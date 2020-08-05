In the shadows of Wilkes University and King’s College, the Bee Hive Gift Shop at the Midtown Village Shopping Center on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre occupies a deafening silence.

College students, who make up a large portion of the foot traffic of Wilkes-Barre’s downtown business district are no longer in town. And it’s unclear just when everyone will be back.

“I’m hopeful that in the fall the kids come back to school and people come back to work,” said Joann Zarick, the Bee Hive’s owner for the past two-and-a-half years. “That does promote business, but if we have to do it, we will do more online sales. We’ll just have to adjust.”

Zarick, who closed the store for two months under Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders, said the past few months have been difficult. Even though she received money from Paycheck Protection Program from the federal Small Business Administration, she said it was a ‘small amount.’

For years, the city has debated marketing Wilkes-Barre as the a college town, especially with both schools expanding by purchasing more properties. They even share a bookstore. There are 7,800 students combined.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown told Wilkes-Barre City Council last month the city has seen reductions in tax revenue because of the pandemic. He, along with other mayors across the state, have asked the federal government for more help.

Bloomsburg University, with roughly 8,600 students, is the lifeblood of the Columbia County town that is its footprint.

Just about every business has a connection to the university, said Frank Gaffney, president of the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce.

Bloomsburg students have been gone since spring break.

“Even for the restaurants and businesses downtown who were allowed curbside pickup, it was a double whammy,” he said. “The students were not here to patronize those businesses, plus a number of them work at those businesses. It has been a challenging time.”

Gaffney said the town has lost out on a number of big events, which typically drive traffic to stores and restaurants.

“In the beginning, we were hopeful for commencement, but that never happened and now there’s concern about fall athletic programs,” he said. “We want students to come back safely, but there will be a negative impact on many of the businesses.”

Gaffney said he was ‘more optimistic’ until the recent order by Gov. Tom Wolf to further restrict bar and restaurant activity. Last month, Wolf ordered restaurants and bars that serve food to operate at 25% capacity (they were allowed to operate at 50%).

“Like many business people, we were puzzled by the statewide sweeping action,” Gaffney said. “Yes, the numbers are going up, but it’s not in every county.”

On Main Street in Lewisburg, where Laurie Slear owns ‘The Mercantile,’ foot traffic is not usual, especially with nearby college students gone because of the pandemic.

“It was so difficult when we had to shut down,” she said. She incorporated curbside pickup and even porch delivery to get out orders when they were finally able to reopen Mother’s Day Weekend.

“We had just filled the store with spring and summer merchandise, and we had bills to pay for those items and then we had to shut down,” Slear said.

While college students do frequent her shop, big weekends where college students have their families come to visit are big economic drivers of the Union County community.

“We love when its homecoming or alumni weekend or family weekend or graduation or admitted students day,” she said. “We missed all of that business. All of those weekends that Bucknell sponsors bring a lot of people to shop.”

Regardless, the owners of the Bee Hive and The Mercantile said they will do their best to remain viable and open.

“Despite everything, I’m optimistic,” Zarick said

“We hope we can remain open as long as we keep the safety provisions in place,” Slear said.