COVID-19 has forced many entrepreneurs to rethink how they do things and the same can be said for organizations that serve them, like the University of Scranton Women’s Entrepreneurship Center.

The center, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary, was created as a partnership between the university’s Kania School of Management and the Small Business Development Center. Center student interns and SBDC staff offer business startup information, guidance, and encouragement to low-income women, those in transition or those trying to make a better life.

One program is StartUP, a six-week series that walks participants through the process of starting a business. Participants learn startup basics such as marketing and social media fundamentals, accounting and budgeting skills, business plan development and financing options and requirements. Local women business owners serve as mentors, offering guidance and encouragement by sharing their own experiences.

More than 300 women have completed StartUP and 46 have started their own small businesses. One example is Sherry Boykin, inspirational storyteller, author and consultant. Boykin founded of Faith and Tales and a 2019 graduate of the WEC StartUP program. Her life experience, creativity, and enthusiasm helped her start her business as. She wanted to be able to influence others through faith while helping other women.

Photographer Nadine Kloss-Gannon of NKG Photography completed the StartUP series in 2019. As a photographer, To aspiring entrepreneurs looking to open their own small business, Kloss-Gannon believes that having passion for your business and the time grow it is important.

WEC has a lasting impact not only on women who participate, but program interns . “The Women’s Entrepreneurship Center has allowed me to meet the most inspiring and empowering women in this area,” said Emilee Barrett, Clarks Summit, a center intern. “Being a local student, I have loved interacting with the community and assisting in serving local women entrepreneurs. I have been able to apply my coursework to the real world.”

“My experience at the Women’s Entrepreneurship Center has taught me a lot about the fundamentals of starting a small business,” said Hollyann Serp, of Commack, New York and center intern. “I have been inspired by the committed women throughout their process of starting a business. I have gained many skills including writing business plans and conducting industry research.”

Fifty-two Interns have completed the program. They conducting demographic and industry research, helping write business plans and develop and present content to StartUP classes.

StartUP kicked off this fall on a virtual platform, with 18 women in attendance. This year, StartUP is funded by a grant from the Applachian Regional Commission.

“While we never expected to have to modify the delivery of our StartUP program because of a global pandemic, we’re taking this opportunity to be adaptable and innovative,” said Lisa Hall Zielinski, SBDC director. “We teach our entrepreneurs and our students that persistence and adapting to change are critical for success and so we are leading by example.”