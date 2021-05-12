The Moses Taylor Foundation has awarded a $75,000 grant to Johnson College.

The grant, which will be disbursed over three years, will support the foundation and college’s goal to address the growing need for health care professionals by promoting opportunities for careers in health care and training for traditional and nontraditional students.

Using a motorhome shell customized to demonstrate health care training, Johnson College plans to give potential students hands-on experience in a health care environment. In addition, Johnson College staff will be available to answer questions and help potential students.

Johnson College offers associate degree programs such as physical therapist assistant, radiologic technology and biomedical equipment technology as well as continuing education programs like certified nursing assistant and medical billing and coding.

With the focus on nontraditional students, Johnson College will broaden opportunities for potential students including displaced workers due to COVID-19, non-English speakers, those returning to the workforce post-retirement and those seeking new career paths.

“This project illustrates exactly what we do so well here at Johnson College. We think of innovative and new ways to provide people with the education and job training that they need to obtain a family-sustaining career,” said Katie Leonard, Ed.D., President and CEO of Johnson College. “With this mobile lab, we will be able to demonstrate to people in the region that a career in health care is attainable and give them a taste of what hands-on education at Johnson College is like.”