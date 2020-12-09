Ellen and Lizzie Sallusti believe in the philosophy that if you take care of the small things, the big things will take care of themselves.

As sisters and co-owners of Henry’s on Clay in Dunmore, the two women love being a part of the community that has given their business and dream life.

The Sallusti sisters manage the front of the house together with chef Matt Tallarico managing the kitchen portion of the business.

“We enjoy staying on top of the latest trends in the food industry and our specialty coffee bar. Every day is a new adventure and we are lucky how well all of our employees work together,” the sisters responded in an email. “We each play a different role here which completes our Henry’s family. The overall morale is always high and makes our job fun every single day, there is not a day where we do not leave laughing.”

Staying involved with the community is extremely important to them. They recently held a fundraiser for friend and loyal customer, Leo Walsh, and his bicycle trip cross country benefitting Peace Players, a nonprofit organization which uses the game of basketball to unite and educate children and their communities.

Another fundraiser has been for an employee who was personally affected by Hurricane Eta in Honduras.

“Our building holds many cherished memories to Dunmore natives. We want to continue the positive legacy for everyone that steps foot through our door,” the sisters responded in the email.

Having grown up in Green Ridge, right down the street from what is now Henry’s on Clay, their dream has always been to open up a breakfast/lunch restaurant in their neighborhood.

After they left home for Philadelphia and New York City for college, they returned four years ago and began working on making their dream come true.

The sisters fondly mention their parents, Henry and Maggie Sallusti, and grandparents, Pauline and the late Henry Sallusti, as mentors in their life.

“They are who we admire the most in our life. They have instilled what it means to work hard and how the fondest memories are gathered around the table with family and friends,” they responded in the email.

In addition, their brother and his wife, Henry and Grace Sallusti; Lizzie’s fiancé, Will McGrath; and the McGrath family; Ellen’s dog, Blue; the huns; Daddyo and the Sax Maniacs; and The Llamas and The Band, have all been extremely supportive of their endeavor.

They said their success has been due largely to the response of the community, their employees and loyal customers, as well as the most supportive family and friends one could ask for.

The sisters received the Reader’s Choice award for Best Breakfast Menu two consecutive years and Best New Restaurant one year.