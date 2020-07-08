At his home office, John Cognetti, President of Hinerfeld Commercial Real Estate, said he’s been fielding calls from worried retailers about making payments and questioning whether they can stay in business because of the shutdowns caused by Covid-19. With many retailers struggling to stay open, missed and late payments, extensions and forbearances are now part of the retail vocabulary.

“We are having some people asking if they can postpone their settlements on real estate,” he said. “Some tenants are trying to walk away from their leases because they simply can’t afford them anymore. The legal ramifications to that are tremendous. Everybody is suffering in the short term.”

Hinerfeld Commercial Real Estate leases land for retail locations throughout the northeast region.

“You just try bring the two sides together,” said Cognetti talking about they act as the intermediary in negotiations with the tenant and the landlord. A combination of sliced store hours and shoppers staying home have created a toxic retail environment with empty stores with a bright spot being curbside pickup. “It’s really their decision. They have to work it out.”

He said if a tenant can pay ‘anything’ towards what they owe in their lease agreement, that’s a good first step.

“What’s the alternative as a landlord if you don’t have a tenant,” he said. “Then as a landlord, you can’t pay the mortgage, utilities, maintenance or real estate taxes. It’s better to work with the tenant and keep them in place so that when business does pick back up, they will be able to make good on the rent. It’s also possible to just add whatever months are missed to the end of the lease.”

The volatility that existed before Covid-19 has now transferred forward. Pier 1 is closing for good. GameStop is closing at least 320 stores nationwide. Victoria’s Secret will close 250 stores this year. Gap will close 230 stores. JCPenney will close more than 200 stores nationwide in 2020, but so far stores in our region were spared.

But despite that news, the National Retail Federation maintains that retail will grow in 2020 between 3.5% and 4% even in a year of Covid-19, a presidential election and a trade war with China. A March report by Berkeley Research Group found retailers like Amazon were having trouble keeping items in stock because of supply chain issues. The report argues the lack of goods has a trickle-down effect to retailers struggling to remain open.

“While the smaller mom and pop retailers may walk away, the larger national chains may declare bankruptcy,” he said. “And that creates its own set of problems.

Douglas Green, a principal with MSC Retail, leases retail locations throughout Philadelphia and New Jersey as well as Pennsylvania. They have properties in the Poconos and in Lackawanna County.

“There’s going to be a huge resurgence in the suburbs,” he said. “People will want more space and get into the privacy of their car instead of having to deal with public transportation.”

He said like Hinerfeld Commerical Real Estate, they’ve also been taking calls ‘from both sides’ on how to best navigate payments and lease agreements.

“We are advising clients on how to constructively and productively think about the short term of these leases,” he said. “These are long term leases that now need to be re-tooled for the short term so that both parties can survive.”

Green said many in the retail industry were ‘in denial’ pre-pandemic that stores were failing.

“This will speed things up,” he said. “Many developers and retail site owners will realize they didn’t or don’t have the capital to continue and will have to close. It will force everyone to look at how these properties to be redeveloped.”

Much is still in play when it comes to future of retail and how that will affect brick-and-mortar stores, given the spike in online sales that keeps increasing. Green said open-air shopping centers will do very well as time continues.

“They are the big winners,” he said. “It will be an exodus out of enclosed settings

“There’s definitely a pent-up demand. Everyone wants to go shopping. Look at the parking lots. They are full,” said Cognetti. “How long it will last is anyone’s guess. We might have a different retail market, but I think it’s still too early to tell. We don’t know how shopping online is going to impact the shopping malls, downtowns and department stores.”