $3,537,586.

Philip Vincenzo, Audra Ludlow, Diana Gardner, Philip Selvaggio. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS. Amount: $400,000.

James A and Shannon D Carbone Jr. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS. Amount: $553,426.

Anthony J and Dolores A Desimone Jr. Property Location: Berlin. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $370,000.

Anthony J and Dolores A Desimone. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $370,000.

Galina and Leonid Staroselskaya. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $342,000.

Joseph J and Lucille F Tracy. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS. Amount: $400,542.

Michael S Sikorski, Rebecca Lewis. Property Location: Manchester. Lender: MERS. Amount: $414,000.

Schuylkill County

River Blue, LLC. Location: St. Clair Industrial Park. Lender:M&T Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Sample Media MSK, Inc. Location: 104 Main Street, Valley View. Lender: KISH Bank. Amount: $7,250,000.

Dwight and Richard Manbeck. Location: Wayne Township. Lender:Economic Development Council of NE PA. Amount: $385,000.

Scott Buffton . Location: West Penn Township. Lender:Fairway Industrial Mortgage Corp. Amount: $539,100.

Westwood Storage LLC. Location: 97 Westwood Road, Pottsville. Lender:Peoples Security Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $250,000.

Mark and Kelly Wood. Location: Pine Grove. Lender:Quicken Loans. Amount: $276,254.

Todd and Karissa Bartashus. Location:West Brunswick Township. Lender:Mortgage America, Inc. Amount: $214,000.

Christina Reed. Location:Township Road, Washington Township. Lender:Caliber Home Loans, Inc. Amount: $241,000.

1214 Morea, LLC. Location: SR 1008 Mahanoy City. Lender: Stormfield Capital Funding, LLC. Amount: $2,145,000.

Kyle and Courtney King. Location: West Brunswick Twp. Lender: Mortgage America, Inc. Amount: $280,000.

Wayne County

Aditya Tole, Dipthi Ramakrishnan. Property Location: Lebanon. Lender: MERS. Amount: $548,000.

James R Alberti. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $897,000.

Amy L Barnes. Property Location: Lehigh. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $336,000.

Jerrica D and Stephen James Sheridan. Property Location: Salem. Lender: MERS. Amount: $422,300.

CRVC Realty. Property Location: Cherry Ridge, Texas. Lender: NEPA Alliance Business Finance Corp. Amount: $1,228,000 (2).

Ilan and Yael Waldman. Property Location: S. Canaan. Lender: Honesdale National bank. Amount: $315,000.

Mark HM Associates, Mark HM Realty Inc. Property Location: Texas. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $8,000,000.

Peter J and Renee M Kase. Property Location: Berlin. Lender: Honesdale National bank. Amount: $320,000.

Peter M and John C Withrell. Property Location: Lake. Lender: Citizens bank. Amount: $456,000.

Matthew James and Melanie Anne Crocco. Property Location: Salem. Lender: Columbia Bank. Amount: $300,000.

Philip D Cohen, Jennifer C Padnick. Property Location: Buckingham. Lender: MERS. Amount: $476,000.

Gerard and Allison Longo. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: FNCB bank. Amount: $392,000.

Raymond Thomas and Deanna Marie Burke Jr. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $455,000.

Daniel W and Tracy A McClintock. Property Location: Paupack.Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $339,000.

Dawne M and James L Griffith Jr. Property Location: Canaan. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $420,000.

Rakeim Withers. Property Location: Lehigh. Lender: MERS. Amount: $360,000.

James G and Mary B Westmacott. Property Location: Salem. Lender: Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union. Amount: $440,000.

Richard Dicasoli by agent, John F Spall, agent. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. Amount: $415,000.

Peter J Johnson III, Jessica L Tubolino. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $331,520.

Michele L and Richard L Quine. Property Location: Paupack. Lender: MERS. Amount: $417,000.

Cory W Gager, Thomas Latona, Margaret Ann Gager, Joann Latona. Property Location: Texas 1&2. Lender: MERS. Amount: $417,050.

Wyoming County

Walter Steven Sherwood, Robert Sherwood. Property Location: Eaton. Seller: Thomas and Linda Romano. Amount: $340,000.

Janet Tuzinski. Property Location: Noxen. Seller Darrell R Evans. Amount: $300,000.

Village Center Partners LLC. Property Location: Eaton. Seller: Tunkhannock Partners LP. Amount: $4,750,000.

Richard L and Erik D Fischer III. Property Location: Overfield. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $398,000.

Ryan P Andrews. Property Location: Washington. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $1,500,000.

William J Berholtz Jr. Property location: Washington. Lender: MERS. Amount: $387,000.

Chesapeake AEZ Exploration LLC, Chesapeake Appalachia LLC, Chesapeake Exploration LLC, Chesapeake Plains LLC, Chesapeake Royalty LLC, Empress LLC, GSF LLC, MC Louisiana Minerals LLC, MC Mineral Co. LLC, Chesapeake Louisiana LP, WHR Eagle Ford LLC, Empress Louisiana Properties LP. Property Location: Meshoppen, Mehoopany, Windham, N. Branch, Forkston. Braintrim, Nicholson, Washington. Lemon, Tunkhannock, Monroe. Amount: $5,000,000,000.

Matthew R Andrews. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $1,500,000.

Pennmarc Resources LP, Penmarc Resources II LP. Property Location: Windham, N. Branch, Meshoppen, Washington, Braintrim, Forkston, Mehoopany, Lemon, Nicholson, Tunkhannock. Lender: Pegasus Bank. Amount: $15,000,000.

S2W Property Mgmt LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

James D and Debra C Tierney. Property Location: Lemon. Lender: MERS. Amount: $309,000.

Arthur J and Michelel Jordan Jr. Property Location: Overfield. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $315,000.

John W Young Jr. Property Location: Overfield. Lender: MERS. Amount: $419,526.

Gerard J and Mara C Gentilotti. Property Location: Overfield. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $548,250.

Village Center Partners LLC. Property Location: Eaton. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $3,562,500.

Dylan T Smith. Property Location: Northmoreland. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $304,800.

Anthony J and Kathryn M Colombo. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: First Keystone Bank Community Bank. Amount: $1,750,000.