When Wilkes University had to close its doors in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university, like other schools, moved its courses to online so students could continue their classes.

Unlike some other schools, Wilkes was prepared for the switch, said Jon Ference, Pharm.D., the university’s associate provost for student success. He said the university entered into distance learning on the graduate side and eventually in nursing more than a decade ago.

“There weren’t any programs on the undergraduate side that were solely online, but there were many courses built within the programs that offered students flexibility,” Ference said.

He cited the example of a psychology major who could take some psych and general education courses online in addition to in the classroom.

Now with the coronavirus lingering and cases spiking in some areas, schools of higher learning are incorporating more distance learning into their curriculum. Some say that is here to stay, coinciding with in-person classes.

“In mid-March, when we made difficult decision to close the campus, we were able to pivot in less than a week’s time,” Ference said.

He said the university not only had the longstanding infrastructure but the faculty, staff and students to make that quick switch.

The university plans to offer a mix of online and in-person classes in the fall. Classes also will begin a week earlier than usual in late August and end for the semester the week before Thanksgiving. The idea is, with a projected spike in COVID cases, the school will eliminate traditional fall breaks, such as Labor Day, to decrease the number of times resident students go home, decreasing possible exposure to the virus.

Katie Leonard, Ed.D., president of Johnson College of Technology, said her school also will follow a mix of in-person and online classes. In some cases, students will continue to work at the school’s industry partners to acquire their lab skills.

Luzerne County Community College still will offer mostly face-to-face classes in the fall but also will offer online and a hybrid of both online and some face-to-face classes, said Susan Spry, the school’s vice president of workforce development.

One-third going online

Ference said Wilkes faculty members were given the option to teach remotely.

“About 33 percent of our (undergraduate) courses will now be online,” he said.

All graduate courses already are online.

Wilkes has about 2,500 undergraduate and 2,500 graduate students enrolled.

“I think this has given all of us in higher education the impetus to move forward,” Ference said.

He said the online program has improved since the spring, as well, following workshops and discussion. Among the improvements may be smaller class sizes online to better engage students and prompt more interaction.

Some innovative professors in the College of Science and Engineering plan to record experiments and provide students with data to analyze.

Leonard said the Johnson College faculty didn’t miss a beat doing lab kits for students and going out on calls to some of the school’s business partners.

Johnson has had some online classes already, but moving forward, it likely will be a more common option.

“Even prior to this, some of our classes were online,” Leonard said. “The faculty was already comfortable getting coursework into our learning management system.”

Spry said that as of July 20, it appeared 80 percent of the classes would be face-to-face and the remaining 20 percent a combination of online and hybrid classes.

She said the hybrid classes are mostly online, but there may be several face-to-face classes up to six times a semester or online synchronous learning, in which students are participating in the class at the same time.

Spry said the instructor will run those sessions with a web conferencing tool.

“Synchronous is the closest to a live class in remote,” Spry said.

She said there still will be students who have to go to the school, such as those in hands-on programs — automotive, welding, computer electronics. Some of those students still are going in to finish off their spring semester.

“Instructors feel students should use the machinery,” Spry said.

Those who attend in-person classes in the fall will follow social distancing guidelines, which means a class of 24 might be two classes of 12, she said.

She said, though, online learning may be a good model of delivery for those who are placebound or for whatever reason, can’t go to the campus.

“Thirty, 40 years ago, students were full-time,” Spry said.

Now many college students are taking classes while working full-time, she said.